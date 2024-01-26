ADVERTISEMENT

This is the best PSA against tattoos. Parents think they need to tell their kids about possible diseases and infections to ward them off wanting to get a tattoo. But seeing the face of Marilyn Monroe as if she’s had a stroke on someone’s arm can be way scarier. I definitely wouldn’t want to walk around with such a design for the rest of my life, would you?

Mispronunciations, visuals that make no sense, or just poor artistry – we’ve got all these covered. We picked the best of the worst tattoos for you, Pandas. Some of them might make you cringe, and others might elicit a laugh out of you. Whatever it is – let us know in the comments and by upvoting your favorites.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

tattoofail__ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

suckytattoos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ericc_ avatar
Eric C.
Eric C.
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one is tough. The artist is really talented. The tattoo is just a terrible concept.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
#3

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

tattoofail.ink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

suckytattoos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

suckytattoos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

suckytattoos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

suckytattoos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

tattoofail.ink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

suckytattoos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ericc_ avatar
Eric C.
Eric C.
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This doesn't work, when you pronounce Bologna correctly 🙄

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

suckytattoos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

suckytattoos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

tattoofail__ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

tattoofail.ink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ami-ainsworth avatar
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it bird? Is it a plane? No, it's one fücked up tattoo.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

suckytattoos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

tattoofail__ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
underachvrnproud avatar
Satan Laughs
Satan Laughs
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Michael Jackson, Michael Jordan, Mike Tyson… you guys!!!! What am I looking at?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

tattoofail.ink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

tattoofail.ink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
alex_81 avatar
Al Fun
Al Fun
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was it the cow that jumped over the moon, or the man jumped over the cow to the moon?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#18

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

tattoofail.ink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

tattoofail.ink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

tattoofail.ink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

suckytattoos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

suckytattoos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

suckytattoos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

tattoofail__ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

tattoofail__ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

tattoofail.ink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

suckytattoos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

suckytattoos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
toniepple avatar
Toni Epple
Toni Epple
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can be saved by a spelling bee sitting on one of the flowers :-)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

suckytattoos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

tattoofail.ink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

tattoofail.ink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

tattoofail.ink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

tattoofail.ink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

tattoofail.ink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

tattoofail.ink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

tattoofail.ink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

suckytattoos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

suckytattoos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

tattoofail__ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

tattoofail.ink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

tattoofail.ink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

tattoofail.ink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

tattoofail.ink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

tattoofail.ink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

tattoofail__ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

tattoofail__ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

tattoofail.ink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

tattoofail.ink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

tattoofail.ink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Funny-Worst-Tattoo-Fails-Pics

tattoofail.ink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!