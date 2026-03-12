ADVERTISEMENT

By now, everyone probably knows that tattoos are permanent. And yet, that doesn’t stop people from getting truly awful ones, time and time again. At the very least, they make for great lessons and even better comic relief.

Below, we’ve gathered some truly unfortunate tattoo fails shared in a subreddit dedicated to bad ink. Scroll down to see them, and let them serve as a reminder to always think twice before committing to something that will stay on your body forever.

#1

Daughter Of A Friend Paid $300 For This

Close-up of a poorly drawn star tattoo behind the ear, showcasing a truly awful tattoo with funny and tragic qualities.

i-am-foxymoron Report

    #2

    My Crane Tat

    Awful tattoo of a poorly designed construction crane on a person's back, showcasing truly awful tattoos humor and tragedy.

    manticorn24 Report

    I hope that's the age of the tattoo and not the tattooee.

    #3

    Awesome Rodent Tattoo

    Person with a large, poorly executed tattoo of a bizarre creature on their upper back, showcasing awful tattoos.

    Commercial_Bid8986 Report

    #4

    How Can I Cover Up This Mistake I Made At 18

    Forearm tattoo of an hourglass with a face in the sand, showcasing a truly awful tattoo with funny and tragic elements.

    Consistent_Link_3349 Report

    4points
    POST
    Research good cover up artists and get some proper consultation about a good design, this won't be difficult for a good cover up artist to fix with a design that is right for you.

    #5

    Cover Up / Touch Up From A Local "Artist"

    Before and after photo of a truly awful tattoo of a Native American chief being redone with color and detail.

    _Nightfall___ Report

    Should've just let it fade.

    #6

    Blacked Out Fingertips

    Hand with tattooed black fingertips fading into natural skin, an example of truly awful tattoos that are permanent and unusual.

    PoorCousinCharles Report

    #7

    New Real Estate Agent Tattoos Every House He Sold This Year

    Forearm tattoo sleeve showing detailed house designs, illustrating a truly awful tattoo concept with funny and tragic elements.

    ninetofivehangover Report

    #8

    More From The Disney Tattoo Community

    Outline and colored versions of a book-themed tattoo featuring a woman sitting on stacked books with lace-up boots.

    SwimmerIndependent47 Report

    #9

    Girl I Went To School With Got Tats From One Of Her Friends In Some Dingy House

    Thumb with a poorly done arrow tattoo, highlighting truly awful tattoos that are funny, tragic, and permanent.

    beeyyut Report

    #10

    Give Me That School Desk Makeover

    Person with numerous face tattoos including a bird and text, showcasing truly awful tattoos with bright green hair and facial piercings.

    RealisticMachine8 Report

    It'll always be there as a reminder.

    #11

    Influencer Gives Herself Freckles And Temp Blindness

    Woman with unusual truly awful tattoos resembling red dots across her cheeks, highlighting a tragic and permanent face tattoo trend.

    villainless Report

    #12

    "I Never Had A Client Be Unhappy With Their Tattoo" (Messages In The Pics)

    Poorly drawn cross tattoo with rough lines and unclear details, an example of truly awful tattoos that are funny and tragic.

    Alex_daisy13 Report

    Because they died of embarrassment.

    #13

    My Local Tattoo Shop Is Worse Than Yours

    Side profile of a man with a large, truly awful tattoo of a crowned face on his neck in dim indoor lighting.

    PARTYTIME1993 Report

    #14

    Terrible Face Tattoos

    Close-up of a man with multiple truly awful tattoos on his face, including a red cross and stylized text designs.

    No_Golf_ Report

    Eyes blacked out. I mean you could not recognize the guy from... maybe... the tats?

    #15

    A Tattoo Only A Mother Could Love

    Chest tattoo with multiple heart shapes and dates, an example of truly awful tattoos that are funny and tragic at once

    Mother_Bag_3114 Report

    #16

    Local Artist Who Likes To Intimidate Other Tattoo Artists Encroaching On His Turf

    Tattoo of two female characters with exaggerated features and a sword, showcasing a truly awful tattoo design on skin.

