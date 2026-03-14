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The Academy Awards red carpet has long been one of the most glamorous fashion stages in the world. Every year, celebrities arrive in show-stopping ensembles, turning Hollywood’s biggest night into a celebration of style as much as cinema.

The Oscars are considered to follow a “black tie” dress code. That usually means tuxedos for men and elegant, floor-length gowns for women.

This attire guideline dates back to 1969, when dancer and Broadway choreographer Gower Champion produced the ceremony and formally established it.

Fashion and rules, however, do not always go hand in hand. Hence, here’s a look at 15 outfits that came close to breaking the Oscars' wardrobe protocol over the years.