While taste is subjective, and what one person might think looks amazing for another is a disaster, we, as humanity, can agree that some things are just not too pleasant to look at. Whether it's due to poor craftsmanship, bad ideas, or being bad on purpose, the tattoos shared on a Facebook page called 'Ink Shaming — All Bad Tattoos' are really tough to look at.

So no matter if you are an expert in tattooing or wondering if you should get your first ink yet, we are sure you will have some opinions about the artwork done by the artists down below. These bad tattoos are a great reminder that even though we celebrate the freedom of self-expression, it is always worthwhile to strive for mastery. A tattoo, after all, is more than just ink on the skin; it is a symbol or a statement, so why not have it done in a way that makes you proud?

#1

Sweet Jesus

Aric Flowers Report

Sum Guy
Community Member
Jesus got murdered.... Twice

#2

I Actually Kinda Like It

Megan Archer Report

Seonag Udell
Community Member
It's funny and vile at the same time.

#3

That’s Wild

Kassidy Bond Report

Sum Guy
Community Member
Must have been a great trip

#4

Skin Of A Killer

Fritz Vonstrudelbaker Report

#5

What’s With The Bananas

Mia Kennedy-Leech Report

#6

Miley Cyrus

Awsten Clark Report

Hiro Lee
Community Member
The stalker vibes make me want to call 911.

#7

Poor Babies

Shells McQuay Report

#8

Saw On Another Page

Casey Turner Report

Moë
Community Member
Oh boy…I wonder if a bad tattoo of JC sends you to the bad place automatically?

#9

What In The Jesus

Olli Ilmavirta Report

David
Community Member
Jesus reminds me of my thermometer and his legs are the plastic case you slip it back into when you're done.

#10

Hi Y’all. I Wanted To Join So I Could Show Off, What I Think Is The Worst Tattoo Ever. I Have Tons That I’m Proud Of But This One Isn’t It. I Lost A Dumb Bet A Few Years Ago And Got This Sucker Without Seeing It Until It Was Permanent

Jack Brown Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
Yeah, never make being tattooed the forfeit for losing bets.

#11

Creepy

Steven Lowe Report

Stephanie Did It
Community Member
Plankton in your eye, or your eye in Plankton?

#12

Nailed It

Michelle Riordan Report

David
Community Member
In this behind the scenes special we show you how our fantastic makeup department changes pretty young actresses into horrifying zombies for the filming of It Came From the Crypt 3. /S (artist even made her straight teeth crooked)

#13

Oh

Emma Paulson Report

#14

One Of Mine

Anonymous participant Report

#15

I'm New So Hopefully You Don't See This Constantly

Matthew Wagner Report

Rob
Community Member
"Only Fudge Can God Me" ?

#16

From An Artist In My Town

Hailzz Brynn Report

#17

Found This On My Timeline

Thomas Goulet Report

#18

Yikes

Lily Hall Report

Petra Schaap
Community Member
Did this guy lose a bet too? Its even worse than the tampon tattoo. Everytime i see this i wonder wtf is wrong with that dude.

#19

Live And….??

Anonymous participant Report

#20

Bad Tattoo

Rene Mercado Miller Report

Johnnynatfan
Community Member
This is by design. It’s for a specific SpongeBob episode

#21

Rad

Delaila Galvan Report

#22

Spotted On My Timeline. Cant Make This Up. The Beer Can In The Back Explains Everything!

Brandon Lee Report

Amy E
Community Member
Lots of people have a can of beer and don't make horrible, permanent decisions.

#23

Give Me What You Got

Adreanna Rosenbalm Report

#24

I Absolutely Love This

Nicole Manwiller Report

#25

Idk Where To Start

Jackson Bredläu Report

#26

Rough One

Anonymous participant Report

#27

👀

Jay Zack Report

Amy Smith
Community Member
Shame as it's actually a really nice tattoo

#28

Someone I Know. Yes It’s Real. Yes She Likes It. There Are Markers Because We Where Coloring Jt

Anonymous participant Report

Pascal’s Swagger
Community Member
Should have taken this advice regarding the tattoo artist

#29

Listens To Five Finger Death Punch Once

Chris Rodas Report

varwenea
Community Member
Monster energy drink endorsement

#30

🫣

Parker Shearer Report

#31

Andrea Sergent

Oh no bro Report

#32

Y’all…

Anonymous participant Report

#33

They Try To Say They Are A Certified Piercer And Tattoo Artist With No Apprenticeship Or Classes For It

Rin Kelly Report

Sarcastic and Proud
Community Member
OK, if this is a drawing their kid made, then yes it's beautiful

#34

This Is From An "Artist" At A Shop I Used To Work At. Used To. Once I Saw That This Is What The Boss Man Was Gonna Allow To Walk Out Of The Shop, I Walked As Well. I Follow Him On Ig Still Just To See The Abominations This Guy Produces

Anonymous participant Report

#35

Horrible Stick N Poke Idk What I Was Thinking

Anonymous participant Report

#36

Saw This In The Wild And Thought It Deserved A Home In This Group

Shassy Neilsen Report

David
Community Member
Is this some sexual slang symbol?

