Comparison Of Demi Moore, 63, And Monica Bellucci, 61, Viral After Stars’ Latest Looks Spark Buzz
Demi Moore at an event wearing a black textured dress with sleek hair and diamond earrings, showcasing her latest look.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Comparison Of Demi Moore, 63, And Monica Bellucci, 61, Viral After Stars’ Latest Looks Spark Buzz

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
0

25

0

Society appears to have an obsession with comparing women to one another. This time, the debate focused on how Demi Moore and Monica Bellucci interpret the concept of “aging gracefully.”

X user @fashionistaera contrasted two videos: one of Demi at the Actor Awards and another of Monica at the BAFTAs.

“Demi Moore is 63 & Monica Bellucci is 61, yet they come across so different,” wrote @fashionistaera.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • People are comparing how Demi Moore and Monica Bellucci are approaching the aging process as women in their sixties.
    • A viral post presents the Italian star, 61, as an example of aging “naturally” while claiming that Demi, 63, has undergone surgery.
    • Both actresses have expressed a positive attitude toward aging, though Monica has admitted that some of her photos are edited.

    Social media users are comparing Demi Moore’s aging process to Monica Bellucci’s

    Monica Bellucci wearing a black dress with diamond jewelry, featured in viral comparison of Demi Moore and Monica Bellucci.

    Image credits: demimoore

    According to the user, the Italian actress “looks confident, comfortable, & proud of how she’s aging” and “carries herself with such ease.”

    In contrast, Demi radiates “insecurity to constantly reinvent.” The user added, “Ironically, all the surgeries make her look older!”

    The post, which showed both actresses posing on the red carpet in similar black gowns, quickly gained traction on social media, amassing nearly 400,000 views.

    Comparison of Demi Moore, 63, and Monica Bellucci, 61, in elegant black gowns at major red carpet events.

    Image credits: Neilson Barnard / Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Images

    “Bellucci looks amazing for her age. Unfortunately, Demi does not,” one person commented.

    “Monica also looks like an actual woman, with curves and all: she’s wearing her clothes, not being worn by them,” another shared.

    One user attributed the difference to the stars’ cultures. “The other one is a European woman. We appreciate a more natural look than trying to stay young whatever it takes.”

    Users described Monica’s look as “natural,” while claiming that the Ghost actress has undergone cosmetic surgery to stay “relevant”

    Comparison of Demi Moore 63 and Monica Bellucci 61 highlighting their different aging appearances and public perceptions.

    Image credits: fashionistaera

    “I don’t understand why women can’t just age gracefully. Beautiful Demi has messed up her appearance,” lamented a fourth.

    Meanwhile, many users pushed back against the idea of comparing Demi and Monica, highlighting both women’s beauty and talent.

    “Here is the sad thing .. women shouldn’t be compared.  We are all born different.  There is no perfect,” one user chimed in.

    Monica Bellucci wearing a silver statement necklace with long brown hair at a celebrity event close-up portrait.

    Image credits: Lia Toby/Getty Images

    Another wrote, “Both stunning women! I’d love to see what you look like in your 60s. I hate this trend of pitting women against each other.”

    “In no way is that true,” one critic countered. “Demi looks beautiful even at 60ies. You all are only jealous, let’s see how you look at 60.”

    “Stop comparing women, just stop,” urged another commenter. “Comparison=Pressure.”

    Demi was nominated for Best Ensemble for the drama series Landman at the Actor Awards.

    Many users condemned the idea of pitting two famous women against each other

    Monica Bellucci with short black hair holding a small dog at a crowded event, notable viral looks comparison

    Image credits: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

    Twitter post criticizing Demi Moore and Hollywood stars on aging, mentioning comparisons with Monica Bellucci’s looks.

    Image credits: KayWrites2109

    Similar comparisons between the two women were made after Demi was pictured at Milan Fashion Week last month. The Substance actress attended the prestigious fashion event in a skin-tight leather look that highlighted her slimmer frame and debuted a bob hairstyle.

    Again, many viewers said they were “team Mediterranean” and criticized Demi for trying to look “young” and allegedly undergoing plastic surgery, while praising Monica for looking “timeless.”

    Demi Moore has never admitted to undergoing plastic surgery. Monica Bellucci has also denied going under the knife.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the comparison of Demi Moore 63 and Monica Bellucci 61 and their latest looks.

    Image credits: 1leggedtrouser

    The Italian beauty, who was the oldest Bond girl ever at 50 in Spectre, has expressed an open attitude toward cosmetic procedures. When she was 52, she said, “Plastic surgery is there. If it makes you happy, why not do it?”

    “When I see mature women who haven’t been redone I don’t say, ‘She should get her face lifted.’ I think to myself, ‘She is very lovely like that.’

    “However, when you see someone who has had work and who is beautiful with it, I say to myself, ‘She did the right thing’,” she added. “You have to do what is good for you.”

