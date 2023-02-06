To some of us, tattoos are tiny commemorative pieces of life-changing events; to others - symbols with deep hidden meanings or works of art perfected to infinity. Yet, there’s one other category of tattoo designs that are mostly there to make you giggle, and remember that not everything in life must be serious business. Yup, we’re talking about funny tattoos, and wouldn’t you know it - we’ve also created a list dedicated to funny tattoo designs. 

So, what makes regular tattoo designs funny, you might ask? Well, for starters, you could always just do a cartoon character, since those are always funny (like, how could SpongeBob SquarePants not make you smile?). However, cartoon characters are just the surface, and there are plenty more ways you could turn regular tattoo ideas into funny ones. For one, it’s the placement. Let’s say you have a scar that’s pretty nasty on its own, but having a great sense of humor, you can always turn it into something fun just by carefully placing a tattoo near it. Or, if it’s the placement you’re going for, you could just always do a face on the back of your head. Now that’s a real head-turner! Then there are poems; remember the Dave-Microwave one? And there are unique tattoos, the never-before-seen pieces of human ingenuity, the showcase of originality of humor. But since we’re having a bit of a hard time describing them, you’ll just have to see them for yourself.

Now, get your eyes ready to absorb the images of some of the most creative funny tattoos circulating around the internet today. Even if you’re not looking for tattoo inspo right now, just looking at these puppies will make your day brighter and raise your appetite for some hilarious ink. Be sure to rank these funny tattoo ideas to your liking since now they are in no particular order! And lastly - share this article with your friends if you feel like it.

﻿

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Oh Really?

Oh Really?

camomila_tattoo Report

11points
POST
#2

This Guys Haircut

This Guys Haircut

youdontknowimadog Report

10points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok.... I hope to NEVER ser this dude walking in front of me in a dark alley....

0
0points
reply
#3

Today I Learned That My Friends Chinese Tattoo Literally Means "Turkey Sandwich"

Today I Learned That My Friends Chinese Tattoo Literally Means "Turkey Sandwich"

rebeccalmighty Report

10points
POST
#4

What Is This Even Supposed To Say? Live Am Your Who I Am Truth

What Is This Even Supposed To Say? Live Am Your Who I Am Truth

groovaymack Report

10points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think is says "live your truth" and "I am who I am." At least that what I think, I honestly have no idea why anyone would want something this confusing as a tattoo lol

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#5

Once You Start Getting Silly Tattoos

Once You Start Getting Silly Tattoos

NewFlynnland Report

10points
POST
#6

Just When I Think My Tattooing Career Has Peaked I Get Thrown Another Absolute Banger!

Just When I Think My Tattooing Career Has Peaked I Get Thrown Another Absolute Banger!

longjohntattoo Report

10points
POST
#7

Computer File Tattoo

Computer File Tattoo

jonastattoodraws Report

10points
POST
#8

He Is Doing His Very Best

He Is Doing His Very Best

pigeonpokes_ Report

10points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn’t there a CoolMathGame about a penguin building a device to fly or something?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#9

A Mistake Was Made

A Mistake Was Made

sousnosaiguilles Report

10points
POST
#10

My Grandma & Grandpa

My Grandma & Grandpa

sydken Report

9points
POST
#11

I Got Drunk At Brunch And Got “Dump Him” Tattooed On My Ring Finger

I Got Drunk At Brunch And Got “Dump Him” Tattooed On My Ring Finger

babyqueso Report

9points
POST
#12

A Relative Of Mine Got A Tattoo Recently And Didn’t Double-Check The Spelling

A Relative Of Mine Got A Tattoo Recently And Didn’t Double-Check The Spelling

saeloft Report

9points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And a very important choise it is. One might say the most important *choise* of your life

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#13

When Your Tattoo Is Supposed To Be A Cat Smoking, But It Looks Like This

When Your Tattoo Is Supposed To Be A Cat Smoking, But It Looks Like This

chabola_sudaka Report

9points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I kinda like it. I'm also kinda scared of it, and what it might do to me if it met me in a dark alley on a foggy night, but I like it.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#14

Poor Drunken Choice

Poor Drunken Choice

SaggyBeaver Report

9points
POST
Ur Cupid Grookey
Ur Cupid Grookey
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pikachu, what are you on!?!?😲

0
0points
reply
#15

Kitty Tattoo

Kitty Tattoo

kittytattoos Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#16

Grew Up Playing Organ Trail

Grew Up Playing Organ Trail

inkspence_ Report

9points
POST
#17

Why?

