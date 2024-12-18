The people from this list would probably feel the same. We've compiled a collection of tattoos that are of questionable quality, courtesy of this subreddit about bad tattoos . So, let their bad decisions be warnings to all of us tattoo enthusiasts about what not to do.

Tattoos are cool, at least in my opinion. In fact, I think they're so cool, I'm currently considering getting my fifth one. The downside is that there's always the risk that they might not turn out the way you wanted. About 24% of Americans say they regret getting one or more tattoos.

#1 Oh Dear God Share icon

#2 Yikes Share icon

#3 Artist I Found On Insta Share icon

Tattoos are no longer something we associate with subcultures or deviance. More and more people (especially young people) are getting tattoos, so much so that the number of folks with at least one tattoo has almost doubled in the last five years. Although statistics vary, with some sources claiming that 40% of Americans have ink on their skin and other surveys showing it's only 32%, the trend is still there. Tattoos are experiencing an unprecedented boom in popularity since the number of inked Americans in 2019 was only 21%.

#4 My Husband's Arm Share icon

#5 I Saw This Monstrosity On Snapchat Share icon

#6 Why Would You Waste Your Hard Earned Money On These Ugly, Horrible Pieces Share icon

We might think that tattoos are a fairly new development in our society, but non-Western cultures have been inking their skin for thousands of years. Dr. David Lane, the author of The Other End of the Needle: Continuity and Change among Tattoo Workers, told Byrdie that the oldest human remains we have recovered have tattoos on them. For the longest time, we thought that the Egyptians were the earliest tattoo artists. But, in 1991, archaeologists recovered a 5,3000-year-old mummy near the Austrian-Italian border that had many tattoos. Most Egyptian female mummies with ink on their skin were from around 4,000 years ago, making the Italian-Austrian Otzi the Iceman the oldest inked person that we know of.

#7 Artist I Found On Insta Share icon

#8 Isn’t It Supposed To Be “Real Eyes, Realize, Real Lies.” Share icon

#9 Wife Found This Masterpiece On Fb Share icon

The word "tattoo" comes from the Polynesian culture. When Europeans arrived there in the 18th century, they mispronounced the Samoan word "Tatau" and wrote it down as "tattoo." "Tatau" actually means "to strike," because the traditional method of tattooing there is hand-tapping.

#10 Dragon Bite That Looks Like Herpes Share icon

#11 It's Not Me, It's You Share icon

#12 We’ve Seen Sh**ty Trump Tattoos, Why Not Sh**ty Harris Tattoos? Share icon

The most tattooed living person in the world is from New Zealand. It's the performance artist and street performer Gregory Paul McLaren. He had his first tattoo when he was 16, his second one at 18, and, after that, he got tattooed regularly "as much as he could." As Lucky (that's his stage name) jokes, he has one tattoo, the biggest in the world. But in some places on his body, he actually has three or four layers of ink.

#13 Someone I Went To College With Got Another $40 For A Chest Piece Share icon i just don’t know what this even is. they’re all this bad. it’s impressively bad ngl.



#14 Girl I Went To High School With Made A Horrible Decision Share icon

#15 I Normally Really Like This Artist’s Work But This Is Terrible :( Share icon

Did you know that Winston Churchill was possibly inked as well? Some sources claim that he got a tattoo of an anchor after his military service. But others say it's just an attempt to make him more rebellious and relatable to the masses. Much like his mother, who, as an aristocrat, supposedly had an ouroboros tattooed on her wrist. There is no physical evidence of these tattoos, so, historians are skeptical.

#16 Just Saw This Posted An Hour Ago Share icon

#17 Saw This At A Party Share icon

#18 Shi**y Execution Share icon

Do you know another unlikely person to have had a tattoo? Thomas Edison! He had a quincunx tattoo: four dots arranged in a square or, in other words, how the number five appears on a dice cube. But Edison didn't invent the tattoo pen; it was Samuel O'Reilly in 1891. Edison did, however, invent the electric pen that later evolved into the tattoo pen.

#19 “I Would Like A Well-Shaded Tattoo!” Tattoo Artist: Don’t Say Anything Else! Share icon

#20 Speaks For Itself Share icon

#21 People Seem To Either Love It Or Hate It Share icon

One of the most common concerns for many tattoo owners is how to keep them looking fresh and vibrant for as long as possible. People like to say that tattoos "fade" into the skin, but the reality is a bit more morbid. Our immune cells, called macrophages, gradually eat the ink and disperse it. So slab that SPF and moisturizer on your tattoos as much as you can to prevent them from aging poorly! ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Yikes It's Performance Art It Doesn't Have To Be Hygienic Share icon

#23 A Walk-In My Artist Did Share icon

#24 Artist I Found On Insta Share icon

Some 60 years ago, there was a ban on tattoos in New York City. In 1961, lawmakers deemed tattooing unlawful and it wouldn't be until 36 years later that people could get tattooed in NYC again. The main reasons were health concerns (hepatitis and other infections) and the city trying to improve its reputation, since many associated tattoos with criminality.

