The world is full of creative and talented artists who deserve to have their work in the spotlight. They go the extra mile to take their calling to a whole other level—and their clients are happy to show off their work.

Our team at Bored Panda wanted to pay homage to some of the most capable tattoo artists out there, so we’ve curated this list of the most impressive 3D tattoos ever. The details and shadowwork are utterly incredible! Scroll down for some magnificent ink inspiration.

#1

Tattoo For My Dear Father, It's Hard To Be A Fisherman

Tattoo For My Dear Father, It's Hard To Be A Fisherman

stojanoski_tattoo Report

#2

This Shark Looks Insane

This Shark Looks Insane

tatu_panda Report

#3

Just Some Typical Florida Activity

Just Some Typical Florida Activity

tatu_panda Report

Now, don’t get us wrong: 2D tattoos are majestic, too. But if you want to push the boundaries of your art and professional life, you can’t keep doing the same things over and over again.

You need to expand, experiment, and try different approaches. Some tattoo artists decide to specialize in the use of colors. Others go for more abstract art. Still, others hone their attention to detail to perfection. And some decide that 3D ink is going to be their forte.
#4

Old Painter

Old Painter

jiro_painter Report

#5

Isn't This The Cutest Otter In The World?

Isn't This The Cutest Otter In The World?

40.tatt Report

#6

Be Yourself

Be Yourself

miro_tattooer Report

Creating the illusion of 3D, whether you’re inking another person or a piece of parchment, comes down to your skills in working with light and shadows, as well as perspective. These create a sense of depth and give the entire design a real-life quality.

You can’t do this by winging it. You need to know how light falls and shadows work in the real world, how objects overlap, and how big or small something looks the closer and further it is from the viewer.
#7

Homer Sticker Tattoo On A Client From British Columbia

Homer Sticker Tattoo On A Client From British Columbia

mr.sticker.tattoo Report

#8

Manta Ray And A Boat. Stingrays Swimming Leisurely In The Calm Sea Are Truly Relaxing

Manta Ray And A Boat. Stingrays Swimming Leisurely In The Calm Sea Are Truly Relaxing

muel_tattoo Report

#9

Dollar Bill Tattoo

Dollar Bill Tattoo

jefreenaderali Report

Truly good tattoos require a mix of several things. They don’t happen by accident (well, maybe once in a blue moon…). For one, you need your tattoo artist to be skilled, capable, and cool as a cucumber under stress.

On top of that, unless you’re fine with completely experimental tats, you need to clearly know what design you want and constantly communicate with the artist.
#10

Someone Asked For A Koi Fish

Someone Asked For A Koi Fish

tatu_panda Report

#11

The Texture Of This Design Is Amazing And The Contrast Quality Is Really High

The Texture Of This Design Is Amazing And The Contrast Quality Is Really High

muel_tattoo Report

#12

This Is Such An Impressive Work

This Is Such An Impressive Work

ontossii Report

Fundamentally, though, there needs to be mutual trust between the artist and their client. If it’s missing, the results are going to pale in comparison to what could have been. You need to be comfortable with the artist and their work.

And that means doing some proper background research before you’ve even set foot in their salon.
#13

This Is Truly Ant Exceptional Work

This Is Truly Ant Exceptional Work

omerxtunca Report

#14

This Thing Is Scary

This Thing Is Scary

tatu_panda Report

#15

Imagination Is Your Superpower

Imagination Is Your Superpower

soniawang Report

Meeting an artist in person is going to tell you a lot about their character. You’ll learn even more about their work ethic, passion for ink, and artistic talents when they start working on your skin. But before all of that happens, you need to sit down and do some research.

Many artists have both business and social media pages these days. They’re absolutely great for clients who want to get to grips with their level of skill, taste, and specialization.
#16

Think, Again. Shadow Tattoo

Think, Again. Shadow Tattoo

miro_tattooer Report

#17

Incredible Piece

Incredible Piece

_winkt Report

#18

Humalog Bottle Tattoo

Humalog Bottle Tattoo

tatu_panda Report

For instance, if you want a 3D tattoo done, you probably shouldn’t head to any random local salon and ask for one. Sure, the artist might know what they’re doing or they’ll just try their best even if they don’t have the right skills. But what you want to do is find a person whose specialty is working with 3D designs.

You need to know for a fact that the tattooist has some experience in this area and feels comfortable with these sorts of designs. They might not live in your neighborhood, so mentally prepare yourself for a possible trip.
#19

Rodeo

Rodeo

tatu_panda Report

#20

Tiny Floral Origami Tattoo

Tiny Floral Origami Tattoo

debrartist Report

#21

Tiny One

Tiny One

cado.tattoo Report

While you’re doing your internet research, consider talking to your friends who have tattoos about the artists whom they trust. People who are truly satisfied with the results will be happy to recommend these artists. Meanwhile, you can call up the salon or even pop in for a quick chat in person to see how viable your design is. Most good artists are happy to answer your questions.

