Tattoos are a form of self-expression, but sometimes they can look more like questionable decisions instead.

So in an attempt to find out what people see as a bad piece, we at Bored Panda scoured the depths of the internet for everything ink and needle-related.

Perhaps it's a momentary lapse in judgment or a daring artistic experiment gone wrong that has led to these unfortunate and funny designs, but hopefully, these pictures will remind you to think twice before getting one yourself. Or just make you feel better about your own life choices!