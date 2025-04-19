ADVERTISEMENT

There are certain things in life that bring a mix of nerves and excitement. Like tackling a tough hike, traveling abroad for the first time, or biting into a dish you can’t even pronounce. These moments can be unforgettable, in the best way. But when it comes to permanent decisions, like getting a tattoo, the stakes are definitely higher. A little impulsiveness can lead to a lifetime of explaining what was supposed to be a lion but looks suspiciously like a confused cat.

That’s why we couldn’t look away when we found this Instagram page full of tattoo regrets, some hilarious, some tragic, and all very permanent. Whether it's a spelling mistake, a questionable design choice, or just a terribly done job, these ink fails will make you laugh, cringe, and maybe double-check your own tattoo plans. Today, we’ve rounded up some of the most unforgettable mishaps shared on the page. Keep scrolling, you might walk away entertained and just a little more cautious.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A forehead tattoo reading "Vegan Straight Edge" as an example of permanent mistakes inked on bodies.

tatsofp**s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Back tattoo featuring abstract horse outlines, showcasing permanent ink mistakes.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Tattoo mistake with the text "Only Judge Can God Me" alongside a hand and eye design on skin.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We all know tattoos are meant to be forever, unless you’ve got the cash and patience for painful laser removal or decide to go the cover-up route. And even then, it’s not always a smooth ride. Getting inked can be thrilling, especially when it’s spontaneous. But before you let the adrenaline take over, maybe pause for a second. Think about whether you really want that flaming skull riding a unicorn on your shoulder for the rest of your life.

    To understand how people go wrong and how to do it right, we spoke with Harkesh Rajpoot, a seasoned tattoo artist with over ten years of experience. Harkesh is also a skilled mehndi artist and has a solid following on Instagram. From dealing with indecisive clients to fixing “Pinterest disaster” tattoos, he’s seen it all. So, we asked him to spill the ink (pun intended) on what really happens in the world of tattoos.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Man with unusual tattoo design on forehead, showcasing permanent ink mistake.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Back tattoo with wings, cross, and handwritten text; example of a permanent mistake inked on bodies.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No one will save you from your bad choices but this tattoo can be saved with a good cover up.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Tattoo proposal on skin with checkbox design, humorous permanent ink mistake.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “You’d be surprised how many people walk in without any concrete idea of what they want,” Harkesh shared with a laugh. “They’ll say, ‘I want a flower,’ but won’t know what kind. Rose? Lotus? Something abstract?” And that vagueness often leads to rushed decisions. “We do our best to help them narrow it down, but honestly, you’d get a better tattoo if you walked in with something clear in mind.”

    He adds, “And then there are people who come in with a screenshot from the internet. Like this hyper-detailed rose that looks like it was drawn with a magnifying glass.” Harkesh gently explains to clients that their skin isn’t a digital canvas. “The internet designs look great in photos, but your arm isn’t a Photoshop file. You’ve got to be realistic about how much detail your skin can hold and how long it will last.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Man with tattoo mistake featuring Hello Kitty on his forehead, heavy eye makeup.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Unusual tattoo of a sword with ribbon and flowers on skin, highlighting permanent mistakes in ink.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Head tattoo of a dog on a bald person, showcasing a permanent ink decision.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Another thing people forget? Not all tattoo artists have the same level of skill. “There’s a difference between a seasoned artist and someone who just picked up the needle,” Harkesh says. “A pro might be able to pull off those complex patterns, but beginners? Not so much.”

    And don’t even get him started on clients who want complicated tattoos at bargain prices. “You want a dragon with fire-breathing eyes and scales, but don’t want to pay for it? That’s how you end up with a lizard wearing a crown.”
    #10

    Tattoo mistake with years 2021, 2022, 2023, a car, and the number 666 inked on skin.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Man with a rectangular tattoo outline on forehead, exemplifying permanent mistakes inked on bodies.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Bizarre tattoo blending a cat and woman's face, showcasing permanent mistakes people inked on their bodies.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    He also stresses the importance of choosing your artist wisely. “Just like you’d research a doctor before surgery, research your tattoo artist. Check their portfolio, ask around, and see if they understand your vision.”

    Trusting your artist can make or break the experience. “A good artist will give honest advice. If they tell you a design might not age well or won’t work with your skin type, listen.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Forehead tattoo reads "God's Dog" with a silhouette of a cross, highlighting a permanent mistake on the body.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Man with tattoo of a stick figure jumping on his face, highlighting permanent ink mistakes.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I don't know, why don't have a girlfriend. Females are cruel"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Close-up of a belly tattoo with praying hands and text, showcasing a permanent ink mistake.

    tatsofpiss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    And let’s not forget the text tattoos. “Funny quotes feel like a great idea in the moment,” Harkesh laughs. “But years down the line, do you really want ‘Hakuna Mimosa’ permanently on your thigh?” He isn’t against fun tattoos, just encourages people to think long-term. “You’ll grow, your tastes will change. Make sure it’s something you’ll still smile at in 10 years.”
    #16

    Tattoo reads "Victim of Circumcision" on a forearm, showcasing a permanent mistake inked on the body.

    tatsofpiss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Tattoo reading "empathy" on side torso with colorful designs, exemplifying permanent mistakes.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    Tattoo mistake with text: "Abandon all hope ye who enter here" on skin, showcasing a permanent ink error.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The good part is, that it will be relevant, when she'll may gain 15-20 kg.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply

