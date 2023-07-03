Grimes Posts Her New Tattoos With A Weird Caption, People Can’t Help But Make Fun Of It
The obvious needs to be repeated—celebrities get a ton of attention both in real-life and online. So everything that they do, say, and write has a very wide impact. But we must never forget that stars are just like (richer, possibly slightly more talented versions of) us. And they write weird internet posts, too! No, they definitely don’t always post gold, and some internet users are quick to pounce on that.
A recent post by popular Canadian singer and songwriter Claire Elise Boucher, better known as Grimes, went viral on Twitter. The celebrity shared a photo of her new tattoo with a bizarre caption, sparking a massive thread where people shared pics of strange and low-quality ink with the very same caption. Scroll down to see how much fun the internet had.
Popstar Grimes’ post went massively viral across Twitter. At the time of writing, her thread was already viewed a jaw-dropping 120 million times, was retweeted nearly 2.1k times, and was quoted by 15.6k Twitter users.
This kind of attention isn’t unusual for the celebrity. She has 1.3 million followers on the social media platform, so anything she posts is bound to get a ton of engagement. However, this post in particular provided a lot of fun for some internet users who were puzzled both by the tattoo design, as well as the strange caption.
Grimes is very well known for her music which has a very wide range, incorporating influences from electronic music, hip-hop, and rock to embracing lo-fi R&B and futuristic dance-pop. However, these labels really don’t do her work justice. It’s worth it to listen to a few of her own songs and make up your own opinion.
Some of her hits are really great while others might be a bit too weird to appeal to the broader public. But that strangeness and otherworldliness is part of Grimes’ identity as an entertainer.
Aside from making music, Grimes has also worked as a voice actress, probably most notably in the 2020 video game Cyberpunk 2077, released by CD Projekt Red. She is also a judge on the music competition game show, Alter Ego.
I thought is was "33 Downtown, via freeway" bus #2525. /s 🚌
The popstar’s work has been widely praised, and she has won numerous awards. For instance, Visions, her third studio album released in 2012, won Electronic Album of the Year at the Juno Awards the following years. She’s also received nominations for her work as a director on the video for her single, Oblivion. She has also won Video of the Year at the Juno Awards in 2017 and 2018 for Kill V. Main and Venus Fly, respectively.
I love books since I was young. So ... is that the reason why I'm short and flat?
Though this sense of surreal oddity is part of Grimes’ charm, the popstar’s comments sometimes do go overboard. In this case, her Twitter post about how getting a new tattoo shows her altered mind as she changes her body “from the way God made it” might be interpreted as being slightly overdramatic and even edgy. And that’s definitely what some Twitter users thought as they gently roasted the celeb for those words.
At the end of the day, what truly matters is that the person who got the tattoo likes the design. Oh, others can (and will) judge, but it’s impossible to make everyone happy with your choices. Especially when you’re a celebrity! No matter how stylish, witty, and capable you are, someone will still find something mean to say or will use any excuse to tease you. Ignore the haters, embrace what you love. Though that’s often easier said than done because most of us care what other people think of us.
Some time ago, one Reddit user, u/Flowerlock, very elegantly explained to Bored Panda why so many people seem to have such strong opinions about what other folks get inked on their bodies. Some tattoo designs might be questionable or might not meet everyone’s standards for taste, yes, but some internet users are incredibly vocal about their (dis)likes.
“Tattoos are so popular these days and everyone has their own idea on what makes a good tattoo,” the redditor told us during an earlier interview.
“When somebody gets a tattoo which goes against your own taste, beliefs or opinions it can be amusing at best or downright cringeworthy or offensive at worst, so a lot of people have strong opinions on the subject matter,” the internet users shared their thoughts about how subjective things like taste can inspire people to be very openly judgmental of others.
We were also curious about what the internet user thought about people regretting tattoo designs. "I think in all honesty most people would politely say to the tattoo artist that everything is fine and that they’re happy with it, almost try to fool themselves that this design that they have for life is okay and that they’re happy with it, but deep down you’re embarrassed to show it off to your friends and you become self-conscious of it," they said.
"After they’ve gotten over the initial stage of denying it and time has moved on I think most people would either laugh it off as a bad idea or try to cover it up with a better design.” Laser removal, too, is an alternative if someone feels like they deeply regret their ink or believe they’ve outgrown the design, as they start a new chapter in their lives.
"I have tattoos myself and I find the best way to not regret them is to have them as your phone's wallpaper for at least six months and if you get sick of it after that time period then you are definitely going to get sick of it when it is on you for life," the internet user told Bored Panda.
"And if you’re not happy with the design a tattoo artist has created, say it beforehand! Don’t wait until it’s too late, a moment of politeness could be a lifetime of regret if you don’t just speak your mind then and there! The coolest designs are the ones that somebody has thought of by themselves or a design thought up by the tattoo artist and is unique to them. I think it’s best not to follow trends as they are not permanent but your tattoo is!"
Why have I never heard of "legendary" Canadian singer and songwriter Claire Elise Boucher, better known as Grimes?
