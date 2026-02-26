79 People Who Got Forever Marked For Their Own Stupidity With These Terrible Tattoos (New Pics)
Bad tattoos are almost an art form in themselves. Truly, who could want to have a bad tattoo on their skin permanently? Yet sometimes, it seems that some people are in some kind of race to see who can get the worst ink out there.
We here at Bored Panda love things that are so bad they cross the threshold into being absurdly funny. The subreddit "Bad Tattoos," then, is the perfect place to roam if you're looking to poke some lighthearted fun at others' bad decisions. Here is yet another compilation of the worst of the best from the subreddit that is like a PSA of thinking twice before getting that tattoo.
This post may include affiliate links.
I Guess This Belongs Here…
Full Back Wing Tattoo (Not Mine)
Looks like whoever designed it tried drawing both sides with their good and bad hand at the same time.
My Sympathy For Having Such A Terrible Tattoo With An Obvious Placement
I Try Not To Be A Hater But This One Is Crazy
Found In The Wild
Howling At The Egg Moon
From Bad To Also Bad
Okay, but it doesn't look great. But I'll give tons of respect to anyone who gets a "white pride" tattoo covered up.
I Am Sorry But Wth Is This??
Real Life Plankton Tattoo
Found On TikTok
Found This While Scrolling Through My Facebook Group
Just Saw This On Facebook
Came Across This “Ocean Design” On Instagram
Found On Instagram
I hope the tattoo artist was compensated greatly and then some for all that. Especially the unfortunate place of that Nike check.
Are You Able To Tell This Is A Cover Up?
So… I Think I Found Another Coverup Tattoo That’s As Bad As The Cloud Nips
Regrettable, To Say The Least
I Guess They Are Who They Areut
Dear God This Is Haunting
Just Found This Gem On Good Ole Facebook
One Of My Friends Got Tatted By This Artist And I Saw This On Their Page
Finally Found One In The Wild
Saw This Photo On A Dating App. It Was The Only Photo In Dude's Profile
Found This Gem On Instagram
I can't work out the position of her left leg..does she have a extra knee?
Feel Like This Belongs Here… Like, What Kind Of Lashes Are Those?
It’s Supposed To Be A Nebula…
My BF Got This Tattooed On His Behind
Chandelier Tattoo
Sorry Op, This One Belongs Here
It's A Motorcycle With An Ekg Line Coming Out The Exhaust
Alright, Have At It
Local Shop In My City… Enjoy
Found In My Instagram Explore
Sorry Ray Ray, Always Forgotten Missed Never
Found This On Instagram
Something's Off With Mommy's Hand
Found On TikTok
Tattooed Myself When I Was 16, Now 31
Found This On Instagram
Does This Count As A Bad Tattoo? Few Seem To Know What It Means
How Do I Tell My Friend She Has To Stop Tattooing Ppl
That's not a tattoo, it's the carbon transfer stencil.
My First Tattoo I Got Back In 2015...my Ex Did It
He Put This On His Own Daughter…
This woman has got to get herself checked for rheumatoid arthritis.