You’ll also get a feel for the atmosphere. It’s actually quite important that you feel comfortable. Trust your gut on this one.
#22

Do You Remember When You Used To Play?

Do You Remember When You Used To Play?

pt78tattoo Report

#23

Fine Line Tattoo

Fine Line Tattoo

pt78tattoo Report

#24

Fox Tattoo

Fox Tattoo

anjelika_kartasheva Report

Another thing to consider is the cost of the design. Clients generally want to get awesome designs done as cheaply as possible. Meanwhile, artists who take pride in their work and are practical know that detailed work requires time, which requires money because we all have to eat and pay rent.

Broadly speaking, you tend to get what you pay for. If you want high-quality ink, instead of a doodle, you have to be willing to splurge. 
#25

Bowser From Super Mario Tattoo

Bowser From Super Mario Tattoo

terioshi Report

#26

SpongeBob Candy Tattoo

SpongeBob Candy Tattoo

mikedevries Report

#27

Blue Goldfish On The Wrist

Blue Goldfish On The Wrist

marci_tatt Report

As ‘Inked’ magazine points out, the best tattoo artists put stock in health and safety precautions. That means that they’ll wear gloves, have their certification up to date, and they’ll keep their workplace clean and neat. Hygiene is vital.

If you feel uncomfortable about being in a dirty and dingy salon, don’t be shy and speak up about it. It’s better to make things slightly awkward than to put your health in danger.
#28

Flying Dragon Tattoo

Flying Dragon Tattoo

lanarae.tattoo Report

#29

Two Tattoos Dedicated To Parents, They Will Always Walk With You

Two Tattoos Dedicated To Parents, They Will Always Walk With You

francyosaki Report

#30

Cats Love Tattoo

Cats Love Tattoo

ugurhasekin Report

Trustworthy artists will also give credit where it’s due and will avoid outright copying other designers’ work. It’s one thing to feel inspired by someone and put your own spin on things. It’s another thing entirely to duplicate someone’s ideas and claim them as your own.

Which of the designs in this list caught your eye the most, Pandas? Do you have any 3D tattoos yourselves? Let us know in the comments! In the meantime, for some more awesome 3D tattoo inspo, take a peek at Bored Panda’s earlier articles.
#31

Blue Seagull

Blue Seagull

muel_tattoo Report

#32

You Received A Manta Ray Swimming On Your Ankle

You Received A Manta Ray Swimming On Your Ankle

muel_tattoo Report

#33

Barium. Abstract Tattoo

Barium. Abstract Tattoo

newtattoo_demi Report

#34

A Custom Chair

A Custom Chair

is.glue Report

#35

Have You Seen The Octopus Documentary? Messed Me Up, Not Gonna Lie. Kind Of Hard To Order Them Appetizers After Watching That

Have You Seen The Octopus Documentary? Messed Me Up, Not Gonna Lie. Kind Of Hard To Order Them Appetizers After Watching That

tatu_panda Report

#36

Reptile Tattoo

Reptile Tattoo

tatu_panda Report

#37

Street Lamp

Street Lamp

miro_tattooer Report

#38

Keep Going Up

Keep Going Up

miro_tattooer Report

#39

The Personality Of Lari

The Personality Of Lari

emilianopanaytattoo Report

#40

Start Small, Dream Big

Start Small, Dream Big

pt78tattoo Report

#41

My Famous Heart Tattoo

My Famous Heart Tattoo

gregory_tattoo Report

#42

Fun Strawberry Candy Tattoo I Did The Other Day

Fun Strawberry Candy Tattoo I Did The Other Day

mikedevries Report

#43

Whale Tattoo

Whale Tattoo

d.smk_tattoo Report

#44

This Unique Tattoo

This Unique Tattoo

alchemistsvalley Report

#45

Manta Rays

Manta Rays

muel_tattoo Report

#46

Zebra Shark

Zebra Shark

miro_tattooer Report

#47

The Crocodile And Its Shadow

The Crocodile And Its Shadow

mr.k_tattoo Report

#48

Look At This Sunflower Shark

Look At This Sunflower Shark

mooji_tt Report

#49

I Love Making These Small 3D Tattoos

I Love Making These Small 3D Tattoos

mad_ink_art Report

#50

This Otter Made Me Want To Do All Tattoos With Shadows

This Otter Made Me Want To Do All Tattoos With Shadows

lanarae.tattoo Report

#51

This Shark Tattoo Was Fun To Do

This Shark Tattoo Was Fun To Do

miabz_tattoos Report

#52

Chair Tattoo

Chair Tattoo

newtattoo_demi Report

#53

Recognize Yourself

Recognize Yourself

ugurhasekin Report

#54

This Is Her First Tattoo, So We Took A Bit Of Time To Decide The Design Because She Loves All Of My Drawings

