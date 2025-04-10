ADVERTISEMENT

They say there’s no arguing about taste, but some decisions seem so objectively awful that the internet can’t help but call people out. Sometimes, it’s okay to be a bit judgmental about art. Unsurprisingly, a huge number of people get tattoos featuring characters from the legendary TV show The Simpsons.

Unfortunately, not all of those designs turn out to be winners. One account on Instagram collects some of the most egregious Simpsons designs ever, and they’re so bad, it’s hard to look away. Check out some of the worst offenders and biggest fails below!

#1

Simpsons tattoo of a cartoon character in a pickle costume on a person's leg in a tattoo studio.

shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #2

    Simpsons tattoos on toes, featuring cartoon characters, with person smiling in the background.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    lizsiemens avatar
    Liz Siemens
    Liz Siemens
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    I actually like this one. Nice and discreet, but will likely get a good laugh when someone finally does see it.

    #3

    Tattoo of a yellow cartoon character standing next to a llama with background illustrations on an arm.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    The [Bad] Simpsons Tattoos account has been horrifying Instagram with awful ink and terrible designs for nearly a decade, since September 2015. Over the years, the curator of the account has amassed a following of 141k people. The account is a testament to the fact that The Simpsons has had a deep impact on popular culture. Even to the point that some people choose to get tattoos featuring the most popular characters from the show.

    However, just because a TV show character or pop culture icon is popular doesn’t mean that you can pick a tattoo artist at random. No matter what design you have in mind, whether it’s low-key or elaborate, you have to be careful that you reach out to someone who’s skilled, experienced, and qualified to get that particular job done well.

    #4

    Simpsons tattoo featuring multiple characters encircling a donut on a man's bald head.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #5

    "Simpsons tattoo featuring a character hug on a calf, showcasing quirky fan art."

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #6

    Line art Simpsons tattoo of Marge and Homer kissing on skin.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    In this day and age, with such easy access to the internet, it’s easier now than ever to evaluate a tattoo artist and their body of work. Many artists upload their designs on social media or their business sites so that they can show off the type of work that their customers can expect.

    After looking through their photo archive and checking some online reviews, you can either give them a call, send them a message, or pop into their salon for a quick chat.
    #7

    Simple tattoos of The Simpsons' characters with distorted features, labeled "BRAT" and "LASI."

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #8

    Simpsons tattoo featuring a character with a mermaid body, pink shell top, and green tail on skin.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #9

    Tattoo of a Simpsons character on a person's neck, showcasing a unique and unusual design style.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    On the one hand, you, as the customer, want to get a feel for the artist and figure out whether you can trust them to ink your fave design in their personal style.

    On the other hand, the artist will likely want to gauge your attitude as well and to check whether there’s a match between your expectations and their skill level and approach.
    #10

    Homer Simpson tattoo on a bald head, showcasing a unique Simpsons tattoo design.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #11

    Tattoo of a cartoon character with wavy blue lines on a person's lower back, inspired by The Simpsons.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #12

    Simpsons tattoo with character names misspelled, inked on neck.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    For example, someone who doesn’t focus as much on animated character designs may feel like they’re not experienced enough to ink Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, or Maggie. On the flip side, someone who’s very much on top of pop culture might see this as a challenge that genuinely excites them.

    #13

    Two tattoos on a chest: one of a name "Mary" and a funny Simpson character with "Marge" script.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #14

    A humorous Simpsons tattoo featuring Milhouse with exaggerated features on a person's skin.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #15

    Simple sketch tattoo of a character on a leg, inspired by The Simpsons.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    Often, artists put small stylistic twists on designs, so you have to be okay with them taking some small liberties. Let the professionals do their jobs without micromanaging them.

    That being said, you also want to be transparent about your expectations. If something genuinely bothers you, speak up. Just try to be friendly about it. At the end of the day, you won’t get anywhere without open and honest communication.
    #16

    Simpsons tattoo featuring Homer upside down on a cross with text "Christ is Watching," surrounded by ice cream and pizza designs.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #17

    Tattoo of a matchstick resembling a character from The Simpsons on a person's arm.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #18

    Unusual Simpsons tattoo with distorted character features on skin.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    Regret is something that we all face at some point in our lives. Most often, we regret the things we don’t do rather than the ones we end up doing. However, if you get a truly awful tattoo, it’s only natural to feel upset and embarrassed.

