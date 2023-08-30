Forget about choosing a career path, getting married, buying a home, having children or deciding which city to settle down in. The most important decision you’ll ever make is whether or not to get that terrible tattoo you thought of in a drunken stupor. And if you haven’t yet gone through with it, allow this article to be a warning sign…

Below, you’ll find photos of painfully bad body art that have been shared on this subreddit dedicated to unfortunate tattoos. Try not to get too much secondhand embarrassment while scrolling through, pandas, and if you’re planning on getting a piece of ink soon, please remember that it’s permanent. Maybe consider opting for a bad haircut instead?

#1

Why Get A Haircut When You Can Get This?

Why Get A Haircut When You Can Get This?

Andvin_Valmaar Report

Pointless when your hair grows back.

#2

Found In A Fb Group

Found In A Fb Group

wandpapierkritiker Report

Looking at the two next to this one, this one, while tasteless, seems to be nicer.

#3

Tried To Camouflage A Birthmark

Tried To Camouflage A Birthmark

SchwierigerHase Report

Cant decide if thats for a man or woman... :D

According to the Pew Research Center, one third of adults in the United States have a tattoo, and 22% have more than one. Getting body art can be a great way for individuals to express themselves and improve their self-image, but unfortunately, they can also go wrong. One UK study found that a whopping 78% of people with multiple tattoos regret at least one of them, and 31% have even considered having one removed. And that’s why online communities sharing photos of bad tattoos are so popular…

The [Terrible] Tattoos subreddit, whose name we’ve had to censor, makes it very clear that there is no shortage of unfortunate tattoos in this world. But apparently, there’s also no shortage of people who enjoy judging tattoos either, as the community has amassed 577k members over the last 11 years. And as we’re fans of the subreddit here at Bored Panda, this actually isn’t the first time we’ve featured them. Last summer, we were lucky enough to get in touch with one of the group’s moderators, Xnerdyxrealistx, who was kind enough to shine some light on how the community came to be. 
#4

Horrible

Horrible

G6e6r6m Report

#5

Found On Instagram. Atleast It's Nicely Done. But Why

Found On Instagram. Atleast It's Nicely Done. But Why

illumehnaughty Report

Because for most children it is true. They don't get a choice.... and the complications are higher than we know.

#6

What I Got vs. What I Asked For

What I Got vs. What I Asked For

sxmmmy1 Report

Xnerdyxrealistx previously told Bored Panda that they inherited the subreddit several years prior, when it was less active. “It originated due to the 'sh*tty x, y, and z subreddits' that all sprung up around 2015,” they explained. “I've always been into tattoos and art in general, so I joined the subreddit when it was young. Since it was so small, there was only one real active moderator who wanted to give it up, so they reached out to me.”

Now, the moderator says the community has a mix of members who are interested in body art. “I would say a vast majority are tattoo enthusiasts who either have friends who are artists or watch a lot of Inkmaster,” they explained. “Seeing the best tattoos in the world does make one curious as to what the other side looks like.”
#7

Holy S**t…this Is Terrible, Jesus Christ

Holy S**t…this Is Terrible, Jesus Christ

LordMinivan Report

#8

My Cousin Uploaded Her Newest Tat To Fb

My Cousin Uploaded Her Newest Tat To Fb

Pinkcupcake39 Report

#9

My Wife Doesn't Draw. She Drew Me A Camel. So I Got It Tattooed. (Tattoo Is Good, Drawing Is Debatable But I Love Her)

My Wife Doesn't Draw. She Drew Me A Camel. So I Got It Tattooed. (Tattoo Is Good, Drawing Is Debatable But I Love Her)

ClearAboveVis10SM Report

Some members also find comfort in meeting other people who understand what it’s like to have an unfortunate tattoo. “Having a bad tattoo can be quite an experience that many don't want to take alone, so it is good to have a community that is willing to show off their mistakes,” they previously told Bored Panda.

Xnerdyxrealistx also has a positive view on these bad tattoos and how they come to be. “[A terrible tattoo] is a display of our reckless youth and how we all thought we were invincible,” they shared. 
#10

13 Year Old Me Was Happy. Thanks Mom

13 Year Old Me Was Happy. Thanks Mom

Idont47 Report

and that's exactly why you ALWAYS should wait with this kind of decisions until you are a little more mature

#11

Just In Case He Forgot The Recipe

Just In Case He Forgot The Recipe

Ryanbo84 Report

Hope his arm doesn't blow up.