    ThisCardiologist6998 Report

    #17

    "A Carbon Copy Of The Original"

    Two side-by-side awful tattoos featuring hands wrapped in rope forming a heart shape with red background on skin.

    i-am-foxymoron Report

    #18

    Have Never Seen This Concept Well Done

    Hand with a detailed skeleton tattoo covering the back, featuring long nails and a bracelet, showcasing truly awful tattoos.

    Altruistic_Lie_741 Report

    #19

    Got Banned From An Animal Crossing Group Five Years Ago For Asking If They Were Real

    Four fists shown with matching green leaf tattoos, showcasing truly awful tattoos that are funny and permanent.

    insolentdaisy Report

    #20

    A Friend Of Mine Got His Tattoo Covered-Up

    Side-by-side comparison of an awful tattoo and a detailed dragon tattoo showcasing truly awful tattoos and impressive cover-ups.

    i-am-foxymoron Report

    #21

    It Looks Like A Disease

    Leg tattoos featuring abstract, uneven shapes and dark rectangular designs, showcasing truly awful tattoos with unique patterns.

    greenfuzzysweater Report

    #22

    Rip 😢

    Tattoo of a poorly drawn dog with a brush tattoo above it, showcasing one of the truly awful tattoos that are funny and tragic.

    callmeshee Report

    Why does it have "influencer" lips?? 😭

    #23

    Yikes!😬

    A close-up side view of a man with a truly awful tattoo covering his entire face depicting multiple distorted eyes and faces.

    i-am-foxymoron Report

    Creepy? Yes. But that is actually really well done.

    #24

    Am I Hater Or Is This A Bad Tat?

    Tattoo of dense handwritten text covering a person's thigh, showcasing one of the truly awful tattoos that are permanent.

    Status_Antelope_7707 Report

    At least it's nice handwriting.

    #25

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Side-by-side comparison of a complex ram horn tattoo design and a poorly executed arm tattoo version in awful tattoos.

    amnesiacx9 Report

    #26

    My 65 Year Old Mom Is Going Through A Phase

    Arm tattoo of a poorly drawn compass with a globe in the center, showcasing truly awful tattoos.

    MushroomJames Report

    #27

    “Cover-Up”

    Four photos showing a tattoo cover-up process on an arm, illustrating truly awful tattoos being transformed or hidden.

    heathen-42 Report

    Oof on the last image, ink is falling out. To each their own on a blackout to cover, makes a good base for new ink, but it looks like they might have gone to a scratcher with the ink falling out that bad.

    #28

    Saw This On Facebook. Tagged A Pmu Artist Turned Tattoo Artist :///

    Small king chess piece tattoo on the throat, an example of truly awful tattoos that are funny and permanent.

    ohnohbabywhatisudoin Report

    #29

    Tale As Old As Time

    Tattoo of a woman and beast with distorted and unclear details, one of the truly awful tattoos that are funny and tragic.

    xsmiley314x Report

    I didn't know Beast was a Simpson.

    #30

    Not Sure If "Bad Decisions" Belong In This Group Or Not, But

    Neck tattoo with bold red and black letters spelling MAGA, surrounded by smaller script tattoos on the skin.

    WhippetRun Report

    #31

    Toxicity

    Large black text tattoo spelling toxic on lower leg of person standing indoors in a tattoo studio with worn white shoes.

    PuzzleheadedBlock689 Report

    Bet he was eating seeds as a pastime Activity

    #32

    Ring Tattoo... Getting Divorced

    Close-up of a hand resting on gray pants showing a poorly done, blurry black ring tattoo on the finger, awful tattoos.

    IEatAndDrinkDiarrhea Report

    #33

    Got My First Tat And Im Not Happy 🙁

    Outline tattoo of a scorpion on skin with uneven lines, showcasing one of the truly awful tattoos that are funny and tragic.

