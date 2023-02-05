When it comes to taste and a sense of aesthetics, beauty is often in the eye of the beholder. When considering fashion trends, hairstyles, and tattoo choices, the most important thing is that the person is happy with their decisions. If you enjoy silly, goofy, and funny ink masterpieces, then don’t let anyone get in your way! Though, sometimes, the tattoo artist you paid might have messed things up. Just a tiny bit.

The ‘Sucky Tattoos’ Instagram page celebrates this hilarity and bizarreness by showcasing some of the most fun and odd tattoos to ever be shared on the internet. The founder of the page states that “sucky tattoos are the best tattoos.”

Some of these tats are brilliant works of comedy that people intentionally got. Others, however, are proof that not all artists are as skilled as they claim to be. While still other designs are so bad that they loop around and start looking kind of good again. Check out some of the best pics, as shared by ‘Sucky Tattoos,’ below, and upvote the ones that made you laugh or that you’d actually consider getting.

Bored Panda reached out to the founder of the 'Sucky Tattoos' page, and they were happy to tell us all about the awesome project. "I never really 'made it' as a tattooer but tattooing is and has been my life," they said.

Meanwhile, we also got in touch with David McKinlay, the friendly founder of the Archangel 1608 Tattoo Studio in Edinburgh, for his advice on spotting a high-quality artist. Read on for both of our interviews!

