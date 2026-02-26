ADVERTISEMENT

Bad tattoos are almost an art form in themselves. Truly, who could want to have a bad tattoo on their skin permanently? Yet sometimes, it seems that some people are in some kind of race to see who can get the worst ink out there.

We here at Bored Panda love things that are so bad they cross the threshold into being absurdly funny. The subreddit "Bad Tattoos," then, is the perfect place to roam if you're looking to poke some lighthearted fun at others' bad decisions. Here is yet another compilation of the worst of the best from the subreddit that is like a PSA of thinking twice before getting that tattoo.

More info: Reddit

#1

I Guess This Belongs Here…

Tattoo of a poorly drawn eagle on neck compared to a close-up and Big Bird character, showcasing terrible tattoos and stupidity.

ArmySash Report

    #2

    Full Back Wing Tattoo (Not Mine)

    Back view of a person with poorly done, terrible tattoos marked by shaky, uneven lines on their bare skin.

    sonotpeachii Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like whoever designed it tried drawing both sides with their good and bad hand at the same time.

    #3

    My Sympathy For Having Such A Terrible Tattoo With An Obvious Placement

    Person with a large forehead tattoo reading empathy is overrated, one of the terrible tattoos marking people for their own stupidity

    2hennypenny Report

    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the itty bitty "love" somehow makes it weirder

    #4

    I Try Not To Be A Hater But This One Is Crazy

    Close-up of a chest tattoo with the word inbred, an example of terrible tattoos marking people for their own stupidity.

    [deleted] Report

    #5

    Found In The Wild

    Legs with terrible tattoos of cartoonish angry faces, showcasing examples of people marked for their own stupidity with tattoos.

    MeikeFischer73 Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kneevis? Sorry don't have a clever name for bútthead lol

    #6

    Howling At The Egg Moon

    Tattoo of a wolf on a person’s belly combined with a real wolf’s body, showcasing terrible tattoos marked by stupidity.

    weirddudewithabow Report

    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always think he looks like he lost his dentures

    #7

    From Bad To Also Bad

    Back tattoos showing poorly executed designs including large lettering and a Viking-themed scene, examples of terrible tattoos.

    OG-DirtNasty Report

    andrewmonroe avatar
    NoRestfortheQWERTY
    NoRestfortheQWERTY
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay, but it doesn't look great. But I'll give tons of respect to anyone who gets a "white pride" tattoo covered up.

    #8

    I Am Sorry But Wth Is This??

    Tattoo of a muscular cartoon rabbit crucified on a wooden cross, showing one of the terrible tattoos from stupid decisions.

    barabellab Report

    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's lots to unpack in this picture...

    #9

    Real Life Plankton Tattoo

    Tattoo of a green cartoon character with a human face and antennae, showcasing one of the terrible tattoos marked by stupidity.

    gattle8 Report

    #10

    Found On TikTok

    Woman with a large tattoo of a text quote on her chest, part of 79 people marked for their own stupidity with terrible tattoos.

    Lucky-Active-2657 Report

    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would like it on a postcard ... not as a tattoo

    #11

    Found This While Scrolling Through My Facebook Group

    Tattoo of a woman’s face with mismatched features and colors, showcasing a terrible and regrettable tattoo mistake.

    No_Spinach_6176 Report

    #12

    Just Saw This On Facebook

    Tattoo with a misspelled word and abstract blue shapes, an example of terrible tattoos marking people forever for their stupidity.

    iml177 Report

    #13

    Came Across This “Ocean Design” On Instagram

    Woman showing a bizarre back tattoo with bubble-like patterns, one of the terrible tattoos marking people for their own stupidity.

    GretaSawyer Report

    #14

    Found On Instagram

    Man's back showing multiple tattoos including a poorly written offensive tattoo, part of terrible tattoos marked for stupidity.

    BirdButt88 Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope the tattoo artist was compensated greatly and then some for all that. Especially the unfortunate place of that Nike check.

    #15

    Are You Able To Tell This Is A Cover Up?

    Man's chest displaying a large, poorly executed eagle tattoo, one of many terrible tattoos marking people for their own stupidity.

    BoSKnight87 Report

    #16

    So… I Think I Found Another Coverup Tattoo That’s As Bad As The Cloud Nips

    Two poorly executed tattoos on neck and chest with black ink and a red lipstick kiss mark, showing tattoo mistakes.

    Pinguu2222 Report

    #17

    Regrettable, To Say The Least

    Tattoo with misspelled words showing terrible tattoos marking people for their own stupidity on a leg.

