“How About You Do It?”: Rachel Zegler Begs Fans For Help With Sick Dog But It Backfires

Rachel Zegler is swapping red carpets for vet visits after her beloved dog suddenly fell ill and traditional medical advice offered no answers.

Now relying on amateur pet doctors on social media, the actress shared an emotional update on her Instagram stories in hopes of finding a lasting remedy among her 2.5 million followers.

Online users, however, saw the posts as an opportunity to call out the actress.

Highlights Rachel Zegler turns to Instagram for advice after her dog falls seriously ill, sparking backlash.

Online users accused Zegler of using her dog's illness to seek sympathy amid the ongoing Snow White controversy.

Some users jokingly blamed the dog's sickness on the actress's failed Snow White remake.

Snow White actress Rachel Zegler took to social media to ask for help for her sick dog

Image credits: rachelzegler

On Sunday, April 20, the Snow White actress posted a series of Instagram stories detailing her dog Lenny’s ongoing health issues. Saying that she’s already been to multiple veterinarians over the last few days, her dog is still suffering from bad stomach issues and no appetite.

Saying that everything else has been “a de*d end,” the actress decided to turn to Instagram. She wrote, “Folks, sweet Lenny has crazy diarrhea and a loss of appetite, and nothing is helping.” Saying that he has never been like this before, the actress shared that she is “really, really stressed.”

Zegler’s dog Lenny is suffering from stomach issues and loss of appetite

Image credits: rachelzegler

Zegler said her mom has been making chicken and rice to tempt Lenny, but it hasn’t helped. They’re now trying an appetite stimulant and anti-diarrhetic to ease his symptoms.

While Lenny is still playful and shows no signs of internal issues, the West Side Story actress is especially stressed with an overseas flight just days away. She added she’s ready to “pull [her] hair out” if another vet tells her to simply wait it out while Lenny is “spraying all over [her] apartment with such urgency.”

Online users slammed the actress, saying she is using her dog for sympathy

Image credits: rachelzegler

Following the Snow White backlash Zegler received for her controversial remarks, social media’s comment section wasn’t entirely kind to the actress.

One user said the actress is trying to get sympathy, saying, “She just trying to start a conversation because she knows everybody hates her. She probably doing this on purpose just so people sympathize with her.”



Image credits: rachelzegler

Another agreed, “Using a pet to get sympathy from animal lovers is wild.”

A third slammed the actress, saying, “Probably a side effect from the negative energy she’s always putting out- I’d be sick too.”

One user wrote, “Sounds like the dog could use a break from her. Wouldn’t be surprised to hear he’s doing better once she’s left for her trip overseas.”

Some users joked that the dog fell ill after watching Snow White

Image credits: rachelzegler

Others joked about the movie’s infamous ratings and box-office flop. One wrote, “Probably got sick from watching Snow White. Poor doggy.” While another agreed, “Poor dog, keep the dog away from watching Snow White.”

A third took another swing at Disney’s Snow White, saying, “Probably seen that movie.”

While one user added, “That’s because the dog is getting sick of her sh*t.”

There were others who wished Zegler’s dog a quick recovery

Image credits: rachelzegler

Among the spiteful comments were some who wished Lenny the dog a quick recovery. One user said, “You can hate her all you want. The dog does not deserve to be sick.”

To which another user agreed, “As much as I can’t stand her, the dog is a different story.”

While one asked, “The amount of absolute meanness people have even for a stranger needs to be studied. Why have we as a society, become so awful lately?”

Some users suggested that Lenny might be suffering from parvovirus, a highly contagious disease caused by canine parvovirus type 2 (CPV-2) that targets white blood cells and the gastrointestinal tract in dogs. However, symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, and loss of appetite could also indicate gastroenteritis, a common stomach condition that ranges from mild to severe.

The actress has frequently shared her beloved dog Lenny on social media

Image credits: rachelzegler

Lenny, who recently turned two, is the apple of Zegler’s eye. The actress has long worn her love for him on her sleeve, even calling herself “Lenny’s mom” in her Instagram bio. In one post shared by a Disney fan page, Zegler is seen hugging and petting her pup, with the caption calling her a “real-life princess—kind-hearted, graceful, and an absolute dog lover through and through.”

In an interview, the actress also shared that Lenny loves watching the dog animation Bluey. In a Dog Date video posted by YouTuber Josh Horowitz, Zegler can be seen enjoying her time with Lenny.

The actress was in the middle of controversy throughout Disney’s Snow White press tour

Image credits: rachelzegler

Rachel Zegler was left at the center of controversy during Disney’s live-action Snow White remake’s press tour. The movie became a box-office nightmare after the leading lady slammed the original movie as “dated” and called the prince a “stalker,” fueling massive backlash from fans.

Controversy also exploded over casting a Latina actress as the traditionally pale princess, contributing to the film’s disastrous IMDb rating of just 1.7 stars. The backlash intensified when actor Peter Dinklage blasted Disney’s CGI seven dwarfs as “backwards,” fueling calls for boycotts and turning the fairy tale into a PR disaster.

Online users reacted to Zegler’s recent posts about her dog’s health

