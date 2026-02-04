ADVERTISEMENT

As years go by, more and more people want to have tattoos. Naturally, that means that tattoo regret rates are rising, too. Research shows that in the 11 years between 2012 and 2023, there was an 11% rise in adults who said they regret at least one tattoo that they have.

Bad decisions are funny when they're not yours. Knowing that, Bored Panda has made another compilation of regrettable tattoos for people to learn from and chuckle at. Some of these were bad from the very start – at the stage of conception. Others, however, became victims of poor execution. Still, let it be a lesson: always think twice (maybe even more times?) before you get your tattoo.

#1

Found This "Coverup" In A Hobby Group

Man with a large, solid black bird tattoo covering his neck, showcasing one of the worst tattoos proving thinking first is optional.

Uncannydaniel Report

    #2

    A Memorial Tattoo To Face Life Without Mom

    Man with a poorly done face tattoo resembling a photo of a woman, showcasing badly executed tattoos and bad tattoo decisions.

    JohnSockefeller Report

    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    Look I love my kid too but i wouldn't want him to get a tattoo of me on his face. Why would you even think of this?

    #3

    Bad Tattoo

    A poorly done tattoo of a thong on a person's lower back showing bad tattoos that prove thinking first is optional.

    Lisandra Bader Report

    samanthajarman avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    On the plus side, this one can be hidden for job interviews

    #4

    Feeeeerosious

    Close-up of a poorly executed lion tattoo on upper arm showing bad tattoos that prove thinking first is optional.

    Kazzer Rover Report

    #5

    Oops!

    Tattoo on upper arm with crossed-out name and text showing a humorous bad tattoo mistake and correction.

    Lisandra Bader Report

    samanthajarman avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    This is.. unfortunate. Especially if Hollie doesn't work out.

    #6

    Bad Harry Potter Tattoo I Gave Myself While Manic Because My Mom Replaced My Bipolar Medication With Vitamins Behind My Back

    Poorly drawn tattoo of a figure with glasses and messy hair on a person's arm, a clear example of bad tattoos.

    reddit.com Report

    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    That was mean/very misguided of your mum!

    #7

    Uppercase Lion With Lower Case Face

    Large poorly drawn lion tattoo covering a woman’s back as an example of bad tattoos showing thinking first is optional.

    flippermode Report

    samanthajarman avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    Might be fixable by a better artist

    #8

    Came In With A Sad Wolf, Came Out With A Lion Imposing Respect

    Two badly done animal tattoos on legs, one of a wolf and the other of a lion, showing examples of bad tattoos.

    AK611750 Report

    #9

    Divorced My Wife And Didn't Want To Do A Cover Up

    Tattoo on arm with misspelled text showing a poorly done tattoo, illustrating bad tattoos and lack of planning.

    micahlachauffer Report

    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago (edited)

    Yes, cause this is so much better then a cover up. 🙄

    #10

    Wolf Goes Aroooo O_o

    Back tattoos of a wolf design showing poor tattooing skills and bad ink shading, examples of bad tattoos.

    AK611750 Report

    #11

    Saw This In The Wild. Forever Bad

    Tattoo of a distorted male face with the words Shaun and forever 31 showcasing bad tattoos with poor design and e*******n.

    Dry_Afternoon5338 Report

    #12

    A Personal Submission

    Poorly drawn horse tattoo with misspelled words showing bad tattoos that prove thinking first is optional.

    Top-Asparagus1918 Report

    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    This is kind of cute

    I’m… Really Trying To See The Vision. Supposed To Represent A Mom & 2 Kids

    Tattoo of two overlapping bear faces on skin, an example of bad tattoos proving thinking first is optional.

    Pinguu2222 Report

    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    Looks like something from the movie "The Thing".

    #14

    Daughter Of A Friend Paid $300 For This Tat

    Close-up of a poorly done star tattoo behind the ear, showing a bad tattoo design with uneven lines and shapes.

    i-am-foxymoron Report

    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    They paid for this!?

    #15

    My 18 Y/O Brother Got A Tattoo For His GF Of 3 Weeks

    Tattoo of a misspelled name with poorly drawn flowers on an arm, showcasing a bad tattoo example.

    t4aco2 Report

    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    Why do people do this? 3 weeks? I have socks older then that.

