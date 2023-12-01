Luckily, a comforting idea was always at the back of my mind. There's such a thing as tattoo cover-ups . I can always hide or add details to the existing tattoo to make it look better. And that's what this list is about – masterful tattoo cover-ups that showcase the true artistry of tattooists. So scroll through these artful improvements and let us know your tattoo story in the comments!

When I got my first tattoo, there were a lot of things I worried about. What if the design I picked doesn't transfer well on the skin? What if the artist gets a hand (or brain) tremor and I end up with one of those tattoos from the realm of "No Ragrets"? What if the tattoo ages horribly and bleeds out into the skin later?

#1 Coverage With Portraits Of Masha And Pérola, Companions Of The Client Share icon

#2 Wonderful Cover-Up Share icon

#3 The Dragon Was About 20 Years Old And Difficult To Cover-Up, So I Offered To Adapt It To A New Tattoo And He Accepted Share icon

#4 Many Will Find It A Very Unusual Design, But It Was Created By My Client 20 Years Ago And Has Great Meaning. The Proposal Was To Keep The Same Idea As The Design But Keeping It More Current Share icon

#5 Exclusive Art Created For Simone, Who After Carrying Out Some Laser Removal Sessions Came To Me For A Cover-Up Share icon

#6 I Took Advantage Of The Cat's Structure To Create A New Drawing And Also Took Into Account The Anatomy Of Her Body, Muscles, Tendons And Bones Share icon

#7 Grampus Cover-Up Share icon

#8 Cover-Up By The Amazing Tata At Recycle Tattoo, Ho Chi Minh City Share icon

#9 New One Had To Be A Little Wonky To Cover-Up The Original. Don’t Really Care Though, I Like It Share icon

#10 Beautiful Cover-Up Tattoo Share icon

#11 I’ve Done This Cover-Up Share icon

#12 It Looked Bad Before The Cover Share icon

#13 Eventually It Could Use More White In Some Areas I Think But For Now We’ll Get To The Other Side Where I Have To Work On Top Of The Exact Same Tone And Structure Share icon

#14 Blast-Over Tattoo Before And After Share icon Got this moon tattoo when I was 16 and finally got it covered-up at 26. Some of it is still visible but I don’t mind. What do you think?

#15 I’ve Always Wanted Somebody To Read My Skin And Get A Little Peak Into My Life And Interests And This Was The Only Tattoo That Didn’t Really Feel Like It Should Be In My “Book” Share icon

#17 Cool Cover-Up Share icon

#18 Many People Think That To Cover It They Need To Make A Much Larger Design, This Is Not A Rule, It All Depends On The Creation Of The Art Share icon In this case, we mold the design to fit the cover to the millimeter.

#19 3 Sessions On This Really Big Tattoo. Just To Give You An Idea The Customer Is 2 Meters High! All The Old Tattoo Was A Keloid And Now It’s Flat Again Share icon

#20 Long Journey Of The Tribal Cover-Up Comes To An End Share icon

#21 Homer Rework Share icon

#22 Cover-Up Inspired By Van Gogh Share icon

#23 One Of My Favorite Cover-Ups Share icon

#24 Cover-Up Done Today Share icon

#25 25-Year-Old Rework. It Doesn’t Need To Be Always Fully Covered-Up Share icon

#26 Cover-Up Tattoo Share icon

#27 Another Tribute Made To Lilith Share icon

#28 This Is The Most Detailed Piece I Have Ever Done In Such A Short Span Of Time, Less Than A Month, 8 Sessions. Everything Below The Neck Is Healed Share icon

#29 Thorn Cover-Up Share icon

#30 Spider Cover-Up Share icon

#31 One Of The Most Challenging Covers I've Ever Done, Due To The Choice Of Design! In This Case, The Application Of Ink Was The Big Secret Behind This Coverage Share icon

