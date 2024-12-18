ADVERTISEMENT

Tattoos are cool, at least in my opinion. In fact, I think they're so cool, I'm currently considering getting my fifth one. The downside is that there's always the risk that they might not turn out the way you wanted. About 24% of Americans saythey regret getting one or more tattoos.

The people from this list would probably feel the same. We've compiled a collection of tattoos that are of questionable quality, courtesy of this subreddit about bad tattoos. So, let their bad decisions be warnings to all of us tattoo enthusiasts about what not to do.

#1

Oh Dear God

Oh Dear God

WhippiesWhippies Report

Carla Pereira Chagas
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I asume it keeps on going under that classy underwear... Otherwise it wouldn't make any sense? Anyways... I hope is bodypainting

    #2

    Yikes

    Yikes

    alternate_world_ Report

    #3

    Artist I Found On Insta

    Artist I Found On Insta

    urjok Report

    Tattoos are no longer something we associate with subcultures or deviance. More and more people (especially young people) are getting tattoos, so much so that the number of folks with at least one tattoo has almost doubled in the last five years. 

    Although statistics vary, with some sources claiming that 40% of Americans have ink on their skin and other surveys showing it's only 32%, the trend is still there. Tattoos are experiencing an unprecedented boom in popularity since the number of inked Americans in 2019 was only 21%.
    #4

    My Husband's Arm

    My Husband's Arm

    Limacology_nerd Report

    #5

    I Saw This Monstrosity On Snapchat

    I Saw This Monstrosity On Snapchat

    reddit.com Report

    #6

    Why Would You Waste Your Hard Earned Money On These Ugly, Horrible Pieces

    Why Would You Waste Your Hard Earned Money On These Ugly, Horrible Pieces

    realalpha2000 Report

    We might think that tattoos are a fairly new development in our society, but non-Western cultures have been inking their skin for thousands of years. Dr. David Lane, the author of The Other End of the Needle: Continuity and Change among Tattoo Workers, told Byrdie that the oldest human remains we have recovered have tattoos on them.

    For the longest time, we thought that the Egyptians were the earliest tattoo artists. But, in 1991, archaeologists recovered a 5,3000-year-old mummy near the Austrian-Italian border that had many tattoos. Most Egyptian female mummies with ink on their skin were from around 4,000 years ago, making the Italian-Austrian Otzi the Iceman the oldest inked person that we know of.
    #7

    Artist I Found On Insta

    Artist I Found On Insta

    urjok Report

    #8

    Isn’t It Supposed To Be “Real Eyes, Realize, Real Lies.”

    Isn't It Supposed To Be "Real Eyes, Realize, Real Lies."

    Corncob173 Report

    #9

    Wife Found This Masterpiece On Fb

    Wife Found This Masterpiece On Fb

    Any-Commission-3523 Report

    The word "tattoo" comes from the Polynesian culture. When Europeans arrived there in the 18th century, they mispronounced the Samoan word "Tatau" and wrote it down as "tattoo." "Tatau" actually means "to strike," because the traditional method of tattooing there is hand-tapping.
    #10

    Dragon Bite That Looks Like Herpes

    Dragon Bite That Looks Like Herpes

    goatladyx Report

    #11

    It's Not Me, It's You

    It's Not Me, It's You

    Godzira-r32 Report

    #12

    We’ve Seen Sh**ty Trump Tattoos, Why Not Sh**ty Harris Tattoos?

    We've Seen Sh**ty Trump Tattoos, Why Not Sh**ty Harris Tattoos?

