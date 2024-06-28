ADVERTISEMENT

There are many tattoo artists, and each of them develops a unique style. In this case, Mat Rule is famous for his distinctive mash-up technique that has garnered over 188K followers on Instagram.

Mat is a French tattoo artist who blends two contrasting drawing styles into one very cool hybrid. Most commonly, he features realistic black-and-white elements with cartoonish, colorful ones.

Previously, Mat shared about his influences: "I think many artists influenced my work, and still do. Some are so good that it gives me the motivation to always try to do better. But at the beginning, I was only focused on Myke Chambers' work, and later, I discovered the work of Yogi Barrett and Dzikson. It blew my mind."

More info: Instagram | Facebook