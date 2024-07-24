ADVERTISEMENT

Tattoos may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but the talent and dedication required to create them are truly remarkable. Artists spend years honing their craft, pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved with ink and skin. This commitment is evident in the extraordinary designs that make their way onto the subreddit r/TattooDesigns, where enthusiasts and professionals alike gather to showcase their best work.

We’ve gone through their posts and picked out some of the most intricate and stunning tattoos to share with you. Check them out below and upvote the works that make you want to consider getting one for yourself!

#1

Hi! I'm Looking For Similar Designs And Wondering If There Is A Name For This Style

#2

So Realistic! What Do You Think Of It?

susangrady avatar
Irish Lassie
Irish Lassie
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks as if a real Dobie is jumping thru this person’s skin. Unbelievably realistic & unbelievable talent.

#3

How Would Something Like This Age

#4

What Would You Call This Style Of Tattoo?

#5

Went Over The Deep End, 26, 10 Hours Straight, Third Tattoo. Thoughts?

#6

Healed Patch Tattoo

rsravanthi avatar
R Sravanthi
R Sravanthi
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I literally thought it was an embroidered patch! Great work!

#7

Would Getting A Tattoo Like This Be A "Job-Stopper"?

rsravanthi avatar
R Sravanthi
R Sravanthi
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know why but this feels like an intelligent design for the tattoo!

#8

Everything Is Fine 🔥🐕😌

#9

First Tattoo Idea

#10

Do You Understand What Is The Meaning Behind This Tattoo? By Aurum_inks

By Aurum_inks

#11

Tattoo Done By Me - Krone Ink - In Denmark, Europe

Tattoo Done By Me - Krone Ink - In Denmark, Europe

#12

What Is This Kind Of Sleeve Called?

#13

Update On Tattoo Ideas For My Surgery Scar: I Didn’t Listen To Any Of You

#14

Husband And I Have Been Together Since We Were 14, Now In Our 30’s. Cute Or Cringey?

Husband And I Have Been Together Since We Were 14, Now In Our 30’s.

#15

Been Thinking Of Getting This Tatto But I'm Pretty Skeptical About It Since I'm Still Young, What Do You Guys Who Already Have Experience With Tattos Think?

#16

Red Panda, My First Time Doing Full Colour Work

tamarakerpel avatar
Tamara
Tamara
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder what it will look like after the hair has grown back

#17

Bodysuit Finished 💪

#18

Charmander Watercolor By Marissa At Nice Tattoo Parlor | Brooklyn, NY

Charmander Watercolor By Marissa At Nice Tattoo Parlor | Brooklyn, NY

#19

All My Fake Skin Pieces As A 18 Yo Apprentice. My Mentor Want Me To Do My First Tattoo On Real Skin Next Week And I'm Really Nervous. Any Tips?

All My Fake Skin Pieces As A 18 Yo Apprentice. My Mentor Want Me To Do My First Tattoo On Real Skin Next Week And I'm Really Nervous.

#20

First Tattoo, What Do You Guys Think?

#21

Party Mothman I Recently Got To Do

Party Mothman I Recently Got To Do - Jack Spaulding

#22

"Skrimp"

#23

My First Tattoo On Real Skin As A 18 Yo Apprentice

My First Tattoo On Real Skin As A 18 Yo Apprentice - Clementine_AJ

#24

First Job Stopper

#25

My First Tatt. Panel “Hell” From “The Haywain Triptych” By Hieronymus Bosch. Forearm

My First Tatt. Panel “Hell” From “The Haywain Triptych” By Hieronymus Bosch. Forearm

#26

Little Eevee In A Teacup I Tattooed On A Client A Few Weeks Back 🌸

Yodatattoos - Little Eevee In A Teacup I Tattooed On A Client A Few Weeks Back

#27

What Is This Style Of Tattoo Called?

#28

If You Didn’t Understand The Reference, What Would You Think?

#29

Any Thoughts On My Stoicism Tattoo?

#30

I Heard Your Critiques And Edited My Design A Bit, What Do You Think Now?

susangrady avatar
Irish Lassie
Irish Lassie
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sadly, in about 30 years, the noose (?) below the 3-faced man will be touching the snap of her Mom Jeans🥺

#31

I Got This In Pattaya (Thailand) At Ink.inc Studio The Artist Name Is Mon

I Got This In Pattaya (Thailand) At Ink.inc Studio The Artist Name Is Mon

#32

Backpiece By Me, 8 Sessions

Backpiece By Me - Andrew Borisyuk. 8 Sessions

#33

Everybody Here Has Incredible And Intricate Tattoos, So I'd Like To Change It Up A Bit. A Very Practical Tattoo

brittania_douglas avatar
Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My best friend had a tattoo like this, would write reminders in sharpie fineliner. Loved it so much.