    Luckily, there are lots of ways to remove tattoos with modern technology. The biggest downsides, though, are that it can be expensive, time-consuming, and painful.

    #19

    Tattoo of "El Barto waz here!" on an arm, representing a Simpsons tattoo done in a garage for $5.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #20

    Yellow cartoon character tattoo with "Worst Tattoo Ever" text, referencing a humorous Simpsons design.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #21

    Simpsons tattoo with Marge and Bart in vivid colors on arm.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    With that in mind, it’s usually best to thoroughly think through your choice before committing to it. Something that you could do is get a temporary tattoo of your design and see how you feel about it a few weeks or months later.

    You could also set your design as your phone wallpaper and then check whether or not you’re sick of it months down the line. In short, you want to get a sense for how you’ll think of the tattoo not just now when you’re super excited, but also after lots of time has passed.

    #22

    Minimalist cartoon character tattoo, showcasing sketchy line work on skin.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #23

    Homer Simpson tattoo on leg with humorous text, highlighting questionable Simpsons tattoo choices.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #24

    Simpsons tattoos featuring Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie in black ink on an arm.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    The Cleveland Clinic explains that one popular way to remove tattoos is laser tattoo removal, which involves focused beams of light heating up the ink particles in your skin to break them down so that your immune system can remove them. Usually, this takes multiple sessions.

    Another technique is dermabrasion, a surgical procedure where your outer skin layers are removed, including the tattoo ink. This will leave an open wound on your skin, which will need lots of time to heal.
    #25

    Minimalist Simpsons tattoo on forearm, featuring a simple sketch and the word "Moo."

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #26

    Muscular cartoon character tattoo on a thigh, featuring humorous elements from The Simpsons.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #27

    Unusual Simpsons tattoo depicting a crude drawing of a character labeled "Kresty."

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    Other procedures include chemical peels (using chemicals to remove the permanent ink from your skin), surgical excision (removing the skin with the ink and then stitching the skin together, but this only works for small tattoos), and removal creams (they contain irritating and damaging acids that work slowly over months and may not be as efficient as other techniques).

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Simpsons tattoo featuring a distorted character holding a beer on an arm.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #29

    A black line tattoo of a Simpsons character on a person's leg.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #30

    Homer Simpson tattoo error with misspelling on a person's foot.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    Which of these abhorrent Simpsons tattoos do you personally feel are the very worst of the bunch, dear Pandas? Were there any designs that you thought were so bad that they’re actually kinda good?

    Have you ever regretted getting a tattoo? What designs are you the most proud of? What, for you, are the signs of a truly great artist? We’d love to hear your opinions. Feel free to share yours in the comments.

    #31

    Simpsons tattoo depicting a humorous dance sequence on a person's back.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #32

    Two funny Simpsons tattoos with text "Lindsay Say" and "Kurt Bimbson" on a person's leg.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #33

    Feet with tattoos referencing Lisa Simpson braces scene.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #34

    Tattoo of a character resembling Mewtwo with "Moe" theme on a leg, referencing Simpsons tattoos.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #35

    QR code tattoo leads to a Simpsons "Steamed Hams" video, combining humor with unusual tattoo ideas.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #36

    Simple Simpsons tattoos of characters as ducks on a person's arm.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #37

    Unusual Simpsons tattoo featuring a distorted yellow character with exaggerated lips on a person's arm.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #38

    Simpsons tattoo of a character with "Never Give Up" text on a leg.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #39

    Toe tattoo of a cartoon character in a tattoo parlor, highlighting quirky Simpsons tattoo design.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #40

    Bizarre Simpsons tattoo with exaggerated features and rough outlines, showcasing a unique artistic style.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #41

    Simpsons tattoo featuring a sad character on a person's leg.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #42

    Simpsons tattoo of a character with braids and face tattoos on skin, blending cartoon and realistic styles.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #43

