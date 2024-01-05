“Husband Can Attach Her To A Leash And Drag Her Around”: Aunt Demands Teen Take Out Septum Ring
Body art can still be a topic of contention, especially if you ask older folks. They tend to associate tattoos, piercings, and other body modifications with deviance. But that doesn’t mean it gives them carte blanche to throw insults and unfounded accusations. And the hero of this story was of the same opinion.
The young person shared a story on the r/EntitledParents community. They detailed how their aunt approached them during a family Christmas gathering because of a nose piercing. The OP wasn’t surprised but didn’t have a lot of patience for that woman’s callousness. Read on to find out how they dealt with the rude relative.
A septum ring can be a nice accessory – just like any other piece of jewelry
Image credits: OuferJewelry / Etsy (not the actual photo)
Unfortunately, it can also be a trigger for rude behavior from other people
Image credits: Yaroslav Shuraev / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: pleasedontrefertome
Love the fact that the aunt went straight to a leash and a sub role. I guess everyone has their kinks. 😹
As an '80's teen, I can't judge people on their personal choices. I had my hair cut and styled to completely block one eye.
I would ask the great-aunt, “What makes it any of your business?”
Love the fact that the aunt went straight to a leash and a sub role. I guess everyone has their kinks. 😹
As an '80's teen, I can't judge people on their personal choices. I had my hair cut and styled to completely block one eye.
I would ask the great-aunt, “What makes it any of your business?”