Tattoos are a form of self-expression, but sometimes they can look more like questionable decisions instead.

So in an attempt to find out what people see as a bad piece, we at Bored Panda scoured the depths of the internet for everything ink and needle-related.

Perhaps it's a momentary lapse in judgment or a daring artistic experiment gone wrong that has led to these unfortunate and funny designs, but hopefully, these pictures will remind you to think twice before getting one yourself. Or just make you feel better about your own life choices!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Uncle's New Tattoo. Christmas Will Be Awkward This Year

My Uncle's New Tattoo. Christmas Will Be Awkward This Year

imgur.com Report

36points
POST
Sabi Cute
Sabi Cute
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s a good tattoo just bad placement 👏

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#2

Unleash The Beast

Unleash The Beast

JustHere4Brady Report

35points
POST
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like green slushy dripping

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#3

Aaaaah, Florida

Aaaaah, Florida

Ser_Icehole Report

34points
POST
View more comments
#4

So My Nephew Got A Tattoo

So My Nephew Got A Tattoo

reddit.com Report

33points
POST
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
37 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s not that bad… kinda… well depends whether it’s a wolf or a dog

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#5

Unicorn Pony Boy. Before And After The Corona-Pocalypse

Unicorn Pony Boy. Before And After The Corona-Pocalypse

handlebars34 Report

32points
POST
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I LOVE the idea… execution tho :/

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#6

This Person’s Tattoo

This Person’s Tattoo

Floodbucket Report

32points
POST
Samantha
Samantha
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't see a tattoo. All I see is a buff dude.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#7

Nothing Comes Between Me And My Calvins

Nothing Comes Between Me And My Calvins

double22deuce Report

32points
POST
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My Calvins aren’t hairy. Am I wearing them wrong?

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#8

Can I Have More Eyebrows Please?

Can I Have More Eyebrows Please?

sakurakirei Report

32points
POST
MandaPanda
MandaPanda
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder if their eyebrows had been removed at the time of the tattoo

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#9

Matching Butterfly Tattoo Fail

Matching Butterfly Tattoo Fail

twodarkness4983 Report

32points
POST
DforDory
DforDory
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now you got matching tadpoles.😅

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#10

Always Listen To Your Mom

Always Listen To Your Mom

Kelly240361 Report

30points
POST
View more comments
#11

Jesis Chrost

Jesis Chrost

Tsunamibash Report

30points
POST
View more comments
#12

Guy Got Wednesday Tattoed On Him. Looks More Like Samuel L. Jackson’s Daughter

Guy Got Wednesday Tattoed On Him. Looks More Like Samuel L. Jackson’s Daughter

sladeshied Report

29points
POST
View more comments
#13

They Thought It Said "You Will Forever Be In My Heart". As An Irish Man, I Can Confirm It Actually Says "Do I Have Permission To Go To The Bathroom"

They Thought It Said "You Will Forever Be In My Heart". As An Irish Man, I Can Confirm It Actually Says "Do I Have Permission To Go To The Bathroom"

reddit.com Report

28points
POST
DforDory
DforDory
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never get a tattoo in a language you don't know!

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#14

Friends Don't Let Friends Get Cheap Ink

Friends Don't Let Friends Get Cheap Ink

TigerUppercut08 Report

28points
POST
View more comments
#15

This Lion

This Lion

blue-25 Report

27points
POST
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love him! His name is Todd now >:)

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#16

It's Supposed To Be The Sun, But It Looks Like A Medical Condition

It's Supposed To Be The Sun, But It Looks Like A Medical Condition

TurkayLurkay Report

27points
POST
DforDory
DforDory
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Call the pimple popper.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#17

