Most agree that tattoos should have reasoning behind them. And frankly, we can always make one up even if there was no initial motive rather than just "why the heck not." Even bad tattoos can be justifiable if there is a motive behind the quirky design. Still, probably the best excuse (to tell your mom or grandma) for getting silly tattoos (that don't resonate with you on deeper levels) is that it makes you feel good, crack a smile, and, even better — makes you (or others) laugh. This is often the case with many funny tattoos.

They say you can't go wrong with memorial, pet tattoos, or tattoos that celebrate important milestones. For example, the birth of a child is an excellent reason for getting dad or mom tattoos! And honestly, if it brings you good emotions, that's a solid reason to get funny tattoo designs. Unlike tattoos of one's (probably now ex) partner, funny small tattoos are timeless and don't have an "expiration" date. Jokes aside, don't get us wrong, tattoo fails and awful tattoo designs (or execution) can also be hidden under the "funny" label. However, that doesn't change the fact they are a laugh a minute, if not for the owner, then for the rest of us!

Below, we've compiled some of the funniest tattoos we found that will hopefully make your day a little sunnier. Or make you rethink your next tattoo design or the tattoo parlor you plan to get it at! Did any of the funny tattoo ideas below make you giggle? Let us know by giving them an upvote! Perhaps you are also the owner of a funny tattoo? If so, let us know in the comments!

#1

My Girlfriend’s Tattoo Of Her Cat In A Shark Costume And Her Actual Cat In A Shark Costume

My Girlfriend's Tattoo Of Her Cat In A Shark Costume And Her Actual Cat In A Shark Costume

Mikalbbb Report

#2

This Tattoo

This Tattoo

Jackvishs Report

#3

This One Is Super Accurate

This One Is Super Accurate

dannydiaz.tattoo Report

#4

Got You

Got You

anna__wanda Report

#5

Love Him To Death

Love Him To Death

zieu.tattoo Report

#6

100% Agreed

100% Agreed

coffin_tattoo Report

#7

Finally Got To Do Something Creative With My Ugly Shoulder Scar

Finally Got To Do Something Creative With My Ugly Shoulder Scar

SloDilf1493 Report

#8

I Was Born And Adopted From China So I Figured This Would Never Not Be Funny

I Was Born And Adopted From China So I Figured This Would Never Not Be Funny

oesch_it Report

Lxmonboba
Lxmonboba
Community Member
56 minutes ago

Oh well then i was made in canada

#9

This Peppa Pig Tattoo

This Peppa Pig Tattoo

ponybeine Report

Lxmonboba
Lxmonboba
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Man i wish i was there to see the fight

#10

I've Been Living In Italy For A Year, And It's Common To See Things In English That Do Not Make Sense. Today, I Found The Winner

I've Been Living In Italy For A Year, And It's Common To See Things In English That Do Not Make Sense. Today, I Found The Winner

imgur.com Report

#11

I Don't Even Have The Words To Explain This

I Don't Even Have The Words To Explain This

anyeus Report

#12

Handpoked Ghosts

Handpoked Ghosts

b.ignorant Report

#13

Nice Tattoo, Dave

Nice Tattoo, Dave

Hairy_Cheeks Report

#14

It Looks Like My Coworker’s Tattoo Is Petting The Kitten

It Looks Like My Coworker's Tattoo Is Petting The Kitten

meowpal33 Report

#15

Table Cat Memes Are Always Hilarious

Table Cat Memes Are Always Hilarious

Goblyn215 Report

#16

Always Bright Look On Side The Of Life

Always Bright Look On Side The Of Life

peppermint_jake Report

Lxmonboba
Lxmonboba
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Sings* Always bright look on side the of life

#17

So I Got A Really Silly Tattoo Today

So I Got A Really Silly Tattoo Today

LOL_EVAN Report

#18

What Are Your Thoughts?