#32 This Awesome Octopus Cover-Up Project Share icon

#33 Correcting Someone Else's Work, That Was Also A Cover. There Was A Dragon Above The Thumb. Choose A Master Carefully And Be Sure To Look At Their Work Share icon

#34 Neck Cover-Up Share icon

#35 The Tiger As A Cover-Up Of An Older Tattoo In All Its Glory Share icon

#36 Here’s A Little More Of Steve’s Ongoing American Native/Wildlife Sleeve I Am Working On. Quite Challenging Cover-Up All Around Included Share icon

#37 This Is Just Impressive Share icon

#38 Octopus On The Shoulder As A Cover-Up Share icon

#39 After Cover-Up Share icon

#40 Cute Black Swan With Yellow Tulips Share icon

#41 Check Out This Insane Cover-Up Share icon

#42 Bye Pigeon, Hello Eagle. Awesome Transformation With Part Cover-Up Share icon

#43 If You Save At The Wrong End, You End Up Paying Twice. Let Us Advise You So That You Don't Regret Your Tattoo At Some Point Share icon

#44 Cover-Up Before And After Share icon

#45 Cover-Up Davy Jones Share icon

#46 Nasty Tribal Cover-Up Of A Greek God Poseidon Share icon

#47 In Progress, 90% Done Share icon

#48 Cover-Up I Did Share icon

#49 Ringwraith Cover-Up Share icon

#51 Cute Cover-Up Share icon

#52 That's How You Cover-Up A Tattoo Share icon

#53 Tattoo Cover-Up Share icon

#54 Lion Cover-Up Share icon

#55 Bull Cover-Up Share icon

#56 Covered My Birth Giver's Handwriting I No Longer Speak To. I'm Finally Happy In A Swimsuit Again Share icon

#57 Bad Decisions Begone Share icon I got the original back when I was 18, as a fan of this series who didn’t want the same thing everyone else was getting. I grew up and realised the less than savoury parallels being drawn between this and another IRL symbol of hatred, and also I don’t align with the beliefs of the creator of the series, so it had to go. So I went and got it covered-up finally. I’m feeling good today.

#58 Cherry Blossom Butterfly Cover-Up By Me Share icon

#59 Dr. Suess Cover-Up Share icon

#60 Wanted Athena Anyway So Covered It Up With That Share icon

#61 Covered The Linework. In Order To Cover It Naturally Without Making It Too Big, Sometimes I Work Free-Hand Without Using A Transfer Share icon

#62 Did This Cover-Up Tattoo Recently, With A Warrior Tattoo Share icon

#63 So, My Friend Did A Cover-Up Tattoo And I Think He Did A Damned Good Job Share icon

#64 Well-Executed Cover-Up Project Share icon

#65 Cover-Up In Progress Share icon

#66 Just Amazing, Wow Share icon

#67 Before And After. Cover-Ups Aren't Magic, They're Just A Rad Illusion Share icon

#68 Reform And Coverage, Directly From Maranhão, In Some Cases We Can Use The Old Tattoo To Maintain The Essence Of The Design Share icon Another detail of this work is that I adapted the drawing for darker skin, that is, increasing the contrasts (more black, and more spaces with free skin without tattooing) in addition to avoiding using light gray.

#69 I Started This Project A While Ago With Huge Cover-Up/Rework Of Octopus Share icon

#70 This Cool Cover-Up Share icon

#71 Covered-Up Old Tattoo, Took Only One Year To Finish Share icon

#72 Cover-Up Tattoo Share icon

#73 My First Tattoo, Which I Put Less Than 0 Thought Into. This Cover-Up Was A Blessing Share icon

#74 Cover-Up In Progress, I Couldn’t Wait Till It Was Colored To Share Share icon

#75 Before And After Share icon

#76 Covered-Up This Old Moon Share icon

#77 One More Coverage Share icon

#78 Transformation Of The Wolf, Cover-Up Made A Few Years Ago Share icon

#79 From An Impulsive 19-Year-Old Mistake To Something I've Wanted For Years Share icon