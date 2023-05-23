(Dear dads, we appreciate all of you, but unfortunately, this post is for the panda mamas.) For many mothers, motherhood is the greatest gift they've received in life. The maternal bond mums establish with their children is more than a blood tie. It's a soul one. Arguably the loudest celebration of such a relationship is engraving it in one's skin. Proud mamas can express their unconditional love for their children by gleefully rocking mom tattoos on their skin.

Whether you are that tatted, cool mum or a cleanskin looking to get your first one, you are unlikely to go wrong with a mom tattoo. Luckily, the trend of mamas getting inked has been around for a while, with celebrity moms also getting tattoos to celebrate their children. In fact, Angelina Jolie, a mother of six(!), has the precise coordinates of where each of her kids was born tattooed on her arm. Another celeb mom, Drew Barrymore, has names of the two little joys in her life—her daughters Olive and Frankie—tattooed on her wrist. And that's just two of the many tattoo ideas for moms!

And honestly, the sky is the limit when it comes to mom tattoo ideas. Anything that reminds a mother of her mini-me can be the basis for mother tattoo ideas. Popular examples of simple tattoo ideas often include name initials, hearts, animals, symbols, and even characters from fairy tales. In fact, it's been quite popular for parents to get matching tattoos with their children who have reached the legal age that permits getting one. For example, matching mom and daughter tattoos are perfect for celebrating the girl bond in the family!

Below, we've compiled the many mother tattoo ideas that might give you the inspiration you sought. Any ideas for mom tattoos stuck out to you? Let us know by giving them an upvote! Also, would you ever get a mom tattoo (or a dad one, if any of you stayed till the end)? Share your thoughts in the comments!