    DecadentEx Report

    #18

    I Guess They Are Who They Areut

    Tattoo on neck with misspelled words arranged vertically, showing a terrible tattoo mistake and bad ink choice.

    justadair Report

    #19

    Dear God This Is Haunting

    Tattoo of a poorly drawn person on upper arm, an example of terrible tattoos marking people for their own stupidity.

    Oh-deer_ Report

    #20

    Just Found This Gem On Good Ole Facebook

    Black ink tattoo showing a goth figure saying Yea I'm Goth Gobblin on this hotdog, a prime example of terrible tattoos.

    StoneyBalogna22 Report

    #21

    One Of My Friends Got Tatted By This Artist And I Saw This On Their Page

    Tattoo showing a distorted human face with pig nose and call buttons labeled decline and accept, a terrible tattoo example.

    ThrowRA_SeoSoup Report

    #22

    Finally Found One In The Wild

    Side-by-side photos of a black owl tattoo and a covered-up tattoo showing terrible tattoos marked by stupidity.

    Danganronpa__weirdo Report

    #23

    Saw This Photo On A Dating App. It Was The Only Photo In Dude's Profile

    Close-up of a poorly drawn dragon tattoo on a man's chest, an example of terrible tattoos showing bad artistry and placement.

    zikkoru Report

    #24

    Found This Gem On Instagram

    Large unfinished pirate tattoo outlines covering a man’s entire back, showcasing one of the terrible tattoos from stupidity.

    babybambibitch Report

    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't work out the position of her left leg..does she have a extra knee?

    #25

    Feel Like This Belongs Here… Like, What Kind Of Lashes Are Those?

    Man showing terrible tattoo of eyes and eyebrows on his forearm in a humorous example of people marked for their own stupidity tattoos.

    larah91_VP Report

    #26

    It’s Supposed To Be A Nebula…

    Person lifting shirt to show a colorful tattoo on their belly, one of the terrible tattoos marked by stupidity.

    Crocs_with_socks Report

    #27

    My BF Got This Tattooed On His Behind

    Small poorly drawn Spider-Man tattoo on a person's skin, an example of terrible tattoos marked by stupidity.

    kroatin1 Report

    #28

    Chandelier Tattoo

    Tattoo of a chandelier on upper back with uneven lines and shading, example of terrible tattoos marking people for stupidity.

    stripedjade Report

    #29

    Sorry Op, This One Belongs Here

    Man showing terrible tattoos on back including a large red blotch and a scorpion, illustrating people marked for their own stupidity.

    AK611750 Report

    #30

    It's A Motorcycle With An Ekg Line Coming Out The Exhaust

    Two people showing matching terrible tattoos of a misshapen outline with stitches on shoulder and arm.

    meesh-lars Report

    #31

    Alright, Have At It

    Hand with a tattoo listing groceries including eggs, whole milk, and batteries, showcasing a terrible tattoo mistake.

    Dana_Barros Report

    #32

    Local Shop In My City… Enjoy

    Tattoo of a lion wearing a crown and sunglasses with the word leonce, an example of terrible tattoos marked by stupidity.

    Ok_Unit_8880 Report

    #33

    Found In My Instagram Explore

    Person with numerous chaotic and poorly done face and neck tattoos, showcasing examples of terrible tattoos and stupidity.

    [deleted] Report

    #34

    Sorry Ray Ray, Always Forgotten Missed Never

    Tattoo of a memorial with misspelled date and banners, an example of terrible tattoos marking people for their own stupidity.

    ExpertZealousideal56 Report

    #35

    Found This On Instagram

    Two people with multiple face and hand tattoos, featuring bold and unusual tattoo designs on their skin.

    Round-Double-6324 Report

    #36

    Something's Off With Mommy's Hand

    Minimalist tattoo of hands holding pinky fingers with red thread on the upper back, showing one of the terrible tattoos.

    brian_lane_98 Report

    #37

    Found On TikTok

    Tattoo of a dad and child with matching jerseys labeled Dad 01 and Princess 01, an example of terrible tattoos.

    Bluu_Nebula Report

    #38

    Tattooed Myself When I Was 16, Now 31

    Tattoo of a poorly drawn skull on a hairy thigh, showcasing one of the terrible tattoos from 79 people forever marked.

    [deleted] Report

    #39

    Found This On Instagram

    Wrist tattoo reading my story isn’t over with a poorly drawn semicolon, example of terrible tattoos marking people.

    Ashton_X3 Report

    #40

    Does This Count As A Bad Tattoo? Few Seem To Know What It Means

    Hand with a poorly designed tattoo on the wrist, illustrating examples of people marked by terrible tattoos for their own mistakes.