#12

Bro 😭😭😭

Bro 😭😭😭

macyliene Report

This looks actually cool, but... not on the forehead, jesus

The moderator also explained that this subreddit isn’t really the place for well-done tattoos that are simply tasteless. They explained that r/ATBGE is a better community for that. “So recurring trends in [terrible] tattoos that appear here are bad lines, smudges, blowouts, ugly coloring, bad placement, and amateurish looks,” Xnerdyxrealistx noted. “Many [bad] tattoos still have their charm, like turning our bodies into a doodle page.”
#13

A Couple I Know Got Each Others Name Tattooed. A Few Months Later Their Relationship Ended

A Couple I Know Got Each Others Name Tattooed. A Few Months Later Their Relationship Ended

Snostorm90 Report

I have a personal rule with name tattoos. I'm not ever getting a name tattoo. BUT if I do get one, it would be the name(s) of my future child(ren) (if I have any)

#14

Oh My God

Oh My God

ExtensionMedium859 Report

I think this is the product of a tattoo artist laughing while doing this tattoo. :D

#15

Biggest Regret

Biggest Regret

FremtidigeMegleren Report

This community is a safe space for people to bond over their own regrettable tattoos and get opinions from others about how bad their pieces of ink are. “Being able to laugh at yourself and your own mistakes is a big lesson in maturity, so I think posting on our subreddit helps people deal with that,” the moderator previously shared.

“Some people come to try and validate that their tattoo isn't as [bad] as they think it is, but overall, the majority want to poke fun at themselves,” they added. “It helps people come to terms with what it is like to have a [bad] tattoo when you can share it among a community.”
#16

Got A Tattoo Gun When I Was 16 😬

Got A Tattoo Gun When I Was 16 😬

Zestyclose-Roll-5384 Report

Omg, those cut bruises... please tell me you got help :(

#17

I Don't Know Why I Got This

I Don't Know Why I Got This

papazzzit Report

#18

Been About A Year, And I Still Love It. But Be Honest, Is This A S****y Tattoo?

Been About A Year, And I Still Love It. But Be Honest, Is This A S****y Tattoo?

DOCoSPADEo Report

For a previous Bored Panda article featuring unfortunate tattoos, we got in touch with Richard Fullam from Tattoo Removal Experts to learn more about what it takes to eliminate a particularly bad tattoo. “To remove a tattoo, you need a course of laser treatments spaced at least 6 weeks apart,” Richard shared. “The pulses of light from the laser shatter the ink into tiny particles, enabling the body’s white blood cells to pick them up and take them to the liver where they are flushed away.”

“The tattoo will gradually fade until, in most instances, it cannot be seen,” the expert explained. “An average tattoo takes around 6-8 treatments to remove. The process is safe, and with the best technology there should be no damage to the skin. It is a bit painful, however, if you can tolerate being tattooed, then the removal process normally is not a problem.”
#19

My Coworker Got This, What Do We Think?

My Coworker Got This, What Do We Think?

FestivalGenius Report

#20

This Piece Of Work

This Piece Of Work

SafeSexChalupa Report

#21

Censored The Eyes To Protect Their Identity

Censored The Eyes To Protect Their Identity

watzit_t00ya Report

Richard also previously shared with Bored Panda that his clinic has received an increasing number of calls recently from people who regret their tattoos on the same day they get them. “Sometimes, they watch the tattoo being inked, know they hate it, but don’t have the confidence to question the tattooist,” he shared.
#22

Stolen From A Facebook Group

Stolen From A Facebook Group

LordMinivan Report

#23

What A Way To Remember Your Beloved Pet

What A Way To Remember Your Beloved Pet

TariqWoolenIsElite Report

Uh, thanks but no thanks, I have alternative ways to remember my beloved pet(s)

#24

Local Shop Posted This On Facebook

Local Shop Posted This On Facebook

KingOP78 Report

“There is always a reason for someone wanting a tattoo to be removed, whether it’s the design, size, position etc.,” Richard explained. “Some are just really bad ideas, like a recent client who had his ex wife’s name tattooed on his penis. If you are getting a tattoo, do your research, find a good tattooist, agree on a design, then think long and hard about whether you're going to be happy with it for the long term. Also remember, just in case, that black/gray tattoos are a lot easier to remove than multicolored tattoos.”
#25

Yes, It Goes All The Way Around Like A Beard…

Yes, It Goes All The Way Around Like A Beard…

HerpesOnMyButthole Report

#26

Is My “Horse” S****y?

