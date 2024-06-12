ADVERTISEMENT

Beauty might be in the eye of the beholder, sure, but some aesthetic decisions don’t deserve much mercy. The simple fact is that not all tattoos are inked equally well. Nor are all design ideas artistic marvels. Some of them are so cringy that their only benefit is to serve as a warning to others.
That’s where the ‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’ Facebook group comes in. Members of this community share examples of some of the most outrageous and awful tattoos ever. We’ve collected some of the worst recent pics to show you that not only does your idea have to be good, but you also need a stylist who knows their craft well. Scroll down to check ‘em out.

#1

Got A Tattoo From This Chick And The Ink Literally Fell Out

Got A Tattoo From This Chick And The Ink Literally Fell Out

anonymous Report

#2

Now These Are Some Tats To Be Proud Of

Now These Are Some Tats To Be Proud Of

Mark McCall Report

#3

Everytime I See Her Tattoos I Cringe

Everytime I see her tattoos I cringe

anonymous Report

DC
DC
DC
Community Member
1 hour ago

DAddyS PRirceSS, it seems to say. Whatever that means, in whatever speechery and scriptery it writed be, it be of dumb. Or something.

When it comes to tattoo artists, reputation is pretty much everything. If you plan on getting inked, there’s nothing like the recommendation of a trusted friend. It’s worth it in the long run if you do some research about the artist before sitting down in their chair.

In this day and age, it’s rare for an artist not to have a social media page (or several) for their art or shop. So, it’s very easy to get a quick understanding of what their style and range is like. Meanwhile, their business likely also has reviews on Google and social media. You can read some people’s comments to get a feel for their (lack of) professionalism.
#4

Oof.. Got A Tattoo From This Chick And The Ink Literally Fell Out

Oof.. Got A Tattoo From This Chick And The Ink Literally Fell Out

anonymous Report

#5

Last Time I Posted Something By This “Artist”, A Few Folks Were Saying “It’s Actually A Style” But Like Can Someone Explain This To Me Then

Last Time I Posted Something By This "Artist", A Few Folks Were Saying "It's Actually A Style" But Like Can Someone Explain This To Me Then

anonymous Report

#6

Egyptian Pink Panther

Egyptian Pink Panther

Laura Cattani Report

If you’re still on the fence, you can always get in touch with the artist via social media, phone, or pop into their salon to have a quick chat face-to-face. They can answer your questions while you get a feel for them as a person. It’s really important that you trust your gut. If you don’t feel comfortable, you don’t have to pick that particular artist. It’s okay to ‘shop around.’

Tattoos might not be forever with the advent of laser removal, but it’s still your time, money, and health at stake!
#7

Uhh, Thanks Fb But No Thanks. I Will Not Be Adding Friend

Uhh, Thanks Fb But No Thanks. I Will Not Be Adding Friend

anonymous Report

#8

Found On Tiktok

Found On Tiktok

Ali Mae Report

#9

Found On Instagram

Found On Instagram

anonymous Report

According to Inked magazine, professional artists take the proper health and safety precautions. They take sanitation seriously. They wear gloves. They clean their machines. They keep a neat workstation. And they have an up-to-date certification for bloodborne pathogens.

Proper artists will also have good linework, can pack color into the skin well, and come up with their personal designs instead of just copying other people’s work.
#10

Sheeesh

Sheeesh

Cort Campbell Report

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
1 hour ago

Parts of the body are halfway decent but look at the hands and the face.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Let's Play The What Words Are Missing Game

Let's Play The What Words Are Missing Game

Lillian Bish Report

minirett avatar
Miss Tinker
Miss Tinker
Community Member
1 hour ago

Is it supposed to say "Only God can judge me"? If so, how could they mess this up??

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

He Got That Dog In Him

He Got That Dog In Him

anonymous Report

We could talk about the subjectivity and personal nuances of taste until the cows come home.

After all, folks have very different aesthetic preferences. One person might prefer clean lines and clear concepts. Meanwhile, someone else might love abstract concepts and chaotic, raw, intuitive art.

However, you’ll find very few people who are fans of kitschy and poorly inked designs.
#13

Ba Da Ba Da Ba I’m Hating It

Ba Da Ba Da Ba I'm Hating It

Danielle Hartshorn Report

#14

Sawtism

Sawtism

anonymous Report

#15

Found In A Group I’m In. Yikes

Found In A Group I'm In. Yikes

anonymous Report

At a certain low-quality threshold, bad art is simply… bad art—indefensible. Tattoos that are based on bad ideas and are executed without skill don’t deserve to be lauded.