    Fr0stybit3s Report

    The most tattooed living person in the world is from New Zealand. It's the performance artist and street performer Gregory Paul McLaren. He had his first tattoo when he was 16, his second one at 18, and, after that, he got tattooed regularly "as much as he could." As Lucky (that's his stage name) jokes, he has one tattoo, the biggest in the world. But in some places on his body, he actually has three or four layers of ink.
    #13

    Someone I Went To College With Got Another $40 For A Chest Piece

    Someone I Went To College With Got Another $40 For A Chest Piece

    i just don’t know what this even is. they’re all this bad. it’s impressively bad ngl.

    rnegvn Report

    #14

    Girl I Went To High School With Made A Horrible Decision

    Girl I Went To High School With Made A Horrible Decision

    HesusHrist Report

    #15

    I Normally Really Like This Artist’s Work But This Is Terrible :(

    I Normally Really Like This Artist's Work But This Is Terrible :(

    smittywrbermanjensen Report

    Did you know that Winston Churchill was possibly inked as well? Some sources claim that he got a tattoo of an anchor after his military service. But others say it's just an attempt to make him more rebellious and relatable to the masses. Much like his mother, who, as an aristocrat, supposedly had an ouroboros tattooed on her wrist. There is no physical evidence of these tattoos, so, historians are skeptical.
    #16

    Just Saw This Posted An Hour Ago

    Just Saw This Posted An Hour Ago

    jways999 Report

    #17

    Saw This At A Party

    Saw This At A Party

    irvitty Report

    #18

    Shi**y Execution

    Shi**y Execution

    Constant_Safety1761 Report

    Do you know another unlikely person to have had a tattoo? Thomas Edison! He had a quincunx tattoo: four dots arranged in a square or, in other words, how the number five appears on a dice cube. But Edison didn't invent the tattoo pen; it was Samuel O'Reilly in 1891. Edison did, however, invent the electric pen that later evolved into the tattoo pen.

    #19

    “I Would Like A Well-Shaded Tattoo!” Tattoo Artist: Don’t Say Anything Else!

    "I Would Like A Well-Shaded Tattoo!" Tattoo Artist: Don't Say Anything Else!

    PonyAnyS2 Report

    #20

    Speaks For Itself

    Speaks For Itself

    NotGodMeme Report

    #21

    People Seem To Either Love It Or Hate It

    People Seem To Either Love It Or Hate It

    brattyratgirl Report

    One of the most common concerns for many tattoo owners is how to keep them looking fresh and vibrant for as long as possible. People like to say that tattoos "fade" into the skin, but the reality is a bit more morbid. Our immune cells, called macrophages, gradually eat the ink and disperse it. So slab that SPF and moisturizer on your tattoos as much as you can to prevent them from aging poorly!

    #22

    Yikes It's Performance Art It Doesn't Have To Be Hygienic

    Yikes It's Performance Art It Doesn't Have To Be Hygienic

    Gone_Overboard1632 Report

    #23

    A Walk-In My Artist Did

    A Walk-In My Artist Did

    xDisciple Report

    #24

    Artist I Found On Insta

    Artist I Found On Insta

    urjok Report

    Some 60 years ago, there was a ban on tattoos in New York City. In 1961, lawmakers deemed tattooing unlawful and it wouldn't be until 36 years later that people could get tattooed in NYC again. The main reasons were health concerns (hepatitis and other infections) and the city trying to improve its reputation, since many associated tattoos with criminality.
    #25

    Artist I Found On Insta

    Artist I Found On Insta

    urjok Report

    #26

    Regret

    Regret

    Acceptable-Wear2718 Report

    #27

    Spotted In A Simpsons Facebook Group

    Spotted In A Simpsons Facebook Group

    cornydog_ Report

    Yet, back in the day, tattoos weren't always for the criminals and the outcasts. In the late 1800s, there was a tattoo shop for London's elite on Jermyn Street in a high-end fashion district. He supposedly had many celebrity and influential clients, among whom were Queen Victoria's sons, and the kings of Norway and Denmark.
    #28

    Can Anyone Explain What This Means?

    Can Anyone Explain What This Means?

    Feeling_Party26 Report

    #29

    Someone I Went To Hs With, I Had To Pause And Take A Breath After Scrolling Into It

    Someone I Went To Hs With, I Had To Pause And Take A Breath After Scrolling Into It

    Nonpratical Report

    #30

    At Least The Hair Will Grow And Cover It?

    At Least The Hair Will Grow And Cover It?

    carpe_denimuwu Report

    But what about you, Pandas? Do you have any tattoos? Did all of them turn out okay? And if some of them weren't what you expected, what did you do? We have more examples of bad tattoos from this subreddit, so, if you're interested, head over here and here to either have a chuckle or learn what tattoo never to ask from your artist.