    Cpu_Xl Report

    #41

    How Do I Tell My Friend She Has To Stop Tattooing Ppl

    Tribal heart tattoo on lower back with a red arrow pointing down, one of the terrible tattoos marking people for their stupidity

    TraditionalAd7547 Report

    springgainer avatar
    *raspberry sound
    *raspberry sound
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not a tattoo, it's the carbon transfer stencil.

    #42

    My First Tattoo I Got Back In 2015...my Ex Did It

    Man with a poorly executed tattoo on upper arm wearing a sleeveless shirt in a tiled room, illustrating terrible tattoos.

    [deleted] Report

    #43

    He Put This On His Own Daughter…

    Tattoo of a large hand with pink nails holding three tiny hands surrounded by blue roses, a terrible tattoo example from 79 people marked.

    UpsideDownShovelFrog Report

    andrewmonroe avatar
    NoRestfortheQWERTY
    NoRestfortheQWERTY
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This woman has got to get herself checked for rheumatoid arthritis.

    #44

    Can’t Believe Someone Did This On Purpose

    Tattoo of multiple dolphins covering a person's leg, an example of terrible tattoos marked by poor design choices.

    Moclown Report

    #45

    She Has A Waiting List To Get Tattooed By Her

    Close-up of a poorly executed tattoo on the side of a person's neck, illustrating terrible tattoos and bad ink choices.

    tooshlumped666 Report

    springgainer avatar
    *raspberry sound
    *raspberry sound
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is it to wait for her to get out of her drvg haze?

    #46

    Awful Cover Up

    Three images showing terrible tattoos including a partial face outline on neck, a red bear tattoo on neck, and a red teddy bear stuffed toy.

    bdsm25 Report

    #47

    Relative Decided She Is Ready For Real Skin. Luckily This Is Her Husband

    Tattoo of a gun and distressed American flag on arm, an example of terrible tattoos marking people for their own stupidity.

    gijoey959 Report

    #48

    High School Ex’s Mom Started Tattooing Out Of Her Kitchen

    Tattoo of an oddly shaped arm with colorful flowers and bubbles, showcasing one of the terrible tattoos marking people’s stupidity.

    blackthournewine Report

    #49

    It's Not Finished And I Fear The Finished Tattoo Is Going To Be Even Worse

    Back tattoo of a detailed dragon with wings, highlighting terrible tattoos that mark people for their own stupidity.

    [deleted] Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But this actually isn't that bad..??

    #50

    Got This On My Fyp, That Is One Humongous Cat

    Tattoo of a distorted cat on a branch on a person's chest, an example of terrible tattoos marking people for their own stupidity.

    Pinguu2222 Report

    #51

    I Mean, Why??? Why Would You Get This, On Your Hand As Well 😭

    Tattoo of tied cartoon cats on hand with misspelled phrase, an example of terrible tattoos showing poor decisions.

    Pinguu2222 Report

    #52

    Just Got My First Tattoo. Have Not Been More Proud In My 20 Years On Earth

    Simple outline tattoo of a smiling face giving a thumbs up, one of the terrible tattoos marking people for their own stupidity.

    cl0uutt Report

    #53

    “Yeah I’ve Heard Doing Your Ears Hurts So We Can Skip Them”

    Side profile of a young man with a shocking face tattoo covering his head, an example of terrible tattoos and stupidity.

    uxho Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Omg how old is that guy, 16??!!

    #54

    Found On Facebook

    Tattoo on arm with misspelled word positivity highlighting a common example of terrible tattoos and stupidity.

    74k71k Report

    #55

    Found On TikTok

    Tattoo on forearm and hand with the phrase novel in progress, part of people marked for their own stupidity tattoos.

    hamball_lecter Report

    #56

    Family Friend Whipped This Out At Christmas…

    Tattoo on leg with a cartoon character and banner reading whatever I do what I want among terrible tattoos.

    sliponvans Report

    #57

    Tried Telling My Friend To Leave The Shop. Was I Wrong?

    Tattoo of a poorly drawn Viking holding an axe and shield, showcasing one of the worst tattoos marked by stupidity.

    ScreamingCat4 Report

    #58

    Tattoo Tattoo I Got After Too Many Guinness

    Young man smiling with a tattoo sleeve featuring a playing card and the word tattoo, highlighting terrible tattoos mistake.

    Cjammc Report

    #59

    Go Ahead & Laugh. I Need Actual Advice Plzzzz

    Close-up of a neck tattoo featuring an intricate, blurry black design as an example of terrible tattoos and tattoo mistakes.