What Are Your Thoughts?

rhithehuman Report

#19

Kitten Cartoon Tattoo

Kitten Cartoon Tattoo

inkmeesters Report

#20

Are You Sure?

Are You Sure?

insta_tatuaggi Report

#21

Cats Favorite Toy A "Bag"

Cats Favorite Toy A "Bag"

art.emis_ink Report

#22

Xd

Xd

jemrosolek Report

#23

Loved Making These Palm Tattoos!

Loved Making These Palm Tattoos!

k.warnertattoos Report

#24

I Love Tattoos With Commentary

I Love Tattoos With Commentary

TheR0ckhammer Report

#25

Funny Halloween Tat

Funny Halloween Tat

andrew0171 Report

#26

A Funny Clipping

A Funny Clipping

grungey_loser Report

#27

My Friend Broke His Arm And The Surgery Misaligned His Tattoo

My Friend Broke His Arm And The Surgery Misaligned His Tattoo

mathu_reddit Report

#28

Funny Tattoo

Funny Tattoo

BasseClasse Report

#29

New Shark Tattoo

New Shark Tattoo

redtoken Report

#30

Scars Dont Heal

Scars Dont Heal

Owdin Report

#31

Spotted On The Beach. Go Bulls!

Spotted On The Beach. Go Bulls!

Burulambie Report

#32

Jesis Chrost

Jesis Chrost

Tsunamibash Report

#33

Look At This Tattoo I Gave Myself While Drunk. How Much Do You Think I Should Regret This

Look At This Tattoo I Gave Myself While Drunk. How Much Do You Think I Should Regret This

hello_kitty_mug Report

#34

This Guys Argyle Sock Tattoo

This Guys Argyle Sock Tattoo

lovegoldengirls Report

SaneMinotaur (she/her)
SaneMinotaur (she/her)
Community Member
22 minutes ago

I bet they saved a fortune on socks, though.

#35

Limbo Party

Limbo Party

violette.violence Report

#36

Crazy Duo

Crazy Duo

bielskobiala.tattoo Report

#37

West Virginia Meme Avocato

West Virginia Meme Avocato

minos157 Report

#38

My First Tattoo, I Broke My Ankle, Had To Have Surgery And Wanted To Make My Scar Funny Rather Than Ugly

My First Tattoo, I Broke My Ankle, Had To Have Surgery And Wanted To Make My Scar Funny Rather Than Ugly

I_forget_my_PW_ALOT Report

#39

I Went On A Date Today, He Proudly Showed Me This Tattoo

I Went On A Date Today, He Proudly Showed Me This Tattoo

btacceber Report

#40

My Friend Decided To Cover Up The Tattoo Of His Ex Wife!

My Friend Decided To Cover Up The Tattoo Of His Ex Wife!

SomeJagaloon Report

#41

Getting Not One, But Two Corporate Logos Tattooed On You

Getting Not One, But Two Corporate Logos Tattooed On You

precision_guesswork3 Report

#42

My Buddy Got This Amazing Tattoo

My Buddy Got This Amazing Tattoo

nillakillakhan Report

#43

The Concept Looked So Promising

The Concept Looked So Promising

ibboRftw Report

#44

Friend Bought A Tattoo Gun On Amazon For £100. Tattooed Darth Vader On Himself

Friend Bought A Tattoo Gun On Amazon For £100. Tattooed Darth Vader On Himself

reddit.com Report

#45

A Girl I Went To High School With Has This On Her Upper Thigh

A Girl I Went To High School With Has This On Her Upper Thigh

jennnnner Report

fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
11 minutes ago

That poor... tiger? Is it a tiger?

#46

I Drunkenly Tattooed Some Inspiration On Myself From Nessie

I Drunkenly Tattooed Some Inspiration On Myself From Nessie

reddit.com Report

#47

If You're Ever Feel Stupid, Just Remember That You Did Not Try To Tattoo Yourself With No Experience... With A Tattoo Gun From Amazon...