Brother's Mate Paid $350 For This

Brother's Mate Paid $350 For This

satanslittlevegan Report

27points
POST
View more comments
#18

This Upside Down Tattoo

This Upside Down Tattoo

marcushelbling Report

26points
POST
View more comments
#19

He Sees You When He’s Sleeping

He Sees You When He’s Sleeping

_notsuoh_ Report

26points
POST
View more comments
#20

Someone Got "Freckles" Tattooed Which Look Like Blackheads

Someone Got "Freckles" Tattooed Which Look Like Blackheads

butt-sniffler Report

26points
POST
Lilium
Lilium
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These actually look really cute when healed.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#21

Jesus Has Failed

Jesus Has Failed

bidonesbol Report

26points
POST
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That face looks his expression after he sees what we did with free will.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#22

This Tattoo

This Tattoo

bigbody718 Report

26points
POST
Anon Ymous
Anon Ymous
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nothing wrong with being a furry. Bad tattoos on the other hand....lol

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#23

What A Sweet Angel

What A Sweet Angel

conkysrevengesd Report

25points
POST
DforDory
DforDory
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cover it up with a BB cream

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#24

Appreciate Life Indeed

Appreciate Life Indeed

manicmermaids Report

25points
POST
DforDory
DforDory
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Appreciate Afterlife then...?

0
0points
reply
#25

Wow, Now This Is A Really Dedicated Christian

Wow, Now This Is A Really Dedicated Christian

The_Important_Stuff Report

25points
POST
Mint Sauce
Mint Sauce
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Peoples dedication to fantasy fiction novels is unreal.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#26

Meow

Meow

LargeCzar Report

25points
POST
Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

looks more like a marker drawing than a tattoo

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#27

Found This Gem Trolling Local Tattoo Artists' Instagrams

Found This Gem Trolling Local Tattoo Artists' Instagrams

swump Report

25points
POST
View more comments
#28

Found On A Google Review Of A Local Tattoo Shop From 4 Years Ago

Found On A Google Review Of A Local Tattoo Shop From 4 Years Ago

minvo Report

25points
POST
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s actually not a bad tat. The eyes are amazing.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

How's This?

How's This?

mightyTtime Report

24points
POST
#30

What A Beautiful Couple

What A Beautiful Couple

selfmadequeen666 Report

24points
POST
#31

Comic Sans

Comic Sans

hillydanger Report

24points
POST
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and over here you can see all graphic designers dying...

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#32

A Girl I Know Got This Johnny Depp Tattoo Done By Her Fiancé Who Somehow Owns His Own Tattoo Shop

A Girl I Know Got This Johnny Depp Tattoo Done By Her Fiancé Who Somehow Owns His Own Tattoo Shop

imgur.com Report

24points
POST
View more comments
#33

Tattoo Of A Facebook Friend

Tattoo Of A Facebook Friend

kasabian7777 Report

24points
POST
DforDory
DforDory
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not too bad,but definitely needs more practice.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#34

Girl I Know Posted This On Facebook. The Line-Work Is Giving Me An Aneurysm

Girl I Know Posted This On Facebook. The Line-Work Is Giving Me An Aneurysm

ciciraine Report

24points
POST
Sabi Cute
Sabi Cute
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nine chances nine fails

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#35

The Resemblance Is Uncanny

The Resemblance Is Uncanny

wakeforda Report

24points
POST
DforDory
DforDory
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ahh, yes, captain Davy Maul!

0
0points
reply
#36

“That Last Look Into Your Daughter's Eyes”

“That Last Look Into Your Daughter's Eyes”

dmstream Report

23points
POST
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gross and exceptionally good, at the same time.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#37

Argyle Sock Tattoos

Argyle Sock Tattoos

GuerrillaGodzilla Report

23points
POST
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wouldn’t get this, myself. But I really like it.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#38

My Husband Made The Mistake Of Letting Our Neighbor Practice On Him

My Husband Made The Mistake Of Letting Our Neighbor Practice On Him

inthedarktheresnolit Report

23points
POST
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I honestly don’t think I have ever seen anything as bad as this before. This is so bad, it is almost beyond belief. This person, the neighbour, must never be allowed to enter the kingdom of heaven. It really is unforgivable.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#39