    [deleted] Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...start saving up for laser removal

    #60

    I Thought You Guys Might Appreciate It-Can You Guess What It Is?

    Simple black line tattoo of a poorly drawn cat on forearm, an example of terrible tattoos showing painful mistakes.

    Little-Linnet Report

    #61

    The Insanest “Tattoo” I Have Seen That Looks Like Blackheads…

    Faded and unclear terrible tattoos on a person's cheek and temple area, showing marks from poor tattoo choices.

    rrrayba Report

    #62

    Yet Another Bad One From My Local Small-Town Shop…

    Man with a large handprint fingerprint tattoo on chest matching his raised hand, showcasing terrible tattoos and body art fails.

    666ImNotCreative420 Report

    #63

    Just Came Across This On Insta

    Person with bright green hair and multiple face tattoos, showing examples of terrible tattoos marking people forever.

    kit_olly_sixsmith Report

    #64

    My Grandma Thinks This Is The Worst Tattoo

    Minimalist hammerhead shark tattoo on upper arm with decorative stars, showcasing one of the terrible tattoos marked by stupidity.

    A2Z_Vans Report

    #65

    I Let My Sister Practice On Me When I Was 17

    Close-up of a leg covered in various black ink tattoos illustrating the theme of stupid tattoos.

    obamacare4566 Report

    #66

    Got A Drunk Tattoo 2 Years Ago In A Kitchen At 2am, Covering Soon

    Close-up of a terrible tattoo showing a fish skeleton on a person's arm, part of 79 people marked for their own stupidity.

    Chanfaded Report

    #67

    The Tat That Got Me Dragged In The Dishonored Community

    Hand with a poorly done tattoo featuring abstract shapes and lines, showing a terrible tattoo mistake.

    Maroon_sun_835 Report

    #68

    Is This As Bad As I Think It Is

    Forearm tattoo with a flower, star, bulldog face, and the words born and bred with numbers in bold black ink.

    BirthdayMaximum6043 Report

    #69

    Decent Artwork On The Coverup

    Three stages of a tattoo cover-up on an arm featuring the phrase with visible errors, highlighting terrible tattoos and poor ink choices.

    CROTCH_GOBLIN Report

    #70

    My Brothers Classmates Tattoo

    Tattoo misspelling Ril Smith with uneven letters on upper arm, example of terrible tattoos marked for stupidity.

    fairyshits Report

    #71

    Baby Holding An Adult Hand... Or A Pile Of Sausages... Or A Tardigrade?

    Realistic black and gray tattoo of a hand surrounded by flowers on a person's upper arm, showcasing detailed artwork and shading.

    nonagongirl Report

    #72

    Paid A Deposit For A Tattoo. Now I’m Regretting

    Black and gray neck tattoo featuring wings, a cross, and clouds, an example of terrible tattoos marking people for their own stupidity.

    Miserable_Regret7774 Report

    #73

    My Tattoo Might Be Overly Symbolic. On A Bipolar Whim Had My Nephew Do It

    Hands with black and red nail polish showing finger tattoos that spell beyond, part of terrible tattoos marking people for stupidity.

    PumpkinGutsss Report

    #74

    My Very First Tattoo In 1994 When I Was 15

    Close-up of a poorly designed green tattoo on skin, one of the terrible tattoos showing foolish choices.

    Coco_B_trappn Report

    #75

    This Is Going To Age Like An Unrefrigerated Glass Of Milk

    Close-up of a person with colorful, tiny star and dot tattoos on their face and bright green hair showing unusual tattoo choices.

    Excellent_Error_4755 Report

    #76

    1st Tat. Asked For A Lotus. Artist Said “Basic” And Went With…this?

    Tattoo of stylized flowers with geometric shading on upper chest, an example of people forever marked for their own stupidity tattoos.

    chaelafairy Report

    #77

    This Is Anatomically Correct Right? LOL

    Arm tattoo of inaccurate arm bones, illustrating one of the 79 people marked for their own stupidity with terrible tattoos.

    [deleted] Report

    #78

    I Got This Professionally Done For $300 And It’s A Year Old

    Tattoo of a cartoonish arm and face with a humorous expression, one of many terrible tattoos showing lasting stupidity.

    ABunchOfMidgets420 Report

    #79

    I Have Received Mixed Opinions About This. What Do You Guys Think?

    Tattoo of a cat head blended with an apple on a person's leg, showcasing one of the terrible tattoos marked by stupidity.

    Joadow420 Report

