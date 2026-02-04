60 Times Folks Got Such Bad Tattoos They Proved That Thinking First Is Optional (New Pics)
As years go by, more and more people want to have tattoos. Naturally, that means that tattoo regret rates are rising, too. Research shows that in the 11 years between 2012 and 2023, there was an 11% rise in adults who said they regret at least one tattoo that they have.
Bad decisions are funny when they're not yours. Knowing that, Bored Panda has made another compilation of regrettable tattoos for people to learn from and chuckle at. Some of these were bad from the very start – at the stage of conception. Others, however, became victims of poor execution. Still, let it be a lesson: always think twice (maybe even more times?) before you get your tattoo.
Found This "Coverup" In A Hobby Group
A Memorial Tattoo To Face Life Without Mom
Bad Tattoo
Feeeeerosious
Oops!
Bad Harry Potter Tattoo I Gave Myself While Manic Because My Mom Replaced My Bipolar Medication With Vitamins Behind My Back
Uppercase Lion With Lower Case Face
Came In With A Sad Wolf, Came Out With A Lion Imposing Respect
Divorced My Wife And Didn't Want To Do A Cover Up
Wolf Goes Aroooo O_o
Saw This In The Wild. Forever Bad
A Personal Submission
I’m… Really Trying To See The Vision. Supposed To Represent A Mom & 2 Kids
Daughter Of A Friend Paid $300 For This Tat
My 18 Y/O Brother Got A Tattoo For His GF Of 3 Weeks
My Coworker Got This, What Do We Think?
Touch Up From A Local "Artist"
Hmmm
Lucid Drams
Three years together and she’s out here proudly wearing “LUCID DRAMS” across her chest like it’s some deep life philosophy. It’s supposed to be Dreams. Nobody caught it. Not her. Not the artist. Just permanent, confident nonsense right above her heart.
We went out and she kept showing it off, talking about the “meaning,” while everyone did that quiet side eye thing. Someone even asked her to spell it and she did, loud and wrong. A dram is a shot of whiskey. She’s literally flexing Lucid Alcohol Units.
I’m not saying anything. If you don’t proofread something that lives on your body forever, that’s your problem. I’m already tired of calling it an “inside joke” so I don’t look dumb by association. I’m not putting a typo in wedding photos.
Liar! This was on reddit and she asked for help. So many people stealing pic and making up a story.
My Friends First Home Tattoo
Is This Guy Salvageable?
I have both arms done for the most part and this was the one time I went to someone other than my normal guy (albeit this guy being from the same shop.) the work was really good fresh but I don’t know if it was the ink or what; didn’t experience any infections or bad healing. It just ended up looking awful. I don’t want to cover it up, I like the tattoo. I want my regular guy to save it but I don’t know if it’s salvageable. Thoughts?
Update On Tattoo Everyone Hates LOL
Okay I went to urgent care lol, doctor prescribed me 2 creams and an oral antibiotic. I’d like to thank everyone who was helpful and actually answered my question compared to the ones who took it as a chance to get their corny one liners out. And for those who were wondering, my friend did it but we’ve done tats in other styles and the plan was to just get it professionally recovered if it doesn’t work out. But yeah if you’re ever wondering if your tat is infected (pic three) then yh you should see a doctor.
My Brother's Classmate's Tattoo
Rate My Tat (Be Honest)
Yep. That’s A Crab
Is This Fixable? Or Should I Just Get It Removed?
My brother was doing his first realism tattoo on me- it was free, so I wasn’t expecting all that much. Didn’t come out too well so I was hoping to find some answers here. Thank you!
What He Wanted / What He Got
Can’t Believe Someone Did This On Purpose
Girl I Went To School With Got Tats From One Of Her Friends In Some Dingy House
He’s no longer tattooing, so sorry if you wanted one of these bad boys.
My First And Only Tattoo. It Seemed Like A Good Idea When I Was 18 (2002)
My One Of A Kind Hand Tattoo
Everything Happens For & Raisin
Here We Are Again!!!
Found In The Wild. I Have No Words
Is This Even Fixable??
I got this tattoo by my best friends roommate, who had done some work on her. This was nowhere near my first tattoo ( I have about 30 and have been getting tattoos for almost 30 years. I knew better than to get a home tattoo. Not his fault it got infected by a dog stepping on my foot at the dog park, but his touch up made it worse. The paw print is MUCH bigger than original and the stupid pink “splash” of color makes people think my foot is scarred up. It’s my most hated tattoo. So, opinions? Will this be a huge and expensive cover up? Or is there no hope?
Nothing Beats A Rose? Right?
Here’s My “Leg Sleeve” From Back When I Was Manic
Even the tattoos we regret (I have a few) tell a story about our lives
Bad Acab Cat Is Just What I Needed
My First Tattoo I Got Back In 2015... My Ex Did It
My Very First Tattoo In 1994 When I Was 15
Got A Drunk Tattoo 2 Years Ago In A Kitchen At 2am, Covering Soon
Tattoo I Got At 15... Getting It Lasered Off In 2 Months
A Bobby Pin- Done By Billy Gamble At Top Secret Tattoo, Waco, TX
Work With All Budgets
Good news folks, this artist works with all budgets and has lots of availability! Don't walk, run!
Do These Count
Someone I Went To College With Got Another $40 For A Chest Piece
Yikes
Infection, Where The Hell Have You Been Loca?
My Tattoo Got Infected And Came Off
What Should I Do?
How Bad Is This?
Misspelled Word On My New Tat
15 Year Old Me Should’ve Never Had A Tattoo Machine
Let all my friends tattoo their names years ago and am really regretting it not to mention I wouldn’t consider most these people to be a friend these days.
This Masterpiece. Yes, This Is Real
I Let My Sister Practice On Me When I Was 17
Looks Like A 10 Year Old Drew This If You Ask Me
Ben 10
Had An Artist Tell Me The Edges Will Always Look Weird Cause Of How My Skin Moves. Is There Any Hope For Fixing It?
I’ve had different 2 artists go at it. The original artist who did it didn’t pack the ink in properly so it almost fully fell out. Second artist went over it properly and said the edges will always look weird. After the second artist it got super infected and scarred badly. After that I gave up on fixing it. It’s been a few years now and I’m thinking about trying again but I’m also scared of it getting worse.
I’m just curious to get some opinions. I’m in no rush to fix it. Considering this was the most painful experience ever.