This Is Her First Tattoo, So We Took A Bit Of Time To Decide The Design Because She Loves All Of My Drawings

jangmi.ink Report

#55

For Me This Is Nightmare Fuel

For Me This Is Nightmare Fuel

swamplost Report

#56

Marco Pantani As A The Pirate

Marco Pantani As A The Pirate

bombayfoor Report

#57

Control Yourself

Control Yourself

luislefeld Report

#58

Blacktip Shark Piece

Blacktip Shark Piece

instagram.com Report

#59

A Stylish Siamese Cat Leisurely Surfing In The Sea With Sharks

A Stylish Siamese Cat Leisurely Surfing In The Sea With Sharks

muel_tattoo Report

#60

Word "Gemini" Dropping Shadow

Word "Gemini" Dropping Shadow

poesie_muette Report

#61

The Serenity Seen Above The Water (Only Fishes, Boats, And Whales Are My Work)

The Serenity Seen Above The Water (Only Fishes, Boats, And Whales Are My Work)

muel_tattoo Report

#62

Evening Walk

Evening Walk

klaracoral Report

#63

Swim Together

Swim Together

ik_tatz Report

#64

Paper Plane Tattoo

Paper Plane Tattoo

m2_tatts Report

#65

A Serene Boat

A Serene Boat

muel_tattoo Report

#66

Bicycle Tattoo With Dotted Shadow

Bicycle Tattoo With Dotted Shadow

notemytattoo Report

#67

If It's There, It Can Also Not Be There

If It's There, It Can Also Not Be There

pt78tattoo Report

#68

Bobby Hill Sticker Tattoo

Bobby Hill Sticker Tattoo

psi_chi Report

#69

This Bottle Tattoo Is One Of My Brainstorms

This Bottle Tattoo Is One Of My Brainstorms

shadow_tattooer Report

#70

Dinosaur Ant

Dinosaur Ant

mr.k_tattoo Report

#71

Spider Tattoo

Spider Tattoo

pablo_barraggan Report

#72

The Truman Show-Inspired Tattoo

The Truman Show-Inspired Tattoo

_dudink_ Report

#73

The Sailor Tattoo

The Sailor Tattoo

_dudink_ Report

#74

Tiny Shark

Tiny Shark

vii_tattoo Report

#75

For My Beautiful Grandma

For My Beautiful Grandma

tat.it.too Report

#76

Origami T-Rex

Origami T-Rex

alchemistsvalley Report

#77

Horror Shadow Tattoo

Horror Shadow Tattoo

swamplost Report

#78

Shark Tattoo

Shark Tattoo

alchemistsvalley Report

#79

Ladder Tattoo

Ladder Tattoo

alchemistsvalley Report

#80

Hammerhead Shark

Hammerhead Shark

miro_tattooer Report

#81

A Whale Shark

A Whale Shark

tattooist_mul Report

#82

I Present My New Work To You

I Present My New Work To You

den_mojiii Report

#83

Princess Spider

Princess Spider

gl.oma Report

#84

Shadow Play

Shadow Play

elementy_tattoo Report

#85

Hammerhead Sharks

Hammerhead Sharks

miro_tattooer Report

#86

This Cute Tattoo

This Cute Tattoo

pt78tattoo Report

#87

This 3D Chess Piece Was Fun To Create

This 3D Chess Piece Was Fun To Create

jesse_rix Report

#88

Fight With Yourself

Fight With Yourself

d.smk_tattoo Report

#89

Playing Children Tattoo

Playing Children Tattoo

bebe.tattoos Report

#90

Lucky Luke Tattoo

Lucky Luke Tattoo

mmtmtn Report

#91

Megumi's Hands, Slightly Enhanced With White Ink

Megumi's Hands, Slightly Enhanced With White Ink

rafal_oddart Report

#92

Jump Around

Jump Around

luislefeld Report

#93

1973 And 1977

1973 And 1977

jiyoo_hontattoo Report

#94

Surrealism, Shadow Work, Custom Design

Surrealism, Shadow Work, Custom Design

miro_tattooer Report

#95

Van Gogh And Koi Fish Combo

Van Gogh And Koi Fish Combo

mooji_tt Report

#96

Goku Tattoo That Looks Like A Sticker

Goku Tattoo That Looks Like A Sticker

mr.sticker.tattoo Report

#97

The Irony Of The Dentistry And Candy

The Irony Of The Dentistry And Candy

edit_paints Report

#98

Shadow Puppet

Shadow Puppet

artesobscurae Report

