Regret is a funny thing. And we aren't talking about it in a metaphorical or symbolic sense. But quite literal: a tramp stamp flashing above your cheeks as a regrettable reminder of last night's bender as it happened to the How I Met Your Mother's Ted and many others before the poor fella.

Getting a regrettable tattoo, then, might be a cliche for TV and movies. But there's something we can't resist when life starts imitating art and it happens to actual people. Whether it's a spelling mistake or the final result looking like a 7-year-old's crayon doodle, Fail tattoo and Tattoo Fails communities know there's a never-ending hunger for ink fails. 'No regerts', right?