Regret is a funny thing. And we aren't talking about it in a metaphorical or symbolic sense. But quite literal: a tramp stamp flashing above your cheeks as a regrettable reminder of last night's bender as it happened to the How I Met Your Mother's Ted and many others before the poor fella.

Getting a regrettable tattoo, then, might be a cliche for TV and movies. But there's something we can't resist when life starts imitating art and it happens to actual people. Whether it's a spelling mistake or the final result looking like a 7-year-old's crayon doodle, Fail tattoo and Tattoo Fails communities know there's a never-ending hunger for ink fails. 'No regerts', right?

#1

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

#1
Robecca
Robecca
😨😨😨😨😨😨

#2

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

#2
Austin Sauce
Austin Sauce
Who doesn’t love Horribly Sunburned Mickey Rooney?

#3

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

#4

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

#4
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
The tattoo itself is really not bad, I guess if this is what the person wantend then *shrugs*

#5

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

#5
Wheely
Wheely
Lion sucking a lemon?

#6

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

Ieva Pečiulytė
#6
Wheely
Wheely
The girl from The Ring?

#7

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

#7
Robecca
Robecca
Only god can judge them for getting their hand pregnant?? Da faqu

#8

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

#8
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
What the actual F is that. It looks like a weird skin disease or something that has turned septic.

#9

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

#9
Don Golosso
Don Golosso
Banjo music intensifies...

#10

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

Ieva Pečiulytė
sbj
sbj
Looks like the cowardly lion from The Wizard of Oz

#11

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

Robecca
Robecca
Thanks, i hate it

#12

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

#13

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

#13
Don Golosso
Don Golosso
My sense of humor but again, I wouldn't want that on my body.

#14

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

Wheely
Wheely
It looks like it was hit with a shovel.

#15

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

Robecca
Robecca
Honestly if they got the left picture would probably be better

#16

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

#16
JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
The noble Proboscis Tiger.

#17

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

#18

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

Robecca
Robecca
Does....does he have a scribbled in chin strap?

#19

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

#20

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

Ieva Pečiulytė
Robecca
Robecca
Like, that's even an awful picture to begin with. Man looks like he's disgusted with the photographer

#21

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

#21
Don Golosso
Don Golosso
One more to add to the "funny but not for my body" list.

#22

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

trulli
trulli
Great they labeled them.

#23

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

#24

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

#24
Austin Sauce
Austin Sauce
64000 years later.. still no improvement on cave drawings

#25

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

Wheely
Wheely
Has Jesus got balls on his chin?!

#26

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

Ieva Pečiulytė
#27

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

#27
Alyssa Phillips
Alyssa Phillips
This is actually well done if that's your thing. ETA: and I see now to cover a scar

#28

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

Wheely
Wheely
I am tiger, hear me huuuurrrrrrr!!!!

#29

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

Wheely
Wheely
Erm Grandma... You've had a wardrobe malfunction.

#30

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

#30
Austin Sauce
Austin Sauce
My next what? Please don’t tell me I have to read his toes to find out.

#31

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

Jason
Jason
Not perfect but way better than a lot of these

#32

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

#32
Austin Sauce
Austin Sauce
Rockstar would work so much better

#33

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

Ieva Pečiulytė
#33
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Hey you guys! Sloth from The Goonies

#34

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

Ieva Pečiulytė
#34
Austin Sauce
Austin Sauce
It means no foreskin, for the rest of your days

#35

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

#36

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

#37

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

#37
Spanish Cat
Spanish Cat
Pleeph in peace my darling

#38

Worst-Funny-Tattoo-Fails

Jason
Jason
I don't hate this one it's kind of cute. If the man's pants and head silhouette were a bit better. Can probably guess why I like it!

