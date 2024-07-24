70 Times Tattoo Artists Went Above And Beyond With Their Designs
Tattoos may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but the talent and dedication required to create them are truly remarkable. Artists spend years honing their craft, pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved with ink and skin. This commitment is evident in the extraordinary designs that make their way onto the subreddit r/TattooDesigns, where enthusiasts and professionals alike gather to showcase their best work.
We’ve gone through their posts and picked out some of the most intricate and stunning tattoos to share with you. Check them out below and upvote the works that make you want to consider getting one for yourself!
Looks as if a real Dobie is jumping thru this person’s skin. Unbelievably realistic & unbelievable talent.
I literally thought it was an embroidered patch! Great work!
I don't know why but this feels like an intelligent design for the tattoo!
By Aurum_inks
Tattoo Done By Me - Krone Ink - In Denmark, Europe
Husband And I Have Been Together Since We Were 14, Now In Our 30’s.
Charmander Watercolor By Marissa At Nice Tattoo Parlor | Brooklyn, NY
All My Fake Skin Pieces As A 18 Yo Apprentice. My Mentor Want Me To Do My First Tattoo On Real Skin Next Week And I'm Really Nervous.
You have nothing to be nervous for, your work is incredible!
Party Mothman I Recently Got To Do - Jack Spaulding
My First Tattoo On Real Skin As A 18 Yo Apprentice - Clementine_AJ
My First Tatt. Panel “Hell” From “The Haywain Triptych” By Hieronymus Bosch. Forearm
Yodatattoos - Little Eevee In A Teacup I Tattooed On A Client A Few Weeks Back
Sadly, in about 30 years, the noose (?) below the 3-faced man will be touching the snap of her Mom Jeans🥺
I Got This In Pattaya (Thailand) At Ink.inc Studio The Artist Name Is Mon
Backpiece By Me - Andrew Borisyuk. 8 Sessions
My best friend had a tattoo like this, would write reminders in sharpie fineliner. Loved it so much.
Does anyone know what this is the molecular structure for?
Looks a bit like blackheads & bruises, but definitely well-spaced! Pretty time consuming, that’s for sure.
Space, Artist Is Me - Laky Tattoo
Wife Think It Looks Like An Avocado
Do not trust wife around explode-y thingies that vaguely share color/shape with a food
Let My 15yo Daughter Draw On My Arm. How Well Would The Feathers Hold If I Had It Recreated? (Also The Sword Was An After Thought And She Was Tired By Then)
Just Wanted To Share Some Of The Work I Did On Myself While Incarcerated
Oh wow, it’s impressive that OP managed to tattoo the back of their calf so well. I like the grenade and the cogs.
Some Places Deserve To Burn - Skye Ink Tattoo, Miami Fl
Poor goats, who decided they were demonic or associated with the devil? Sure their square pupils are creepy, but I think they're just aliens, but they aren't so bright so I think they were some alien's emotional support critters who got lost and left behind and now we get them with their jumping, fainting, eat everything silly nonsense. Not demonic, just very, very special.
A lot of those incredible detailed pieces are fine line work and they look absolutely amazing, but in a few years they will be slightly less so. I say this as someone who got super tiny well done lines and was warned by the artist they would start leaking out and lose detail. I said “I don’t care” and honestly, I still don’t even though they did completely blow out. But those looking to achieve the looks on here should be fairly warned too, they don’t stay fresh forever!
