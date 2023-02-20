If you are going to suffer the pain of getting tattooed, you might as well get a funny tattoo at the end. When the pain wears off, this piece of art will stay on your skin for a very long time. Good jokes can survive for ages, and funny tattoos always win in the long run. The ideas for these tattoos stem from multiple sources — some are personal, and others are more publicly known.

Funny tattoo ideas are only funny if the person getting them finds them hilarious. Sometimes, humor can come from the basics of things. The most simple funny tattoos come to reality when there is an inside joke to be told. For example, if you have lactose intolerance, a dairy product can be used in the design. Funny and creative tattoos combine personal elements into it. If it's personal, high chances are it will be funny.

Since there are a lot of humor-filled and creative tattoo ideas floating around the internet, we have compiled some of the best ones in the list below. Some are accidentally funny — others are intentional. If you found some of the cool tattoos below funny, upvote them. On the other hand, if you have a funny and cool tattoo of your own, share it through a comment below.