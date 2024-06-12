Beauty might be in the eye of the beholder, sure, but some aesthetic decisions don’t deserve much mercy. The simple fact is that not all tattoos are inked equally well. Nor are all design ideas artistic marvels. Some of them are so cringy that their only benefit is to serve as a warning to others. That’s where the ‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’ Facebook group comes in. Members of this community share examples of some of the most outrageous and awful tattoos ever. We’ve collected some of the worst recent pics to show you that not only does your idea have to be good, but you also need a stylist who knows their craft well. Scroll down to check ‘em out.

#1 Got A Tattoo From This Chick And The Ink Literally Fell Out Share icon

#2 Now These Are Some Tats To Be Proud Of Share icon

#3 Everytime I See Her Tattoos I Cringe Share icon

When it comes to tattoo artists, reputation is pretty much everything. If you plan on getting inked, there’s nothing like the recommendation of a trusted friend. It’s worth it in the long run if you do some research about the artist before sitting down in their chair. In this day and age, it’s rare for an artist not to have a social media page (or several) for their art or shop. So, it’s very easy to get a quick understanding of what their style and range is like. Meanwhile, their business likely also has reviews on Google and social media. You can read some people’s comments to get a feel for their (lack of) professionalism.

#4 Oof.. Got A Tattoo From This Chick And The Ink Literally Fell Out Share icon

#5 Last Time I Posted Something By This “Artist”, A Few Folks Were Saying “It’s Actually A Style” But Like Can Someone Explain This To Me Then Share icon

#6 Egyptian Pink Panther Share icon

If you’re still on the fence, you can always get in touch with the artist via social media, phone, or pop into their salon to have a quick chat face-to-face. They can answer your questions while you get a feel for them as a person. It’s really important that you trust your gut. If you don’t feel comfortable, you don’t have to pick that particular artist. It’s okay to ‘shop around.’ ADVERTISEMENT Tattoos might not be forever with the advent of laser removal, but it’s still your time, money, and health at stake!

#7 Uhh, Thanks Fb But No Thanks. I Will Not Be Adding Friend Share icon

#8 Found On Tiktok Share icon

#9 Found On Instagram Share icon

According to Inked magazine, professional artists take the proper health and safety precautions. They take sanitation seriously. They wear gloves. They clean their machines. They keep a neat workstation. And they have an up-to-date certification for bloodborne pathogens. Proper artists will also have good linework, can pack color into the skin well, and come up with their personal designs instead of just copying other people’s work.

#10 Sheeesh Share icon

#11 Let's Play The What Words Are Missing Game Share icon

#12 He Got That Dog In Him Share icon

We could talk about the subjectivity and personal nuances of taste until the cows come home. After all, folks have very different aesthetic preferences. One person might prefer clean lines and clear concepts. Meanwhile, someone else might love abstract concepts and chaotic, raw, intuitive art. However, you’ll find very few people who are fans of kitschy and poorly inked designs.

#13 Ba Da Ba Da Ba I’m Hating It Share icon

#14 Sawtism Share icon

#15 Found In A Group I’m In. Yikes Share icon

At a certain low-quality threshold, bad art is simply… bad art—indefensible. Tattoos that are based on bad ideas and are executed without skill don’t deserve to be lauded. They’re examples of what to avoid, both as the person getting the ink as well as the artist.

#16 I Was Looking At Reviews On Dresses And Came Across This Gem Share icon

#17 Found In The Wild Share icon

#18 A Profile Picture On A Dating App Share icon

The ‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming’ private group, dedicated to making fun of ‘actually bad tattoos,’ is extremely well-known on Facebook. At the time of writing, it boasts nearly 390k members from all over the world. However, the group doesn’t just focus on shaming other people’s ink. Members can poke fun at their own tats on Sundays, but this can’t be done anonymously. Meanwhile, on Wednesdays, the administrator team running the group lets everyone share good tattoos. There’s a different theme each week.

#19 Saw This In The Wild And Just Knew I Had To Share It Share icon

#20 Where’s The Magic? Share icon

#21 A Guy Is Advertising His Work… Yikes! Share icon

Meanwhile, on the 1st day of every month, the team running the Facebook group allows everyone to share any tattoos they want, no matter the quality of the art. That being said, the photos still have to adhere to the social network’s standards. Meanwhile, the pics also have to be original: you can’t repost what’s already been shared on the group. However, the tattoos can’t be those belonging to the poster, and they cannot be their designs. On the 13th of every month, the moderators and administrators share a topic and ask everyone to share pics related to it. It’s similar to what they do on Wednesdays. However, on the 13th, artists can share their own work, as well as their shop names and locations. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I Have No Words Share icon

#23 Um… At Least It’s Not A Case! Share icon

#24 Done By A Local Shop Share icon

According to the group, you should be prepared for criticism if you end up sharing your own work. At the same time, everyone’s expected to be at least minimally polite. “People can tell you your art sucks. While debate is expected, rude exchanges are not tolerated.” Some themes and topics are outright banned on ‘That’s It, I’m Inkshaming.’ For example, you shouldn’t be posting anything related to Harry Potter, autism, the police, or Twilight. Meanwhile, you should not post any hate speech, nudity, or anything related to potential self-harm scars.