#34

Got A Fun Little One The Other Day

#35

Sometimes I Forget I Have This Beautiful Tattoo On My Back

susangrady avatar
Irish Lassie
Irish Lassie
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks a bit like blackheads & bruises, but definitely well-spaced! Pretty time consuming, that’s for sure.

#36

First Leg Piece. Upper Thigh Is Spicyyyy

#37

My First Ever Tattoo, What Do You Guys Think?

#38

Seeking Honest Opinion On My Patchwork Leg Sleeve

#39

Just Got It Done

#40

I've Had A Mixture Of Interest And "Wtf" At My Eye Sleeve - What Do You Reddit Folks Think?

#41

My Calves (: Is This Allowed If Not A Coverup? LOL

#42

Not A Real Texan Until You Get A Texas Tattoo. Done By My Sister

#43

Bleeding

#44

I Got My First Tattoo Yesterday! It Matches With My Bfs :)

#45

Space, Artist Is Me

Space, Artist Is Me - Laky Tattoo

#46

Wife Think It Looks Like An Avocado

Wife Think It Looks Like An Avocado

AverageReflexes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
dremetrius avatar
dremetrius
dremetrius
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do not trust wife around explode-y thingies that vaguely share color/shape with a food

#47

What Do You Guys Think? Will It Age Well?

#48

Think About This One. What Y'all Think?

#49

Is This An Impossible Dream?

#50

Let My 15yo Daughter Draw On My Arm. How Well Would The Feathers Hold If I Had It Recreated? (Also The Sword Was An After Thought And She Was Tired By Then)

Let My 15yo Daughter Draw On My Arm. How Well Would The Feathers Hold If I Had It Recreated? (Also The Sword Was An After Thought And She Was Tired By Then)

#51

My Girlfriends Family Was Saying They Hate These Tattoos. What’s Your Opinions ?

#52

Juat Wanted To Share Some Of The Work I Did On Myself While Incarcerated

Just Wanted To Share Some Of The Work I Did On Myself While Incarcerated

andrea-rusmane avatar
OneWithRatsAndKefir
OneWithRatsAndKefir
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh wow, it’s impressive that OP managed to tattoo the back of their calf so well. I like the grenade and the cogs.

#53

More To Tattoo Yes I Know Token Is White LOL

#54

Some Places Deserve To Burn - Skye Ink Tattoo, Miami Fl

Some Places Deserve To Burn - Skye Ink Tattoo, Miami Fl

#55

After 2 Years Of Separation/Divorce, I Finally Covered Up My Ex Wife’s Name

#56

My First Tattoo At Nearly 40yo

xolitaire avatar
xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And from now on you will hear the little warning "din don" sound for the rest of your life

#57

I (19f) Got A Lightning Tattoo, I Think It Looks More Like A Branch

#58

10 Hour Session, I Had No Idea The Pain I Was In For. I F**king Love It! Thoughts?

#59

My Take On The World’s Greatest Frog

#60

Tribute To My Brother, One Session Left

#61

Artist F**king Killed This Tattoo

#62

Finished My Sleeve!

#63

Just Got My Second Ever Tattoo. What Do You Guys Think?

#64

Giraffe Ouroboros

#65

What Do You Guys Think Of My First Tattoo?

#66

Innocent Lil Tattoo I Got, Thoughts?

brittania_douglas avatar
Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor goats, who decided they were demonic or associated with the devil? Sure their square pupils are creepy, but I think they're just aliens, but they aren't so bright so I think they were some alien's emotional support critters who got lost and left behind and now we get them with their jumping, fainting, eat everything silly nonsense. Not demonic, just very, very special.

#67

Thoughts On My Matching Shin Pieces?

#68

Love At First Sight 🥵. Thinking Of Getting This As My First Tattoo Just Without The Spider And Wire From The Neck. What Do You Think, I Wonder If It Won’t Look Unfinished

#69

What Do You Think?

#70

This Is How I’m Currently Dealing With My Breakup

