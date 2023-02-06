To some of us, tattoos are tiny commemorative pieces of life-changing events; to others - symbols with deep hidden meanings or works of art perfected to infinity. Yet, there’s one other category of tattoo designs that are mostly there to make you giggle, and remember that not everything in life must be serious business. Yup, we’re talking about funny tattoos, and wouldn’t you know it - we’ve also created a list dedicated to funny tattoo designs.

So, what makes regular tattoo designs funny, you might ask? Well, for starters, you could always just do a cartoon character, since those are always funny (like, how could SpongeBob SquarePants not make you smile?). However, cartoon characters are just the surface, and there are plenty more ways you could turn regular tattoo ideas into funny ones. For one, it’s the placement. Let’s say you have a scar that’s pretty nasty on its own, but having a great sense of humor, you can always turn it into something fun just by carefully placing a tattoo near it. Or, if it’s the placement you’re going for, you could just always do a face on the back of your head. Now that’s a real head-turner! Then there are poems; remember the Dave-Microwave one? And there are unique tattoos, the never-before-seen pieces of human ingenuity, the showcase of originality of humor. But since we’re having a bit of a hard time describing them, you’ll just have to see them for yourself.

Now, get your eyes ready to absorb the images of some of the most creative funny tattoos circulating around the internet today. Even if you’re not looking for tattoo inspo right now, just looking at these puppies will make your day brighter and raise your appetite for some hilarious ink. Be sure to rank these funny tattoo ideas to your liking since now they are in no particular order! And lastly - share this article with your friends if you feel like it.