    #16

    My Coworker Got This, What Do We Think?

    Tattoo of a misspelled phrase Italian Stallion with a poorly drawn horse in red and green ink on upper arm.

    FestivalGenius Report

    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    I think I speak for all of us when I say: "dear god man get that s**t covered up"

    Touch Up From A Local "Artist"

    Side-by-side photos of a poorly done Native American tattoo showing a bad tattoo redo with visible errors and faded ink.

    _Nightfall___ Report

    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    Pandas, please don't let artists touch you up...

    #18

    Hmmm

    Tattoo of a wolf and fox inside a dreamcatcher with feathers, showing a poorly executed bad tattoo design attempt.

    reddit.com Report

    #19

    Lucid Drams

    Young woman with a black lace top showing a misspelled chest tattoo that highlights bad tattoos and thinking failure.

    Three years together and she’s out here proudly wearing “LUCID DRAMS” across her chest like it’s some deep life philosophy. It’s supposed to be Dreams. Nobody caught it. Not her. Not the artist. Just permanent, confident nonsense right above her heart.

    We went out and she kept showing it off, talking about the “meaning,” while everyone did that quiet side eye thing. Someone even asked her to spell it and she did, loud and wrong. A dram is a shot of whiskey. She’s literally flexing Lucid Alcohol Units.

    I’m not saying anything. If you don’t proofread something that lives on your body forever, that’s your problem. I’m already tired of calling it an “inside joke” so I don’t look dumb by association. I’m not putting a typo in wedding photos.

    Zonky Report

    laurajacob avatar
    laura jacob
    laura jacob
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    Liar! This was on reddit and she asked for help. So many people stealing pic and making up a story.

    #20

    My Friends First Home Tattoo

    Poorly inked tattoo on forearm with misspelled words showing a bad tattoo example and lack of careful thinking.

    Misovo_ Report

    #21

    Is This Guy Salvageable?

    Tattoo of a spider web with a distorted spider figure featuring unclear details and splotches, showcasing bad tattoo design.

    I have both arms done for the most part and this was the one time I went to someone other than my normal guy (albeit this guy being from the same shop.) the work was really good fresh but I don’t know if it was the ink or what; didn’t experience any infections or bad healing. It just ended up looking awful. I don’t want to cover it up, I like the tattoo. I want my regular guy to save it but I don’t know if it’s salvageable. Thoughts?

    Additional-Deal-3108 Report

    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    Why not ask him instead of internet strangers.

    #22

    Update On Tattoo Everyone Hates LOL

    Leg tattoo of irregular leopard print spots on a person's leg showcasing a bad tattoo design and poor tattoo choice.

    Okay I went to urgent care lol, doctor prescribed me 2 creams and an oral antibiotic. I’d like to thank everyone who was helpful and actually answered my question compared to the ones who took it as a chance to get their corny one liners out. And for those who were wondering, my friend did it but we’ve done tats in other styles and the plan was to just get it professionally recovered if it doesn’t work out. But yeah if you’re ever wondering if your tat is infected (pic three) then yh you should see a doctor.

    Cognacquuen Report

    salttypepper avatar
    Saltypepper
    Saltypepper
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Best one on here so far

    #23

    My Brother's Classmate's Tattoo

    Tattoo on upper arm with badly misspelled words showing a clear example of bad tattoos and poor planning.

    reddit.com Report

    #24

    Rate My Tat (Be Honest)

    Poorly drawn black ink tattoo of a ghost on a hairy forearm, showing an example of bad tattoos and lack of thinking.

    Penguin_Can Report

    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    1 out of 10

    #25

    Yep. That’s A Crab

    Two back tattoos of crabs, one detailed and artistic, the other large and poorly executed, showing bad tattoo examples.

    JellyRainbowJem Report

    #26

    Is This Fixable? Or Should I Just Get It Removed?

    Chest tattoo of a poorly drawn roaring lion showcasing bad tattoos that prove thinking first is optional.

    My brother was doing his first realism tattoo on me- it was free, so I wasn’t expecting all that much. Didn’t come out too well so I was hoping to find some answers here. Thank you!

    EmbarrassedPoet4116 Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    Did he fall asleep after drawing the schnozz? A good realism tat artist could save it, not going to be cheap.