    Unimpressed7539 Report

    #34

    It Would Have Been So Easy For The Kid To Have Gotten Hurt Bro

    Tattoo of a distorted hand with smudged black ink on a lower abdomen, one of the truly awful tattoos that are funny and tragic.

    PlNKSANRIO Report

    #35

    Is My Tattoo Bad After I Burned Myself?

    Tattoo of a sword on a forearm, showing a simple design that fits the truly awful tattoos category.

    I work at a coffee shop and spilled hot water on my arm a few months ago. The burn was horrible, but healed. Unfortunately it left my sword looking a little crooked at the tip. Is the tattoo horrible looking now?

    [deleted] Report

    It was bad to begin with, no damage done.

    #36

    What Are Y'all's Thoughts On This One

    Tattoo of a disjointed medieval knight holding a sword with detached arms and legs, an example of truly awful tattoos.

    Adeptus_Astartes41 Report

    "it's just a flesh wound"

    #37

    Seen In The Wild

    Man with a "TRUMP" head tattoo sitting at a bar with sports and beer logos, an example of truly awful tattoos.

    SimpleDelusions Report

    Does he also have MAGA on his neck? Loser x2.

    #38

    From A Local Shop’s Page…

    Tattoo of a cat and American flag on upper arm, showcasing one of the truly awful tattoos that are funny and tragic.

    halfstash Report

    #39

    Do These Tattoos Suck Or Am I Just A Hater

    Tattoo of a pink flower with multiple green hummingbirds on a person's forearm, showing a truly awful tattoo design.

    bubblybarnacles123 Report

    #40

    My 17 Year Old Sister’s New Tattoo

    Hand tattoo with the word complacent in cursive, an example of truly awful tattoos that are funny and tragic.

    carebearpie Report

    #41

    Girl I Know On Facebook Just Got This And Is Bragging.. I Gotta Take A Breath

    Arm tattoo with misspelled text showing a truly awful tattoo with funny and tragic elements in a tattoo parlor.

    lacinated Report

    #42

    Thx Snapchat For Reminding Me That 6 Yrs Ago I Got This Tattoo That Has Since Aged Like Milk

    Before and after images of a truly awful tattoo showing a blurred and distorted origami bird design on skin.

    iloponis Report

    #43

    TikTok Is A Goldmine At Times

    Arm with a truly awful tattoo drawn in marker featuring a crown, hearts, and illegible text in black and purple ink.

    SelectStarAll Report

    #44

    No, You’re Not You’re Not Having A Stroke

    Tattoo of a misspelled inspirational quote surrounded by shading and three crosses on upper arm, a truly awful tattoo example.

    Psychological-Fly952 Report

    #45

    Found In The Wild

    Tattoo of Peaky Blinders character on calf with newspaper-style design and text in black and gray ink on a person's leg.

    J_Lazzz Report

    #46

    Done By A Ex A Week Before She Broke Up With Me

    Small poorly drawn outline tattoo on a shoulder, one of the truly awful tattoos that are funny and tragic.

    i_want_a_ferret Report

    #47

    Shell Gas Station Tattoo

    Man with large funny tattoo of a gas station logo on calf, wearing gray shorts and black sneakers outdoors with others nearby.

    JacobSaysMoo56 Report

    Thats actually kinda awesome.

    #48

    I Find Something New I Hate About This Every Time I Look At It…

    Tattoo on chest with the words TV All Too Well RED and a floral design, an example of truly awful tattoos.

    CrochetedFishingLine Report

    Had to do some digging to decipher the code, from reddit..... "TV" stands for "Taylor's version", which is how Taylor Swift subtitles the re-recorded releases of her albums she's been creating after the masters ownership dispute several years ago. "All too well" is a song title from the album "red" which is one of the songs/albums she's re-recorded and released. Specifically, "all too well" got a lot of attention when she released the "Taylor's version" because she released a 10-minute version instead of the (idk, 2? 3? Minute) version that was on the original release of the record. It was also famously kind of a diss track about the actor Jake Gyllenhaal, with whom swift had a relationship back in the day. So it got extra attention because of the further light it shed on the details of that relationship.

