80 Times Tattoo Artists Covered Up Ink Mistakes Beautifully (New Pics)
When I got my first tattoo, there were a lot of things I worried about. What if the design I picked doesn't transfer well on the skin? What if the artist gets a hand (or brain) tremor and I end up with one of those tattoos from the realm of "No Ragrets"? What if the tattoo ages horribly and bleeds out into the skin later?
Luckily, a comforting idea was always at the back of my mind. There's such a thing as tattoo cover-ups. I can always hide or add details to the existing tattoo to make it look better. And that's what this list is about – masterful tattoo cover-ups that showcase the true artistry of tattooists. So scroll through these artful improvements and let us know your tattoo story in the comments!
Coverage With Portraits Of Masha And Pérola, Companions Of The Client
Wonderful Cover-Up
Isn’t the shipwreck a little contradictory of the lighthouse? Magnificent tat though!
The Dragon Was About 20 Years Old And Difficult To Cover-Up, So I Offered To Adapt It To A New Tattoo And He Accepted
Many Will Find It A Very Unusual Design, But It Was Created By My Client 20 Years Ago And Has Great Meaning. The Proposal Was To Keep The Same Idea As The Design But Keeping It More Current
Exclusive Art Created For Simone, Who After Carrying Out Some Laser Removal Sessions Came To Me For A Cover-Up
I Took Advantage Of The Cat's Structure To Create A New Drawing And Also Took Into Account The Anatomy Of Her Body, Muscles, Tendons And Bones
Grampus Cover-Up
Cover-Up By The Amazing Tata At Recycle Tattoo, Ho Chi Minh City
New One Had To Be A Little Wonky To Cover-Up The Original. Don’t Really Care Though, I Like It
Beautiful Cover-Up Tattoo
It Looked Bad Before The Cover
Eventually It Could Use More White In Some Areas I Think But For Now We’ll Get To The Other Side Where I Have To Work On Top Of The Exact Same Tone And Structure
Blast-Over Tattoo Before And After
Got this moon tattoo when I was 16 and finally got it covered-up at 26. Some of it is still visible but I don’t mind. What do you think?
I’ve Always Wanted Somebody To Read My Skin And Get A Little Peak Into My Life And Interests And This Was The Only Tattoo That Didn’t Really Feel Like It Should Be In My “Book”
Cover-Up
Cool Cover-Up
Many People Think That To Cover It They Need To Make A Much Larger Design, This Is Not A Rule, It All Depends On The Creation Of The Art
In this case, we mold the design to fit the cover to the millimeter.
3 Sessions On This Really Big Tattoo. Just To Give You An Idea The Customer Is 2 Meters High! All The Old Tattoo Was A Keloid And Now It’s Flat Again
Long Journey Of The Tribal Cover-Up Comes To An End
Homer Rework
One Of My Favorite Cover-Ups
Cover-Up Done Today
25-Year-Old Rework. It Doesn’t Need To Be Always Fully Covered-Up
Cover-Up Tattoo
Another Tribute Made To Lilith
This Is The Most Detailed Piece I Have Ever Done In Such A Short Span Of Time, Less Than A Month, 8 Sessions. Everything Below The Neck Is Healed
Thorn Cover-Up
Spider Cover-Up
I think I preferred the original, the cover up is too realistic!
One Of The Most Challenging Covers I've Ever Done, Due To The Choice Of Design! In This Case, The Application Of Ink Was The Big Secret Behind This Coverage
This Awesome Octopus Cover-Up Project
Correcting Someone Else's Work, That Was Also A Cover. There Was A Dragon Above The Thumb. Choose A Master Carefully And Be Sure To Look At Their Work
Neck Cover-Up
The Tiger As A Cover-Up Of An Older Tattoo In All Its Glory
Here’s A Little More Of Steve’s Ongoing American Native/Wildlife Sleeve I Am Working On. Quite Challenging Cover-Up All Around Included
This Is Just Impressive
Octopus On The Shoulder As A Cover-Up
After Cover-Up
Cute Black Swan With Yellow Tulips
Check Out This Insane Cover-Up
Bye Pigeon, Hello Eagle. Awesome Transformation With Part Cover-Up
If You Save At The Wrong End, You End Up Paying Twice. Let Us Advise You So That You Don't Regret Your Tattoo At Some Point
Cover-Up Before And After
Cover-Up Davy Jones
Nasty Tribal Cover-Up Of A Greek God Poseidon
In Progress, 90% Done
Cover-Up I Did
Romans 8:28 - And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.
Ringwraith Cover-Up
Cover-Up
Cute Cover-Up
That's How You Cover-Up A Tattoo
Tattoo Cover-Up
Lion Cover-Up
Bull Cover-Up
Covered My Birth Giver's Handwriting I No Longer Speak To. I'm Finally Happy In A Swimsuit Again
Bad Decisions Begone
I got the original back when I was 18, as a fan of this series who didn’t want the same thing everyone else was getting. I grew up and realised the less than savoury parallels being drawn between this and another IRL symbol of hatred, and also I don’t align with the beliefs of the creator of the series, so it had to go. So I went and got it covered-up finally. I’m feeling good today.
Cherry Blossom Butterfly Cover-Up By Me
Dr. Suess Cover-Up
Wanted Athena Anyway So Covered It Up With That
Covered The Linework. In Order To Cover It Naturally Without Making It Too Big, Sometimes I Work Free-Hand Without Using A Transfer
Did This Cover-Up Tattoo Recently, With A Warrior Tattoo
So, My Friend Did A Cover-Up Tattoo And I Think He Did A Damned Good Job
Well-Executed Cover-Up Project
Cover-Up In Progress
Just Amazing, Wow
Before And After. Cover-Ups Aren't Magic, They're Just A Rad Illusion
Reform And Coverage, Directly From Maranhão, In Some Cases We Can Use The Old Tattoo To Maintain The Essence Of The Design
Another detail of this work is that I adapted the drawing for darker skin, that is, increasing the contrasts (more black, and more spaces with free skin without tattooing) in addition to avoiding using light gray.
I Started This Project A While Ago With Huge Cover-Up/Rework Of Octopus
This Cool Cover-Up
Covered-Up Old Tattoo, Took Only One Year To Finish
Cover-Up Tattoo
My First Tattoo, Which I Put Less Than 0 Thought Into. This Cover-Up Was A Blessing
Cover-Up In Progress, I Couldn’t Wait Till It Was Colored To Share
Before And After
Covered-Up This Old Moon
One More Coverage
Transformation Of The Wolf, Cover-Up Made A Few Years Ago
From An Impulsive 19-Year-Old Mistake To Something I've Wanted For Years
Covered-Up My Sick Bull
So many coverups and not a single swastika. A lot of former white supremacists get their old tats covered over when they realize they were involved with something so stupid and evil. I guess BP decided to screen those out. Understandable.
They look beautiful but for many I am worried how they will look in the future.
They always look cool brand new, but eventually will look like the ones they covered up, only muuuuch bigger.
Mine are almost 20 years old and still look great. It really depends on the artist.Load More Replies...