    “We always try to guide people gently,” he says. “But at the end of the day, it’s their body and their choice. We give suggestions and warn them if something might not turn out the way they expect, but we won’t force them.” Sometimes, despite the warnings, people still go ahead and end up in tattoo regret forums later.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Bizarre tattoo inked on skin, featuring a balloon with a human face and string legs.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Tattoo on neck reading "What if I'm not the hero, What if I'm the... bad guy" in black script.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Tattoo mistake on arm with abstract face and real eyes, blending art and reality in a unique design.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    When asked for final tips, Harkesh listed a few things. “Think about placement. Will it stretch with age? Is it easy to hide if needed? Also, think about color. Vibrant inks can look great but may fade faster depending on your skin type and sun exposure.” And yes, spelling. Always double-check. “You’d be shocked how many misspelled names we get asked to cover up.”
    #22

    Tattoo with text: "Accept Christ and get a free PS2! Click Here!" with images of PS2, controller, and face.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Man with a Stella Artois tattoo on the back of his head, showcasing a permanent ink mistake.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Tattoo with a face blending human and dog features, showcasing a permanent mistake in body art.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “So next time you’re itching to get that meaningful design or that edgy quote inked forever, take a deep breath. Do your homework, trust a good artist, and sleep on the decision. Because tattoos are beautiful, when they’re done right.”
    #25

    Tattoo mistakes featuring stripes and a logo inked on a person's feet.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Tattoo of a child with a unique head shape illustrating a permanent mistake on arm.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Tattoo of crossed-out names, highlighting common ink mistakes on the arm.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Well, these posts really do echo what Harkesh pointed out. When it comes to tattoos, a little planning goes a long way. Don’t you think it’s way more sensible to really think through your design before making it permanent? So, which of these designs gave you the biggest laugh? Got a friend thinking of getting inked soon? Go ahead and send this their way, might save them from a lifetime of explaining what that squiggly “dragon” on their arm is supposed to be.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Tattoo with mismatched words on an arm, highlighting a permanent mistake in ink.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Tattooed text paragraph covering a person's back, featuring a permanent ink mistake.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Tattoo mistake: "Mayonnaise" inked on a finger with black polished nails.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    A person displays a tattoo on their arm with a spelling mistake.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Person with a tattoo resembling a brain on their shaved head, wearing glasses and ear gauges.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Tattoo of a wrestler's face on skin, showcasing permanent ink mistake.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Tattoo of a dinosaur inked inside an ear, surrounded by colorful patterns.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Sneaker tattoo on feet resembling a permanent mistake, with detailed Nike design.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Large chimpanzee tattoo inked on a person's back, showcasing detailed body art.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Face tattoo with "COVID-19" inked on a man's cheek, a permanent mistake.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Neck tattoo of the TikTok logo with additional designs on each side, representing permanent mistakes.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Tattoo of the words "Comic Sans" in bold, black letters on a person's upper back.

    tatsofpiss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Person with a misspelled back tattoo, an example of permanent ink mistakes.

    tatsofpiss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Tattoo of a guitar on back with song lyrics and "Mr Brightside," showcasing a permanent inking mistake.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is it with people tattooing a wall of text on their bodies? Ain't nobody got time for that.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Wizard tattoo with exaggerated features on arm, highlighting permanent mistakes in body art.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    A quirky tattoo design featuring a humorous character within a colorful heart-shaped frame.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    A back tattoo with abstract ink design, showing a permanent tattoo mistake under blue lighting conditions.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #45

    Cartoon character tattoo inked on skin, showcasing one of many permanent mistakes.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Tattoo mistake with text "I hate men" inked on skin.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Poorly inked Wu-Tang Clan logo tattoo on an arm.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Man with abstract line tattoo covering face and neck, representing permanent ink mistakes.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Man with claw tattoo on his neck, a common permanent mistake in tattoos, wearing a red shirt and jacket outdoors.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Tattoo of a unique unicorn with a person's face, illustrating a permanent mistake.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Close-up of hands with a tattoo spelling "hopeless romantic" as a permanent mistake.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Back tattoo featuring nature elements like a butterfly, trees, and mountains, illustrating permanent mistakes people inked.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Tattoo inked boldly on a person's leg, surrounded by abstract designs, with a can in the background.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Person with tattoo depicting a scorpion with a face, possibly a permanent mistake in body art.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Man with a zipper tattoo on his back, showcasing a unique permanent mistake inked on his body.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Tattoo of a cartoon character on someone's torso, showcasing a permanent ink mistake.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Back tattoo reads "Why so serious?" in red, with uneven letters, illustrating a permanent ink mistake on skin.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Tattoo mistake resembling famous brand logo inked on a person's knee.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Cartoon wizard character tattooed on skin, showcasing permanent ink mistakes.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    A tattoo of a religious figure with a red prohibition symbol, showcasing permanent ink mistakes.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Tattoo of a hooded figure on forearm, showcasing a permanent ink mistake.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Cartoon character tattoo with a butterfly, showcasing a permanent ink mistake.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Tattoo of a large truck on a person's back with intricate wheel details, representing a permanent inked mistake.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Barcode tattoo on the neck, representing a permanent inked mistake.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Tattoo of a Del Monte canned corn label on an arm, showcasing a permanent ink mistake.

    tatsofp**s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!