    #49

    This Genre Of Tattoos Just Makes Me Laugh

    Black ink tattoo of a poorly executed symbol with abstract shapes, showcasing one of the truly awful tattoos.

    ballonfightaddicted Report

    Teleported back to 2012 Tumblr, this is very 2012 Tumblr.

    #50

    I Wanna Leave A Bad Review But I'm Too Scared Of Confrontation

    Close-up of a truly awful tattoo on wrist with handwritten style text that reads Get Free, showcasing funny and tragic ink.

    pepsibun Report

    Just go back and have it touched up, most places offer a free touch up session after the healing process, this looks like it didn't heal properly.

    #51

    Thoughts On This Cover Up Posted By A Local Shop

    Side-by-side images showing the cover-up process of a truly awful tattoo being transformed into a black panther.

    Morgan_x Report

    Covering up a bad flash tat with bad flash tat done by someone with no experience doing cover ups doesn't work out very well.

    #52

    Oh Gheeze

    Arm covered in poorly drawn tattoos including a simple bird and flower, showcasing truly awful tattoos that are funny and tragic.

    aomqueen Report

    #53

    This Was Op’s First Tattoo…

    Close-up of a hand with a poorly executed rose tattoo, one of the truly awful tattoos that are funny and tragic.

    RexxVFX Report

    A reputable artist would refuse a hand tat without the presence of full sleeves minimum. I know this vabbage is already a testament to how not reputable OPs artist was, but yes, a reputable artist would have refused to do this at all.

    #54

    Got This A Couple Of Years Ago, The E And T Are Supposed To Look Like Bites Were Taken Out Of Them

    Close-up of a truly awful tattoo with the phrase eat the rich in bold, blocky letters on skin.

    eight-legged_octopus Report

    #55

    Pickles And Fried Eggs... Because Why? Who Knows. Looks Like A Mid 2010s Vans Print

    Leg tattoos featuring green pickle shapes and fried egg patterns, showcasing truly awful tattoos with humorous and tragic designs.

    opheliainthedeep Report

    Looks like amoebas and olives.

    #56

    Mine Next

    Fingers tattooed with the words YOUR NEXT, showcasing a truly awful tattoo with a bold, permanent message.

    [deleted] Report

    #57

    Got This Matching Tattoo On A First (And Only) Date

    Close-up of funny and truly awful star tattoo on leg with text star of the week among other permanent tattoos.

    sketchyspiice Report

    And you didn't think this was an indication of things to come when you saw it before getting tattooed?

    #58

    I Regret My First Tattoo

    Black sun and star tattoo on skin showing one of the truly awful tattoos that are funny and permanent.

    NoRadish4622 Report

    I rather like it. If it's just the star in the middle it can easily be covered up.

    #59

    Friend’s Ex’s New Tattoo

    Man with a neck tattoo of three black crosses in a tattoo parlor, showcasing truly awful tattoos that are funny and tragic.

    SirTeddles Report

    #60

    Found On Fb - I Think They’re Peacock Feathers But…

    Close-up of a person's ear with truly awful tattoos that appear funny and tragic, highlighting permanent ink mistakes.

    whatdoudowithalemon Report

    Look like infections.

    #61

    I’m Speechless

    Realistic fox tattoo on thigh, showcasing detailed shading and fur texture in truly awful tattoos collection.

    Ailoy-1 Report

    #62

    Dolphin Leg

    Leg tattoo featuring a repeated pattern of dolphins in a unique design, showcasing truly awful tattoos with a funny twist.

    cstuart1046 Report

    #63

    The Safest Coverup Option

    Three images showing poorly executed tattoos of roses and blacked-out bars on forearms, illustrating truly awful tattoos.

    HornlessUnicorn Report

    Ew. Not one positive thing on here. Someone needs a cover up for that cover up.