Why?

insta_tatuaggi Report

9points
POST
#18

Ha Ha

Ha Ha

permanent_daydreams Report

9points
POST
#19

Power Puff Girls Took A Wrong Turn

Power Puff Girls Took A Wrong Turn

chiichiitattoo Report

9points
POST
#20

Funny Little Jam I Got Done Today

Funny Little Jam I Got Done Today

laceybaghands Report

8points
POST
#21

Brand Loyalty

Brand Loyalty

simfire Report

8points
POST
#22

A Buddy Of Mine Has A Friend Who Gave Himself This In 8th Grade

A Buddy Of Mine Has A Friend Who Gave Himself This In 8th Grade

shad0w2323 Report

8points
POST
#23

Thought You Would All Enjoy The 11pm Drunk Tattoo That I Gave Myself

Thought You Would All Enjoy The 11pm Drunk Tattoo That I Gave Myself

Jmcar441 Report

8points
POST
#24

Sad Benji

Sad Benji

Odessa91 Report

8points
POST
#25

A Silly Tattoo I Recently Got Of One Of My Favourite British Icons

A Silly Tattoo I Recently Got Of One Of My Favourite British Icons

8thTimeLucky Report

8points
POST
#26

Gudetama! Little Silly Egg Tattoo

Gudetama! Little Silly Egg Tattoo

DodoPotato Report

8points
POST
Ur Cupid Grookey
Ur Cupid Grookey
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My little sister has a sticker that one lol.

0
0points
reply
#27

I Don’t Have Any “Silly” Tattoos So I Decided To Get These Last Friday

I Don’t Have Any “Silly” Tattoos So I Decided To Get These Last Friday

Jcrecelius22 Report

8points
POST
Ur Cupid Grookey
Ur Cupid Grookey
Community Member
17 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's beautiful... It's amazing... It's SpongeBob!

0
0points
reply
#28

This Homage To The Cultural Icon Who Is Patrick Star!

This Homage To The Cultural Icon Who Is Patrick Star!

sp000kysam Report

8points
POST
#29

And Lastly And Simply Put, "Beans"

And Lastly And Simply Put, "Beans"

vedaclark Report

8points
POST
#30

Fresh, But Slightly Tired

Fresh, But Slightly Tired

marc.ink.oldej Report

8points
POST
#31

Hell Yes

Hell Yes

patrickdillinger Report

8points
POST
#32

Moooood

Moooood

violette.violence Report

8points
POST
#33

Will You Be Working Hard Or Hardly Working In 2023?

Will You Be Working Hard Or Hardly Working In 2023?

tattove_ Report

8points
POST
#34

Top Shark Fashion

Top Shark Fashion

pigeonpokes_ Report

8points
POST
#35

That's An Odd Pikachu

That's An Odd Pikachu

arontattoobar Report

8points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know I should be afraid of its teeth, but I'm honestly more concerned about whatever is going on with its eyes.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#36

Mood Eating A Ramen

Mood Eating A Ramen

malombra.tattooart Report

8points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just spent way to much time thinking the little red horns were it's eyes

0
0points
reply
#37

Spongebob??

Spongebob??

giltats25 Report

8points
POST
#38

This Tortoise My Friend And I Came Up With

This Tortoise My Friend And I Came Up With

username_stress Report

7points
POST
#39

This Tattoo I Got When I Was 19

This Tattoo I Got When I Was 19

FeralPomeranian Report

7points
POST
#40

Beautiful Back Piece By A Local Tattoo Artist

Beautiful Back Piece By A Local Tattoo Artist

multipleklarts Report

7points
POST
#41

A Guy I Went To High School With Has An Angel With Cutoff Jean Shorts

A Guy I Went To High School With Has An Angel With Cutoff Jean Shorts

Ellie_Dee Report

7points
POST
#42

Woke Up After A Few Days Of Heavy Drinking With This Abomination

Woke Up After A Few Days Of Heavy Drinking With This Abomination

gary16jan Report

7points
POST
#43

This Is It, Guys

This Is It, Guys

mossvd Report

7points
POST
Ur Cupid Grookey
Ur Cupid Grookey
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Note to self- Don't get drunk. Yikes!

