“Do You Really Want That On Your Body Forever?”: 116 Of The Worst Tattoos (New Pics)
Forget about choosing a career path, getting married, buying a home, having children or deciding which city to settle down in. The most important decision you’ll ever make is whether or not to get that terrible tattoo you thought of in a drunken stupor. And if you haven’t yet gone through with it, allow this article to be a warning sign…
Below, you’ll find photos of painfully bad body art that have been shared on this subreddit dedicated to unfortunate tattoos. Try not to get too much secondhand embarrassment while scrolling through, pandas, and if you’re planning on getting a piece of ink soon, please remember that it’s permanent. Maybe consider opting for a bad haircut instead?
Why Get A Haircut When You Can Get This?
Found In A Fb Group
Looking at the two next to this one, this one, while tasteless, seems to be nicer.
Tried To Camouflage A Birthmark
According to the Pew Research Center, one third of adults in the United States have a tattoo, and 22% have more than one. Getting body art can be a great way for individuals to express themselves and improve their self-image, but unfortunately, they can also go wrong. One UK study found that a whopping 78% of people with multiple tattoos regret at least one of them, and 31% have even considered having one removed. And that’s why online communities sharing photos of bad tattoos are so popular…
The [Terrible] Tattoos subreddit, whose name we’ve had to censor, makes it very clear that there is no shortage of unfortunate tattoos in this world. But apparently, there’s also no shortage of people who enjoy judging tattoos either, as the community has amassed 577k members over the last 11 years. And as we’re fans of the subreddit here at Bored Panda, this actually isn’t the first time we’ve featured them. Last summer, we were lucky enough to get in touch with one of the group’s moderators, Xnerdyxrealistx, who was kind enough to shine some light on how the community came to be.
Horrible
I hope this person didn't pay for this tat. Ugh.
Found On Instagram. Atleast It's Nicely Done. But Why
Because for most children it is true. They don't get a choice.... and the complications are higher than we know.
What I Got vs. What I Asked For
Xnerdyxrealistx previously told Bored Panda that they inherited the subreddit several years prior, when it was less active. “It originated due to the 'sh*tty x, y, and z subreddits' that all sprung up around 2015,” they explained. “I've always been into tattoos and art in general, so I joined the subreddit when it was young. Since it was so small, there was only one real active moderator who wanted to give it up, so they reached out to me.”
Now, the moderator says the community has a mix of members who are interested in body art. “I would say a vast majority are tattoo enthusiasts who either have friends who are artists or watch a lot of Inkmaster,” they explained. “Seeing the best tattoos in the world does make one curious as to what the other side looks like.”
My Cousin Uploaded Her Newest Tat To Fb
My Wife Doesn't Draw. She Drew Me A Camel. So I Got It Tattooed. (Tattoo Is Good, Drawing Is Debatable But I Love Her)
Some members also find comfort in meeting other people who understand what it’s like to have an unfortunate tattoo. “Having a bad tattoo can be quite an experience that many don't want to take alone, so it is good to have a community that is willing to show off their mistakes,” they previously told Bored Panda.
Xnerdyxrealistx also has a positive view on these bad tattoos and how they come to be. “[A terrible tattoo] is a display of our reckless youth and how we all thought we were invincible,” they shared.
13 Year Old Me Was Happy. Thanks Mom
and that's exactly why you ALWAYS should wait with this kind of decisions until you are a little more mature
Just In Case He Forgot The Recipe
Bro 😭😭😭
The moderator also explained that this subreddit isn’t really the place for well-done tattoos that are simply tasteless. They explained that r/ATBGE is a better community for that. “So recurring trends in [terrible] tattoos that appear here are bad lines, smudges, blowouts, ugly coloring, bad placement, and amateurish looks,” Xnerdyxrealistx noted. “Many [bad] tattoos still have their charm, like turning our bodies into a doodle page.”
A Couple I Know Got Each Others Name Tattooed. A Few Months Later Their Relationship Ended
Oh My God
I think this is the product of a tattoo artist laughing while doing this tattoo. :D
Biggest Regret
This community is a safe space for people to bond over their own regrettable tattoos and get opinions from others about how bad their pieces of ink are. “Being able to laugh at yourself and your own mistakes is a big lesson in maturity, so I think posting on our subreddit helps people deal with that,” the moderator previously shared.
“Some people come to try and validate that their tattoo isn't as [bad] as they think it is, but overall, the majority want to poke fun at themselves,” they added. “It helps people come to terms with what it is like to have a [bad] tattoo when you can share it among a community.”
Got A Tattoo Gun When I Was 16 😬
I Don't Know Why I Got This
Been About A Year, And I Still Love It. But Be Honest, Is This A S****y Tattoo?
For a previous Bored Panda article featuring unfortunate tattoos, we got in touch with Richard Fullam from Tattoo Removal Experts to learn more about what it takes to eliminate a particularly bad tattoo. “To remove a tattoo, you need a course of laser treatments spaced at least 6 weeks apart,” Richard shared. “The pulses of light from the laser shatter the ink into tiny particles, enabling the body’s white blood cells to pick them up and take them to the liver where they are flushed away.”
“The tattoo will gradually fade until, in most instances, it cannot be seen,” the expert explained. “An average tattoo takes around 6-8 treatments to remove. The process is safe, and with the best technology there should be no damage to the skin. It is a bit painful, however, if you can tolerate being tattooed, then the removal process normally is not a problem.”
My Coworker Got This, What Do We Think?
This Piece Of Work
Censored The Eyes To Protect Their Identity
Richard also previously shared with Bored Panda that his clinic has received an increasing number of calls recently from people who regret their tattoos on the same day they get them. “Sometimes, they watch the tattoo being inked, know they hate it, but don’t have the confidence to question the tattooist,” he shared.
Stolen From A Facebook Group
What A Way To Remember Your Beloved Pet
Local Shop Posted This On Facebook
“There is always a reason for someone wanting a tattoo to be removed, whether it’s the design, size, position etc.,” Richard explained. “Some are just really bad ideas, like a recent client who had his ex wife’s name tattooed on his penis. If you are getting a tattoo, do your research, find a good tattooist, agree on a design, then think long and hard about whether you're going to be happy with it for the long term. Also remember, just in case, that black/gray tattoos are a lot easier to remove than multicolored tattoos.”
Yes, It Goes All The Way Around Like A Beard…
Is My “Horse” S****y?
Say What…?
Ain't a woman alive that wants Mama's place.
Looks like alive got edited. Also, all caps until the L in place- so I'm read P-I-A-C-E.
