38 Of The Worst Tattoo Fails That Might Put Off Anyone From Getting Inked
Regret is a funny thing. And we aren't talking about it in a metaphorical or symbolic sense. But quite literal: a tramp stamp flashing above your cheeks as a regrettable reminder of last night's bender as it happened to the How I Met Your Mother's Ted and many others before the poor fella.
Getting a regrettable tattoo, then, might be a cliche for TV and movies. But there's something we can't resist when life starts imitating art and it happens to actual people. Whether it's a spelling mistake or the final result looking like a 7-year-old's crayon doodle, Fail tattoo and Tattoo Fails communities know there's a never-ending hunger for ink fails. 'No regerts', right?
The tattoo itself is really not bad, I guess if this is what the person wantend then *shrugs*
What the actual F is that. It looks like a weird skin disease or something that has turned septic.
My sense of humor but again, I wouldn't want that on my body.
64000 years later.. still no improvement on cave drawings
This is actually well done if that's your thing. ETA: and I see now to cover a scar
My next what? Please don’t tell me I have to read his toes to find out.
I have a tattoo. It's on my arm and covers up a number of year's worth of pain. One day I just walked into a tattooist on my lunch break and asked for my daughters name putting on there. It's not brilliantly done and needs to be refreshed, but it'll do. And would I have another? Nope. But it's STILL better than all the above combined...
I have a half finished tattoo on my upper arm from 25 years ago. Despite having plenty of other tattoos since, I've never had that one finished and never intend to, it's part of me now. Still looks better than all of these.
