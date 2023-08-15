Tattoos are common enough that most people are able to look past the old, disproved cliche of “What will it look like when you are old?” However, not all tattoos are created equal, and a few “lucky” people have adorned themselves with pieces that are questionable at best and a warning to others at worst.

Netizens “inkshame” the worst tattoo designs out there, as both a warning and a monument to “the customer is always right.” So get comfortable as you scroll through and be sure to thank your lucky stars you didn’t get one of these tattoos. Upvote your favorites and comment your thoughts below. 

#1

It's Supposed To Be A Cat Nose

It’s Supposed To Be A Cat Nose

#2

Literally What Is This

Literally What Is This

#3

Local Nc Artist

Local Nc Artist

While it’s not as common as our parents (or grandparents) would have led us to believe, tattoo regret is still an issue. One survey found that, among 600 respondents, about 75% thought they should not have gotten at least one of their tattoos. As one can imagine, these days people will get multiple, so the issue is more around a specific piece, not the idea of tattoos in general.

If you put yourself in these people’s shoes, it’s easy to see how this could have happened. Take yourself back to a younger age and think about something you were obsessed with. If you felt a momentary pang of cringe, now imagine getting that thing, a band, film, quote, or something else, etched on your skin. 
#4

Someone I Knew Got A Tattoo On Vacation… Is It Completely Hopeless?

Someone I Knew Got A Tattoo On Vacation… Is It Completely Hopeless?

Phoenix
Phoenix
Completely hopeless is the only thing this is.

#5

I Have No Words

I Have No Words

#6

Yikes

Yikes

Kariali
Kariali
Besides the sloppy execution, I think it's cute

Not liking the content is just one of the reasons why people reported tattoo regret, the other obvious one is, like many of the images here, that the piece was just terribly done. Very often, things look better in our head or on paper and just do not translate to skin at all. However, the ultimate regret is to get the name of a person who you no longer associate with. 
#7

The Skull

The Skull

Sue Denham
Sue Denham
In my head I can hear it saying "Hey, hey, hey!" in a Fozzie Bear voice.

#8

Dude Said He Was Fine With A "Free Tattoo"

Dude Said He Was Fine With A "Free Tattoo"

Dani M
Dani M
Shake!!! Brilliant tattoo 😂 athf

#9

The Longer You Look The Worse It Gets

The Longer You Look The Worse It Gets

However, it is important to differentiate between a person getting one tattoo just to try it and a true enthusiast. Statistics show that the more tattoos a person has, the less likely they are to regret them. Of course, this could be a sort of sunk cost fallacy, but after a few tattoos one can imagine that the recipient is better at picking art they like and finding an artist that works well for them. 
#10

Just… Why?

Just… Why?

#11

The Client Paid Extra For Name And Shading, Apparently

The Client Paid Extra For Name And Shading, Apparently

#12

It's The Constant Bragging About Getting Free Tattoos And Then They All Look Like This

It's The Constant Bragging About Getting Free Tattoos And Then They All Look Like This

Still, even less desirable tattoos have a “shelf-life” of about two years, when the majority of tattoo regret cases kick in. In particularly sad cases, the person starts to regret it the next day, generally due to the piece being poorly done (and one can look no further than this article for evidence) or because they got it while intoxicated, never a good time to make long-term decisions. 
#13

Mercedes Benz Logo Anyone?

Mercedes Benz Logo Anyone?

#14

I Did It Guys… I Finally Found One In The Wild

I Did It Guys… I Finally Found One In The Wild

#15

Ooof Local Shop

Ooof Local Shop

This is why most specialists recommend sitting down and thinking about what you actually want. That isn’t the only step, it’s also pretty important to find an artist that can do it and understands your vision. As so often in life, paying a premium and taking time to plan tends to pay off, particularly if needles, ink, and skin are involved. 
#16

"Award Winning Been Tattooing For Over 15 Years"

“Award Winning Been Tattooing For Over 15 Years”

Blue Bunny of Happiness
Blue Bunny of Happiness
It's definitely not the worst on this list!

#17

Nice Watch Bro

Nice Watch Bro

Phoenix
Phoenix
Excuse me sir, do you know what ti... errr, nevermind.

#18

Found On Tiktok

Found On Tiktok

*Confused Screaming*
*Confused Screaming*
Is the one on the right a half-human, half velociraptor crossbreed?

On the technical side, tattoos don’t all heal identically, certain parts of the body are more receptive and everyone’s skin is different. If this all sounds like a recipe for disaster, don’t fret, most people do not end up hating their tattoo’s if they take all the necessary steps to prepare and maintain it afterward. Issues only arise when the recipient decides to rush, not do their research, or cheaps out on a skilled artist. 
#19

Super Bad

Super Bad

#20

Sorry But What The F Is This?? The Placement???

Sorry But What The F Is This?? The Placement???

#21

Castiel From Supernatural Lookin Rough Here

Castiel From Supernatural Lookin Rough Here

Phoenix
Phoenix
Nope, I've seen Castiel and that is not him.

If you are dealing with tattoo regret, it’s really not the end of the world. The feelings of regret may fade as you get used to it. Tattoo removal is another option if you don’t want to keep it, while these days many artists are pretty skilled at “drawing over” an existing tattoo to make something new and, presumably, better. 
#22

Local Shop Post

Local Shop Post

Will Cable
Will Cable
It looks like a prolapsed r****m with a broken bottle in it

#23

Saw This In An Acotar Group... Love The Idea, But Why's It So Hard To Read?!

Saw This In An Acotar Group... Love The Idea, But Why's It So Hard To Read?!

DumYum
DumYum
The sun was shining When I Left you.

