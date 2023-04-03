When you’re looking at tattoos on old people, and they are all faded and oddly shaped (the tattoos, not the people), you tend to instantly think about your own ink and - oh lordy! - whether they will look just as bad as the images you see in front of you. Well, we come bearing good news! Usually, the old people with tattoos you meet had theirs done decades ago, in times of poorer tattooing hygiene, not as good inks, and usually by a not-so-professional artist. So, chances are, your own healed tattoos won’t look anything like that if you choose to get them done by a professional and stick to an aftercare routine. But, you know, words are words, and it is completely understandable that you might need visual proof of these old tattoos that kept plenty well. That’s why we’ve made this nifty little list of tattoos after years of being done and still looking just as good as they did right after inking. 

Sure, aged tattoos do change a bit as they settle into your skin or get affected by outside forces (nope, I won’t make a Star Wars joke here). However, that doesn’t mean that you’ll be left with a badly faded tattoo where the dolphin that you got inked in the Bahamas over the 2012 spring break will look more like a grayish banana than the majestical sea mammal. Not at all! This article is definitely living proof that a professionally done tattoo that has been taken care of is just as pretty after decades as when it was done. 

But seeing is believing, right? So why don’t you scroll down below and check out the awesomely aged tattoos that we’ve rounded up in this list? You might be pleasantly surprised by just how good they look! As usual, don’t be shy to upvote the tattoos that you liked the most and share this article with anyone who wants to get some ink done but is afraid they won’t keep looking awesome after years. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Palm Tattoo, Aged Two Weeks

Gild5152 Report

#2

Waited A Long Time For This

"So I was 25 when I originally had it done. Didn't have any instructions on how to take care of it when I did. So I treated it like crap. I finally got it redone on my 50th birthday. Both pictures are from the same day. The first time it was done in a small town in Saskatchewan and now I got it done here in Kelowna."

Quietndangerous Report

#3

February 2017 Vs. February 2021

rosecoloredbulbasaur Report

#4

Fine Line Pet Portrait Tattoos 1.5 Years Healed

g20richasan Report

#5

Fine Line Tattoo Fresh Vs. Healed 1.5 Years

chartreuse17 Report

#6

Ten Years Aged. Fresh From April 2012 To May 2022

lemonkitty Report

#7

Calcifer Tattoo, Aged 2 Years

KissarooFromMeToYou Report

#8

Top Fresh 2016 - Bottom 2020

_i_mean_i_guess_ Report

#9

February 2020 And February 2022

reddit.com Report

#10

My Favorite Little Pug, About Ten Years Aged. I Think It Help Up Pretty Well!

Independent_Duck_772 Report

#11

5 Years Healed Palm Tattoo By Walkerx

Sabstar Report

#12

Beaver Tattoo: Fresh vs. A Little Over 1 Year

"My arm hair adds a little uh, extra texture. I was afraid to get such a detailed piece at first but now I'm happy to see it age along with me. I regret not getting a good "just healed" photo!"

CathBandit Report

#13

3 Years Difference - Fresh In 2019 Vs. Now In 2022

slaptogs Report

#14

First Tattoo At 18. Fresh (September 2018) And Now (January 2022), Aged 3 Years 4 Months

"I didn't go to the best artist, but I think it held up well despite the inconsistencies in the line work. I plan to get it reworked eventually."

_OliveOil_ Report

#15

Patch Tattoo Aged 3 Years

The5percentnationof Report

#16

Tattoo Done In 1995 While I Was Working At Philadelphia Eddie's. Can't Seem To Find The Fresh Pics But Either Way This Is 27 Years Old In This New Photo

kingskin1972 Report

#17

Fresh Vs. 6 Years Old

sh4mtaro Report

#18

December 2020 Vs. January 2023

lunadeurano Report

#19

Fresh (2019) And Now (2022)

LamorozecPaula Report

#20

10 Years Apart

bloodhail89 Report

#21

Exactly One Year Today For My Jiji

strawberinefoxx Report

#22

Fine Line 3 Years Healed

maddie_m531 Report

#23

Fresh In Studio Vs. Over 2 Years Healed

casually-dressed Report

#24

Queen Bee Tattoo, Aged 12.5 Years

deedlelu Report

#25

Jiji From Kiki's Delivery Service, Nearly Two Years Old! Done By Donna Marshall At Rude Studios, Leeds

pockyhair Report

#26

Fresh Vs. 1 Year

Odd-Internet-7372 Report

#27

Healed 6 Years! Fresh 2016, Now 2022

srslytho96 Report

#28

Fresh Vs. 8 Years Later

thatsonecookedgoose Report

#29

The Flash Family And Batman Done By Crispy Lennox - Fresh In 2010 Vs. 2022 (Proof That Colours Hold Up When Cared For)

Jaxical Report

#30

10 Year Aged Vs. Fresh Touch Up And Improvement (Different Artists, Fresh By Ali @ Serpents Ink, Gold Coast Australia)

eeeedaj Report

#31

Neotrad Floral Stag Thigh, 9 Years And Fresh

"Fresh photo was taken after the second session, sadly don't seem to have any of just after it was freshly finished! There are some blowouts and a little stretching as my weight has changed, but I'm still thrilled with how well it's held up after close to a decade!"

tippinpop Report

#32

2 Years Ago Vs. Now. What Do You Think, Do I Need A Touchup?

Selena_____ Report

#33

Over 4 Years Healed

Anxiousoup Report

#34

Bold Will Hold About 2 Years

dallasflatline Report

#35

30 Years Old And Re-Work This Month

Bloodclotter Report

#36

My Granddads 65 Years Old Tattoo Done When He Was 15 For 50 Pence. Heart With Mum And Dad

grungeprincess2 Report

#37

Fresh Vs. 5 Years Old

bloopdoopdeedoo Report

#38

Fresh And 10 Year, Old Traditional Tattoo

fltlsyko Report

#39

1 Year Old

push3000 Report

#40

Fresh Vs. Aged 8 Years

obigimli2022 Report

#41

My Mom Has Had This Rose For 46 Years

"It got sun constantly and she did not wear sunscreen when she was young! It was originally red with green leaves."