    Minimalist Simpsons tattoo with misspelled text reading "Omard Sinson" on skin.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #44

    Tattoo of a distorted Simpsons character on forearm, highlighting unusual design features.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #45

    Simpsons tattoos on a shaved head, featuring various characters in a colorful design, displayed in an indoor setting.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #46

    Tattoo of a character resembling Homer Simpson in a red dress, parody style.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #47

    Tattoo of two Simpsons characters embracing, showcasing bold colors and a humorous vibe.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #48

    Simpsons tattoo of a two-headed winged creature with glasses, wearing an orange garment.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #49

    Simpsons tattoo featuring characters in a "Just Married" car design.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #50

    Arm featuring a simple line tattoo of a Simpsons character.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #51

    Cartoon character tattoo attempt with glasses and bowtie, resembling a rough sketch from The Simpsons series.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #52

    Minimalist Simpsons tattoo of a character on skin.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #53

    Unique Simpsons tattoo with colorful characters displaying quirky features.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #54

    Minimalist Simpsons tattoos featuring Bart on two legs.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #55

    Minimalist tattoo of a character from The Simpsons with glasses and a peculiar expression.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #56

    Horrible Simpsons tattoo of a character petting a dog with a humorous caption.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #57

    Two small, poorly drawn Simpsons tattoos of Lisa with misspelled names, on different arms.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #58

    A Simpsons tattoo of Marge with blue hair and a green dress on a person's skin.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #59

    Simpsons tattoos on legs featuring exaggerated cartoon faces with spiky hair and dramatic expressions.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #60

    A distorted tattoo of Bart Simpson on skin, illustrating a humorous Simpsons tattoo design.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #61

    A Simpsons tattoo with "Eat Pant" text on the skin.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #62

    Simpsons tattoo featuring a character mix-up, blending elements humorously on skin.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #63

    Tattoo of a distorted Homer Simpson on a leg, with "LAUGHS" text below.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #64

    Simpsons tattoo of character in a suit with the text "Homer? Who is Homer?" surrounded by question marks.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #65

    Poorly drawn Simpsons tattoo featuring a misspelling of Bart's name.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #66

    A poorly done Simpsons tattoo with a design featuring a character's head and the word "DOU" alongside.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #67

    A poorly drawn Simpsons tattoo on an arm, with a jagged outline.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #68

    Tattoo of a cartoon character with the phrase "Eat My Shirts" on a leg outside a tattoo parlor.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #69

    Forearm with Simpsons tattoos in a clothing store aisle, featuring quirky designs.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #70

    Amateur Simpsons tattoo of a character with "Eat Pant" text on someone's leg.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #71

    Cartoon character tattoo with distorted features on an arm, resembling a parody from The Simpsons series.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #72

    Homer Simpson tattoo on an arm with exaggerated features and vibrant colors, inside a tattoo studio.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #73

    Simpsons tattoo featuring a quirky Marge design on someone's leg in a park setting.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #74

    Simpsons tattoo featuring a rudimentary drawing of a character playing a saxophone on someone's arm.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #75

    Simpsons tattoos of Bart and Lisa with skull designs on hands, featuring the word "Stardust" on fingers.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #76

    Simpsons tattoo of a character with blue eyeshadow, smoking, above the phrase "Eat my shorts."

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #77

    Simpsons tattoos on toes featuring two male characters with stern expressions.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #78

    Simplistic Simpsons tattoo of Homer with Japanese text.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #79

    Simpsons tattoo featuring a stylized character surrounded by leaves and a flower.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #80

    Minimalist Simpsons tattoo depicting a quirky character in sunglasses inked on forearm.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #81

    Man with a Simpsons tattoo reading "Krusty" on his stomach, surrounded by stars.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #82

    Tattoo of a "Free Trampoline" ad from The Simpsons, featuring text saying 534 Center St.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #83

    Simple Simpsons tattoo featuring Bart on a person's ankle above a white sneaker.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #84

    A blurry Simpsons tattoo with text "Do Not Sell To This Boy," depicting a humorous scene.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

    #85

    Lisa Simpson tattoo playing saxophone on an arm in vibrant colors.

    shittysimpsonstattoos Report

