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“Seems Cruel”: Detail Of Demi Moore’s SXSW Appearance Sparks Backlash Amid Concern Over Her Weight Loss
Demi Moore at SXSW event with focus on her weight loss sparking public backlash and concern.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Seems Cruel”: Detail Of Demi Moore’s SXSW Appearance Sparks Backlash Amid Concern Over Her Weight Loss

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Demi Moore once again sparked online backlash during her appearance at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas.

On March 12, the 63-year-old arrived at the premiere of her upcoming film, I Love Boosters! alongside her tiny Chihuahua, Pilaf, a companion she has brought to several high-profile events over the years.

While the pint-sized dog has become a familiar part of Moore’s public appearances, the latest sighting drew criticism across social media amid ongoing conversations about her recent weight loss.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Fans slammed Demi Moore for bringing her 1.2-pound Chihuahua, Pilaf, to the loud and chaotic SXSW premiere.
    • While Moore defended her pup as a world-traveling "service animal," critics argued that exposing a tiny dog to flashing cameras treats the animal like a fashion statement.
    • Observers once again voiced alarm over Moore's noticeably lean frame, sparking unconfirmed rumors of weight-loss medication.
    • The 63-year-old has previously opened up about her "antagonistic relationship" with her body.

    Demi Moore’s SXSW appearance with her tiny Chihuahua Pilaf sparked backlash online

    Demi Moore at SXSW, wearing a blue dress, with visible weight loss sparking public concern and backlash.

    Image credits: Andy Wenstrand/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images

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    For the event, Moore wore a plunging sleeveless wrap dress cinched with a bright orange sash. The look highlighted her slim frame as she posed for photographers alongside director Boots Riley and co-star Keke Palmer.

    However, much of the online discussion quickly shifted away from her outfit to the 1.2-pound dog she carried with her on the red carpet while greeting guests.

    For some viewers, the sight raised concerns about the dog being exposed to flashing cameras and noisy crowds.

    Demi Moore at SXSW event, holding a small dog, sparking concern and backlash over her weight loss.

    Image credits: Hubert Vestil/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images

    Demi Moore at SXSW event, facing backlash amid concern over her noticeable weight loss.

    “He is very cute, but I can’t imagine flashing lights and loud yelling are good for a dog, let alone a tiny one. Wish people wouldn’t treat animals like accessories, seems cruel,” one commenter wrote.

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    Another added bluntly, “Leave the dog at home, Demi.”

    Others echoed the same sentiment, saying the tiny dog likely found the environment overwhelming.

    Demi Moore at SXSW event holding a small dog, sparking discussion amid concern over her weight loss.

    Image credits: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

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    “I don’t like ppl that treat animals like accessories,” one user wrote, while another said, “I can’t imagine bright lights and photogs yelling and just general chaos is comfortable to be around for the tiny cutie.”

    According to Drools, Chihuahuas possess an acute sense of hearing, making them highly susceptible to noise phobias. Sudden, loud sounds can cause physical distress, trembling, and severe anxiety.

    Close-up of a small dog held in hands, highlighting Demi Moore's rings and sparking concern over her weight loss.

    Image credits: demimoore

    Demi Moore at SXSW event with fans, sparking backlash over concern about her visible weight loss.

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    Due to their protruding eyes, they are also prone to corneal ulcers and glaucoma.

    While some are confident in crowds, many find loud, busy environments overwhelming and may react defensively if they feel crowded or unprotected.

    Despite the backlash, Pilaf has become a constant companion for the actress, frequently appearing at events and public outings.

    This isn’t the first time Moore has been accompanied by her dog Pilaf at events and fashion shows

    Demi Moore at SXSW wearing a blue dress with gold accessories, sparking concern over her visible weight loss.

    Image credits: demimoore

    The tiny dog has accompanied Moore to several high-profile appearances in recent years. Pilaf has been spotted at fashion shows, talk shows, museums, Broadway productions, and even international sporting events.

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    Speaking to Vogue in 2024, Moore explained how frequently the dog travels with her.

    “I can take Pilaf everywhere. She’s literally been to Broadway shows, museums, the French Open, art openings, restaurants,” Moore said.

    “She’s a service animal, so she’s allowed to go everywhere. She’s flown to Europe 14 times.”