-balogna-pony Report

#42

10 Years Old, 2012 To 2022. This Is A Really Cool Sub, I Love Seeing How All The Different Artwork Ages!

ifdreamstherebe Report

#43

My Wolf Tattoo, Left Is 2017, Right Is 2020

"3 years later and I’m disappointed, but I should’ve mentioned, that this was a piece started by an apprentice. Just never finished because she left my city."

Devilishlygood98 Report

#44

Fine Line Mircorealism Chest Piece, 1 Year

CommercialDouble9227 Report

#45

Miminalist Solar System Tattoo. Fresh And 2 Years Later

Scaffie Report

#46

Fresh 2017 Vs. 2022. One Of My Favorite Tattoos

FinnchBird Report

#47

Fresh Vs. 2 Years Later (With 3 More Added Fresh Underneath)

JinxXedOmens Report

#48

Aged 9 Years

Lexxerz818 Report

#49

10 Year Old Anchor Tattoo

tinycatmom Report

#50

5 Years Healed!

sunnydaleslyr Report

#51

6 Year Old Blackberries, Fresh In Shop 2017 Vs. 2022, It's Seen Some Sun For Sure

lerenardnoir Report

#52

4 Years Old - 2018 Vs. 2022

DarkoRon2 Report

#53

2013 Vs. 2022

swisherbun27 Report

#54

Complete Overhaul Of My 8 Year Old Flowers. Saga Maria At Valkyrie Tattoo In Dallas

hound_and_fury Report

#55

This Is A Fact Of Our Ever Changing Bodies And Skin

deviousnik Report

#56

Got Sent Some Photos Of A Rose Piece I Did In San Diego In 2018

jtrip360 Report

#57

5 And A Bit Years Later And Still Handsome As Ever

courrtney_r Report

#58

7th Tattoo John Lennon, Done On August 30, 2012

saiclops_plus Report

#59

10 Years Time. Planning An Anniversary Touch Up

aged_tattoo_resource Report

#60

My Dad Has Had This Snake On His Arm Since I Was Born. I’m Now 32, And I Have A Snake Of My Own. It Lives On!

Reverse_Flash_ Report

#61

My Father's Tattoo, Aged 9 Years. And His First And Only Tattoo

sics2014 Report

#62

Fresh Vs. 10 Months Later. My First And Only Tattoo For Now

whatthefuckistime Report

#63

Fresh Vs. 2 Years Aged

eaglesnestmuddyworm Report

#64

Some Album Art I Got As A First Tattoo After A Little Over 5 Years!

screwygrapes Report

#65

Left Fresh, Right After 5 And A Half Years

WanderVoids Report

#66

12 Year Brian Froud Tattoo Rework Before And After

"12 years old and faded. If I could go back I would have gotten him a bit bigger so those small details would have held."

thistleofcrows Report

#67

Fresh Color (2017) Vs. Beat Up And In The Sun For 5 Years (2022)

thefoxandmoon Report

#68

Bamboo Tattoo Done In Thailand. I Still Love It But This Is What Happens To Fine Line Tattoos!

midwestpsych Report

#69

What Do You Think? Fresh, Healed, And 14 Months Later. Will I Have A Blob Or A Tattoo In 5 Years?

SoapSyrup Report

#70

White Ink Tattoo Fresh And 4 Years Later

Flora0416 Report

#71

3.5 Years. Handpoked Tattoo, No Machine Used

zabydunn Report

#72

Youtuber Alana Arbucci's Micro Tattoo After One Year

mai-moi Report

#73

Fresh - 3 Years Healed

Mikey-The-Pikey Report

#74

10 Years

kylebvogt Report

#75

33 Years Old, Sorry No Camera Phones Back Then. No Original Pic, But I Used To Be Able To See Teeth And Ribs

RSTat2 Report

#76

Our Friend Tattoo From 1966

js00bz Report

#77

Toasted Marshmallow Tattoo, Just Over A Year Old Now

kushincanada Report

#78

Fresh Vs. 4.5 Years

cringerevival Report

#79

2016 And 2020

cthulhucraft1998 Report

#80

How A Thin Line Tattoo Ages - 10 Years. Probably My Least Favorite Tattoo

Anita_Doobie Report

#81

Aged Finger Tattoo, Approximately 10 Years Difference

pennydreadful20 Report

#82

A Tale Of Two Arms, 2018/2020

being_b Report

#83

Coming Up On 6 Years

GoldenBacon Report

#84

Fresh vs. 7 Years Healed

Glass_wings1 Report

#85

My Father Passed Away. Today Is His Birthday And He Always Wanted Us To Have Matching Tattoos. Done By Chip At Olde Tyme In GA

