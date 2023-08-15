55 Tattoos Gone Terribly Wrong, As Shared By People Online (New Pics)
Tattoos are common enough that most people are able to look past the old, disproved cliche of “What will it look like when you are old?” However, not all tattoos are created equal, and a few “lucky” people have adorned themselves with pieces that are questionable at best and a warning to others at worst.
Netizens “inkshame” the worst tattoo designs out there, as both a warning and a monument to “the customer is always right.” So get comfortable as you scroll through and be sure to thank your lucky stars you didn’t get one of these tattoos. Upvote your favorites and comment your thoughts below.
It’s Supposed To Be A Cat Nose
Literally What Is This
Local Nc Artist
While it’s not as common as our parents (or grandparents) would have led us to believe, tattoo regret is still an issue. One survey found that, among 600 respondents, about 75% thought they should not have gotten at least one of their tattoos. As one can imagine, these days people will get multiple, so the issue is more around a specific piece, not the idea of tattoos in general.
If you put yourself in these people’s shoes, it’s easy to see how this could have happened. Take yourself back to a younger age and think about something you were obsessed with. If you felt a momentary pang of cringe, now imagine getting that thing, a band, film, quote, or something else, etched on your skin.
Someone I Knew Got A Tattoo On Vacation… Is It Completely Hopeless?
Yikes
Not liking the content is just one of the reasons why people reported tattoo regret, the other obvious one is, like many of the images here, that the piece was just terribly done. Very often, things look better in our head or on paper and just do not translate to skin at all. However, the ultimate regret is to get the name of a person who you no longer associate with.
The Skull
In my head I can hear it saying "Hey, hey, hey!" in a Fozzie Bear voice.
Dude Said He Was Fine With A "Free Tattoo"
The Longer You Look The Worse It Gets
However, it is important to differentiate between a person getting one tattoo just to try it and a true enthusiast. Statistics show that the more tattoos a person has, the less likely they are to regret them. Of course, this could be a sort of sunk cost fallacy, but after a few tattoos one can imagine that the recipient is better at picking art they like and finding an artist that works well for them.
Just… Why?
The Client Paid Extra For Name And Shading, Apparently
It's The Constant Bragging About Getting Free Tattoos And Then They All Look Like This
Still, even less desirable tattoos have a “shelf-life” of about two years, when the majority of tattoo regret cases kick in. In particularly sad cases, the person starts to regret it the next day, generally due to the piece being poorly done (and one can look no further than this article for evidence) or because they got it while intoxicated, never a good time to make long-term decisions.
Mercedes Benz Logo Anyone?
I Did It Guys… I Finally Found One In The Wild
Ooof Local Shop
This is why most specialists recommend sitting down and thinking about what you actually want. That isn’t the only step, it’s also pretty important to find an artist that can do it and understands your vision. As so often in life, paying a premium and taking time to plan tends to pay off, particularly if needles, ink, and skin are involved.
“Award Winning Been Tattooing For Over 15 Years”
Nice Watch Bro
Found On Tiktok
Is the one on the right a half-human, half velociraptor crossbreed?
On the technical side, tattoos don’t all heal identically, certain parts of the body are more receptive and everyone’s skin is different. If this all sounds like a recipe for disaster, don’t fret, most people do not end up hating their tattoo’s if they take all the necessary steps to prepare and maintain it afterward. Issues only arise when the recipient decides to rush, not do their research, or cheaps out on a skilled artist.
Sorry But What The F Is This?? The Placement???
Castiel From Supernatural Lookin Rough Here
If you are dealing with tattoo regret, it’s really not the end of the world. The feelings of regret may fade as you get used to it. Tattoo removal is another option if you don’t want to keep it, while these days many artists are pretty skilled at “drawing over” an existing tattoo to make something new and, presumably, better.
Local Shop Post
Saw This In An Acotar Group... Love The Idea, But Why's It So Hard To Read?!
I Finally Have Something To Post! So Much Going On. One Of My Matches On A Dating App
Friend Posted They Got A New Neck Tattoo And The Artist Did A Fantastic Job
On My Instagram Feed… Someone In The Comments Asked What It Was Supposed To Be & The Owner Said It’s Gonna Be A Semi Colon, She’s Just Waiting For It To Heal First
Bro Actually Does Great Work... But What Happened Here
Loyaty
A Friend On My Timeline From A Local Shop
So I Am An Emt And I Was Looking Up Ambulance Inspired Ink.. I Came Across This Gem
The Hands
Someone Posted This In A Apa Pool Group. Just Awful
I Don’t…. I Can’t Understand It. The Longer You Get… The Worse It Is
It's looking like a drunk skeleton trying to pick its nose
A Friend Of Mines Tattoo😭 We Tried Talking Her Out Of Getting It 😂 She Wanted It So Bad She Couldn’t Wait
This Guy Is From My Hometown. I Don't Even Understand What This Is Supposed To Be About
It's official, you're now a pillar of society... what society, no one knows
Big Yikes. Found On Tik Tok
Someone Commented “The Last Dandelion”
My Friend Is Showing Off His New Tatt. He Is Super Proud Of It. I Wonder If I Should Tell Him
Does anyone know what flag this is? Nearest I can find on Google is Cuba, but the colours are the wrong way round.
The Fact That Someone Tattooed This, Took A Picture, And Uploaded It 🥴 Not The Worst I've Seen But It Definitely Isn't The Best. Especially The Nails 🫣
I Just Can’t…
Spotted Out In The Wild In Bali
The Arms And Hands Though
Found This In A Thread Of Winnie The Pooh Tattoos
I Know Theres Definitely Worse Ones But... I Dont Like It
Another Tinder Find
On My Timeline... What Do We Think?
Lines And Shading Are So Bad
This Guy Usually Does Really Good Work. Idk What Happened Here
Found In The Wild…
This Is Atrocious 🥴😂 It’s Supposed To Be The Evil Queen From Once Upon A Time 😬 😅
Congratulations, you managed to make Lana Parrilla look unattractive. Did not know this was possible.