    Demi, 63, has never confirmed undergoing any cosmetic procedures

    Demi Moore and Monica Bellucci posing in elegant gowns, highlighting their latest looks and style comparison.

    Image credits: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage / Kisby/Getty Images

    Monica also told AFP that she prefers to have her magazine covers Photoshopped.

    “I say thank heavens for retouching. It’s airbrushing that saves us,” she declared.

    The big screen is a different story, but the 61-year-old star chooses to look at the lines around her eyes with “compassion,” she said.

    Monica Bellucci posing in a black and white striped dress at a red carpet event in 2026.

    Image credits: fashionistaera

    Comparison of Demi Moore and Monica Bellucci at 63 and 61, sparking viral buzz over their latest looks.

    Image credits: moonpiecat

    “Ten years ago I didn’t have them. I see how I have changed on screen,” she said of seeing herself in the 2016 film On the Milky Road. “I didn’t say to myself, ‘Oh my God, it’s monstrous!’ No, I think it is charming.”

    The Umbria-born star, who began her career as a model, revealed that she isn’t “bothered” by the thought of being seen as a “mature woman.”

    “Maybe in 10 years I will be monstrous and I might change my mind because I have too many wrinkles. But for now, I’m fine about it.”

    Monica, 61, takes a “live and let live” approach to cosmetic enhancements

    Monica Bellucci posing in a black swimsuit on Marie Claire cover, highlighting comparison with Demi Moore's latest looks.

    Image credits: monicabellucciofficiel

    Monica Bellucci on fashion simplicity and black dress style, compared with Demi Moore’s latest looks and body type trends.

    Image credits: fashionistaera

    Demi has also expressed a positive outlook on aging. Her 2024 film, The Substance, criticizes societal pressures on women’s bodies and the unrealistic ideal of staying forever young.

    In the body horror film, she stars as Elisabeth Sparkle, a fading Hollywood actress who takes a black market serum to create a younger, more beautiful version of herself—but the substance comes with unexpected side effects.

    Demi, who had a very unhealthy relationship with her body in her youth, has learned to embrace aging

    Demi Moore striking a pose in a black avant-garde dress featured in a Glamour Women of the Year 2025 cover shoot.

    Image credits: demimoore

    Tweet by Jacqui Zakar emphasizing not setting women against each other in a discussion about Demi Moore and Monica Bellucci.

    Image credits: Jacqui_J

    Speaking with Stephen Colbert last year, Demi was asked about her recent achievements: winning a Golden Globe for The Substance, her leading role in Landman, and being named one of Glamour‘s “Women of the Year.”

    “Wow. That’s how I feel. Wow, what a great fun year,” she said during her November appearance. “I just feel like this is an amazing time, and anybody who thinks that getting older means life is less is sadly mistaken.”

    The Italian movie icon said she finds the wrinkles around her eyes “charming”

    Demi said her relationship with her body has shifted throughout her life and that, when she was younger, she spent too much time passing “judgment against myself” and developed an obsession with exercise and dieting.

    “I can look back and go at 20, at 30, I was finding things that weren’t good enough,” the mom of three shared, adding, “My relationship with [aging] now is much more in a joyous acceptance.”

    “Each woman has a right to choose her own path,” someone commented on X

    Alt text: Tweet discussing comparison of Demi Moore and Monica Bellucci in relation to their fame and appearance.

    Image credits: edouardetjean

    Social media comment praising Monica Bellucci's look compared to Demi Moore, sparking viral buzz online.

    Image credits: DroverSabr54018

    Social media comment discussing comparison of Demi Moore 63 and Monica Bellucci 61 after recent viral looks.

    Image credits: cojojonudo

    Tweet discussing support for Demi Moore, 63, and Monica Bellucci, 61, encouraging respect for their personal choices.

    Image credits: Kimbo720407

    Tweet discussing comparison of Demi Moore, 63, and Monica Bellucci, 61, commenting on their latest viral looks.

    Image credits: bek_lenin

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Demi Moore’s insecurity, related to comparison of Demi Moore and Monica Bellucci.

    Image credits: Marc_Desm

    Tweet praising Monica Bellucci’s timeless look, mentioning her slow aging compared to Demi Moore, trending in celebrity comparisons.

    Image credits: wcsean6

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the comparison of Demi Moore 63 and Monica Bellucci 61 in viral fashion buzz.

    Image credits: TheWinkingMinx

    Tweet discussing Demi Moore’s thin appearance and health concerns amid comparison with Monica Bellucci’s latest looks.

    Image credits: CatetheBlue

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the comparison of Demi Moore and Monica Bellucci's latest looks sparking buzz online.

    Image credits: LoveysRebecca

    Twitter reply praising Monica Bellucci’s natural beauty and confidence in comparison of Demi Moore and Monica Bellucci.

    Image credits: katywin

    Tweet from Marta Pinho Fernandes urging to stop comparing women amid Demi Moore and Monica Bellucci latest looks buzz.

    Image credits: MartaPinhoFern1

