The obvious needs to be repeated—celebrities get a ton of attention both in real-life and online. So everything that they do, say, and write has a very wide impact. But we must never forget that stars are just like (richer, possibly slightly more talented versions of) us. And they write weird internet posts, too! No, they definitely don’t always post gold, and some internet users are quick to pounce on that.

A recent post by popular Canadian singer and songwriter Claire Elise Boucher, better known as Grimes, went viral on Twitter. The celebrity shared a photo of her new tattoo with a bizarre caption, sparking a massive thread where people shared pics of strange and low-quality ink with the very same caption. Scroll down to see how much fun the internet had.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

biscuittts Report

16points
POST
#2

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

JUNlPER Report

13points
POST
Persephone
Persephone
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg I love and hate this 🤣

3
3points
reply
#3

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

crocnate Report

13points
POST
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one's pretty funny, actually.

1
1point
reply

Popstar Grimes’ post went massively viral across Twitter. At the time of writing, her thread was already viewed a jaw-dropping 120 million times, was retweeted nearly 2.1k times, and was quoted by 15.6k Twitter users.

This kind of attention isn’t unusual for the celebrity. She has 1.3 million followers on the social media platform, so anything she posts is bound to get a ton of engagement. However, this post in particular provided a lot of fun for some internet users who were puzzled both by the tattoo design, as well as the strange caption.
#4

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

cutehappyfungi Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#5

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

modelodestroyer Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#6

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

skekpen Report

12points
POST
KJ
KJ
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a deep and meaningful tattoo.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Grimes is very well known for her music which has a very wide range, incorporating influences from electronic music, hip-hop, and rock to embracing lo-fi R&B and futuristic dance-pop. However, these labels really don’t do her work justice. It’s worth it to listen to a few of her own songs and make up your own opinion.
#7

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

lamastabo Report

12points
POST
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yippee ki-yay, motherquacker

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#8

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

emodog98 Report

10points
POST
#9

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

BootlegButtons2 Report

9points
POST

Some of her hits are really great while others might be a bit too weird to appeal to the broader public. But that strangeness and otherworldliness is part of Grimes’ identity as an entertainer.

Aside from making music, Grimes has also worked as a voice actress, probably most notably in the 2020 video game Cyberpunk 2077, released by CD Projekt Red. She is also a judge on the music competition game show, Alter Ego.
#10

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

rxnata_ Report

9points
POST
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought is was "33 Downtown, via freeway" bus #2525. /s 🚌

0
0points
reply
#11

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

cxmxjxrxtt Report

9points
POST
#12

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

lm_sole Report

8points
POST

The popstar’s work has been widely praised, and she has won numerous awards. For instance, Visions, her third studio album released in 2012, won Electronic Album of the Year at the Juno Awards the following years. She’s also received nominations for her work as a director on the video for her single, Oblivion. She has also won Video of the Year at the Juno Awards in 2017 and 2018 for Kill V. Main and Venus Fly, respectively.
#13

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

mountbellyache Report

8points
POST
KJ
KJ
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hopefully this person knows a good tattoo cover up artist.

2
2points
reply
#14

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

ebichusgf Report

8points
POST
The Red Snapper
The Red Snapper
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love books since I was young. So ... is that the reason why I'm short and flat?

0
0points
reply
#15

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

CamaradaHidalgo Report

8points
POST
The Red Snapper
The Red Snapper
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The 3D effect in this masterpiece is truly impressive!

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Though this sense of surreal oddity is part of Grimes’ charm, the popstar’s comments sometimes do go overboard. In this case, her Twitter post about how getting a new tattoo shows her altered mind as she changes her body “from the way God made it” might be interpreted as being slightly overdramatic and even edgy. And that’s definitely what some Twitter users thought as they gently roasted the celeb for those words.
#16

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

jondon6below Report

8points
POST
#17

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

_mrpussy Report

8points
POST
Reba Jane
Reba Jane
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like a child has coloured that in

0
0points
reply
#18

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

StreetNightLive Report

7points
POST
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like a toothpaste brand.