They’re examples of what to avoid, both as the person getting the ink as well as the artist.
#16

I Was Looking At Reviews On Dresses And Came Across This Gem

I Was Looking At Reviews On Dresses And Came Across This Gem

Emily Brooks Polson Report

#17

Found In The Wild

Found In The Wild

Sabryna McLean Report

#18

A Profile Picture On A Dating App

A Profile Picture On A Dating App

Jasmin Pabst Report

The ‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’ private group, dedicated to making fun of ‘actually bad tattoos,’ is extremely well-known on Facebook. At the time of writing, it boasts nearly 390k members from all over the world.

However, the group doesn’t just focus on shaming other people’s ink. Members can poke fun at their own tats on Sundays, but this can’t be done anonymously. Meanwhile, on Wednesdays, the administrator team running the group lets everyone share good tattoos. There’s a different theme each week.
#19

Saw This In The Wild And Just Knew I Had To Share It

Saw This In The Wild And Just Knew I Had To Share It

anonymous Report

#20

Where’s The Magic?

Where's The Magic?

MariaAna Yeoman Report

#21

A Guy Is Advertising His Work… Yikes!

A Guy Is Advertising His Work… Yikes!

anonymous Report

Meanwhile, on the 1st day of every month, the team running the Facebook group allows everyone to share any tattoos they want, no matter the quality of the art. That being said, the photos still have to adhere to the social network’s standards. Meanwhile, the pics also have to be original: you can’t repost what’s already been shared on the group. However, the tattoos can’t be those belonging to the poster, and they cannot be their designs.

On the 13th of every month, the moderators and administrators share a topic and ask everyone to share pics related to it. It’s similar to what they do on Wednesdays. However, on the 13th, artists can share their own work, as well as their shop names and locations.

#22

I Have No Words

I Have No Words

Joey Conley Report

#23

Um… At Least It’s Not A Case!

Um… At Least It's Not A Case!

anonymous Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago

John Deere logo, with a Chevrolet bowtie in the wrong colors and BTW, you won't find any official Chevrolet signage that uses Chevy with the bowtie. It's always Chevrolet. Maybe that's too many letters for the redneck who actually did this.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Done By A Local Shop

Done By A Local Shop

Amy Bellman Report

According to the group, you should be prepared for criticism if you end up sharing your own work. At the same time, everyone’s expected to be at least minimally polite. “People can tell you your art sucks. While debate is expected, rude exchanges are not tolerated.”

Some themes and topics are outright banned on ‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming.’ For example, you shouldn’t be posting anything related to Harry Potter, autism, the police, or Twilight. Meanwhile, you should not post any hate speech, nudity, or anything related to potential self-harm scars.
#25

anonymous Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago

YO B! I heard you like face tattoos! So we're going to tattoo a face on you with face tattoos!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Aishya Pirches Report

#27

anonymous Report

There’s still a lot of freedom when it comes to posting, though. The mods and admins outright state that they don’t care where people’s pictures come from. They also won’t remove any pics, even if they belong to the person who has the tattoo.

“We will protect your identity by requiring identifying information to be absent, but if you identify yourself as the canvas that is your choice. You can ask the OP to remove the post, but we will not require them to, and you will be banned should you choose to harass them or other members,” they explain.

The point of the group is to discuss the quality of tattoo application and art design, not tease the people who got them or inked them. That’s why there’s zero tolerance for harassment or leaking someone’s face, identifying details, shop name, or social media handles. All of this info has to be censored. Meanwhile, the tattoos themselves have to be ‘bad enough’ to be shared.
#28

anonymous Report

#29

anonymous Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Religious tattoo but a decent concept. Poor execution though because the more I look at Jesus the more I see a swamp monster.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#30

Ali Mae Report

bogdanchelariu avatar
BROmanicus85
BROmanicus85
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why does that tiger look like it's got hernia and is hunched over?! :))

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Which of the tattoos featured in this list made you cringe the most? What’s the very worst tattoo you’ve seen in person, dear Pandas? Have you ever gotten ink that you’ve genuinely regretted later on? What do you think everyone could do to boost their artistic taste?

