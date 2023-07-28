90 Times People Got Hilariously Bad Tattoos And Didn’t Even Realize It
Tattoos are a form of self-expression, but sometimes they can look more like questionable decisions instead.
So in an attempt to find out what people see as a bad piece, we at Bored Panda scoured the depths of the internet for everything ink and needle-related.
Perhaps it's a momentary lapse in judgment or a daring artistic experiment gone wrong that has led to these unfortunate and funny designs, but hopefully, these pictures will remind you to think twice before getting one yourself. Or just make you feel better about your own life choices!
My Uncle's New Tattoo. Christmas Will Be Awkward This Year
Unleash The Beast
Aaaaah, Florida
So My Nephew Got A Tattoo
It’s not that bad… kinda… well depends whether it’s a wolf or a dog
Unicorn Pony Boy. Before And After The Corona-Pocalypse
This Person’s Tattoo
Nothing Comes Between Me And My Calvins
Can I Have More Eyebrows Please?
I wonder if their eyebrows had been removed at the time of the tattoo
Matching Butterfly Tattoo Fail
Always Listen To Your Mom
Jesis Chrost
Guy Got Wednesday Tattoed On Him. Looks More Like Samuel L. Jackson’s Daughter
They Thought It Said "You Will Forever Be In My Heart". As An Irish Man, I Can Confirm It Actually Says "Do I Have Permission To Go To The Bathroom"
Friends Don't Let Friends Get Cheap Ink
This Lion
It's Supposed To Be The Sun, But It Looks Like A Medical Condition
Brother's Mate Paid $350 For This
This Upside Down Tattoo
He Sees You When He’s Sleeping
Someone Got "Freckles" Tattooed Which Look Like Blackheads
Jesus Has Failed
That face looks his expression after he sees what we did with free will.
This Tattoo
Nothing wrong with being a furry. Bad tattoos on the other hand....lol
What A Sweet Angel
Appreciate Life Indeed
Wow, Now This Is A Really Dedicated Christian
Meow
Found This Gem Trolling Local Tattoo Artists' Instagrams
Found On A Google Review Of A Local Tattoo Shop From 4 Years Ago
How's This?
What A Beautiful Couple
Comic Sans
A Girl I Know Got This Johnny Depp Tattoo Done By Her Fiancé Who Somehow Owns His Own Tattoo Shop
Tattoo Of A Facebook Friend
Girl I Know Posted This On Facebook. The Line-Work Is Giving Me An Aneurysm
The Resemblance Is Uncanny
“That Last Look Into Your Daughter's Eyes”
Argyle Sock Tattoos
My Husband Made The Mistake Of Letting Our Neighbor Practice On Him
I honestly don’t think I have ever seen anything as bad as this before. This is so bad, it is almost beyond belief. This person, the neighbour, must never be allowed to enter the kingdom of heaven. It really is unforgivable.
Nailed It
Guy Who Owns A Shop Near Me. This Is His Freehand Medusa
My Bad Tiger I Got At 19, Trusted The Artist When He Said "Oh I Just Do It Freehand"
A Friend Posted Their New Tattoo. Expectation vs. Reality
Corset Tattoo Gone Wrong
River Plate Fan Makes A Tattoo With A QR Code That Leads To A Video With The Goals Of The Final. One Day Later The Video Is Taken Down
What Is This Even Supposed To Say? Live Am Your Who I Am Truth
Vertical: I am who I am. Horizontal: Live your truth.
Live, Laugh, Limp Bizkit
Capybara Tank Tattoo
Friendship Tattoos
This was done on purpose... Its a PowerPuff Girls thang....
El Hopaness Rom Tic
One Of The Worst I've Ever Seen
Pot Head With Backwards Eyebrows
May Body, May Rules
Before And After Tattoo From This Local Artist
It Just Needs Shading Apparently
Tattooed by someone who had clearly never visited a zoo.
A Local "Tattoo Studio" (His Garage) Dropped A Card Into My Mailbox, So I Looked Him Up On Facebook
Did the page clarify whether this is a crab or a spider?