If You're Ever Feel Stupid, Just Remember That You Did Not Try To Tattoo Yourself With No Experience... With A Tattoo Gun From Amazon...

Scarface190 Report

#48

Does This Count? Because I’m Pretty Sure She Doesn’t Realize If It Does

Does This Count? Because I'm Pretty Sure She Doesn't Realize If It Does

Cassiedoescali Report

#49

Keep Clam

Keep Clam

GrandGourdin Report

#50

This One Is Intresting

This One Is Intresting

__dissolve__ttt Report

#51

Don’t Mess With Mary Anne And Wanda

Don't Mess With Mary Anne And Wanda

caseyshippy.ink Report

#52

Ignorant Chili Weirdo

Ignorant Chili Weirdo

nein666_tattoo Report

#53

Is That Afoot On A Foot... Yep

Is That Afoot On A Foot... Yep

corvocreations Report

#54

Who Thinks My Dad Should Get Lifetime Free KFC For This Tattoo

Who Thinks My Dad Should Get Lifetime Free KFC For This Tattoo

jessicatattoos_ Report

#55

Confused Mushroom

Confused Mushroom

nucelarlaia_tattoo Report

#56

Just A Happy Ladybug

Just A Happy Ladybug

bro.hornsby Report

#57

Fun Little Christopher

Fun Little Christopher

chancequinnart Report

#58

Weird Looking Baby

Weird Looking Baby

sscs696 Report

#59

Hands Up

Hands Up

kimzy_whimzy Report

#60

Lil Curry Puff

Lil Curry Puff

rebecka_tattoos Report

#61

A Goat From Simpsons Movie

A Goat From Simpsons Movie

zama.tattoo Report

#62

This Beavis And Butthead Tattoo

This Beavis And Butthead Tattoo

journeyman369 Report

#63

Ignorant Hitchhikers Inspired Slightly Silly Leg Piece

Ignorant Hitchhikers Inspired Slightly Silly Leg Piece

snippersmith Report

#64

Funny Far Side Tattoo, Evan Reynolds, Grand Ave

Funny Far Side Tattoo, Evan Reynolds, Grand Ave

themillerest Report

#65

My Awesome Star Wars Tattoo

My Awesome Star Wars Tattoo

tjcslamdunk Report

#66

My Friend Abel Has Cool Ideas. I Just Tattoo Them

My Friend Abel Has Cool Ideas. I Just Tattoo Them

mow.ink Report

#67

Don’t Take Directions From This Woman

Don't Take Directions From This Woman

MrBowieowie Report

#68

An Almost Inspiring Tattoo... Find Your Way Own

An Almost Inspiring Tattoo... Find Your Way Own

riversal0_0 Report

#69

When You're Drunk And Your Friends Tattoos You

When You're Drunk And Your Friends Tattoos You

xSHITx Report

#70

The More I Look At It, The Less I Like Oranges

The More I Look At It, The Less I Like Oranges

flamingospacemarine Report

#71

Don't Get Drunk On A British Fishing Island, Because Oyster Tattoos

Don't Get Drunk On A British Fishing Island, Because Oyster Tattoos

Lunastella22 Report

#72

I've Been Getting Drunk And Waking Up With Tattoos

I've Been Getting Drunk And Waking Up With Tattoos

reddit.com Report

#73

A New Piece Of Ink

A New Piece Of Ink

dakotology1 Report

#74

Depressed Bee

Depressed Bee

muddinotattoo Report

#75

So My Friend Just Got A New Tattoo... I Wonder When She'll Figure It Out

So My Friend Just Got A New Tattoo... I Wonder When She'll Figure It Out

thatdudenamedmoe Report

#76

Found This Hilarious Simpsons Tattoo

Found This Hilarious Simpsons Tattoo

flockmann Report

#77

Local "Shop" Delivers Yet Again

Local "Shop" Delivers Yet Again