If you’re feeling up to it, swing by the comments section to share your thoughts.
#31

Molly Savage Report

#32

anonymous Report

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
1 hour ago

People looking for work in art often have to draw hands to show their skill. I guess this one is self employed.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Katie Grace R Report

#34

Found In The Comment Section Of A Post In A Mom Group

Found In The Comment Section Of A Post In A Mom Group

Alexis Marie DuFour Report

#35

Found On Insta, Those Toes Give Me Nightmares!

Found On Insta, Those Toes Give Me Nightmares!

Sasha Denisova Report

jeromelenovo avatar
Jerome Lenovo
Jerome Lenovo
Community Member
28 minutes ago

" can you tattoo my little son's face ? - no, but i can do feet. - okay then, let's do it !

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Not Sorry. Posted By A Relatively Local Tattoo Shop. I'd Be Big Mad About That Arm And Really Just All Of It

Not Sorry. Posted By A Relatively Local Tattoo Shop. I'd Be Big Mad About That Arm And Really Just All Of It

Beth Fedje Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago

I guarantee that because of rule 34, there are people out there into busty women with T-rex arms.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

I Think It's A Dolphin

I Think It's A Dolphin

Josh Fernandes Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Went down a rabbit hole for this one. PRE stands for Paper Route Empire and the dolphin is for it's star founder Young Dolph. He was a big rap artist in Memphis, Tennessee and he was killed in 2021. Never heard of him until ten minutes ago but he has a Wiki article.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

Not Sure About This At All

Not Sure About This At All

anonymous Report

sarafrazer avatar
Sara Frazer
Sara Frazer
Community Member
1 hour ago

It looks like the eye of Sauron..?? But it does look like a bruise.....

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

The Longer You Look At It, The Worse It Gets…

The Longer You Look At It, The Worse It Gets…

Acira Lemmons Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Hey, Archangel Gabriel... I hate to break it to you but one of your wings fell off.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

I Haven’t Seen This Shared Yet

I Haven't Seen This Shared Yet

Rachael Rose Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's legit good work. Someone put a couple months into getting that done. I'm actually impressed.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#41

I Like The Previous Wreck More Tbh

I Like The Previous Wreck More Tbh

anonymous Report

#42

Alissa Wigglesworth Report

#43

anonymous Report

#44

Found In The Wild

Found In The Wild

Atarah Breakie Report

#45

Bee Bayer Report

corwin02 avatar
Corwin 02
Corwin 02
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and another one who will live on government handouts for the rest of his life

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#46

From Another Facebook Group I’m In

From Another Facebook Group I’m In

Alexus Atkinson Report

#47

Any Words?

Any Words?

anonymous Report

#48

Does The Big Fist Have 6 Fingers ?!

Does The Big Fist Have 6 Fingers ?!

anonymous Report

#49

At A Local Tattoo Shop.. In The Review They Said They Were Charged $1200!

At A Local Tattoo Shop.. In The Review They Said They Were Charged $1200!

Jazmyn Ava Report

bogdanchelariu avatar
BROmanicus85
BROmanicus85
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think OP might have mistaken the placement of the comma and it was supposed to say 12.00 $!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

Umm... Yikes. I Don't Have Much Other Words To Say

Umm... Yikes. I Don't Have Much Other Words To Say

anonymous Report

#51

This Masterpiece Was Posted By The Senior Tattoo Artist In Our Local Shop

This Masterpiece Was Posted By The Senior Tattoo Artist In Our Local Shop

anonymous Report

#52

Why Does The One On The Bottom Look Like He Just Told A Bad Joke And Is Waiting For A Reaction

Why Does The One On The Bottom Look Like He Just Told A Bad Joke And Is Waiting For A Reaction

Kyle Scott Blanton Report

#53

Dear God

Dear God

Liz Sealion Report

#54

MariaAna Yeoman Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He got the three wolves and the moon T-Shirt tattooed on the other side. Is that meme too old now?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

Everything About It

Everything About It

anonymous Report

#56

A Tragedy

A Tragedy

MariaAna Yeoman Report

corwin02 avatar
Corwin 02
Corwin 02
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And why not laser it away , facial tattoos are guaranteed to stop you from getting decent employment.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#57

Hurt Me To My Very Core

Hurt Me To My Very Core

Zach Allport Report

#58

In A Mom Group I’m In. One Kid’s Hand Is Missing A Finger And The Mom’s Hand Is So Strange Where It Transitions From Thumb To Fingers

