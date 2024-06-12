People On This Page Are Sharing The Worst Tattoos They Have Seen, Here Are The 140 Funniest Posts (New Pics)
Beauty might be in the eye of the beholder, sure, but some aesthetic decisions don’t deserve much mercy. The simple fact is that not all tattoos are inked equally well. Nor are all design ideas artistic marvels. Some of them are so cringy that their only benefit is to serve as a warning to others.
That’s where the ‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’ Facebook group comes in. Members of this community share examples of some of the most outrageous and awful tattoos ever. We’ve collected some of the worst recent pics to show you that not only does your idea have to be good, but you also need a stylist who knows their craft well. Scroll down to check ‘em out.
Got A Tattoo From This Chick And The Ink Literally Fell Out
Now These Are Some Tats To Be Proud Of
Everytime I See Her Tattoos I Cringe
When it comes to tattoo artists, reputation is pretty much everything. If you plan on getting inked, there’s nothing like the recommendation of a trusted friend. It’s worth it in the long run if you do some research about the artist before sitting down in their chair.
In this day and age, it’s rare for an artist not to have a social media page (or several) for their art or shop. So, it’s very easy to get a quick understanding of what their style and range is like. Meanwhile, their business likely also has reviews on Google and social media. You can read some people’s comments to get a feel for their (lack of) professionalism.
Oof.. Got A Tattoo From This Chick And The Ink Literally Fell Out
Last Time I Posted Something By This “Artist”, A Few Folks Were Saying “It’s Actually A Style” But Like Can Someone Explain This To Me Then
Did dude let his kid design his tattoos? Is that the thing?
If you’re still on the fence, you can always get in touch with the artist via social media, phone, or pop into their salon to have a quick chat face-to-face. They can answer your questions while you get a feel for them as a person. It’s really important that you trust your gut. If you don’t feel comfortable, you don’t have to pick that particular artist. It’s okay to ‘shop around.’
Tattoos might not be forever with the advent of laser removal, but it’s still your time, money, and health at stake!
Uhh, Thanks Fb But No Thanks. I Will Not Be Adding Friend
Found On Tiktok
It looks like the cover of a 13 year old's notebook.
Found On Instagram
Poor life choices. She will regret it if she already doesn't.
According to Inked magazine, professional artists take the proper health and safety precautions. They take sanitation seriously. They wear gloves. They clean their machines. They keep a neat workstation. And they have an up-to-date certification for bloodborne pathogens.
Proper artists will also have good linework, can pack color into the skin well, and come up with their personal designs instead of just copying other people’s work.
Sheeesh
Parts of the body are halfway decent but look at the hands and the face.
Let's Play The What Words Are Missing Game
Is it supposed to say “Only God can judge me”? If so, how could they mess this up??
He Got That Dog In Him
We could talk about the subjectivity and personal nuances of taste until the cows come home.
After all, folks have very different aesthetic preferences. One person might prefer clean lines and clear concepts. Meanwhile, someone else might love abstract concepts and chaotic, raw, intuitive art.
However, you’ll find very few people who are fans of kitschy and poorly inked designs.
Ba Da Ba Da Ba I’m Hating It
Sawtism
Found In A Group I’m In. Yikes
At a certain low-quality threshold, bad art is simply… bad art—indefensible. Tattoos that are based on bad ideas and are executed without skill don’t deserve to be lauded.
They’re examples of what to avoid, both as the person getting the ink as well as the artist.
I Was Looking At Reviews On Dresses And Came Across This Gem
Found In The Wild
A Profile Picture On A Dating App
The ‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’ private group, dedicated to making fun of ‘actually bad tattoos,’ is extremely well-known on Facebook. At the time of writing, it boasts nearly 390k members from all over the world.
However, the group doesn’t just focus on shaming other people’s ink. Members can poke fun at their own tats on Sundays, but this can’t be done anonymously. Meanwhile, on Wednesdays, the administrator team running the group lets everyone share good tattoos. There’s a different theme each week.
Saw This In The Wild And Just Knew I Had To Share It
Where’s The Magic?
A Guy Is Advertising His Work… Yikes!
Meanwhile, on the 1st day of every month, the team running the Facebook group allows everyone to share any tattoos they want, no matter the quality of the art. That being said, the photos still have to adhere to the social network’s standards. Meanwhile, the pics also have to be original: you can’t repost what’s already been shared on the group. However, the tattoos can’t be those belonging to the poster, and they cannot be their designs.
On the 13th of every month, the moderators and administrators share a topic and ask everyone to share pics related to it. It’s similar to what they do on Wednesdays. However, on the 13th, artists can share their own work, as well as their shop names and locations.
I Have No Words
Um… At Least It’s Not A Case!
John Deere logo, with a Chevrolet bowtie in the wrong colors and BTW, you won't find any official Chevrolet signage that uses Chevy with the bowtie. It's always Chevrolet. Maybe that's too many letters for the redneck who actually did this.
Done By A Local Shop
According to the group, you should be prepared for criticism if you end up sharing your own work. At the same time, everyone’s expected to be at least minimally polite. “People can tell you your art sucks. While debate is expected, rude exchanges are not tolerated.”
