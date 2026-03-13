“Seems Cruel”: Detail Of Demi Moore’s SXSW Appearance Sparks Backlash Amid Concern Over Her Weight Loss

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Demi Moore once again sparked online backlash during her appearance at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas.

On March 12, the 63-year-old arrived at the premiere of her upcoming film, I Love Boosters! alongside her tiny Chihuahua, Pilaf, a companion she has brought to several high-profile events over the years.

While the pint-sized dog has become a familiar part of Moore’s public appearances, the latest sighting drew criticism across social media amid ongoing conversations about her recent weight loss.

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Highlights Fans slammed Demi Moore for bringing her 1.2-pound Chihuahua, Pilaf, to the loud and chaotic SXSW premiere.

While Moore defended her pup as a world-traveling "service animal," critics argued that exposing a tiny dog to flashing cameras treats the animal like a fashion statement.

Observers once again voiced alarm over Moore's noticeably lean frame, sparking unconfirmed rumors of weight-loss medication.

The 63-year-old has previously opened up about her "antagonistic relationship" with her body.

Demi Moore’s SXSW appearance with her tiny Chihuahua Pilaf sparked backlash online

Image credits: Andy Wenstrand/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images

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For the event, Moore wore a plunging sleeveless wrap dress cinched with a bright orange sash. The look highlighted her slim frame as she posed for photographers alongside director Boots Riley and co-star Keke Palmer.

However, much of the online discussion quickly shifted away from her outfit to the 1.2-pound dog she carried with her on the red carpet while greeting guests.

For some viewers, the sight raised concerns about the dog being exposed to flashing cameras and noisy crowds.

Image credits: Hubert Vestil/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images

“He is very cute, but I can’t imagine flashing lights and loud yelling are good for a dog, let alone a tiny one. Wish people wouldn’t treat animals like accessories, seems cruel,” one commenter wrote.

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Another added bluntly, “Leave the dog at home, Demi.”

Others echoed the same sentiment, saying the tiny dog likely found the environment overwhelming.

Image credits: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

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“I don’t like ppl that treat animals like accessories,” one user wrote, while another said, “I can’t imagine bright lights and photogs yelling and just general chaos is comfortable to be around for the tiny cutie.”

According to Drools, Chihuahuas possess an acute sense of hearing, making them highly susceptible to noise phobias. Sudden, loud sounds can cause physical distress, trembling, and severe anxiety.

Image credits: demimoore

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Due to their protruding eyes, they are also prone to corneal ulcers and glaucoma.

While some are confident in crowds, many find loud, busy environments overwhelming and may react defensively if they feel crowded or unprotected.

Despite the backlash, Pilaf has become a constant companion for the actress, frequently appearing at events and public outings.

This isn’t the first time Moore has been accompanied by her dog Pilaf at events and fashion shows

Image credits: demimoore

The tiny dog has accompanied Moore to several high-profile appearances in recent years. Pilaf has been spotted at fashion shows, talk shows, museums, Broadway productions, and even international sporting events.

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Speaking to Vogue in 2024, Moore explained how frequently the dog travels with her.

“I can take Pilaf everywhere. She’s literally been to Broadway shows, museums, the French Open, art openings, restaurants,” Moore said.

“She’s a service animal, so she’s allowed to go everywhere. She’s flown to Europe 14 times.”

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Image credits: ElleLatham

Recently, he was also seen sitting front row with Moore at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week 2026, where the actress recreated a sleek early 2000s-inspired leather look.

The pup has even appeared alongside the actress during her visit to The Drew Barrymore Show in November 2025.

During the episode, Barrymore joked about Pilaf’s personality while asking Moore about his quriks.

Image credits: demimoore

“She is not a concrete girl, nor a pee-pee pad girl,” Moore said, explaining that the dog insists on real grass to relieve herself, which means Moore sometimes travels with a piece of grass for her.

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The actress adopted Pilaf in 2020 during the pandemic, and the tiny dog quickly became what Moore jokingly calls her “little mouse.”

Despite Pilaf often stealing attention at events, Moore herself has recently been at the center of another conversation.

Moore’s thinner frame has sparked weight loss medication speculation and comparisons online

Image credits: demimoore

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Alongside the SXSW discussion, Moore’s recent appearances have continued to fuel debate about her weight.

Earlier this month, the actress attended the 2026 Actor Awards wearing a strapless black Schiaparelli gown with a dramatic feathered train. While the look was widely praised, many viewers focused on her noticeably lean figure.

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A group of social media users questioned whether the transformation could be linked to GLP-1 medications, although Moore has never confirmed using such treatments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

“Too skinny,” wrote one user, while another asked, “Is she on Oz*mpic?”

As reported by Bored Panda, similar discussions also surfaced when Moore appeared at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2026 show in Milan. Her slimmer frame prompted comparisons to Italian actress Monica Bellucci, who is close in age.

While some users framed Bellucci as an example of “aging naturally,” others criticized Moore as a “walking skeletal creature.”

Amid the ongoing heated weight loss backlash, Moore has spoken openly about her complicated relationship with body image

Image credits: demimoore

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Although Moore has not responded directly to the latest speculation, she has been vocal in the past about the pressures she faced around appearance during her career.

In her 2019 memoir, Inside Out, Moore revealed that her obsession with dieting and exercise intensified while filming movies in the early 1990s.

At one point after giving birth, she biked nearly 60 miles a day to lose weight for a role.

Looking back on that period, she admitted the mindset was unhealthy.

“Even just the idea of what I did to my body is so crazy, so ridiculous,” she said during a 2024 interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

She later described having an “antagonistic relationship” with her body before shifting to a more relaxed approach to wellness.

“I have more social anxiety than Pilaf,” wrote one user

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