In A Mom Group I’m In. One Kid’s Hand Is Missing A Finger And The Mom’s Hand Is So Strange Where It Transitions From Thumb To Fingers

anonymous Report

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some fingers are so good that it's surprising that the whole picture can get so bad.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#59

Tristin Noble Report

#60

I Feel Kinda Bad Outing This Person Because They Love Their Work, But I Saw This In Another Group

I Feel Kinda Bad Outing This Person Because They Love Their Work, But I Saw This In Another Group

anonymous Report

#61

From Another Group I’m In. Very… Interesting

From Another Group I’m In. Very… Interesting

anonymous Report

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The teddybear is grumpy because the mushroom kissed his flying Picasso-fairy girlfriend.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#62

Oooooof

Oooooof

Elizabeth Goodrich Report

#63

anonymous Report

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you keep flying around with forks in your mouth, I wouldn't be too sure.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#64

Ashley Anne Report

#65

Kimberly Marie Report

#66

anonymous Report

bogdanchelariu avatar
BROmanicus85
BROmanicus85
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If the strips are red green, I wouldn't eat them!!!!! :))

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
#67

anonymous Report

#68

Alisha Bosley Report

#69

Natasha Kelly Report

#70

anonymous Report

#71

Danaka Shannon Report

#72

Laura Barlow Report

corwin02 avatar
Corwin 02
Corwin 02
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No better advertising for a professional shop than c**p like this.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#73

Erin Canze Report

corwin02 avatar
Corwin 02
Corwin 02
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Work in progress it looks like, would need to see when done

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#74

anonymous Report

#75

Found This On My Feed. The Hands Just Look Super Wonky To Me

Found This On My Feed. The Hands Just Look Super Wonky To Me

anonymous Report

#76

Someone Posted This On Their Snap Story And What The F**k

Someone Posted This On Their Snap Story And What The F**k

Brody Taylor Lee Report

#77

Def Haven't Seen This Here Yet

Def Haven't Seen This Here Yet

anonymous Report

#78

Guy I Went To Highschool With Decided To Buy A Tattoo Gun And Is Very Proud Of This “Coverup”

Guy I Went To Highschool With Decided To Buy A Tattoo Gun And Is Very Proud Of This “Coverup”

Sydney Spann Report

#79

This Was Done By One Of My Old Coworkers, I’ve Honestly Been Waiting To Post This. And Yes. It Was Done At A Studio

This Was Done By One Of My Old Coworkers, I’ve Honestly Been Waiting To Post This. And Yes. It Was Done At A Studio

anonymous Report

#80

The "V" Bugs Me

The "V" Bugs Me

anonymous Report

#81

Someone Posted This In Another Group I'm In

Someone Posted This In Another Group I'm In

anonymous Report

#82

From My Crochet Group

From My Crochet Group

anonymous Report

#83

Bro What Are The Fingers. Local Artist In My Area

Bro What Are The Fingers. Local Artist In My Area

anonymous Report

#84

I Have Absolutely No Words For This, Yet So Many Questions

I Have Absolutely No Words For This, Yet So Many Questions

anonymous Report

#85

Seen In A Melanie Martinez Group For Her New Portals Album And I Just Don’t Know What To Say

Seen In A Melanie Martinez Group For Her New Portals Album And I Just Don’t Know What To Say

anonymous Report

#86

This Is How I Used To Draw Wings When I Was 5

This Is How I Used To Draw Wings When I Was 5

anonymous Report

#87

Found In The Wild On Tiktok… They’re Both Going To Regret That One Day.

Found In The Wild On Tiktok… They’re Both Going To Regret That One Day.

Lacey Blanchard Report

#88

One Is A Picture He Took The Other Someone Else Took That’s Why It’s Flipped

One Is A Picture He Took The Other Someone Else Took That’s Why It’s Flipped

anonymous Report

#89

Saw This One On A Dating App

Saw This One On A Dating App

Jasmin Pabst Report

amanda-tyrrell avatar
kissmychakram
kissmychakram
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good idea to edit his eyes out, don't want him getting recognised on the street.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#90

Someone I Know Who Is Dating A “Tattoo Artist” Had This Done The Other Day

Someone I Know Who Is Dating A “Tattoo Artist” Had This Done The Other Day

anonymous Report

#91

Why Does Her Hand Look Like That?

Why Does Her Hand Look Like That?

anonymous Report

