ADVERTISEMENT

There are certain things in life that bring a mix of nerves and excitement. Like tackling a tough hike, traveling abroad for the first time, or biting into a dish you can’t even pronounce. These moments can be unforgettable, in the best way. But when it comes to permanent decisions, like getting a tattoo, the stakes are definitely higher. A little impulsiveness can lead to a lifetime of explaining what was supposed to be a lion but looks suspiciously like a confused cat.

That’s why we couldn’t look away when we found this Instagram page full of tattoo regrets, some hilarious, some tragic, and all very permanent. Whether it's a spelling mistake, a questionable design choice, or just a terribly done job, these ink fails will make you laugh, cringe, and maybe double-check your own tattoo plans. Today, we’ve rounded up some of the most unforgettable mishaps shared on the page. Keep scrolling, you might walk away entertained and just a little more cautious.