0
0points
reply
#44

Satan, But Make It Silly

Satan, But Make It Silly

NuttyCoondog Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#45

Oh No

Oh No

hotball.tattoososnowiec Report

7points
POST
Ur Cupid Grookey
Ur Cupid Grookey
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh no, Oh no, Oh no no no no no.

0
0points
reply
#46

A Little Guy That‘S Just To Tired For Life

A Little Guy That‘S Just To Tired For Life

sinnerssurvivehell Report

7points
POST
#47

Lil Banger From Today

Lil Banger From Today

manihallett.tattoo Report

7points
POST
#48

A True LEGO Fan

A True LEGO Fan

violette.violence Report

7points
POST
#49

Custom Doodle

Custom Doodle

mattchild007 Report

7points
POST
#50

Crazy Face

Crazy Face

mr_and_mrs_ink Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Please Leave A Message After The Nosfera-Tone

Please Leave A Message After The Nosfera-Tone

violette.violence Report

7points
POST
#52

Did It Scare You?

Did It Scare You?

tattooinks_flinsbach Report

7points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mm hm, mm hm. Very scared. Terrified actually. *tries very hard not to scoop it up and cuddle it forever* Very, uh, terrific roar!

0
0points
reply
#53

Me Hoy Minoy Tattoo

Me Hoy Minoy Tattoo

emclarktattoos Report

7points
POST
#54

Oh No! Dangerous Goose Attack!

Oh No! Dangerous Goose Attack!

bettylou.tattoos Report

7points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This checks out. Those geese are terrifying!

0
0points
reply
#55

Adventure Time

Adventure Time

bq_tatt00 Report

7points
POST
#56

Cameleon Scientist

Cameleon Scientist

nino.tatu Report

7points
POST
#57

Tattooed Some New Brows On A Client With Alopecia!

Tattooed Some New Brows On A Client With Alopecia!

lynneasomething Report

6points
POST
#58

I'm A Big Fallout Fan And Have Used A Wheelchair Most Of My Life. What Do You Think Of My Tattoo?

I'm A Big Fallout Fan And Have Used A Wheelchair Most Of My Life. What Do You Think Of My Tattoo?

some__guy__ Report

6points
POST
#59

I Think There's Something Funny About My Coworker's Tattoo

I Think There's Something Funny About My Coworker's Tattoo

TheManWithNoEyes Report

6points
POST
#60

Vapor Wolf

Vapor Wolf

Hueyandthenews Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

This "Dragon" Came From A Shop That Charges $150 Per Hour

This "Dragon" Came From A Shop That Charges $150 Per Hour

FemmeDeLoria Report

6points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like something I drew in middle school. Not the worst, but certainly not the best.

0
0points
reply
#62

Traded A Guitar For This Masterpiece When I Was 18ish

Traded A Guitar For This Masterpiece When I Was 18ish

ringsofbravo Report

6points
POST
#63

Censoring Has Been Done

Censoring Has Been Done

pirataportugal Report

6points
POST
#64

Girlfriend Is Starting Out Trying To Learn How To Tattoo And I Thought It'd Be Fun To Get Her To Tattoo Me

Girlfriend Is Starting Out Trying To Learn How To Tattoo And I Thought It'd Be Fun To Get Her To Tattoo Me

Chemo55 Report

6points
POST
#65

You Should Make Sure You Tattoo Artist Is Sober Before Getting A Tattoo

You Should Make Sure You Tattoo Artist Is Sober Before Getting A Tattoo

Intelligent-Skin7284 Report

6points
POST
#66

Friends New Tattoo Says Her Daugthther

Friends New Tattoo Says Her Daugthther

ktbop2791 Report

6points
POST
#67

A Toad Knee Tattoo

A Toad Knee Tattoo

xoJigglypuff Report

6points
POST
#68

Guy I Matched With On Tinder Is A Tattoo Artist

Guy I Matched With On Tinder Is A Tattoo Artist

hotp0tat Report

6points
POST
#69

I Feel Bad Telling My Uncle That This Tattoo Looks Good

I Feel Bad Telling My Uncle That This Tattoo Looks Good

_MrMarinheirO_ Report

6points
POST
#70

Hoola Hoop Tree

Hoola Hoop Tree