There’s still a lot of freedom when it comes to posting, though. The mods and admins outright state that they don’t care where people’s pictures come from. They also won’t remove any pics, even if they belong to the person who has the tattoo. “We will protect your identity by requiring identifying information to be absent, but if you identify yourself as the canvas that is your choice. You can ask the OP to remove the post, but we will not require them to, and you will be banned should you choose to harass them or other members,” they explain. The point of the group is to discuss the quality of tattoo application and art design, not tease the people who got them or inked them. That’s why there’s zero tolerance for harassment or leaking someone’s face, identifying details, shop name, or social media handles. All of this info has to be censored. Meanwhile, the tattoos themselves have to be ‘bad enough’ to be shared.

Which of the tattoos featured in this list made you cringe the most? What’s the very worst tattoo you’ve seen in person, dear Pandas? Have you ever gotten ink that you’ve genuinely regretted later on? What do you think everyone could do to boost their artistic taste? If you’re feeling up to it, swing by the comments section to share your thoughts.

#34 Found In The Comment Section Of A Post In A Mom Group Share icon

#35 Found On Insta, Those Toes Give Me Nightmares! Share icon

#36 Not Sorry. Posted By A Relatively Local Tattoo Shop. I'd Be Big Mad About That Arm And Really Just All Of It Share icon

#37 I Think It's A Dolphin Share icon

#38 Not Sure About This At All Share icon

#39 The Longer You Look At It, The Worse It Gets… Share icon

#40 I Haven’t Seen This Shared Yet Share icon

#41 I Like The Previous Wreck More Tbh Share icon

#44 Found In The Wild Share icon

#46 From Another Facebook Group I’m In Share icon

#47 Any Words? Share icon

#48 Does The Big Fist Have 6 Fingers ?! Share icon

#49 At A Local Tattoo Shop.. In The Review They Said They Were Charged $1200! Share icon

#50 Umm... Yikes. I Don't Have Much Other Words To Say Share icon

#51 This Masterpiece Was Posted By The Senior Tattoo Artist In Our Local Shop Share icon

#52 Why Does The One On The Bottom Look Like He Just Told A Bad Joke And Is Waiting For A Reaction Share icon

#53 Dear God Share icon

#55 Everything About It Share icon

#56 A Tragedy Share icon

#57 Hurt Me To My Very Core Share icon

#58 In A Mom Group I’m In. One Kid’s Hand Is Missing A Finger And The Mom’s Hand Is So Strange Where It Transitions From Thumb To Fingers Share icon

#60 I Feel Kinda Bad Outing This Person Because They Love Their Work, But I Saw This In Another Group Share icon

#61 From Another Group I’m In. Very… Interesting Share icon

#62 Oooooof Share icon

#75 Found This On My Feed. The Hands Just Look Super Wonky To Me Share icon

#76 Someone Posted This On Their Snap Story And What The F**k Share icon

#77 Def Haven't Seen This Here Yet Share icon

#78 Guy I Went To Highschool With Decided To Buy A Tattoo Gun And Is Very Proud Of This “Coverup” Share icon

#79 This Was Done By One Of My Old Coworkers, I’ve Honestly Been Waiting To Post This. And Yes. It Was Done At A Studio Share icon

#80 The "V" Bugs Me Share icon

#81 Someone Posted This In Another Group I'm In Share icon

#82 From My Crochet Group Share icon

#83 Bro What Are The Fingers. Local Artist In My Area Share icon

#84 I Have Absolutely No Words For This, Yet So Many Questions Share icon

#85 Seen In A Melanie Martinez Group For Her New Portals Album And I Just Don’t Know What To Say Share icon

#86 This Is How I Used To Draw Wings When I Was 5 Share icon

#87 Found In The Wild On Tiktok… They’re Both Going To Regret That One Day. Share icon

#88 One Is A Picture He Took The Other Someone Else Took That’s Why It’s Flipped Share icon

#89 Saw This One On A Dating App Share icon

#90 Someone I Know Who Is Dating A “Tattoo Artist” Had This Done The Other Day Share icon