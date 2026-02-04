ADVERTISEMENT

As years go by, more and more people want to have tattoos. Naturally, that means that tattoo regret rates are rising, too. Research shows that in the 11 years between 2012 and 2023, there was an 11% rise in adults who said they regret at least one tattoo that they have.

Bad decisions are funny when they're not yours. Knowing that, Bored Panda has made another compilation of regrettable tattoos for people to learn from and chuckle at. Some of these were bad from the very start – at the stage of conception. Others, however, became victims of poor execution. Still, let it be a lesson: always think twice (maybe even more times?) before you get your tattoo.