    #31

    I Can’t Wrap My Head Around The Shadow Placement

    I Can't Wrap My Head Around The Shadow Placement

    snakespoopin Report

    #32

    Done By The Owner, 28 Years Of Experience

    Done By The Owner, 28 Years Of Experience

    davidmitchellseyes Report

    #33

    15 Year Old Me Should’ve Never Had A Tattoo Machine

    15 Year Old Me Should’ve Never Had A Tattoo Machine

    Let all my friends tattoo their names years ago and am really regretting it not to mention I wouldn’t consider most these people to be a friend these days.

    Confident_Ice_5690 Report

    #34

    Artist I Found On Insta

    Artist I Found On Insta

    urjok Report

    #35

    Blackouts Are Old Now, Pinkouts Are The Next Big Trend!

    Blackouts Are Old Now, Pinkouts Are The Next Big Trend!

    Feeling_Party26 Report

    #36

    The “Coverup” Is On The Next Slide

    The "Coverup" Is On The Next Slide

    ginahandler Report

    #37

    Thoughts On This? Yes It’s A Tattoo

    Thoughts On This? Yes It's A Tattoo

    Feeling_Party26 Report

    #38

    Terrible Tattoo I Found On Instagram

    Terrible Tattoo I Found On Instagram

    One_Bicycle_1776 Report

    #39

    What Am I Even Looking At

    What Am I Even Looking At

    ShooterOfCanons Report

    #40

    Facebook Discovery

    Facebook Discovery

    Ididnt-start-thefire Report

    #41

    An Acquaintance Of Mine Just Got Her First Ever Tattoo…

    An Acquaintance Of Mine Just Got Her First Ever Tattoo…

    Asylum_Princess Report

    #42

    Is This Shi**y?

    Is This Shi**y?

    sunnysunny4k Report

    #43

    Oh My

    Oh My

    DegenerateSnails Report

    #44

    You Know What Would Have Been Sick

    You Know What Would Have Been Sick

    DegenerateSnails Report

    #45

    Shitty Or Brilliant?

    Shitty Or Brilliant?

    i-am-foxymoron Report

    #46

    No Words

    No Words

    gerrymentleman Report

    #47

    Quite The Collab

    Quite The Collab

    OverallBiscotti4809 Report

    #48

    Gonna Regert This In A Few Weeks

    Gonna Regert This In A Few Weeks

    Low-Cheesecake-7005 Report

    #49

    Decipher That

    Decipher That

    Joe_Bruce Report

    #50

    Placement Was Not Considered

    Placement Was Not Considered

    DegenerateSnails Report

    #51

    Supposed To Be Doll Joints. From Another Sub

    Supposed To Be Doll Joints. From Another Sub

    lizzys_sad_girl Report

    #52

    Has This Really Not Been Posted Here?

    Has This Really Not Been Posted Here?

    sophiebophieboo Report

    #53

    It’s His Birthday. 😭 Just In Case He Forgets

    It's His Birthday. 😭 Just In Case He Forgets

    AshleyTheRedPanda Report

    #54

    “The Cigarette Fairy”

    "The Cigarette Fairy"

    Ok_Airline7121 Report

    #55

    It Just Looks Like A Colorful Rash

    It Just Looks Like A Colorful Rash

    Jeix9 Report

    #56

    Been Getting A Lot Of Mixed Reactions To This, Is It Really That Bad?

    Been Getting A Lot Of Mixed Reactions To This, Is It Really That Bad?

    Prophonicx Report

    #57

    Is It That Bad?

