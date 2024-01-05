Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Husband Can Attach Her To A Leash And Drag Her Around”: Aunt Demands Teen Take Out Septum Ring
28points
Family, Relationships

“Husband Can Attach Her To A Leash And Drag Her Around”: Aunt Demands Teen Take Out Septum Ring

ADVERTISEMENT

Body art can still be a topic of contention, especially if you ask older folks. They tend to associate tattoos, piercings, and other body modifications with deviance. But that doesn’t mean it gives them carte blanche to throw insults and unfounded accusations. And the hero of this story was of the same opinion.

The young person shared a story on the r/EntitledParents community. They detailed how their aunt approached them during a family Christmas gathering because of a nose piercing. The OP wasn’t surprised but didn’t have a lot of patience for that woman’s callousness. Read on to find out how they dealt with the rude relative.

A septum ring can be a nice accessory – just like any other piece of jewelry

Image credits: OuferJewelry  / Etsy (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately, it can also be a trigger for rude behavior from other people

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Yaroslav Shuraev / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits:  Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: pleasedontrefertome

The OP provided more context about their relationship with the aunt in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are people’s reactions, urging the OP to antagonize the aunt further

ADVERTISEMENT

Other people in the comments shared similar piercing stories

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kornelija is a Writer at Bored Panda. Her appreciation for literature, music, and all things culture and pop culture led her to pursue a Master's degree in English Literature at Vilnius University. She used to be a journalist for a business media outlet, where she wrote about startups, the fintech sector, and blockchain. Kornelija loves dogs, collects vinyl records, and is passionate about aesthetic baking and cozy video games.

Read more »
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Indrė is a photo editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Fashion design. On her free time she likes to re-watch her favorite movies/tv shows and hang out with her cat. She loves anything that has horror and/or mystery vibe to it. She is also a proud back seat gamer.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
Add photo comments
POST
batwench avatar
Batwench
Batwench
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love the fact that the aunt went straight to a leash and a sub role. I guess everyone has their kinks. 😹

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As an '80's teen, I can't judge people on their personal choices. I had my hair cut and styled to completely block one eye.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would ask the great-aunt, “What makes it any of your business?”

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
batwench avatar
Batwench
Batwench
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love the fact that the aunt went straight to a leash and a sub role. I guess everyone has their kinks. 😹

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As an '80's teen, I can't judge people on their personal choices. I had my hair cut and styled to completely block one eye.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would ask the great-aunt, “What makes it any of your business?”

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda