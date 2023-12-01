ADVERTISEMENT

When I got my first tattoo, there were a lot of things I worried about. What if the design I picked doesn't transfer well on the skin? What if the artist gets a hand (or brain) tremor and I end up with one of those tattoos from the realm of "No Ragrets"? What if the tattoo ages horribly and bleeds out into the skin later?

Luckily, a comforting idea was always at the back of my mind. There's such a thing as tattoo cover-ups. I can always hide or add details to the existing tattoo to make it look better. And that's what this list is about – masterful tattoo cover-ups that showcase the true artistry of tattooists. So scroll through these artful improvements and let us know your tattoo story in the comments!

#1

Coverage With Portraits Of Masha And Pérola, Companions Of The Client

Coverage With Portraits Of Masha And Pérola, Companions Of The Client

dieizonvonfreedom Report

#2

Wonderful Cover-Up

Wonderful Cover-Up

tomas_daubaras_d Report

penstubbs avatar
Apachebathmat
Apachebathmat
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn’t the shipwreck a little contradictory of the lighthouse? Magnificent tat though!

#3

The Dragon Was About 20 Years Old And Difficult To Cover-Up, So I Offered To Adapt It To A New Tattoo And He Accepted

The Dragon Was About 20 Years Old And Difficult To Cover-Up, So I Offered To Adapt It To A New Tattoo And He Accepted

leoruiztattooer Report

#4

Many Will Find It A Very Unusual Design, But It Was Created By My Client 20 Years Ago And Has Great Meaning. The Proposal Was To Keep The Same Idea As The Design But Keeping It More Current

Many Will Find It A Very Unusual Design, But It Was Created By My Client 20 Years Ago And Has Great Meaning. The Proposal Was To Keep The Same Idea As The Design But Keeping It More Current

mazierotattoo Report

#5

Exclusive Art Created For Simone, Who After Carrying Out Some Laser Removal Sessions Came To Me For A Cover-Up

Exclusive Art Created For Simone, Who After Carrying Out Some Laser Removal Sessions Came To Me For A Cover-Up

viniciusrosa.tattoo Report

#6

I Took Advantage Of The Cat's Structure To Create A New Drawing And Also Took Into Account The Anatomy Of Her Body, Muscles, Tendons And Bones

I Took Advantage Of The Cat's Structure To Create A New Drawing And Also Took Into Account The Anatomy Of Her Body, Muscles, Tendons And Bones

mazierotattoo Report

#7

Grampus Cover-Up

Grampus Cover-Up

honor_tattooist Report

#8

Cover-Up By The Amazing Tata At Recycle Tattoo, Ho Chi Minh City

Cover-Up By The Amazing Tata At Recycle Tattoo, Ho Chi Minh City

supermegabot Report

#9

New One Had To Be A Little Wonky To Cover-Up The Original. Don’t Really Care Though, I Like It

New One Had To Be A Little Wonky To Cover-Up The Original. Don't Really Care Though, I Like It

16ams17 Report

#10

Beautiful Cover-Up Tattoo

Beautiful Cover-Up Tattoo

archers_ink Report

#11

I’ve Done This Cover-Up

I've Done This Cover-Up

moritattoo Report

#12

It Looked Bad Before The Cover

It Looked Bad Before The Cover

guppy.flowertattoo Report

artturf avatar
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not terrible, just looks faded and old. That new one will be impossible to cover once it's as old.

#13

Eventually It Could Use More White In Some Areas I Think But For Now We’ll Get To The Other Side Where I Have To Work On Top Of The Exact Same Tone And Structure

Eventually It Could Use More White In Some Areas I Think But For Now We'll Get To The Other Side Where I Have To Work On Top Of The Exact Same Tone And Structure

jessimanchester Report

#14

Blast-Over Tattoo Before And After

Blast-Over Tattoo Before And After

Got this moon tattoo when I was 16 and finally got it covered-up at 26. Some of it is still visible but I don’t mind. What do you think?

Decodamour Report

#15

I’ve Always Wanted Somebody To Read My Skin And Get A Little Peak Into My Life And Interests And This Was The Only Tattoo That Didn’t Really Feel Like It Should Be In My “Book”

I've Always Wanted Somebody To Read My Skin And Get A Little Peak Into My Life And Interests And This Was The Only Tattoo That Didn't Really Feel Like It Should Be In My "Book"

Hold_ThisL Report

#16

Cover-Up

Cover-Up

saralewistattoo Report

#17

Cool Cover-Up

Cool Cover-Up

archers_ink Report

marsham avatar
Marsha M
Marsha M
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well done, especially considering that this was a challenging cover up

#18

Many People Think That To Cover It They Need To Make A Much Larger Design, This Is Not A Rule, It All Depends On The Creation Of The Art

Many People Think That To Cover It They Need To Make A Much Larger Design, This Is Not A Rule, It All Depends On The Creation Of The Art

In this case, we mold the design to fit the cover to the millimeter.

