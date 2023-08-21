82 Exceptionally Bad Tattoos That Got Shamed On This Facebook Page
While taste is subjective, and what one person might think looks amazing for another is a disaster, we, as humanity, can agree that some things are just not too pleasant to look at. Whether it's due to poor craftsmanship, bad ideas, or being bad on purpose, the tattoos shared on a Facebook page called 'Ink Shaming — All Bad Tattoos' are really tough to look at.
So no matter if you are an expert in tattooing or wondering if you should get your first ink yet, we are sure you will have some opinions about the artwork done by the artists down below. These bad tattoos are a great reminder that even though we celebrate the freedom of self-expression, it is always worthwhile to strive for mastery. A tattoo, after all, is more than just ink on the skin; it is a symbol or a statement, so why not have it done in a way that makes you proud?
This post may include affiliate links.
Sweet Jesus
I Actually Kinda Like It
That’s Wild
Skin Of A Killer
What’s With The Bananas
Miley Cyrus
Poor Babies
Saw On Another Page
What In The Jesus
Hi Y’all. I Wanted To Join So I Could Show Off, What I Think Is The Worst Tattoo Ever. I Have Tons That I’m Proud Of But This One Isn’t It. I Lost A Dumb Bet A Few Years Ago And Got This Sucker Without Seeing It Until It Was Permanent
Yeah, never make being tattooed the forfeit for losing bets.
Creepy
Nailed It
Oh
One Of Mine
I'm New So Hopefully You Don't See This Constantly
From An Artist In My Town
Found This On My Timeline
Yikes
Did this guy lose a bet too? Its even worse than the tampon tattoo. Everytime i see this i wonder wtf is wrong with that dude.
Live And….??
Bad Tattoo
Rad
Spotted On My Timeline. Cant Make This Up. The Beer Can In The Back Explains Everything!
Give Me What You Got
I Absolutely Love This
Idk Where To Start
Rough One
👀
Someone I Know. Yes It’s Real. Yes She Likes It. There Are Markers Because We Where Coloring Jt
Should have taken this advice regarding the tattoo artist
Listens To Five Finger Death Punch Once
🫣
Andrea Sergent
Y’all…
They Try To Say They Are A Certified Piercer And Tattoo Artist With No Apprenticeship Or Classes For It
OK, if this is a drawing their kid made, then yes it's beautiful
This Is From An "Artist" At A Shop I Used To Work At. Used To. Once I Saw That This Is What The Boss Man Was Gonna Allow To Walk Out Of The Shop, I Walked As Well. I Follow Him On Ig Still Just To See The Abominations This Guy Produces
Horrible Stick N Poke Idk What I Was Thinking
Saw This In The Wild And Thought It Deserved A Home In This Group
So So So Much To Dissect Here
My Neighbor, Maybe Neighbor’s Girlfriend…. Not Clear. Either Way, Not An Awesome Tattoo. Can We Just Recognize The Fact That The Perspective From The Top Is Different Than The One At The Bottom Of The Container?
It Says Sorry About Last Night I Got It Becuase I Always Used To Drink Way Too Much Alcohol And Do Some Dumb F**ked Up Sh*t And Got Tired Of Always Having To Tell People Sorry About Last Night So I Got It Tatted So I’m The Morning I Could Just Pull My Sleeve Up And Show It To Them. Made Sense To Me To Get It At The Time
Let's Go Ahead And Rip This Band-Aid Off
or…hear me out…put that band-aid back on to cover this…this?
A Girl I Know Got This… It Was Free Because “He Loves Taylor Swift”
Got Another Tattoo Y'all What You Think Of This One Be Honest I Wanna Hear Your Opinion
Is it meant to represent "I want to rip my head off because I was so drunk last night and now I have a hang-over?"
Bad Tattoo
Found In Another Group
Didn’t Have To Find In The Wild Cause It Lives With Me Everyday
Please tell me they did it themselves while looking in a mirror.
Imagine Having A (Bad) Tattoo Of The President Of Your Country
They Try To Say They Are A Certified Piercer And Tattoo Artist With No Apprenticeship Or Classes For It
Oh My Goodness!!! What In The World Happened To Buzz?? I Think He Needs Some Milk!!
Awful
Spotted In Berlin ^^
Cmon.. I Love Juice But Why You Do Him So Dirty!?
This Guy On A Horror Group I Follow Posted This And Everyone Said It Looked Good Your Thoughts???? They Were Being Nice Lol But Let's Tear Him A New One
The Body Is Thy Temple Thou Shall Not Desicrate-Tattaloniuns 3:16
I-😭
Is the supposed to be the joker and Harley Quin? Why does he have horse hooves
Friendship Exaltation Moment. It's Supposed To Be The Extinction Rebellion Logo
I Am Trying To Convince Myself That That This Tattoo Is Not That Bad But Still Fell So Insecure About It Because It Doesent Look Right. I Need Honest Opinions
Wham Not Mine My Nates
I see Club Tropicana, Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, and Last Christmas.