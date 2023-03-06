Most agree that tattoos should have reasoning behind them. And frankly, we can always make one up even if there was no initial motive rather than just "why the heck not." Even bad tattoos can be justifiable if there is a motive behind the quirky design. Still, probably the best excuse (to tell your mom or grandma) for getting silly tattoos (that don't resonate with you on deeper levels) is that it makes you feel good, crack a smile, and, even better — makes you (or others) laugh. This is often the case with many funny tattoos.

They say you can't go wrong with memorial, pet tattoos, or tattoos that celebrate important milestones. For example, the birth of a child is an excellent reason for getting dad or mom tattoos! And honestly, if it brings you good emotions, that's a solid reason to get funny tattoo designs. Unlike tattoos of one's (probably now ex) partner, funny small tattoos are timeless and don't have an "expiration" date. Jokes aside, don't get us wrong, tattoo fails and awful tattoo designs (or execution) can also be hidden under the "funny" label. However, that doesn't change the fact they are a laugh a minute, if not for the owner, then for the rest of us!

Below, we've compiled some of the funniest tattoos we found that will hopefully make your day a little sunnier. Or make you rethink your next tattoo design or the tattoo parlor you plan to get it at!