    #27

    What He Wanted / What He Got

    Side-by-side comparison of a lion tattoo before and after with bad tattoos proving thinking first is optional.

    KishimoHotagara Report

    #28

    Can’t Believe Someone Did This On Purpose

    Leg covered in multiple dolphin tattoos, showcasing bad tattoos that prove thinking first is optional.

    Moclown Report

    #29

    Girl I Went To School With Got Tats From One Of Her Friends In Some Dingy House

    Thumb tattoo of a poorly drawn arrow with uneven lines, showcasing one of many bad tattoos proving thinking first is optional.

    He’s no longer tattooing, so sorry if you wanted one of these bad boys.

    beeyyut Report

    #30

    My First And Only Tattoo. It Seemed Like A Good Idea When I Was 18 (2002)

    Tattoo of a shoe lace on a foot, showing one of many bad tattoos proving thinking first is optional.

    Demonic-Tooter Report

    #31

    My One Of A Kind Hand Tattoo

    Hand showing bad tattoos on fingers and palm, including a smiley face and the words bad idea.

    Low-Common2692 Report

    #32

    Everything Happens For & Raisin

    Tattoo with misspelled phrase showing bad tattoos that prove thinking first is optional on a person's arm.

    Skyler Myers Report

    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    Well at least he's raisin awareness of bad tattoos...

    #33

    Here We Are Again!!!

    Large poorly done tattoo on a man's torso featuring an outlined face with a detailed beard and crown of thorns.

    Bruno Pereira Report

    #34

    Found In The Wild. I Have No Words

    Arm fully covered with numerous colorful bad tattoos in a style that shows thinking first is optional.

    CynicInRVA Report

    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    That's lovely! Over the top, but lovely!

    #35

    Is This Even Fixable??

    Close-up of a foot tattoo with poorly executed black paw print and visible skin irritation, showcasing bad tattoos.

    I got this tattoo by my best friends roommate, who had done some work on her. This was nowhere near my first tattoo ( I have about 30 and have been getting tattoos for almost 30 years. I knew better than to get a home tattoo. Not his fault it got infected by a dog stepping on my foot at the dog park, but his touch up made it worse. The paw print is MUCH bigger than original and the stupid pink “splash” of color makes people think my foot is scarred up. It’s my most hated tattoo. So, opinions? Will this be a huge and expensive cover up? Or is there no hope?

    reddit.com Report

    #36

    Nothing Beats A Rose? Right?

    Green ivy vine tattoo wrapping awkwardly around neck, shoulder, and face, illustrating bad tattoos and lack of thoughtful design.

    Harry_Cornt Report

    #37

    Here’s My “Leg Sleeve” From Back When I Was Manic

    Leg hairy leg covered in numerous small, poorly done tattoos including a flower, alien head, and crosses showing bad tattoos.

    2mangoes5dollarsTBLS Report

    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    Even the tattoos we regret (I have a few) tell a story about our lives

    #38

    Bad Acab Cat Is Just What I Needed

    Simple black line tattoo of a poorly drawn cat on a person's shoulder, showing bad tattoos that lacked prior thinking.

    JimBobBoothray Report

    #39

    My First Tattoo I Got Back In 2015... My Ex Did It

    Man with a poorly executed tattoo on upper arm wearing sleeveless shirt in a bathroom, showing flawed ink design.

    reddit.com Report

    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    What is it???

    #40

    My Very First Tattoo In 1994 When I Was 15

    Small blurry green character tattoo with poorly defined edges on pale skin, an example of bad tattoos showing lack of planning.

    Coco_B_trappn Report

    #41

    Got A Drunk Tattoo 2 Years Ago In A Kitchen At 2am, Covering Soon

    Close-up of a poorly done fish bone tattoo on a person's arm, showcasing bad tattoos that lack careful thought.

    Chanfaded Report

    #42

    Tattoo I Got At 15... Getting It Lasered Off In 2 Months

    Simple black outline tattoo of a snail on skin, an example of bad tattoos showing thinking first is optional moments.

    Angelinterviews Report

    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    That's so sweet!