    Is It That Bad?

    lumpacious Report

    #58

    Bottom Text

    Bottom Text

    420_sided_die Report

    #59

    A Friend Of Mine Got This Done Recently, And I Don't Know What To Tell Him

    A Friend Of Mine Got This Done Recently, And I Don't Know What To Tell Him

    HudsonArsonist Report

    #60

    'freehand Ocean Design' She Did On Herself

    'freehand Ocean Design' She Did On Herself

    Important-Stomach406 Report

    #61

    My Dyslexic Son's Tattoo - He's Keeping A Postivite Attitude

    My Dyslexic Son's Tattoo - He's Keeping A Postivite Attitude

    PistolGrace Report

    #62

    Not Sure If "Shi**y Decisions" Belong In This Group Or Not, But

    Not Sure If "Shi**y Decisions" Belong In This Group Or Not, But

    WhippetRun Report

    #63

    I Got This As An Ad. Not Sure If This Is Terrible Or If I'm Just Old Fashioned

    I Got This As An Ad. Not Sure If This Is Terrible Or If I'm Just Old Fashioned

    roomonfire321 Report

    #64

    Trump Tattoos Are Just Shi**y

    Trump Tattoos Are Just Shi**y

    Mobile-Brush1323 Report

    #65

    Maybe I’m Just A Hater But…😬

    Maybe I'm Just A Hater But…😬

    ganjagilf Report

    #66

    My Artist Said My Arm Was Starting To Look Like A Restroom Stall

    My Artist Said My Arm Was Starting To Look Like A Restroom Stall

    tylermagdalen00 Report

    #67

    Cash Only I’ve Had Them For 12 Years Got Them At Age 11 😂

    Cash Only I've Had Them For 12 Years Got Them At Age 11 😂

    Blue_wafflesl Report

    #68

    I’ve Been Told No One Can Tell What My Tattoo Is, Is It That Bad?

    I've Been Told No One Can Tell What My Tattoo Is, Is It That Bad?

    parapluie10 Report

    #69

    Just Saw This “Mozzarella Sticks” On Ig

    Just Saw This "Mozzarella Sticks" On Ig

    FLSleepy Report

    #70

    Found On Facebook

    Found On Facebook

    Few_Independence7489 Report

    #71

    My Wife’s Tattoos

    My Wife's Tattoos

    pigeonhoe Report

    #72

    Are These Actually Bad Or Are My Friends Messing With Me

    Are These Actually Bad Or Are My Friends Messing With Me

    ThreadStalker5550 Report

    #73

    My Boyfriend's Chest Tattoos

    My Boyfriend's Chest Tattoos

    skinnyjay13 Report

    #74

    Wicked...ly Bad

    Wicked...ly Bad

    AltruisticBug5769 Report

    #75

    Be Brutal. How Bad Is It?(Less Than 1 Hour Old)

    Be Brutal. How Bad Is It?(Less Than 1 Hour Old)

    Yomomgo2college Report

    #76

    What I Got

    What I Got

    ZwergenPriese Report

    #77

    I Just Saw This.. No Words

    I Just Saw This.. No Words

    Strawberry-vape Report

    #78

    Found On My Ig And He Has 75k Followers 😬 They Are So Bad

    Found On My Ig And He Has 75k Followers 😬 They Are So Bad

    complikaity Report

    #79

    Found It On Instagram

    Found It On Instagram

    Apprehensive-Shift40 Report

    #80

    Post Was Removed So Fixed

    Post Was Removed So Fixed

    reddit.com Report

    #81

    My Son's Ex

    My Son's Ex

    fitsonabiskit Report

    #82

    Posted By A Pretty Prominent Shop In My City

    Posted By A Pretty Prominent Shop In My City

    Mgm82 Report

    #83

    Local Artist With 20 Years Of Experience

    Local Artist With 20 Years Of Experience

    ryans_bored Report

    #84

    Hitachi Magic Wand

    Hitachi Magic Wand

    Unicorns-Poo-Rainbow Report

    #85

    Yeah, What's Stopping You?

    Yeah, What's Stopping You?

    Goodthrust_8 Report

    #86

    Twilight Tattoo No One Asked For

    Twilight Tattoo No One Asked For

    TrailerparkFairy Report

    #87

    Please Convince My Wife To Find A New Artist

    Please Convince My Wife To Find A New Artist

    Living_Variation316 Report

    #88

    Artist I Found On Insta

    Artist I Found On Insta

    urjok Report

    #89

    My 18 Yo Son's New Tattoo

    My 18 Yo Son's New Tattoo

    2CentzWurth Report

    #90

    Orange

    Orange

    Neat_Ad_3043 Report

