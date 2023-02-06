90 Funny Tattoos That Might Just Tickle Your Fancy
To some of us, tattoos are tiny commemorative pieces of life-changing events; to others - symbols with deep hidden meanings or works of art perfected to infinity. Yet, there’s one other category of tattoo designs that are mostly there to make you giggle, and remember that not everything in life must be serious business. Yup, we’re talking about funny tattoos, and wouldn’t you know it - we’ve also created a list dedicated to funny tattoo designs.
So, what makes regular tattoo designs funny, you might ask? Well, for starters, you could always just do a cartoon character, since those are always funny (like, how could SpongeBob SquarePants not make you smile?). However, cartoon characters are just the surface, and there are plenty more ways you could turn regular tattoo ideas into funny ones. For one, it’s the placement. Let’s say you have a scar that’s pretty nasty on its own, but having a great sense of humor, you can always turn it into something fun just by carefully placing a tattoo near it. Or, if it’s the placement you’re going for, you could just always do a face on the back of your head. Now that’s a real head-turner! Then there are poems; remember the Dave-Microwave one? And there are unique tattoos, the never-before-seen pieces of human ingenuity, the showcase of originality of humor. But since we’re having a bit of a hard time describing them, you’ll just have to see them for yourself.
Now, get your eyes ready to absorb the images of some of the most creative funny tattoos circulating around the internet today. Even if you’re not looking for tattoo inspo right now, just looking at these puppies will make your day brighter and raise your appetite for some hilarious ink. Be sure to rank these funny tattoo ideas to your liking since now they are in no particular order! And lastly - share this article with your friends if you feel like it.
Oh Really?
This Guys Haircut
Ok.... I hope to NEVER ser this dude walking in front of me in a dark alley....
Today I Learned That My Friends Chinese Tattoo Literally Means "Turkey Sandwich"
What Is This Even Supposed To Say? Live Am Your Who I Am Truth
I think is says "live your truth" and "I am who I am." At least that what I think, I honestly have no idea why anyone would want something this confusing as a tattoo lol
Once You Start Getting Silly Tattoos
Just When I Think My Tattooing Career Has Peaked I Get Thrown Another Absolute Banger!
Computer File Tattoo
He Is Doing His Very Best
Isn’t there a CoolMathGame about a penguin building a device to fly or something?
A Mistake Was Made
My Grandma & Grandpa
I Got Drunk At Brunch And Got “Dump Him” Tattooed On My Ring Finger
A Relative Of Mine Got A Tattoo Recently And Didn’t Double-Check The Spelling
And a very important choise it is. One might say the most important *choise* of your life
When Your Tattoo Is Supposed To Be A Cat Smoking, But It Looks Like This
I kinda like it. I'm also kinda scared of it, and what it might do to me if it met me in a dark alley on a foggy night, but I like it.
Poor Drunken Choice
Kitty Tattoo
Grew Up Playing Organ Trail
Why?
Ha Ha
Power Puff Girls Took A Wrong Turn
Funny Little Jam I Got Done Today
Brand Loyalty
A Buddy Of Mine Has A Friend Who Gave Himself This In 8th Grade
Thought You Would All Enjoy The 11pm Drunk Tattoo That I Gave Myself
Sad Benji
A Silly Tattoo I Recently Got Of One Of My Favourite British Icons
Gudetama! Little Silly Egg Tattoo
I Don’t Have Any “Silly” Tattoos So I Decided To Get These Last Friday
It's beautiful... It's amazing... It's SpongeBob!
This Homage To The Cultural Icon Who Is Patrick Star!
And Lastly And Simply Put, "Beans"
Fresh, But Slightly Tired
Hell Yes
Moooood
Will You Be Working Hard Or Hardly Working In 2023?
Top Shark Fashion
That's An Odd Pikachu
I know I should be afraid of its teeth, but I'm honestly more concerned about whatever is going on with its eyes.
Mood Eating A Ramen
I just spent way to much time thinking the little red horns were it's eyes
Spongebob??
This Tortoise My Friend And I Came Up With
This Tattoo I Got When I Was 19
Beautiful Back Piece By A Local Tattoo Artist
A Guy I Went To High School With Has An Angel With Cutoff Jean Shorts
Woke Up After A Few Days Of Heavy Drinking With This Abomination
This Is It, Guys
Satan, But Make It Silly
Oh No
A Little Guy That‘S Just To Tired For Life
Lil Banger From Today
A True LEGO Fan
Custom Doodle
Crazy Face
Please Leave A Message After The Nosfera-Tone
Did It Scare You?
Mm hm, mm hm. Very scared. Terrified actually. *tries very hard not to scoop it up and cuddle it forever* Very, uh, terrific roar!
Me Hoy Minoy Tattoo
Oh No! Dangerous Goose Attack!
Adventure Time
Cameleon Scientist
Tattooed Some New Brows On A Client With Alopecia!
I'm A Big Fallout Fan And Have Used A Wheelchair Most Of My Life. What Do You Think Of My Tattoo?
I Think There's Something Funny About My Coworker's Tattoo
Vapor Wolf
This "Dragon" Came From A Shop That Charges $150 Per Hour
Looks like something I drew in middle school. Not the worst, but certainly not the best.