These Poor People Got The Worst Tattoos And Shared Them With The World (50 Pics)
This is the best PSA against tattoos. Parents think they need to tell their kids about possible diseases and infections to ward them off wanting to get a tattoo. But seeing the face of Marilyn Monroe as if she’s had a stroke on someone’s arm can be way scarier. I definitely wouldn’t want to walk around with such a design for the rest of my life, would you?
Mispronunciations, visuals that make no sense, or just poor artistry – we’ve got all these covered. We picked the best of the worst tattoos for you, Pandas. Some of them might make you cringe, and others might elicit a laugh out of you. Whatever it is – let us know in the comments and by upvoting your favorites.
This is pretty well done, so don’t see the issue here.
Michael Jackson, Michael Jordan, Mike Tyson… you guys!!!! What am I looking at?
Can be saved by a spelling bee sitting on one of the flowers :-)
Forget the tattoo what's with the nut sack hanging out