mazierotattoo Report

#19

3 Sessions On This Really Big Tattoo. Just To Give You An Idea The Customer Is 2 Meters High! All The Old Tattoo Was A Keloid And Now It’s Flat Again

3 Sessions On This Really Big Tattoo. Just To Give You An Idea The Customer Is 2 Meters High! All The Old Tattoo Was A Keloid And Now It's Flat Again

drfranktattoo Report

#20

Long Journey Of The Tribal Cover-Up Comes To An End

Long Journey Of The Tribal Cover-Up Comes To An End

marko_tattoo Report

#21

Homer Rework

Homer Rework

mat_paglione Report

#22

Cover-Up Inspired By Van Gogh

Cover-Up Inspired By Van Gogh

vismstudio Report

#23

One Of My Favorite Cover-Ups

One Of My Favorite Cover-Ups

Papoy8812 Report

#24

Cover-Up Done Today

Cover-Up Done Today

edo.sacerdoti.tattoo Report

#25

25-Year-Old Rework. It Doesn’t Need To Be Always Fully Covered-Up

25-Year-Old Rework. It Doesn't Need To Be Always Fully Covered-Up

park_tattooer Report

#26

Cover-Up Tattoo

Cover-Up Tattoo

daldam__ Report

#27

Another Tribute Made To Lilith

Another Tribute Made To Lilith

azevedoarts Report

#28

This Is The Most Detailed Piece I Have Ever Done In Such A Short Span Of Time, Less Than A Month, 8 Sessions. Everything Below The Neck Is Healed

This Is The Most Detailed Piece I Have Ever Done In Such A Short Span Of Time, Less Than A Month, 8 Sessions. Everything Below The Neck Is Healed

shaman_ink Report

#29

Thorn Cover-Up

Thorn Cover-Up

bk_tattooer Report

#30

Spider Cover-Up

Spider Cover-Up

tamar_skullfield Report

#31

One Of The Most Challenging Covers I've Ever Done, Due To The Choice Of Design! In This Case, The Application Of Ink Was The Big Secret Behind This Coverage

One Of The Most Challenging Covers I've Ever Done, Due To The Choice Of Design! In This Case, The Application Of Ink Was The Big Secret Behind This Coverage

mazierotattoo Report

#32

This Awesome Octopus Cover-Up Project

This Awesome Octopus Cover-Up Project

newtestamenttattoosstudio Report

#33

Correcting Someone Else's Work, That Was Also A Cover. There Was A Dragon Above The Thumb. Choose A Master Carefully And Be Sure To Look At Their Work

Correcting Someone Else's Work, That Was Also A Cover. There Was A Dragon Above The Thumb. Choose A Master Carefully And Be Sure To Look At Their Work

ascetic_inks Report

#34

Neck Cover-Up

Neck Cover-Up

vitamina_tattoo Report

#35

The Tiger As A Cover-Up Of An Older Tattoo In All Its Glory

The Tiger As A Cover-Up Of An Older Tattoo In All Its Glory

notomasztatuaz Report

#36

Here’s A Little More Of Steve’s Ongoing American Native/Wildlife Sleeve I Am Working On. Quite Challenging Cover-Up All Around Included

Here's A Little More Of Steve's Ongoing American Native/Wildlife Sleeve I Am Working On. Quite Challenging Cover-Up All Around Included

thecovernator Report

#37

This Is Just Impressive

This Is Just Impressive

archers_ink Report

#38

Octopus On The Shoulder As A Cover-Up

Octopus On The Shoulder As A Cover-Up

d.borkowski.tattoo Report

#39

After Cover-Up

After Cover-Up

blaquebird Report

#40

Cute Black Swan With Yellow Tulips

Cute Black Swan With Yellow Tulips

tattoosbyalisha Report

#41

Check Out This Insane Cover-Up

Check Out This Insane Cover-Up

salvationtattoostudio Report

#42

Bye Pigeon, Hello Eagle. Awesome Transformation With Part Cover-Up

Bye Pigeon, Hello Eagle. Awesome Transformation With Part Cover-Up

salvationtattoostudio Report

#43

If You Save At The Wrong End, You End Up Paying Twice. Let Us Advise You So That You Don't Regret Your Tattoo At Some Point

If You Save At The Wrong End, You End Up Paying Twice. Let Us Advise You So That You Don't Regret Your Tattoo At Some Point

paintera_tattoo Report

#44

Cover-Up Before And After

Cover-Up Before And After

vianakike Report

#45

Cover-Up Davy Jones

Cover-Up Davy Jones

deniskoktysh Report

#46

Nasty Tribal Cover-Up Of A Greek God Poseidon

Nasty Tribal Cover-Up Of A Greek God Poseidon

sebastian.nasty Report

#47

In Progress, 90% Done

In Progress, 90% Done

drfranktattoo Report

#48

Cover-Up I Did

Cover-Up I Did

Michelle689 Report

firstnamelastname avatar
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Romans 8:28 - And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.