#37

So So So Much To Dissect Here

Beth Stokes Report

#38

My Neighbor, Maybe Neighbor’s Girlfriend…. Not Clear. Either Way, Not An Awesome Tattoo. Can We Just Recognize The Fact That The Perspective From The Top Is Different Than The One At The Bottom Of The Container?

Be Ko Report

Hiro Lee
Community Member
Really? The fact someone tattooed a plastic container of sliced green peppers doesn't bother you at all?

#39

It Says Sorry About Last Night I Got It Becuase I Always Used To Drink Way Too Much Alcohol And Do Some Dumb F**ked Up Sh*t And Got Tired Of Always Having To Tell People Sorry About Last Night So I Got It Tatted So I’m The Morning I Could Just Pull My Sleeve Up And Show It To Them. Made Sense To Me To Get It At The Time

Matthew Plowman Report

Deborah B
Community Member
let me guess, you were drunk when you had the idea, and drunk when you approved the design?

#40

Let's Go Ahead And Rip This Band-Aid Off

Wyatt Ruark Report

araT sdrawkcaB
Community Member
or…hear me out…put that band-aid back on to cover this…this?

#41

A Girl I Know Got This… It Was Free Because “He Loves Taylor Swift”

Anonymous participant Report

#42

Got Another Tattoo Y'all What You Think Of This One Be Honest I Wanna Hear Your Opinion

Sky Stark Report

Mabelbabel
Community Member
Is it meant to represent "I want to rip my head off because I was so drunk last night and now I have a hang-over?"

#43

Bad Tattoo

Justin Sallee Report

David
Community Member
I've never actually seen a jet engine using a hula hoop but I imagine it would look something like that.

#44

Found In Another Group

Leyla Elizondo Report

Kariali
Community Member
I doubt that this is an actual tattoo. And if, maybe it's of a kids drawing?

#45

Didn’t Have To Find In The Wild Cause It Lives With Me Everyday

Jason Carroll Report

Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Community Member
Please tell me they did it themselves while looking in a mirror.

#46

Imagine Having A (Bad) Tattoo Of The President Of Your Country

Cat Gamble Report

#47

They Try To Say They Are A Certified Piercer And Tattoo Artist With No Apprenticeship Or Classes For It

Rin Kelly Report

Amy E
Community Member
Looks drawn not tatted

#48

Oh My Goodness!!! What In The World Happened To Buzz?? I Think He Needs Some Milk!!

Electra Scott Report

Johnnynatfan
Community Member
1970’s bloated buzz light year

#49

Awful

Cat Gamble Report

#50

Spotted In Berlin ^^

Janine Kasapoglu Report

#51

Cmon.. I Love Juice But Why You Do Him So Dirty!?

Anonymous participant Report

#52

This Guy On A Horror Group I Follow Posted This And Everyone Said It Looked Good Your Thoughts???? They Were Being Nice Lol But Let's Tear Him A New One

Anthony Alvarez Report

Sandy D
Community Member
It looks like the clown from a horror movie husband watched. Showed me the murderous clown. I cast remember the movie, but this does resemble the character

#53

The Body Is Thy Temple Thou Shall Not Desicrate-Tattaloniuns 3:16

Regan Denholm Report

#54

I-😭

Lawren Ferreira Report

Johnnynatfan
Community Member
Is the supposed to be the joker and Harley Quin? Why does he have horse hooves

#55

Friendship Exaltation Moment. It's Supposed To Be The Extinction Rebellion Logo

Anxo Alvariño Report

#56

I Am Trying To Convince Myself That That This Tattoo Is Not That Bad But Still Fell So Insecure About It Because It Doesent Look Right. I Need Honest Opinions

Solveig Sofi Hauge Report

Kariali
Community Member
There's a deer species called mule deer (Odocoileus hemionus) which has characteristically big ears. So, you can say that it's a mule deer fawn.

#57

Wham Not Mine My Nates

Carl Pritchard Report

Mabelbabel
Community Member
I see Club Tropicana, Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, and Last Christmas.

#58

The Longer I Look At It, The Worse It Gets

Brit Keyes Report

Tiny Dynamine
Community Member
I partuclarly like the backwards flag.

#59

Bad Tattoos

