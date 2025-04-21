Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“How About You Do It?”: Rachel Zegler Begs Fans For Help With Sick Dog But It Backfires
Celebrities, News

“How About You Do It?”: Rachel Zegler Begs Fans For Help With Sick Dog But It Backfires

Rachel Zegler is swapping red carpets for vet visits after her beloved dog suddenly fell ill and traditional medical advice offered no answers.

Now relying on amateur pet doctors on social media, the actress shared an emotional update on her Instagram stories in hopes of finding a lasting remedy among her 2.5 million followers.

Online users, however, saw the posts as an opportunity to call out the actress.

  • Rachel Zegler turns to Instagram for advice after her dog falls seriously ill, sparking backlash.
  • Online users accused Zegler of using her dog's illness to seek sympathy amid the ongoing Snow White controversy.
  • Some users jokingly blamed the dog's sickness on the actress's failed Snow White remake.
    Snow White actress Rachel Zegler took to social media to ask for help for her sick dog

    I don’t know who this person is, but they are posing confidently with long dark hair against a neutral background.

    Image credits: rachelzegler

    On Sunday, April 20, the Snow White actress posted a series of Instagram stories detailing her dog Lenny’s ongoing health issues. Saying that she’s already been to multiple veterinarians over the last few days, her dog is still suffering from bad stomach issues and no appetite.

    Saying that everything else has been “a de*d end,” the actress decided to turn to Instagram. She wrote, “Folks, sweet Lenny has crazy diarrhea and a loss of appetite, and nothing is helping.” Saying that he has never been like this before, the actress shared that she is “really, really stressed.”

    Zegler’s dog Lenny is suffering from stomach issues and loss of appetite

    Woman sitting beside a fluffy dog on a wooden floor, looking at the camera.

    Image credits: rachelzegler

    Zegler said her mom has been making chicken and rice to tempt Lenny, but it hasn’t helped. They’re now trying an appetite stimulant and anti-diarrhetic to ease his symptoms.

    While Lenny is still playful and shows no signs of internal issues, the West Side Story actress is especially stressed with an overseas flight just days away. She added she’s ready to “pull [her] hair out” if another vet tells her to simply wait it out while Lenny is “spraying all over [her] apartment with such urgency.”

    Online users slammed the actress, saying she is using her dog for sympathy

    Dog with health issues looking out car window; urgent help sought.

    Image credits: rachelzegler

    Following the Snow White backlash Zegler received for her controversial remarks, social media’s comment section wasn’t entirely kind to the actress.

    One user said the actress is trying to get sympathy, saying, “She just trying to start a conversation because she knows everybody hates her. She probably doing this on purpose just so people sympathize with her.” 

    Rachel Zegler's sick dog in distress at home and hospital, seeking fan support.

    Image credits: rachelzegler

    Another agreed, “Using a pet to get sympathy from animal lovers is wild.”

    A third slammed the actress, saying, “Probably a side effect from the negative energy she’s always putting out- I’d be sick too.”

    One user wrote, “Sounds like the dog could use a break from her. Wouldn’t be surprised to hear he’s doing better once she’s left for her trip overseas.”

    Some users joked that the dog fell ill after watching Snow White

    Person in a green sweater with a dog resting its head on their shoulder, seeking help for a sick pet.

    Image credits: rachelzegler

    Others joked about the movie’s infamous ratings and box-office flop. One wrote, “Probably got sick from watching Snow White. Poor doggy.” While another agreed, “Poor dog, keep the dog away from watching Snow White.” 

    A third took another swing at Disney’s Snow White, saying, “Probably seen that movie.”  

    While one user added, “That’s because the dog is getting sick of her sh*t.” 

    There were others who wished Zegler’s dog a quick recovery

    Rachel Zegler with her sick dog seeking help; the dog is recovering, receiving meds via catheter.

    Image credits: rachelzegler

    Among the spiteful comments were some who wished Lenny the dog a quick recovery. One user said, “You can hate her all you want. The dog does not deserve to be sick.”

    To which another user agreed, “As much as I can’t stand her, the dog is a different story.”

    While one asked, “The amount of absolute meanness people have even for a stranger needs to be studied. Why have we as a society, become so awful lately?”

    Some users suggested that Lenny might be suffering from parvovirus, a highly contagious disease caused by canine parvovirus type 2 (CPV-2) that targets white blood cells and the gastrointestinal tract in dogs. However, symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, and loss of appetite could also indicate gastroenteritis, a common stomach condition that ranges from mild to severe.

    The actress has frequently shared her beloved dog Lenny on social media

    Individual in a costume standing in a trailer doorway, posing thoughtfully.

    Image credits: rachelzegler

    Lenny, who recently turned two, is the apple of Zegler’s eye. The actress has long worn her love for him on her sleeve, even calling herself “Lenny’s mom” in her Instagram bio. In one post shared by a Disney fan page, Zegler is seen hugging and petting her pup, with the caption calling her a “real-life princess—kind-hearted, graceful, and an absolute dog lover through and through.”

    In an interview, the actress also shared that Lenny loves watching the dog animation Bluey. In a Dog Date video posted by YouTuber Josh Horowitz, Zegler can be seen enjoying her time with Lenny.

    The actress was in the middle of controversy throughout Disney’s Snow White press tour

    Young woman in a vibrant costume, holding an apple, spotlight on "Rachel Zegler.

    Image credits: rachelzegler

    Rachel Zegler was left at the center of controversy during Disney’s live-action Snow White remake’s press tour. The movie became a box-office nightmare after the leading lady slammed the original movie as “dated” and called the prince a “stalker,” fueling massive backlash from fans. 

    Controversy also exploded over casting a Latina actress as the traditionally pale princess, contributing to the film’s disastrous IMDb rating of just 1.7 stars. The backlash intensified when actor Peter Dinklage blasted Disney’s CGI seven dwarfs as “backwards,” fueling calls for boycotts and turning the fairy tale into a PR disaster.

    Online users reacted to Zegler’s recent posts about her dog’s health

    Comment saying "how about you do it, Rachel" in response to request for help with sick dog.

    Comment criticizing Rachel Zegler for not knowing to take sick dog to vet.

    Text from Amara Milliken about negative energy, linked to a sick dog incident involving Rachel Zegler.

    Text of a comment critical of someone's attempt to seek sympathy from others.

    Comment by Jacob Gavin Murray about disliking dogs of people he dislikes.

    Screenshot of Ted Galvan's comment about using a pet for sympathy from animal lovers.

    Comment about Rachel Zegler's sick dog, linking it humorously to watching Snow White.

    Comment advises taking sick dog to vet after Rachel Zegler's plea for help.

    Comment about Rachel Zegler's sick dog from Raymond Chapman, discussing her daily influence.

    Comment questioning Rachel Zegler's request for help with her sick dog.

    Comment criticizing Rachel Zegler's plea for help with her sick dog.

    Comment questioning Rachel Zegler's request for help with sick dog, asking about her financial means for the vet.

    Comment discussing meanness in society, questioning recent societal changes.

    Comment criticizing about sick dog situation linked to Rachel Zegler.

    Jason Carroll's supportive message for Rachel Zegler's sick dog, expressing well wishes and solidarity.

    Comment reacts to request for help with sick dog, highlighting different opinions on Rachel Zegler.

    Comment from Alexandra Vargas saying, "Praying for his recovery" with a prayer emoji, discussing Rachel Zegler's dog.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