#25 Artist I Found On Insta Share icon

#26 Regret Share icon

#27 Spotted In A Simpsons Facebook Group Share icon

Yet, back in the day, tattoos weren't always for the criminals and the outcasts. In the late 1800s, there was a tattoo shop for London's elite on Jermyn Street in a high-end fashion district. He supposedly had many celebrity and influential clients, among whom were Queen Victoria's sons, and the kings of Norway and Denmark.

#28 Can Anyone Explain What This Means? Share icon

#29 Someone I Went To Hs With, I Had To Pause And Take A Breath After Scrolling Into It Share icon

#30 At Least The Hair Will Grow And Cover It? Share icon

But what about you, Pandas? Do you have any tattoos? Did all of them turn out okay? And if some of them weren't what you expected, what did you do? We have more examples of bad tattoos from this subreddit, so, if you're interested, head over here and here to either have a chuckle or learn what tattoo never to ask from your artist.

#31 I Can’t Wrap My Head Around The Shadow Placement Share icon

#32 Done By The Owner, 28 Years Of Experience Share icon

#33 15 Year Old Me Should’ve Never Had A Tattoo Machine Share icon Let all my friends tattoo their names years ago and am really regretting it not to mention I wouldn’t consider most these people to be a friend these days.



#34 Artist I Found On Insta Share icon

#35 Blackouts Are Old Now, Pinkouts Are The Next Big Trend! Share icon

#36 The “Coverup” Is On The Next Slide Share icon

#37 Thoughts On This? Yes It’s A Tattoo Share icon

#38 Terrible Tattoo I Found On Instagram Share icon

#39 What Am I Even Looking At Share icon

#40 Facebook Discovery Share icon

#41 An Acquaintance Of Mine Just Got Her First Ever Tattoo… Share icon

#42 Is This Shi**y? Share icon

#43 Oh My Share icon

#44 You Know What Would Have Been Sick Share icon

#45 Shitty Or Brilliant? Share icon

#46 No Words Share icon

#47 Quite The Collab Share icon

#48 Gonna Regert This In A Few Weeks Share icon

#49 Decipher That Share icon

#50 Placement Was Not Considered Share icon

#51 Supposed To Be Doll Joints. From Another Sub Share icon

#52 Has This Really Not Been Posted Here? Share icon

#53 It’s His Birthday. 😭 Just In Case He Forgets Share icon

#54 “The Cigarette Fairy” Share icon

#55 It Just Looks Like A Colorful Rash Share icon

#56 Been Getting A Lot Of Mixed Reactions To This, Is It Really That Bad? Share icon

#57 Is It That Bad? Share icon

#58 Bottom Text Share icon

#59 A Friend Of Mine Got This Done Recently, And I Don't Know What To Tell Him Share icon

#60 'freehand Ocean Design' She Did On Herself Share icon

#61 My Dyslexic Son's Tattoo - He's Keeping A Postivite Attitude Share icon

#62 Not Sure If "Shi**y Decisions" Belong In This Group Or Not, But Share icon

#63 I Got This As An Ad. Not Sure If This Is Terrible Or If I'm Just Old Fashioned Share icon

#64 Trump Tattoos Are Just Shi**y Share icon

#65 Maybe I’m Just A Hater But…😬 Share icon

#66 My Artist Said My Arm Was Starting To Look Like A Restroom Stall Share icon

#67 Cash Only I’ve Had Them For 12 Years Got Them At Age 11 😂 Share icon

#68 I’ve Been Told No One Can Tell What My Tattoo Is, Is It That Bad? Share icon

#69 Just Saw This “Mozzarella Sticks” On Ig Share icon

#70 Found On Facebook Share icon

#71 My Wife’s Tattoos Share icon

#72 Are These Actually Bad Or Are My Friends Messing With Me Share icon

#73 My Boyfriend's Chest Tattoos Share icon

#74 Wicked...ly Bad Share icon

#75 Be Brutal. How Bad Is It?(Less Than 1 Hour Old) Share icon

#76 What I Got Share icon

#77 I Just Saw This.. No Words Share icon

#78 Found On My Ig And He Has 75k Followers 😬 They Are So Bad Share icon

#79 Found It On Instagram Share icon

#80 Post Was Removed So Fixed Share icon

#81 My Son's Ex Share icon

#82 Posted By A Pretty Prominent Shop In My City Share icon

#83 Local Artist With 20 Years Of Experience Share icon

#84 Hitachi Magic Wand Share icon

#85 Yeah, What's Stopping You? Share icon

#86 Twilight Tattoo No One Asked For Share icon

#87 Please Convince My Wife To Find A New Artist Share icon

#88 Artist I Found On Insta Share icon

#89 My 18 Yo Son's New Tattoo Share icon