#49

Ringwraith Cover-Up

Ringwraith Cover-Up

bdc2113 Report

#50

Cover-Up

Cover-Up

arcstattoo Report

#51

Cute Cover-Up

Cute Cover-Up

ssammugonzo Report

#52

That's How You Cover-Up A Tattoo

That's How You Cover-Up A Tattoo

Kami_No_Tanjou Report

#53

Tattoo Cover-Up

Tattoo Cover-Up

studiowtattoo Report

#54

Lion Cover-Up

Lion Cover-Up

tomasdacejtattoo Report

#55

Bull Cover-Up

Bull Cover-Up

bk_tattooer Report

#56

Covered My Birth Giver's Handwriting I No Longer Speak To. I'm Finally Happy In A Swimsuit Again

Covered My Birth Giver's Handwriting I No Longer Speak To. I'm Finally Happy In A Swimsuit Again

scrubsnbeer Report

#57

Bad Decisions Begone

Bad Decisions Begone

I got the original back when I was 18, as a fan of this series who didn’t want the same thing everyone else was getting.  I grew up and realised the less than savoury parallels being drawn between this and another IRL symbol of hatred, and also I don’t align with the beliefs of the creator of the series, so it had to go. So I went and got it covered-up finally. I’m feeling good today.

Pinkshoes90 Report

#58

Cherry Blossom Butterfly Cover-Up By Me

Cherry Blossom Butterfly Cover-Up By Me

Winatattooshop Report

#59

Dr. Suess Cover-Up

Dr. Suess Cover-Up

SnazzyVanWinkle Report

#60

Wanted Athena Anyway So Covered It Up With That

Wanted Athena Anyway So Covered It Up With That

reddit.com Report

#61

Covered The Linework. In Order To Cover It Naturally Without Making It Too Big, Sometimes I Work Free-Hand Without Using A Transfer

Covered The Linework. In Order To Cover It Naturally Without Making It Too Big, Sometimes I Work Free-Hand Without Using A Transfer

harusisun Report

#62

Did This Cover-Up Tattoo Recently, With A Warrior Tattoo

Did This Cover-Up Tattoo Recently, With A Warrior Tattoo

nanditattoos Report

#63

So, My Friend Did A Cover-Up Tattoo And I Think He Did A Damned Good Job

So, My Friend Did A Cover-Up Tattoo And I Think He Did A Damned Good Job

theclassicoversharer Report

#64

Well-Executed Cover-Up Project

Well-Executed Cover-Up Project

redemptiontattoostudios Report

#65

Cover-Up In Progress

Cover-Up In Progress

marekpawlik_tattooartist Report

#66

Just Amazing, Wow

Just Amazing, Wow

archers_ink Report

#67

Before And After. Cover-Ups Aren't Magic, They're Just A Rad Illusion

Before And After. Cover-Ups Aren't Magic, They're Just A Rad Illusion

electric.linda Report

#68

Reform And Coverage, Directly From Maranhão, In Some Cases We Can Use The Old Tattoo To Maintain The Essence Of The Design

Reform And Coverage, Directly From Maranhão, In Some Cases We Can Use The Old Tattoo To Maintain The Essence Of The Design

Another detail of this work is that I adapted the drawing for darker skin, that is, increasing the contrasts (more black, and more spaces with free skin without tattooing) in addition to avoiding using light gray.

mazierotattoo Report

#69

I Started This Project A While Ago With Huge Cover-Up/Rework Of Octopus

I Started This Project A While Ago With Huge Cover-Up/Rework Of Octopus

marekpawlik_tattooartist Report

#70

This Cool Cover-Up

This Cool Cover-Up

denis_panda_tattoo Report

#71

Covered-Up Old Tattoo, Took Only One Year To Finish

Covered-Up Old Tattoo, Took Only One Year To Finish

laky_tattoo Report

#72

Cover-Up Tattoo

Cover-Up Tattoo

oztattoom Report

#73

My First Tattoo, Which I Put Less Than 0 Thought Into. This Cover-Up Was A Blessing

My First Tattoo, Which I Put Less Than 0 Thought Into. This Cover-Up Was A Blessing

inferno845 Report

#74

Cover-Up In Progress, I Couldn’t Wait Till It Was Colored To Share

Cover-Up In Progress, I Couldn't Wait Till It Was Colored To Share

ravencrowe Report

#75

Before And After

Before And After

veranitattoo Report

#76

Covered-Up This Old Moon

Covered-Up This Old Moon

yerae_tt Report

#77

One More Coverage

One More Coverage

nohra.tattoo Report

#78

Transformation Of The Wolf, Cover-Up Made A Few Years Ago

Transformation Of The Wolf, Cover-Up Made A Few Years Ago

d.borkowski.tattoo Report

#79

From An Impulsive 19-Year-Old Mistake To Something I've Wanted For Years

From An Impulsive 19-Year-Old Mistake To Something I've Wanted For Years

localstreetcat Report

#80

Covered-Up My Sick Bull

Covered-Up My Sick Bull

St-Mclovin Report