1
#24

I Finally Have Something To Post! So Much Going On. One Of My Matches On A Dating App

I Finally Have Something To Post! So Much Going On. One Of My Matches On A Dating App

#25

Friend Posted They Got A New Neck Tattoo And The Artist Did A Fantastic Job

Friend Posted They Got A New Neck Tattoo And The Artist Did A Fantastic Job

Phoenix
Phoenix
Low standards lead to less disappointment.

#26

On My Instagram Feed… Someone In The Comments Asked What It Was Supposed To Be & The Owner Said It's Gonna Be A Semi Colon, She's Just Waiting For It To Heal First

On My Instagram Feed… Someone In The Comments Asked What It Was Supposed To Be & The Owner Said It’s Gonna Be A Semi Colon, She’s Just Waiting For It To Heal First

Rocky Horror Panda
Rocky Horror Panda
Looks like a bad tat of New Jersey.

#27

Bro Actually Does Great Work... But What Happened Here

Bro Actually Does Great Work... But What Happened Here

#28

Loyaty

Loyaty

#29

A Friend On My Timeline From A Local Shop

A Friend On My Timeline From A Local Shop

#30

So I Am An Emt And I Was Looking Up Ambulance Inspired Ink.. I Came Across This Gem

So I Am An Emt And I Was Looking Up Ambulance Inspired Ink.. I Came Across This Gem

Anne Jones
Anne Jones
What if he's not naked from the waist up? Leave him?

#31

The Hands

The Hands

Phoenix
Phoenix
With faces like that you're worried about the hands?

#32

Someone Posted This In A Apa Pool Group. Just Awful

Someone Posted This In A Apa Pool Group. Just Awful

Ziggyc
Ziggyc
Why is the cue going straight through the 8ball?

#33

I Don't…. I Can't Understand It. The Longer You Get… The Worse It Is

I Don’t…. I Can’t Understand It. The Longer You Get… The Worse It Is

Divyansha Shukla
Divyansha Shukla
It's looking like a drunk skeleton trying to pick its nose

#34

A Friend Of Mines Tattoo😭 We Tried Talking Her Out Of Getting It 😂 She Wanted It So Bad She Couldn't Wait

A Friend Of Mines Tattoo😭 We Tried Talking Her Out Of Getting It 😂 She Wanted It So Bad She Couldn’t Wait

Gmaddles
Gmaddles
Does this constitute self-harm?

#35

#36

This Guy Is From My Hometown. I Don't Even Understand What This Is Supposed To Be About

This Guy Is From My Hometown. I Don't Even Understand What This Is Supposed To Be About

Mayra
Mayra
Harry Potter and the Heterochromic Zombie Wolf

#37

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
It's official, you're now a pillar of society... what society, no one knows

#38

Big Yikes. Found On Tik Tok

Big Yikes. Found On Tik Tok

#39

Someone Commented "The Last Dandelion"

Someone Commented “The Last Dandelion”

#40

My Friend Is Showing Off His New Tatt. He Is Super Proud Of It. I Wonder If I Should Tell Him

My Friend Is Showing Off His New Tatt. He Is Super Proud Of It. I Wonder If I Should Tell Him

Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Does anyone know what flag this is? Nearest I can find on Google is Cuba, but the colours are the wrong way round.

#41

The Fact That Someone Tattooed This, Took A Picture, And Uploaded It 🥴 Not The Worst I've Seen But It Definitely Isn't The Best. Especially The Nails 🫣

The Fact That Someone Tattooed This, Took A Picture, And Uploaded It 🥴 Not The Worst I've Seen But It Definitely Isn't The Best. Especially The Nails 🫣

#42

I Just Can't…

I Just Can’t…

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
I can't make out what's going on!

#43

Spotted Out In The Wild In Bali

Spotted Out In The Wild In Bali

#44

The Arms And Hands Though

The Arms And Hands Though

#45

Found This In A Thread Of Winnie The Pooh Tattoos

Found This In A Thread Of Winnie The Pooh Tattoos

#46

I Know Theres Definitely Worse Ones But... I Dont Like It

I Know Theres Definitely Worse Ones But... I Dont Like It

Mike Morton
Mike Morton
What language is that? 😅

#47

#48

Another Tinder Find

Another Tinder Find

Ed sheran away
Ed sheran away
i dont mind the tattoo but the hair doe

#49

On My Timeline... What Do We Think?

On My Timeline... What Do We Think?

#50

Lines And Shading Are So Bad

Lines And Shading Are So Bad

Gmaddles
Gmaddles
A bird, mid-flight, mid-death? Is Donald Trump's arms as he's so concerned with dying birds?

#51

This Guy Usually Does Really Good Work. Idk What Happened Here

This Guy Usually Does Really Good Work. Idk What Happened Here

#52

Found In The Wild…

Found In The Wild…

Phoenix
Phoenix
This should be a bumper sticker, not a back tat.

#53

This Is Atrocious 🥴😂 It’s Supposed To Be The Evil Queen From Once Upon A Time 😬 😅

This Is Atrocious 🥴😂 It’s Supposed To Be The Evil Queen From Once Upon A Time 😬 😅

kissmychakram
kissmychakram
Congratulations, you managed to make Lana Parrilla look unattractive. Did not know this was possible.

#54

Apparently They Are Slugs Not Poop 😅 My Friend Was Going To Get A Tattoo From Her But Thankfully I Checked The Insta Needless To Say She Dodged A Bullet

Apparently They Are Slugs Not Poop 😅 My Friend Was Going To Get A Tattoo From Her But Thankfully I Checked The Insta Needless To Say She Dodged A Bullet

Kariali
Kariali
That's actually what slugs look like. Question is: Why would you get them tattoed? But there's certainly a reason.

#55

From An "Artist's" Page... My Eyes! My Eyes!

From An "Artist's" Page... My Eyes! My Eyes!