    #64

    I Think This Belongs Here

    Black ink tattoo of a cartoon raisin character skateboarding with flames, a funny and awful permanent tattoo example.

    ImplementEither7716 Report

    #65

    Crying Lmao

    Colorful cartoon-style tattoo on skin depicting a confusing comic strip, illustrating truly awful tattoos with humor and regret.

    No_Put_3697 Report

    #66

    Never Change, Ig

    Tattoo featuring poorly drawn Sonic and SpongeBob with text, showing a truly awful tattoo that is funny and tragic.

    OG-DirtNasty Report

    #67

    Stolen From R/Tragedeigh

    Forearm tattoo featuring a list of misspelled names in black ink, showcasing truly awful tattoos that are funny and tragic.

    bellefante Report

    #68

    Promoted Post 🐵😑

    Tattoo of an angry cartoon monkey with a leopard pattern on shoulder, surrounded by orange ink fill work in progress.

    Yredelemnul Report

    Oh god, I forgot about these. What dark times those were...

    #69

    Found This 😭

    Forearm tattoo spelling RESIST with colorful letters and symbols, part of truly awful tattoos that are funny and tragic.

    MedievalFurnace Report

    Is the T a flower uterus?

    #70

    I'm Lost For Words Rn

    Neck tattoo with dripping lips and text above, showcasing one of the truly awful tattoos that are funny and tragic.

    xsmiley314x Report

    #71

    Do Your Research Before Getting A Tattoo

    Two forearm tattoos showing a woman with a lollipop, one realistic and the other as a Day of the Dead skull design.

    shrewdaddy15 Report

    #72

    Ig Scroll Find

    Hand with a large, poorly done black tattoo cover-up that looks truly awful and difficult to fix.

    moorredrum Report

    #73

    No Way Man

    Hand with awkward finger tattoos outlined in black ink, showing a truly awful tattoo with funny and tragic results.

    delanybuss Report

    #74

    My Buddies Homemade Tattoo. DVD Motor And Guitar String. Should I Let Him Finish

    Tattoo of a poorly detailed medieval knight in armor with a large helmet and sword on a person's upper shoulder.

    JaySwizzle1984 Report

    Wow, that is actually not bad for a scratcher with a jerryrigged machine. Get a good artist to fix and finish it and it should be pretty good.

    #75

    Two Full Legs Of Bad Tattoos

    Legs covered with numerous simple line tattoos including animals, objects, and random doodles, showcasing truly awful tattoos.

    Ashton_Garland Report

    #76

    It's Not *terrible* But

    Forearm tattoo of a snake with a skull head, representing one of the truly awful tattoos that are funny and tragic.

    ethot_thoughts Report

    The most common Harry Potter tat I used to see wasn't the Dark Mark or the Deathly Hallows, but instead Sirius' Azkaban number, perfctly placed to resemble a concenration camp tattoo. That made me wince, it was incredibly common to see.

    #77

    My First Tattoo, Judgment Hindered By Mother In Law

    Black dot and star constellation tattoo on forearm showing a truly awful tattoo with uneven lines and spacing.

    gamoragumdrp Report

    Orion constellation. Not so bad if have meaning to you.

    #78

    My Sister’s New Tattoo

    Black and gray neck tattoo of an intricate floral pattern showing detailed linework and shading in a symmetrical design.

    MylesAwai Report

    #79

    I Think This Guy Bites

    Man with a neck tattoo of cartoonish teeth and the words I BITE, one of the truly awful tattoos that are funny and tragic.

    EastCoastCure710 Report

    #80

    That’s One Way To Make Sure People Know Your Pronouns

    Person with long curly hair and a nose ring showing a face tattoo with words in gothic script, a truly awful tattoo example.

    Serious-Jellyfish-38 Report

    #81

    Found On Ig, And I Have Nothing "Postivite" To Say About It

    Tattoo on arm with misspelled phrase featuring the word positive as a truly awful tattoo example.

    BROGakaOrangeCrush Report

    Not to be negtivite but I think something went wrong