    #43

    A Bobby Pin- Done By Billy Gamble At Top Secret Tattoo, Waco, TX

    Minimalist tattoo of a distorted spoon with a human face, showcasing one of the worst bad tattoos from the collection.

    terminalbachelor Report

    #44

    Work With All Budgets

    Extensive colorful tattoo covering torso with various cartoon-style characters and whimsical designs, showing bad tattoos fail.

    Good news folks, this artist works with all budgets and has lots of availability! Don't walk, run!

    Training_Smile4723 Report

    #45

    Do These Count

    Legs covered in numerous bad tattoos with random doodles and misspellings, showcasing bad tattoos and lack of planning.

    Somethingclever13 Report

    #46

    Someone I Went To College With Got Another $40 For A Chest Piece

    Man showing a chest tattoo with two heart outlines connected by a crude rope design, a bad tattoo example.

    rnegvn Report

    #47

    Yikes

    Tattoo of a distorted skull with hanging ribbons on a shoulder showcasing bad tattoos proving thinking first is optional.

    Sam Deards Report

    #48

    Infection, Where The Hell Have You Been Loca?

    Tattoo on leg with poorly done letters and arrows, showcasing bad tattoos that prove thinking first is optional.

    slowfadinglight Report

    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    FFS! It's not a doodle pad.

    #49

    My Tattoo Got Infected And Came Off

    Before and after images of a badly faded and poorly done tattoo showing a damaged cartoon character on an arm.

    Necessary_Debate_719 Report

    #50

    What Should I Do?

    Hand with a large black flame tattoo on the back, an example of bad tattoos showing thinking first is optional.

    reddit.com Report

    #51

    How Bad Is This?

    Tattoo of a black dog surrounded by flowers and hearts, an example of bad tattoos proving thinking first is optional.

    Lazzy_fat_cat Report

    #52

    Misspelled Word On My New Tat

    Black ink spiral tattoo with stars, a butterfly, and a misspelled quote showing bad tattoos and design mistakes.

    femmesaturnx Report

    #53

    15 Year Old Me Should’ve Never Had A Tattoo Machine

    Leg with various bad tattoos including misspelled words and random symbols, showing poor tattoo decisions.

    Let all my friends tattoo their names years ago and am really regretting it not to mention I wouldn’t consider most these people to be a friend these days.

    Confident_Ice_5690 Report

    #54

    This Masterpiece. Yes, This Is Real

    Bad tattoo on forearm with poorly drawn face and abstract lines, an example of bad tattoos showing lack of thought.

    Scarlett Report

    #55

    I Let My Sister Practice On Me When I Was 17

    Collection of small, odd tattoos on upper arm showing questionable designs proving bad tattoos and thinking first optional.

    obamacare4566 Report

    #56

    Looks Like A 10 Year Old Drew This If You Ask Me

    Abstract Denver Broncos tattoo on forearm with distorted design and rough black outlines, showcasing bad tattoos with unusual art style.

    facebook.com Report

    #57

    Ben 10

    Hand tattoo with a poorly executed circular design featuring green and black colors, an example of bad tattoos.

    Lisandra Bader Report

    #58

    Had An Artist Tell Me The Edges Will Always Look Weird Cause Of How My Skin Moves. Is There Any Hope For Fixing It?

    Wrist tattoo of a dark band with unclear, poorly executed figures, showing an example of bad tattoos and poor tattoo ideas.

    I’ve had different 2 artists go at it. The original artist who did it didn’t pack the ink in properly so it almost fully fell out. Second artist went over it properly and said the edges will always look weird. After the second artist it got super infected and scarred badly. After that I gave up on fixing it. It’s been a few years now and I’m thinking about trying again but I’m also scared of it getting worse.

    I’m just curious to get some opinions. I’m in no rush to fix it. Considering this was the most painful experience ever.

    katanderso Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    Second artist is talking bㅤollocks to hide that they can't draw a straight line for sㅤhit. Find a specialised blackwork artist to fix it.

    #59

    This Is My Only Tattoo. I Got It At 16 For Free

    Poorly executed tattoo of an unclear animal on a hairy upper arm, illustrating bad tattoos and design mistakes.

    Chris Mims Report

    #60

    Punisher

    Hand tattoo with a black skull design extending onto fingers, an example of bad tattoos that prove thinking first is optional.

    Aisyah Zahara Report