3
3points
reply

At the end of the day, what truly matters is that the person who got the tattoo likes the design. Oh, others can (and will) judge, but it’s impossible to make everyone happy with your choices. Especially when you’re a celebrity! No matter how stylish, witty, and capable you are, someone will still find something mean to say or will use any excuse to tease you. Ignore the haters, embrace what you love. Though that’s often easier said than done because most of us care what other people think of us. 
#19

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

ProManimalUnity Report

7points
POST
#20

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

bigmoneycommie Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#21

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

Stauhn Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

Some time ago, one Reddit user, u/Flowerlock, very elegantly explained to Bored Panda why so many people seem to have such strong opinions about what other folks get inked on their bodies. Some tattoo designs might be questionable or might not meet everyone’s standards for taste, yes, but some internet users are incredibly vocal about their (dis)likes.

“Tattoos are so popular these days and everyone has their own idea on what makes a good tattoo,” the redditor told us during an earlier interview.
#22

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

paraplyene Report

7points
POST
#23

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

simulationslave Report

7points
POST
Reba Jane
Reba Jane
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't like the missing gaps of colour they've done to try and give it dimension. I'd have to colour them in with a sharpie!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#24

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

chococrispis_13 Report

7points
POST

“When somebody gets a tattoo which goes against your own taste, beliefs or opinions it can be amusing at best or downright cringeworthy or offensive at worst, so a lot of people have strong opinions on the subject matter,” the internet users shared their thoughts about how subjective things like taste can inspire people to be very openly judgmental of others.

We were also curious about what the internet user thought about people regretting tattoo designs. "I think in all honesty most people would politely say to the tattoo artist that everything is fine and that they’re happy with it, almost try to fool themselves that this design that they have for life is okay and that they’re happy with it, but deep down you’re embarrassed to show it off to your friends and you become self-conscious of it," they said.
#25

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

FNaF_Funnies Report

6points
POST
#26

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

chaomix Report

6points
POST
#27

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

LarryAlbertGil Report

6points
POST

"After they’ve gotten over the initial stage of denying it and time has moved on I think most people would either laugh it off as a bad idea or try to cover it up with a better design.” Laser removal, too, is an alternative if someone feels like they deeply regret their ink or believe they’ve outgrown the design, as they start a new chapter in their lives.

"I have tattoos myself and I find the best way to not regret them is to have them as your phone's wallpaper for at least six months and if you get sick of it after that time period then you are definitely going to get sick of it when it is on you for life," the internet user told Bored Panda.
#28

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

bongfuckr Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#29

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

69selfis666 Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#30

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

NessaMrtns Report

6points
POST

"And if you’re not happy with the design a tattoo artist has created, say it beforehand! Don’t wait until it’s too late, a moment of politeness could be a lifetime of regret if you don’t just speak your mind then and there! The coolest designs are the ones that somebody has thought of by themselves or a design thought up by the tattoo artist and is unique to them. I think it’s best not to follow trends as they are not permanent but your tattoo is!"
#31

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

FDbones Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#32

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

cailynskindapog Report

6points
POST
Silly-Rabbit
Silly-Rabbit
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one is actually very pretty. Well done.

1
1point
reply
#33

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

cholupa_enjoyer Report

6points
POST
#34

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

brokewtch Report

6points
POST
#35

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

peipnpu Report

6points
POST
#36

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

agotadisima Report

6points
POST
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like He squeezed it

0
0points
reply
#37

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

m00shi_ Report

6points
POST
#38

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

sadvil Report

6points
POST
Reba Jane
Reba Jane
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I read this in my head as though it was the narration of a documentary! Or from Outlander :P

0
0points
reply
#39

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

gluebriel Report

5points
POST
#40

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

Loowikiwi Report

5points
POST
#41

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

TheFlorinStoica Report

5points
POST
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, no worries, mom...those are temporary tattoos.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

cavexcanem Report

5points
POST
#43

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

elacrunch Report

5points
POST
#44

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

iamgrinthal Report

5points
POST
#45

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

panbog7 Report

4points
POST
#46

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

loevir123 Report

4points
POST
#47

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

ivetsurce Report

4points
POST
#48

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

juldtd Report

4points
POST
#49

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

jj173_r Report

4points
POST
#50

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

viteduma Report

4points
POST
#51

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

c_sinc_ Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

katerrill Report

3points
POST
#53

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

timcunty Report

3points
POST
#54

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

averydaisyy Report

3points
POST
#55

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

17dragonflies Report

3points
POST
#56

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

anabelgstevens1 Report

2points
POST
#57

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

sacrificialmilk Report

2points
POST
#58

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

TheFlorinStoica Report

2points
POST
#59

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

vulniccura Report

2points
POST
#60

People-Roasting-Grimes-Tattoos-Twitter

thespiangel Report

2points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!