Is My "Horse" S****y?

lapeyrouse1029 Report

Horse? I thought it's a long-legged toad.

#27

Say What…?

Say What…?

Ain't a woman alive that wants Mama's place.

Pepper-Tea Report

Looks like alive got edited. Also, all caps until the L in place- so I'm read P-I-A-C-E.

Has this list convinced you to rethink your next tattoo, pandas? Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, of course, but if you’re unsure whether that piece you’re considering will be considered beautiful by anyone, it might be wise to hold off. Keep upvoting the pics that give you secondhand embarrassment, and feel free to share in the comments what the worst tattoo you’ve ever witnessed was. Then, if you’re interested in checking out Bored Panda’s last article featuring the same subreddit, look no further than right here!  
#28

Butterfly Elephant Tree

Butterfly Elephant Tree

123nixon Report

#29

At Least It's Where She Doesn't Have To Look At It

At Least It's Where She Doesn't Have To Look At It

moosemoth Report

Did they smear the leftover ink on her back?

#30

Finally Got My S****y Tattoo Covered Up. Must Say, Kinda Miss The Old Bone Boi

Finally Got My S****y Tattoo Covered Up. Must Say, Kinda Miss The Old Bone Boi

Kerrigor1404 Report

#31

Gets Worse The Longer You Look

Gets Worse The Longer You Look

Christinedrink Report

It's crazy skill to tattoo that on such an unstable surface.

#32

I Can’t Be The Only One That Sees It

I Can't Be The Only One That Sees It

Mint_Perspective Report

Are you telling me this is not intentional?

#33

How I Learned How Fast Memes Age

How I Learned How Fast Memes Age

Costertoast Report

#34

Thoughts?

Thoughts?

Ok_Departure7895 Report

#35

Tattooed By My Girlfriend. I Love It, But Wouldn’t Disagree That It Belongs Here

Tattooed By My Girlfriend. I Love It, But Wouldn't Disagree That It Belongs Here

firefisch Report

I think that its hilarious...not perfect but so cute...the expression of regret lol...I would

#36

My S****y Tiger I Got At 19, Trusted The Artist When He Said "Oh I Just Do It Freehand!". Fortunately I Found Someone Who Could Do A Cover-Up

My S****y Tiger I Got At 19, Trusted The Artist When He Said "Oh I Just Do It Freehand!". Fortunately I Found Someone Who Could Do A Cover-Up

wuobble Report

#37

S****y Bird Tattoo That I Did In Fact Have Covered With A Sick A** Panther

S****y Bird Tattoo That I Did In Fact Have Covered With A Sick A** Panther

bribotronic Report

#38

My Own S****y Tattoo By My Brother. Everyone Was Sober. I've Thought About A Cover Up But Everyone Seems To Love Him

My Own S****y Tattoo By My Brother. Everyone Was Sober. I've Thought About A Cover Up But Everyone Seems To Love Him

watrdog Report

#39

Dear God In Heaven

Dear God In Heaven

BishopGodDamnYou Report

#40

Am I Crazy Or Does The Hand Look Really Bad?

Am I Crazy Or Does The Hand Look Really Bad?

Twistedbeatz89 Report

Really bad I'm afraid…

#41

My Sons First Tattoo

My Sons First Tattoo

Flatonr Report

If a kid did this, it's ok

#42

I Really Don’t Understand The Appeal Of These. Is It Just Me?

I Really Don't Understand The Appeal Of These. Is It Just Me?

