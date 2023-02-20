If you are going to suffer the pain of getting tattooed, you might as well get a funny tattoo at the end. When the pain wears off, this piece of art will stay on your skin for a very long time. Good jokes can survive for ages, and funny tattoos always win in the long run. The ideas for these tattoos stem from multiple sources — some are personal, and others are more publicly known.

Funny tattoo ideas are only funny if the person getting them finds them hilarious. Sometimes, humor can come from the basics of things. The most simple funny tattoos come to reality when there is an inside joke to be told. For example, if you have lactose intolerance, a dairy product can be used in the design. Funny and creative tattoos combine personal elements into it. If it's personal, high chances are it will be funny.

Since there are a lot of humor-filled and creative tattoo ideas floating around the internet, we have compiled some of the best ones in the list below. Some are accidentally funny — others are intentional. If you found some of the cool tattoos below funny, upvote them. On the other hand, if you have a funny and cool tattoo of your own, share it through a comment below.

#1

The Ultimate Starter Pack

#2

What Can I Say, This Was A Ridiculously Fun Pair Of Bestie Tattoos To Make!

#3

"What Kind Of Tattoo Do I Want? I Dunno, I Like Cats And Pizza..."

#4

Funny Tattoo

#5

Accurate

#6

Such A Mood

#7

Funny Little Summer Flash

#8

I Have Had Multiple Ankle Surgeries. Today I Got A Tattoo To Make My Scar A Little Sillier

#9

Ting Baby From The Future

#10

The Most Perfect, Wonderful Tattoo Cover-Up That Has Ever Existed

#11

This Pun-Knee Joke

#12

More Places To Improve

#13

Skating Capybara Smoking

#14

This Crying Face

#15

Ciao

#16

Some Loser

#17

Funny

#18

That I Snapped In Chinatown, San Francisco

#19

This LOTR Tattoo

#20

These Family Guy Tattoos

#21

Spontaneous Tattoo At A Friends House Drunk At 3 In The Morning

#22

The Shiba Meme

#23

Did I Scare You?

#24

Now That's A Mighty Duo

#25

This Is Great

#26

What Is Kirby Drinking

#27

Giant Monster Peak Revisited Stone Arch Tattoo!

#28

Hands Up!!

#29

Amazing Lettering

#30

Heeelp

#31

The Simplest Lil Guy

#32

Who Loves An Iron So Much??

#33

Funny Cowboy Flower

#34

You're A Wizard Harry

#35

Oh Yes, Pitbull

#36

I'm Deathly Allergic To Milk And Always Thought It Was Funny That A Glass Of Milk Could Kill Me

#37

"It's Is My Life" - Jon Bovi

#38

My Buddy Jokingly Decided To Get A Henna Tattoo Of A Mustache While At The Beach

#39

Sonogram Tattoo By A Local Independent “Tattoo Artist”

#40

I Can Empathize With Most Of The Bad Tattoos I See. But This One Had Me At A Loss For Words

#41

I Told Him Not To Do It, My Friend Got A Centipede Tattoo On The Face

#42

When Asked "What Does That Mean?" He Replies, "I Don't Know, I Don't Speak Chinese." That Is Literally What It Means

#43

I've Seen Some Silly Tattoos Before But

#44

Lazy Kitten

#45

Thunderbolts Throwing Kitty!

#46

Meet Marty, The Grilled Cheese Sandwich From My Flash!

#47

Gorfinho

#48

If You Know, You Know

#49

Any Vegans?

#50

Dirty Words

#51

Really A Crocs?

#52

Them: A Tattoo Can’t Give You PTSD, Me An Intellectual:

#53

Dude Sure Loves His Turtle

#54

Some Terrible Anatomy

#55

I Don’t Know How To Tell My Friend This Is The Worst Thing I’ve Ever Seen

#56

Eye Patch Pikachu

#57

Maximum Facepalm

#58

They Thought It Said "You Will Forever Be In My Heart". As An Irish Man, I Can Confirm It Actually Says "Do I Have Permission To Go To The Bathroom"

#59

Tattoo Artist Gave My Spider 9 Legs

#60

And When You Get This... Whatever This Is

#61

Don’t Get Tattooed By A Drunk Guy With A Tattoo Gun In His Kitchen

#62

A Work Colleague Got Drunk At A Friends House On NYE And Decided To Let Him Give Him A Tattoo

#63

Only Judge Can God Me

#64

Now That's Intresting

#65

Croissant

#66

Meowwwww

#67

I Cat Imagine A Better Tattoo!

#68

Forever Alone

#69

Favourite Rum

#70

Cameleon Scientist

#71

10 Years Of Shame Later

#72

First Submission. From A Legit Shop

#73

Tiger Tattoo

#74

Moutains?

#75

My Friend Got A Tattoo Thinking It Said “Nature” But Recently Found Out It Says “Sex”

#76

A Very Unfortunate Font Choice When Your Child’s Name Is “Tucker”

#77

Baby Wolf

#78

Saw This Bad Boy On Tinder Today

#79

Yikes. Looks Like A $1000 Concept Done By A $100 Artist