Some themes and topics are outright banned on ‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming.’ For example, you shouldn’t be posting anything related to Harry Potter, autism, the police, or Twilight. Meanwhile, you should not post any hate speech, nudity, or anything related to potential self-harm scars.
YO B! I heard you like face tattoos! So we're going to tattoo a face on you with face tattoos!
There’s still a lot of freedom when it comes to posting, though. The mods and admins outright state that they don’t care where people’s pictures come from. They also won’t remove any pics, even if they belong to the person who has the tattoo.
“We will protect your identity by requiring identifying information to be absent, but if you identify yourself as the canvas that is your choice. You can ask the OP to remove the post, but we will not require them to, and you will be banned should you choose to harass them or other members,” they explain.
The point of the group is to discuss the quality of tattoo application and art design, not tease the people who got them or inked them. That’s why there’s zero tolerance for harassment or leaking someone’s face, identifying details, shop name, or social media handles. All of this info has to be censored. Meanwhile, the tattoos themselves have to be ‘bad enough’ to be shared.
Religious tattoo but a decent concept. Poor execution though because the more I look at Jesus the more I see a swamp monster.
Why does that tiger look like it's got hernia and is hunched over?! :))
Which of the tattoos featured in this list made you cringe the most? What’s the very worst tattoo you’ve seen in person, dear Pandas? Have you ever gotten ink that you’ve genuinely regretted later on? What do you think everyone could do to boost their artistic taste?
If you’re feeling up to it, swing by the comments section to share your thoughts.
People looking for work in art often have to draw hands to show their skill. I guess this one is self employed.
Found In The Comment Section Of A Post In A Mom Group
Found On Insta, Those Toes Give Me Nightmares!
" can you tattoo my little son's face ? - no, but i can do feet. - okay then, let's do it !
Not Sorry. Posted By A Relatively Local Tattoo Shop. I'd Be Big Mad About That Arm And Really Just All Of It
I guarantee that because of rule 34, there are people out there into busty women with T-rex arms.
I Think It's A Dolphin
Went down a rabbit hole for this one. PRE stands for Paper Route Empire and the dolphin is for it's star founder Young Dolph. He was a big rap artist in Memphis, Tennessee and he was killed in 2021. Never heard of him until ten minutes ago but he has a Wiki article.
Not Sure About This At All
It looks like the eye of Sauron..?? But it does look like a bruise.....
The Longer You Look At It, The Worse It Gets…
Hey, Archangel Gabriel... I hate to break it to you but one of your wings fell off.
I Haven’t Seen This Shared Yet
That's legit good work. Someone put a couple months into getting that done. I'm actually impressed.
I Like The Previous Wreck More Tbh
Why is there a dildo punching through on the right side?! :))
Found In The Wild
From Another Facebook Group I’m In
Any Words?
Does The Big Fist Have 6 Fingers ?!
OMG yeah, six fingers like an AI generated photo these days.
At A Local Tattoo Shop.. In The Review They Said They Were Charged $1200!
I think OP might have mistaken the placement of the comma and it was supposed to say 12.00 $!
Umm... Yikes. I Don't Have Much Other Words To Say
This Masterpiece Was Posted By The Senior Tattoo Artist In Our Local Shop
Why Does The One On The Bottom Look Like He Just Told A Bad Joke And Is Waiting For A Reaction
Dear God
He got the three wolves and the moon T-Shirt tattooed on the other side. Is that meme too old now?
Everything About It
A Tragedy
Hurt Me To My Very Core
In A Mom Group I’m In. One Kid’s Hand Is Missing A Finger And The Mom’s Hand Is So Strange Where It Transitions From Thumb To Fingers
Some fingers are so good that it's surprising that the whole picture can get so bad.
I Feel Kinda Bad Outing This Person Because They Love Their Work, But I Saw This In Another Group
From Another Group I’m In. Very… Interesting
The teddybear is grumpy because the mushroom kissed his flying Picasso-fairy girlfriend.
Oooooof
If you keep flying around with forks in your mouth, I wouldn't be too sure.
If the strips are red green, I wouldn't eat them!!!!! :))
Found This On My Feed. The Hands Just Look Super Wonky To Me
Someone Posted This On Their Snap Story And What The F**k
Def Haven't Seen This Here Yet
Guy I Went To Highschool With Decided To Buy A Tattoo Gun And Is Very Proud Of This “Coverup”
This Was Done By One Of My Old Coworkers, I’ve Honestly Been Waiting To Post This. And Yes. It Was Done At A Studio
The "V" Bugs Me
Someone Posted This In Another Group I'm In
From My Crochet Group
Bro What Are The Fingers. Local Artist In My Area
I Have Absolutely No Words For This, Yet So Many Questions
Seen In A Melanie Martinez Group For Her New Portals Album And I Just Don’t Know What To Say
This Is How I Used To Draw Wings When I Was 5
Found In The Wild On Tiktok… They’re Both Going To Regret That One Day.
One Is A Picture He Took The Other Someone Else Took That’s Why It’s Flipped
Saw This One On A Dating App
Good idea to edit his eyes out, don't want him getting recognised on the street.