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    Twitter reply from Elle Latham questioning Ariana's presence in a conversation about Demi Moore's SXSW appearance backlash.

    Image credits: ElleLatham

    Recently, he was also seen sitting front row with Moore at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week 2026, where the actress recreated a sleek early 2000s-inspired leather look.

    The pup has even appeared alongside the actress during her visit to The Drew Barrymore Show in November 2025.

    During the episode, Barrymore joked about Pilaf’s personality while asking Moore about his quriks.

    Demi Moore at SXSW wearing black dress and diamond jewelry, holding a small dog, sparking concern over weight loss.

    Image credits: demimoore

    “She is not a concrete girl, nor a pee-pee pad girl,” Moore said, explaining that the dog insists on real grass to relieve herself, which means Moore sometimes travels with a piece of grass for her.

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    The actress adopted Pilaf in 2020 during the pandemic, and the tiny dog quickly became what Moore jokingly calls her “little mouse.”

    Despite Pilaf often stealing attention at events, Moore herself has recently been at the center of another conversation.

    Moore’s thinner frame has sparked weight loss medication speculation and comparisons online

    Image credits: demimoore

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    Comment about Demi Moore's SXSW appearance sparking backlash, focusing on concern over her weight loss.

    Alongside the SXSW discussion, Moore’s recent appearances have continued to fuel debate about her weight.

    Earlier this month, the actress attended the 2026 Actor Awards wearing a strapless black Schiaparelli gown with a dramatic feathered train. While the look was widely praised, many viewers focused on her noticeably lean figure.

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    A group of social media users questioned whether the transformation could be linked to GLP-1 medications, although Moore has never confirmed using such treatments.

     

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    A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

    “Too skinny,” wrote one user, while another asked, “Is she on Oz*mpic?”

    As reported by Bored Panda, similar discussions also surfaced when Moore appeared at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2026 show in Milan. Her slimmer frame prompted comparisons to Italian actress Monica Bellucci, who is close in age.

    While some users framed Bellucci as an example of “aging naturally,” others criticized Moore as a “walking skeletal creature.”

    Amid the ongoing heated weight loss backlash, Moore has spoken openly about her complicated relationship with body image

    Demi Moore wearing sunglasses and a gray beanie inside a car, sparking discussion over her weight loss at SXSW.

    Image credits: demimoore

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    Although Moore has not responded directly to the latest speculation, she has been vocal in the past about the pressures she faced around appearance during her career.

    In her 2019 memoir, Inside Out, Moore revealed that her obsession with dieting and exercise intensified while filming movies in the early 1990s.

    At one point after giving birth, she biked nearly 60 miles a day to lose weight for a role.

    Looking back on that period, she admitted the mindset was unhealthy.

    “Even just the idea of what I did to my body is so crazy, so ridiculous,” she said during a 2024 interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

    She later described having an “antagonistic relationship” with her body before shifting to a more relaxed approach to wellness.

    “I have more social anxiety than Pilaf,” wrote one user

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting to Demi Moore's SXSW appearance and concerns over her weight loss.

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    Demi Moore at SXSW event, wearing a stylish outfit, amid public concern over her noticeable weight loss.

    Demi Moore at SXSW event, sparking backlash and concern over her noticeable weight loss and appearance.

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    Demi Moore at SXSW event, facing backlash over weight loss and public concern about her appearance.

    Comment text on a white background stating concern over Demi Moore's appearance with mention of sternum, reflecting backlash on weight loss.

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    Demi Moore at SXSW event, wearing a black outfit, facing backlash over concerns about her weight loss.

    Demi Moore at SXSW event, sparking backlash and concern over noticeable weight loss and her appearance details.

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    Comment expressing concern over Demi Moore's weight loss and the promotion of unhealthy body standards.

    Comment on a social media post expressing concern over Demi Moore's weight loss and SXSW appearance backlash.

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    Close-up of Demi Moore at SXSW, sparking concern and backlash over her noticeable weight loss and appearance.

    Screenshot of a comment expressing concern over Demi Moore's weight loss after her SXSW appearance causing backlash.

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    Comment expressing concern about Demi Moore's weight loss and SXSW appearance sparking public backlash.

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    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Demi Moore's weight loss amid SXSW appearance backlash.

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    Samridhi Goel

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