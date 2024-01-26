ADVERTISEMENT

This is the best PSA against tattoos. Parents think they need to tell their kids about possible diseases and infections to ward them off wanting to get a tattoo. But seeing the face of Marilyn Monroe as if she’s had a stroke on someone’s arm can be way scarier. I definitely wouldn’t want to walk around with such a design for the rest of my life, would you?

Mispronunciations, visuals that make no sense, or just poor artistry – we’ve got all these covered. We picked the best of the worst tattoos for you, Pandas. Some of them might make you cringe, and others might elicit a laugh out of you. Whatever it is – let us know in the comments and by upvoting your favorites.