Kesxsho Report

#43

Behold, My Tattoo, In All Its S****y Glory

Behold, My Tattoo, In All Its S****y Glory

mcwalter93 Report

#44

Girlfriend Wants To Get A Tattoo Done By This „artist“. Other Ppl Dont See Anything Wrong With His Work. Am I Tripping Or Is His Work Truly S**t?

Girlfriend Wants To Get A Tattoo Done By This „artist". Other Ppl Dont See Anything Wrong With His Work. Am I Tripping Or Is His Work Truly S**t?

PentaChicken Report

#45

My Husband Made The Mistake Of Letting Our Neighbor Practice On Him

My Husband Made The Mistake Of Letting Our Neighbor Practice On Him

inthedarktheresnolit Report

#46

Behold Him..and Weep

Behold Him..and Weep

dingogrundle Report

Leviticus 19:28... lol

#47

What She Wanted. What She Got

What She Wanted. What She Got

princessmisery Report

#48

Found In R/Firstrespondercringe

Found In R/Firstrespondercringe

kool420zzz Report

#49

My One Of A Kind Hand Tattoo

My One Of A Kind Hand Tattoo

Low-Common2692 Report

#50

Please Tell Me I'm Not Alone In Thinking This Guy's Work Sucks

Please Tell Me I'm Not Alone In Thinking This Guy's Work Sucks

lem0ndream Report

#51

I Got More Where This Is Coming From... S****y Enough For You Peeps?

I Got More Where This Is Coming From... S****y Enough For You Peeps?

igor1864 Report

#52

I Lost A Bet With My Coworker And I'm A Man Of My Word. What Do You Guys Think?

I Lost A Bet With My Coworker And I'm A Man Of My Word. What Do You Guys Think?

dankestTimeline69 Report

#53

Why

Why

whatslifebois Report

#54

Someone I Follow On Instagram Posted This Monstrosity

Someone I Follow On Instagram Posted This Monstrosity

buzzfeeb Report

#55

Wife Sent This One To Me

Wife Sent This One To Me

TheCBDeacon47 Report

#56

First Tattoo! I Wanted Something Super Meaningful And Detailed That Really Highlights My Personality. Success!

First Tattoo! I Wanted Something Super Meaningful And Detailed That Really Highlights My Personality. Success!

Tabemaju Report

#57

My Buddy’s “Wolf” Tattoo He Showed Me Last Night

My Buddy's "Wolf" Tattoo He Showed Me Last Night

DrilldoBaggins2 Report

#58

Super S****y

Super S****y

ItsGigachadBabyy Report

#59

Would You Call This A Sh**ty Tattoo Or Just A Dumb One?

Would You Call This A Sh**ty Tattoo Or Just A Dumb One?

woopstrafel Report

#60

I Mostly Just Regret How Large I Got This One. What Are Your Thoughts?

I Mostly Just Regret How Large I Got This One. What Are Your Thoughts?

M0xFu1der Report

#61

My First And Only Tattoo. It Seemed Like A Good Idea When I Was 18 (2002)

My First And Only Tattoo. It Seemed Like A Good Idea When I Was 18 (2002)

Demonic-Tooter Report

#62

Can't Decide If He Made It Better Or Worse

Can't Decide If He Made It Better Or Worse

MaddAddam93 Report

#63

It's Supposed To Be A Crow (Found On My Facebook)

It's Supposed To Be A Crow (Found On My Facebook)

almostquinoa Report

#64

U/Pyropenguin5213: I See Your Artist Accidentally Marking Your Arm, I Raise You 1; My Artist Marked My Chin While Working On My Chest 🤯

U/Pyropenguin5213: I See Your Artist Accidentally Marking Your Arm, I Raise You 1; My Artist Marked My Chin While Working On My Chest 🤯

cigarcigarillo Report

#65

Oof

Oof

Zzd12 Report

#66

My Brother Just Got This From His Cousin, I’m Fu*****g Flabbergasted, I Honestly Don’t Know What To Say…

My Brother Just Got This From His Cousin, I’m Fu*****g Flabbergasted, I Honestly Don’t Know What To Say…

NotAllDawgsGoToHeven Report

#67

My 18 Y/O Brother Got A Tattoo For His GF Of 3 Weeks

My 18 Y/O Brother Got A Tattoo For His GF Of 3 Weeks

t4aco2 Report

