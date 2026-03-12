ADVERTISEMENT

By now, everyone probably knows that tattoos are permanent. And yet, that doesn’t stop people from getting truly awful ones, time and time again. At the very least, they make for great lessons and even better comic relief.

Below, we’ve gathered some truly unfortunate tattoo fails shared in a subreddit dedicated to bad ink. Scroll down to see them, and let them serve as a reminder to always think twice before committing to something that will stay on your body forever.