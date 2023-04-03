103 Photos Of Aged Tattoos That Show How The Ink Changes Over The Years
When you’re looking at tattoos on old people, and they are all faded and oddly shaped (the tattoos, not the people), you tend to instantly think about your own ink and - oh lordy! - whether they will look just as bad as the images you see in front of you. Well, we come bearing good news! Usually, the old people with tattoos you meet had theirs done decades ago, in times of poorer tattooing hygiene, not as good inks, and usually by a not-so-professional artist. So, chances are, your own healed tattoos won’t look anything like that if you choose to get them done by a professional and stick to an aftercare routine. But, you know, words are words, and it is completely understandable that you might need visual proof of these old tattoos that kept plenty well. That’s why we’ve made this nifty little list of tattoos after years of being done and still looking just as good as they did right after inking.
Sure, aged tattoos do change a bit as they settle into your skin or get affected by outside forces (nope, I won’t make a Star Wars joke here). However, that doesn’t mean that you’ll be left with a badly faded tattoo where the dolphin that you got inked in the Bahamas over the 2012 spring break will look more like a grayish banana than the majestical sea mammal. Not at all! This article is definitely living proof that a professionally done tattoo that has been taken care of is just as pretty after decades as when it was done.
But seeing is believing, right? So why don’t you scroll down below and check out the awesomely aged tattoos that we’ve rounded up in this list? You might be pleasantly surprised by just how good they look! As usual, don’t be shy to upvote the tattoos that you liked the most and share this article with anyone who wants to get some ink done but is afraid they won’t keep looking awesome after years.
This post may include affiliate links.
My Palm Tattoo, Aged Two Weeks
Waited A Long Time For This
"So I was 25 when I originally had it done. Didn't have any instructions on how to take care of it when I did. So I treated it like crap. I finally got it redone on my 50th birthday. Both pictures are from the same day. The first time it was done in a small town in Saskatchewan and now I got it done here in Kelowna."
February 2017 Vs. February 2021
Fine Line Pet Portrait Tattoos 1.5 Years Healed
Fine Line Tattoo Fresh Vs. Healed 1.5 Years
Ten Years Aged. Fresh From April 2012 To May 2022
Calcifer Tattoo, Aged 2 Years
Top Fresh 2016 - Bottom 2020
February 2020 And February 2022
My Favorite Little Pug, About Ten Years Aged. I Think It Help Up Pretty Well!
5 Years Healed Palm Tattoo By Walkerx
Beaver Tattoo: Fresh vs. A Little Over 1 Year
"My arm hair adds a little uh, extra texture. I was afraid to get such a detailed piece at first but now I'm happy to see it age along with me. I regret not getting a good "just healed" photo!"
3 Years Difference - Fresh In 2019 Vs. Now In 2022
First Tattoo At 18. Fresh (September 2018) And Now (January 2022), Aged 3 Years 4 Months
"I didn't go to the best artist, but I think it held up well despite the inconsistencies in the line work. I plan to get it reworked eventually."
Patch Tattoo Aged 3 Years
Tattoo Done In 1995 While I Was Working At Philadelphia Eddie's. Can't Seem To Find The Fresh Pics But Either Way This Is 27 Years Old In This New Photo
Fresh Vs. 6 Years Old
December 2020 Vs. January 2023
Fresh (2019) And Now (2022)
10 Years Apart
Exactly One Year Today For My Jiji
Fine Line 3 Years Healed
Fresh In Studio Vs. Over 2 Years Healed
Queen Bee Tattoo, Aged 12.5 Years
Jiji From Kiki's Delivery Service, Nearly Two Years Old! Done By Donna Marshall At Rude Studios, Leeds
Fresh Vs. 1 Year
Healed 6 Years! Fresh 2016, Now 2022
Fresh Vs. 8 Years Later
The Flash Family And Batman Done By Crispy Lennox - Fresh In 2010 Vs. 2022 (Proof That Colours Hold Up When Cared For)
10 Year Aged Vs. Fresh Touch Up And Improvement (Different Artists, Fresh By Ali @ Serpents Ink, Gold Coast Australia)
Neotrad Floral Stag Thigh, 9 Years And Fresh
"Fresh photo was taken after the second session, sadly don't seem to have any of just after it was freshly finished! There are some blowouts and a little stretching as my weight has changed, but I'm still thrilled with how well it's held up after close to a decade!"
2 Years Ago Vs. Now. What Do You Think, Do I Need A Touchup?
Over 4 Years Healed
Bold Will Hold About 2 Years
30 Years Old And Re-Work This Month
My Granddads 65 Years Old Tattoo Done When He Was 15 For 50 Pence. Heart With Mum And Dad
Fresh Vs. 5 Years Old
Fresh And 10 Year, Old Traditional Tattoo
1 Year Old
Fresh Vs. Aged 8 Years
My Mom Has Had This Rose For 46 Years
"It got sun constantly and she did not wear sunscreen when she was young! It was originally red with green leaves."
10 Years Old, 2012 To 2022. This Is A Really Cool Sub, I Love Seeing How All The Different Artwork Ages!
My Wolf Tattoo, Left Is 2017, Right Is 2020
"3 years later and I’m disappointed, but I should’ve mentioned, that this was a piece started by an apprentice. Just never finished because she left my city."
Fine Line Mircorealism Chest Piece, 1 Year
Miminalist Solar System Tattoo. Fresh And 2 Years Later
Fresh 2017 Vs. 2022. One Of My Favorite Tattoos
Fresh Vs. 2 Years Later (With 3 More Added Fresh Underneath)
Aged 9 Years
10 Year Old Anchor Tattoo
5 Years Healed!
6 Year Old Blackberries, Fresh In Shop 2017 Vs. 2022, It's Seen Some Sun For Sure
4 Years Old - 2018 Vs. 2022
2013 Vs. 2022
Complete Overhaul Of My 8 Year Old Flowers. Saga Maria At Valkyrie Tattoo In Dallas
This Is A Fact Of Our Ever Changing Bodies And Skin
Got Sent Some Photos Of A Rose Piece I Did In San Diego In 2018
5 And A Bit Years Later And Still Handsome As Ever
7th Tattoo John Lennon, Done On August 30, 2012
10 Years Time. Planning An Anniversary Touch Up
My Dad Has Had This Snake On His Arm Since I Was Born. I’m Now 32, And I Have A Snake Of My Own. It Lives On!
My Father's Tattoo, Aged 9 Years. And His First And Only Tattoo
Fresh Vs. 10 Months Later. My First And Only Tattoo For Now
Fresh Vs. 2 Years Aged
Some Album Art I Got As A First Tattoo After A Little Over 5 Years!
Left Fresh, Right After 5 And A Half Years
12 Year Brian Froud Tattoo Rework Before And After
"12 years old and faded. If I could go back I would have gotten him a bit bigger so those small details would have held."