81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)
By now, everyone probably knows that tattoos are permanent. And yet, that doesn’t stop people from getting truly awful ones, time and time again. At the very least, they make for great lessons and even better comic relief.
Below, we’ve gathered some truly unfortunate tattoo fails shared in a subreddit dedicated to bad ink. Scroll down to see them, and let them serve as a reminder to always think twice before committing to something that will stay on your body forever.
This post may include affiliate links.
Daughter Of A Friend Paid $300 For This
My Crane Tat
How Can I Cover Up This Mistake I Made At 18
Cover Up / Touch Up From A Local "Artist"
Blacked Out Fingertips
New Real Estate Agent Tattoos Every House He Sold This Year
More From The Disney Tattoo Community
Girl I Went To School With Got Tats From One Of Her Friends In Some Dingy House
Give Me That School Desk Makeover
Influencer Gives Herself Freckles And Temp Blindness
"I Never Had A Client Be Unhappy With Their Tattoo" (Messages In The Pics)
My Local Tattoo Shop Is Worse Than Yours
Terrible Face Tattoos
A Tattoo Only A Mother Could Love
Local Artist Who Likes To Intimidate Other Tattoo Artists Encroaching On His Turf
"A Carbon Copy Of The Original"
Have Never Seen This Concept Well Done
Got Banned From An Animal Crossing Group Five Years Ago For Asking If They Were Real
A Friend Of Mine Got His Tattoo Covered-Up
Rip 😢
Yikes!😬
Am I Hater Or Is This A Bad Tat?
What I Asked For vs. What I Got
My 65 Year Old Mom Is Going Through A Phase
“Cover-Up”
Saw This On Facebook. Tagged A Pmu Artist Turned Tattoo Artist :///
Tale As Old As Time
Not Sure If "Bad Decisions" Belong In This Group Or Not, But
Toxicity
Got My First Tat And Im Not Happy 🙁
It Would Have Been So Easy For The Kid To Have Gotten Hurt Bro
Is My Tattoo Bad After I Burned Myself?
I work at a coffee shop and spilled hot water on my arm a few months ago. The burn was horrible, but healed. Unfortunately it left my sword looking a little crooked at the tip. Is the tattoo horrible looking now?
What Are Y'all's Thoughts On This One
Seen In The Wild
From A Local Shop’s Page…
Do These Tattoos Suck Or Am I Just A Hater
My 17 Year Old Sister’s New Tattoo
Girl I Know On Facebook Just Got This And Is Bragging.. I Gotta Take A Breath
Thx Snapchat For Reminding Me That 6 Yrs Ago I Got This Tattoo That Has Since Aged Like Milk
TikTok Is A Goldmine At Times
Found In The Wild
Done By A Ex A Week Before She Broke Up With Me
I Find Something New I Hate About This Every Time I Look At It…
Had to do some digging to decipher the code, from reddit..... "TV" stands for "Taylor's version", which is how Taylor Swift subtitles the re-recorded releases of her albums she's been creating after the masters ownership dispute several years ago. "All too well" is a song title from the album "red" which is one of the songs/albums she's re-recorded and released. Specifically, "all too well" got a lot of attention when she released the "Taylor's version" because she released a 10-minute version instead of the (idk, 2? 3? Minute) version that was on the original release of the record. It was also famously kind of a diss track about the actor Jake Gyllenhaal, with whom swift had a relationship back in the day. So it got extra attention because of the further light it shed on the details of that relationship.
This Genre Of Tattoos Just Makes Me Laugh
I Wanna Leave A Bad Review But I'm Too Scared Of Confrontation
Just go back and have it touched up, most places offer a free touch up session after the healing process, this looks like it didn't heal properly.
Thoughts On This Cover Up Posted By A Local Shop
Oh Gheeze
This Was Op’s First Tattoo…
Got This A Couple Of Years Ago, The E And T Are Supposed To Look Like Bites Were Taken Out Of Them
Pickles And Fried Eggs... Because Why? Who Knows. Looks Like A Mid 2010s Vans Print
Mine Next
Got This Matching Tattoo On A First (And Only) Date
I Regret My First Tattoo
Friend’s Ex’s New Tattoo
Found On Fb - I Think They’re Peacock Feathers But…
I’m Speechless
Dolphin Leg
The Safest Coverup Option
I Think This Belongs Here
Crying Lmao
Never Change, Ig
Stolen From R/Tragedeigh
Promoted Post 🐵😑
Oh god, I forgot about these. What dark times those were...
I'm Lost For Words Rn
Do Your Research Before Getting A Tattoo
Ig Scroll Find
No Way Man
My Buddies Homemade Tattoo. DVD Motor And Guitar String. Should I Let Him Finish
Two Full Legs Of Bad Tattoos
It's Not *terrible* But
My First Tattoo, Judgment Hindered By Mother In Law
My Sister’s New Tattoo
I Think This Guy Bites
That’s One Way To Make Sure People Know Your Pronouns
Found On Ig, And I Have Nothing "Postivite" To Say About It
Not to be negtivite but I think something went wrong
@Oleksandra, Poll needs an option 5 "all of the above", 99% of bad tattos are a combination of all the poll options.
@Oleksandra, Poll needs an option 5 "all of the above", 99% of bad tattos are a combination of all the poll options.