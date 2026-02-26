We here at Bored Panda love things that are so bad they cross the threshold into being absurdly funny. The subreddit "Bad Tattoos," then, is the perfect place to roam if you're looking to poke some lighthearted fun at others' bad decisions. Here is yet another compilation of the worst of the best from the subreddit that is like a PSA of thinking twice before getting that tattoo .

Bad tattoos are almost an art form in themselves. Truly, who could want to have a bad tattoo on their skin permanently? Yet sometimes, it seems that some people are in some kind of race to see who can get the worst ink out there.

#1 I Guess This Belongs Here…

RELATED:

#2 Full Back Wing Tattoo (Not Mine)

#3 My Sympathy For Having Such A Terrible Tattoo With An Obvious Placement

#4 I Try Not To Be A Hater But This One Is Crazy

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Found In The Wild

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Howling At The Egg Moon

#7 From Bad To Also Bad

#8 I Am Sorry But Wth Is This??

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Real Life Plankton Tattoo

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Found On TikTok

#11 Found This While Scrolling Through My Facebook Group

#12 Just Saw This On Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Came Across This “Ocean Design” On Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Found On Instagram

#15 Are You Able To Tell This Is A Cover Up?

#16 So… I Think I Found Another Coverup Tattoo That’s As Bad As The Cloud Nips

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Regrettable, To Say The Least

#18 I Guess They Are Who They Areut

#19 Dear God This Is Haunting

#20 Just Found This Gem On Good Ole Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 One Of My Friends Got Tatted By This Artist And I Saw This On Their Page

#22 Finally Found One In The Wild

#23 Saw This Photo On A Dating App. It Was The Only Photo In Dude's Profile

#24 Found This Gem On Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Feel Like This Belongs Here… Like, What Kind Of Lashes Are Those?

#26 It’s Supposed To Be A Nebula…

#27 My BF Got This Tattooed On His Behind

#28 Chandelier Tattoo

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Sorry Op, This One Belongs Here

#30 It's A Motorcycle With An Ekg Line Coming Out The Exhaust

#31 Alright, Have At It

#32 Local Shop In My City… Enjoy

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Found In My Instagram Explore

#34 Sorry Ray Ray, Always Forgotten Missed Never

#35 Found This On Instagram

#36 Something's Off With Mommy's Hand

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Found On TikTok

#38 Tattooed Myself When I Was 16, Now 31

#39 Found This On Instagram

#40 Does This Count As A Bad Tattoo? Few Seem To Know What It Means

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 How Do I Tell My Friend She Has To Stop Tattooing Ppl

#42 My First Tattoo I Got Back In 2015...my Ex Did It

#43 He Put This On His Own Daughter…

#44 Can’t Believe Someone Did This On Purpose

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 She Has A Waiting List To Get Tattooed By Her

#46 Awful Cover Up

#47 Relative Decided She Is Ready For Real Skin. Luckily This Is Her Husband

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 High School Ex’s Mom Started Tattooing Out Of Her Kitchen

#49 It's Not Finished And I Fear The Finished Tattoo Is Going To Be Even Worse

#50 Got This On My Fyp, That Is One Humongous Cat

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 I Mean, Why??? Why Would You Get This, On Your Hand As Well 😭

#52 Just Got My First Tattoo. Have Not Been More Proud In My 20 Years On Earth

#53 “Yeah I’ve Heard Doing Your Ears Hurts So We Can Skip Them”

#54 Found On Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 Found On TikTok

#56 Family Friend Whipped This Out At Christmas…

#57 Tried Telling My Friend To Leave The Shop. Was I Wrong?

#58 Tattoo Tattoo I Got After Too Many Guinness

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 Go Ahead & Laugh. I Need Actual Advice Plzzzz

#60 I Thought You Guys Might Appreciate It-Can You Guess What It Is?

#61 The Insanest “Tattoo” I Have Seen That Looks Like Blackheads…

#62 Yet Another Bad One From My Local Small-Town Shop…

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 Just Came Across This On Insta

#64 My Grandma Thinks This Is The Worst Tattoo

#65 I Let My Sister Practice On Me When I Was 17

#66 Got A Drunk Tattoo 2 Years Ago In A Kitchen At 2am, Covering Soon

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 The Tat That Got Me Dragged In The Dishonored Community

#68 Is This As Bad As I Think It Is

#69 Decent Artwork On The Coverup

#70 My Brothers Classmates Tattoo

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 Baby Holding An Adult Hand... Or A Pile Of Sausages... Or A Tardigrade?

#72 Paid A Deposit For A Tattoo. Now I’m Regretting

#73 My Tattoo Might Be Overly Symbolic. On A Bipolar Whim Had My Nephew Do It

#74 My Very First Tattoo In 1994 When I Was 15

ADVERTISEMENT

#75 This Is Going To Age Like An Unrefrigerated Glass Of Milk

#76 1st Tat. Asked For A Lotus. Artist Said “Basic” And Went With…this?

#77 This Is Anatomically Correct Right? LOL

#78 I Got This Professionally Done For $300 And It’s A Year Old

ADVERTISEMENT