Nailed It

Nailed It

HyperLathe Report

22points
POST
Sabi Cute
Sabi Cute
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kim Jong-Un with wires teeth

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#40

Guy Who Owns A Shop Near Me. This Is His Freehand Medusa

Guy Who Owns A Shop Near Me. This Is His Freehand Medusa

kingqueenrat Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#41

My Bad Tiger I Got At 19, Trusted The Artist When He Said "Oh I Just Do It Freehand"

My Bad Tiger I Got At 19, Trusted The Artist When He Said "Oh I Just Do It Freehand"

wuobble Report

22points
POST
#42

A Friend Posted Their New Tattoo. Expectation vs. Reality

A Friend Posted Their New Tattoo. Expectation vs. Reality

Rare-Resident-2923 Report

22points
POST
#43

Corset Tattoo Gone Wrong

Corset Tattoo Gone Wrong

Snafu37 Report

22points
POST
#44

River Plate Fan Makes A Tattoo With A QR Code That Leads To A Video With The Goals Of The Final. One Day Later The Video Is Taken Down

River Plate Fan Makes A Tattoo With A QR Code That Leads To A Video With The Goals Of The Final. One Day Later The Video Is Taken Down

reddit.com Report

21points
POST
#45

What Is This Even Supposed To Say? Live Am Your Who I Am Truth

What Is This Even Supposed To Say? Live Am Your Who I Am Truth

groovaymack Report

21points
POST
Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Vertical: I am who I am. Horizontal: Live your truth.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#46

Live, Laugh, Limp Bizkit

Live, Laugh, Limp Bizkit

yngsaintjoseph Report

21points
POST
#47

Capybara Tank Tattoo

Capybara Tank Tattoo

dingelbob Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#48

Friendship Tattoos

Friendship Tattoos

reddit.com Report

21points
POST
Monty Is Fiennes
Monty Is Fiennes
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was done on purpose... Its a PowerPuff Girls thang....

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#49

El Hopaness Rom Tic

El Hopaness Rom Tic

reddit.com Report

21points
POST
TDizzle
TDizzle
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Been waiting all my life to meet el hopanless rom tic. Think I’ll be waiting forever more.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#50

One Of The Worst I've Ever Seen

One Of The Worst I've Ever Seen

The10thGhost Report

21points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Pot Head With Backwards Eyebrows

Pot Head With Backwards Eyebrows

WashingtonCountySheriffOhio , https://washingtoncountysheriff.org/ Report

21points
POST
Anon Ymous
Anon Ymous
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The eyebrows are joints lol

2
2points
reply
#52

May Body, May Rules

May Body, May Rules

DinklBot Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#53

Before And After Tattoo From This Local Artist

Before And After Tattoo From This Local Artist

palaverhound Report

21points
POST
DforDory
DforDory
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor lion is also astonished by the results.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#54

It Just Needs Shading Apparently

It Just Needs Shading Apparently

Locustdawn Report

20points
POST
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tattooed by someone who had clearly never visited a zoo.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#55

A Local "Tattoo Studio" (His Garage) Dropped A Card Into My Mailbox, So I Looked Him Up On Facebook

A Local "Tattoo Studio" (His Garage) Dropped A Card Into My Mailbox, So I Looked Him Up On Facebook

Pinkdeedle Report

20points
POST
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did the page clarify whether this is a crab or a spider?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#56

This Tattoo

This Tattoo

reddit.com Report

20points
POST
View more comments
#57

Lines?

Lines?

honeycomb_666 Report

20points
POST
View more comments
#58

My Supervisor At Work Said Her Daughter Came Home With A New Tattoo From Her Friend. It Was Worse Than I Imagined

My Supervisor At Work Said Her Daughter Came Home With A New Tattoo From Her Friend. It Was Worse Than I Imagined

yrdeadbeatboyfriend Report

20points
POST
#59

Facebook Friend Loves His New Tattoo

Facebook Friend Loves His New Tattoo

ladysouljah Report

20points
POST