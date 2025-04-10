ADVERTISEMENT

They say there’s no arguing about taste, but some decisions seem so objectively awful that the internet can’t help but call people out. Sometimes, it’s okay to be a bit judgmental about art. Unsurprisingly, a huge number of people get tattoos featuring characters from the legendary TV show The Simpsons.

Unfortunately, not all of those designs turn out to be winners. One account on Instagram collects some of the most egregious Simpsons designs ever, and they’re so bad, it’s hard to look away. Check out some of the worst offenders and biggest fails below!