Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Jokester Husband Learns A Lesson When His Prank Makes Wife Throw Her Rings Into The Ocean
Couples, Relationships

Jokester Husband Learns A Lesson When His Prank Makes Wife Throw Her Rings Into The Ocean

Open list comments 16
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

16

ADVERTISEMENT

Though jokes are meant to be funny, not all of them are; especially pranks, which tend to be based on playing with someone’s emotions.

For this redditor, it was her husband whose prank ended up hurting her feelings. Not only that, it led to quite a significant financial loss for the family, too, as her spouse’s jokes resulted in her getting rid of her rings worth roughly $10,000.

Pranks seem to be a controversial topic as they are not equally well-received by everyone

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato (not the actual photo)

This woman’s husband pranked her by saying that he had an affair, neither one was laughing in the end

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Dry_Cellist2768

Some pranks resemble bullying more than anything else

Image credits: Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The husband’s prank based on him having an affair clearly hurt the OP, even if she only believed his confession for a second. That is a likely outcome in many similar scenarios, since, as fellow redditors in the comments pointed out, saying that it was all a joke does not eradicate the damage that has already been done.

A 3-year-long study on pranking and practical jokes found that there is an extremely strong link between a person enjoying planning and executing pranks on people and said people showing no trust in or affection for the jokester.

“People don’t react well to abject cruelty and psychological torture, even if you laugh maniacally immediately afterward and say you ‘got them so good’,” the lead researcher on the study, Dan Margera pointed out. “In fact, the laughter seems to make it worse, if anything.”

With pranks often balancing on the verge of bullying, it’s no surprise that they might not be well-received or even break someone’s trust. The only way for a joke to make relationships stronger instead of damaging them, according to child psychotherapist and spokesperson for the Association of Child Psychotherapists (ACP), Rachel Melville-Thomas, is to laugh together.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What we want to do is laugh together – laughing together creates cohesion in social groups,” she told BBC, discussing the trend of cracking an egg on someone’s head. “If you’re the victim of a prank, [for it to be funny], you have to very quickly join in and go ‘Ah, that was such a clever prank’. It’s hard to see how that happens if you smack someone on the head.”

Some people are considered off-limits when it comes to pranks

Image credits: lil artsy / Pexels (not the actual photo)

While some people love pranking their loved ones all year round, there is one day when your chances of being pranked get x times bigger; that is, of course, April Fools Day. But even then, not everyone is equally amused by practical jokes.

Statistics reveal that when it comes to April Fools Day, people seem to be split more or less evenly into two camps—nearly the same number of them find the pranks annoying, as they do amusing. There are, however, some differences, depending on the age group the person belongs to.

For instance, among those 18 to 24 years of age, the two groups are divided nearly perfectly equally—39% vs 40%, the latter number representing those who find pranks annoying. Among those ages 25 to 34, the difference is more notable, with 52% being amused by practical jokes and only 33% being annoyed by them. Among 34-44 year olds, the majority seem to dislike pranks, resulting in 43% vs 47% on the polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

People’s views on pranks tend to differ not only depending on their age; another factor to whether or not they would even consider pranking someone is the target themselves. Data from 2015 shows that the majority of people consider bosses, teachers, and children off-limits when it comes to April fools’ jokes, while the most likely targets are siblings, spouses, and best friends.

Needless to say, the OP didn’t find her spouse’s prank to be amusing, nor did the prankster himself when he saw what it resulted in. And while both blamed each other for being the jerk in the situation, fellow redditors didn’t reach a unanimous vote either.

The OP provided more details in the comments

Some netizens didn’t think the woman was a jerk, they put the fault on the husband

ADVERTISEMENT

Others believed she didn’t have to throw away her rings

ADVERTISEMENT

There were people who thought everyone was at fault in the situation

Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

You May Also Like

Woman Refuses To Chip In For Babysitting Because She Doesn’t Even Have Kids, Asks If She’s A Jerk

Do you think childless individuals should be expected to chip in for group babysitting costs during friend gatherings?

Read & Poll

17 Y.O. Is Done Sharing Her Birthday With Her Late Twin, Parents Are Not Having It

Do you think the girl should be allowed to celebrate her birthday without the remembrance of her deceased twin?

Read & Poll
See more polls »

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

30

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

16
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

16

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
Add photo comments
POST
deborahbrett avatar
Deborah B
Deborah B
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Throwing the rings" is actually a pretty normal response to the traumatic end of a relationship. He threw away their relationship, she threw away the rings. It's instinctive, and for those blaming her for throwing away expensive and sentimental rings: the rings are sentimental because of the relationship, if the relationship has just been trashed, that sentiment has been betrayed. Expensive? No one is thinking "This ring is $10k" when they toss it, anymore than she's going to say "how could you cheat? Our wedding dinner cost $120 a plate?". Throwing the rings in his face, out the window, on the ground, etc is normal, they just happened to be on a boat. She made an emotional response to severe emotional pain and shock. In retrospect, yeah, could have sold those. But she wasn't thinking about money, just that he had betrayed her and broken her heart. Doing that "as a joke" is psychological torture. Who deliberately inflicts that kind of pain on someone they claim to love?

Vote comment up
20
20points
Vote comment down
reply
sukebind avatar
Flora Porter
Flora Porter
Community Member
3 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mischievousness is one of my least favourite qualities in an adult. It's surprising how many men, even older ones, hold on to it as evidence of their youthful spirit, but it's just a way of upsetting people and getting attention without any consequences. Well, this time he got consequences.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
zoe_x_ avatar
Zoe Vokes
Zoe Vokes
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate pranks and pranksters. They”re not funny at all. And to do it on a boat? I think tossing the rings is a pretty predictable outcome.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think there are some things shouldnt be joken on...

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
deborahbrett avatar
Deborah B
Deborah B
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Throwing the rings" is actually a pretty normal response to the traumatic end of a relationship. He threw away their relationship, she threw away the rings. It's instinctive, and for those blaming her for throwing away expensive and sentimental rings: the rings are sentimental because of the relationship, if the relationship has just been trashed, that sentiment has been betrayed. Expensive? No one is thinking "This ring is $10k" when they toss it, anymore than she's going to say "how could you cheat? Our wedding dinner cost $120 a plate?". Throwing the rings in his face, out the window, on the ground, etc is normal, they just happened to be on a boat. She made an emotional response to severe emotional pain and shock. In retrospect, yeah, could have sold those. But she wasn't thinking about money, just that he had betrayed her and broken her heart. Doing that "as a joke" is psychological torture. Who deliberately inflicts that kind of pain on someone they claim to love?

Vote comment up
20
20points
Vote comment down
reply
sukebind avatar
Flora Porter
Flora Porter
Community Member
3 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mischievousness is one of my least favourite qualities in an adult. It's surprising how many men, even older ones, hold on to it as evidence of their youthful spirit, but it's just a way of upsetting people and getting attention without any consequences. Well, this time he got consequences.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
zoe_x_ avatar
Zoe Vokes
Zoe Vokes
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate pranks and pranksters. They”re not funny at all. And to do it on a boat? I think tossing the rings is a pretty predictable outcome.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think there are some things shouldnt be joken on...

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda