Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Viral Footage Of Demi Moore’s Unrecognizable Transformation Sparks Comparisons To Monica Bellucci
Demi Moore in sleek black outfit and sunglasses holding a small dog, showcasing her unrecognizable transformation viral footage.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Viral Footage Of Demi Moore’s Unrecognizable Transformation Sparks Comparisons To Monica Bellucci

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
1

18

1

ADVERTISEMENT

When Demi Moore stepped out at Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2026 show at the Palazzo Delle Scintille in Milan on February 26, her sharp wet-look bob and visibly slimmer frame immediately stole the spotlight.

However, social media quickly shifted the focus from fashion to her thin build.

Within hours, users began comparing The Substance star to Monica Bellucci, framing the two actresses as contrasting examples of aging in Hollywood.

Highlights
  • Demi Moore’s recent appearance at the 2026 Gucci show has ignited a viral debate, with critics labeling her new aesthetic a "zombie" look.
  • Social media is currently divided over side-by-side comparisons of Moore and Monica Bellucci.
  • While fans worry about her "skeletal" appearance, Moore has previously opened up about a harrowing 60-mile-a-day ritual she once used to punish herself.

“Monica is gorgeous! Demi could be in her league if she had laid off the O*empic,” wrote one user.

RELATED:

    The internet framed side-by-side photos of “skeletal” Demi Moore with “vibrant” Monica Bellucci

    Viral Footage Of Demi Moore's Unrecognizable Transformation Sparks Comparisons To Monica Bellucci

    Image credits: Swan Gallet/Getty Images

    Many viral posts on X compared recent photos of Moore in a fitted black leather jacket, slim black pants, oversized sunglasses, and stilettos with a red-carpet look of Bellucci’s.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “A beautiful, confident woman vs. a walking skeletal creature,” one user wrote.

    “Team Mediterranean. Forever. There is a difference between looking ‘young’ and looking ‘timeless.’ Monica Bellucci is proof that you don’t need a surgeon when you have a lifestyle,” wrote another.

    Viral Footage Of Demi Moore's Unrecognizable Transformation Sparks Comparisons To Monica Bellucci

    Image credits: ArishaModeFashion

    “Aging gracefully vs fighting aging and looking like an alien in the process,” added a third.

    “Monica proves that pasta and wine are the real fountain of youth, while Demi makes us think Hollywood’s diet involves a deal with the devil,” said a fourth.

    “Bellucci is vibrant and beautiful; DEMI is washed up and addicted,” shared one more.

    The comparison largely placed Bellucci as the standard for “natural” beauty while questioning Moore’s recent transformation.

    Meanwhile, others pushed back against turning the two actresses into a competition


    Viral Footage Of Demi Moore's Unrecognizable Transformation Sparks Comparisons To Monica Bellucci

    Image credits: ikepower_

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Viral Footage Of Demi Moore's Unrecognizable Transformation Sparks Comparisons To Monica Bellucci

    Image credits: Tom11880

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Not everyone agreed with the harsh comparisons, as several fans defended both women.

    “Two icons. Two different lifestyles. Still absolute elegance. Maybe the real ‘secret’ isn’t the diet, it’s confidence, consistency, and knowing who you are,” one said.

    “Two beautiful women, two different paths in life. Not everything has to be a competition,” another wrote, while one commenter quipped,

    Viral Footage Of Demi Moore's Unrecognizable Transformation Sparks Comparisons To Monica Bellucci

    Image credits: ollbrazen |Iamkcartis

     

     

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Moore’s noticeably lean appearance also drew scrutiny regarding potential weight loss medication, such as GLP-1, and health concerns.

    “Stop glorifying anorexia. Demi looks like she belongs in the hospital,” one comment read, while another said, “I don’t think that’s a diet for Demi. That’s the o*empic look. Beginning to be popular in the states.”

    Moore has been vocal about her evolving and complicated relationship with her body

    Viral Footage Of Demi Moore's Unrecognizable Transformation Sparks Comparisons To Monica Bellucci

    Image credits: avtubatorunn

    Viral Footage Of Demi Moore's Unrecognizable Transformation Sparks Comparisons To Monica Bellucci

    Image credits: mamboitaliano__

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Moore has previously spoken about her decades-long struggle with body image, which began with an “obsession” over her appearance for 1990s film roles.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In her 2019 memoir, Inside Out, the 63-year-old revealed that the pressure began with the 1992 film A Few Good Men.

    “It was my job to fit into that unforgiving military uniform,” she wrote. “Getting in shape for that movie launched the obsession with working out that would consume me. I didn’t feel like I could stop exercising.”

    Viral Footage Of Demi Moore's Unrecognizable Transformation Sparks Comparisons To Monica Bellucci

    Image credits: dimitrishair

    Viral Footage Of Demi Moore's Unrecognizable Transformation Sparks Comparisons To Monica Bellucci

    Image credits: PatriciaSt29189

    The obsession peaked while filming Indecent Proposal in 1992, when she biked nearly 60 miles a day to lose weight after giving birth.

    “Even just the idea of what I did to my body is so crazy, so ridiculous,” she shared in an interview on CBS’s Sunday Morning in 2024. “But at the time I made it mean everything.”

    After years of “fighting” her weight, she eventually reached a breaking point and reclaimed her life by closing the door on her past.

    Viral Footage Of Demi Moore's Unrecognizable Transformation Sparks Comparisons To Monica Bellucci

    Image credits: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

    Viral Footage Of Demi Moore's Unrecognizable Transformation Sparks Comparisons To Monica Bellucci

    Image credits: MrBrissBoss

    Viral Footage Of Demi Moore's Unrecognizable Transformation Sparks Comparisons To Monica Bellucci

    Image credits: demimoore

    Viral Footage Of Demi Moore's Unrecognizable Transformation Sparks Comparisons To Monica Bellucci

    Image credits: demimoore | ArishaModeFashion

    “I added into my daily prayer a new mantra: to have the courage to be seen without padding or protection,” she explained in her memoir. “I had to make peace.”

    In a 2025 interview with People, she admitted she once had an “antagonistic relationship” with herself.

    “Straight up, I was really just punishing myself.”

    Now, her focus has shifted toward a more “intuitive, relaxed” approach to wellness, focusing on nutrient-dense foods, meditation, journaling, and sleep.

    While she incorporates light exercise, she no longer lets the gym define her.

    “Stop shaming women for how they look,” wrote one netizen

    Viral Footage Of Demi Moore's Unrecognizable Transformation Sparks Comparisons To Monica Bellucci

    Image credits: InvestUpX_Trade

    Viral Footage Of Demi Moore's Unrecognizable Transformation Sparks Comparisons To Monica Bellucci

    Image credits: LightRichKi

    Viral Footage Of Demi Moore's Unrecognizable Transformation Sparks Comparisons To Monica Bellucci

    Image credits: InvestUpX_Trade

    Viral Footage Of Demi Moore's Unrecognizable Transformation Sparks Comparisons To Monica Bellucci

    Image credits: KimLivingstonha

    Viral Footage Of Demi Moore's Unrecognizable Transformation Sparks Comparisons To Monica Bellucci

    Image credits: MauveManatee

    Viral Footage Of Demi Moore's Unrecognizable Transformation Sparks Comparisons To Monica Bellucci

    Image credits: Haerong_Joy

    Viral Footage Of Demi Moore's Unrecognizable Transformation Sparks Comparisons To Monica Bellucci

    Image credits: chandra73464284

    Viral Footage Of Demi Moore's Unrecognizable Transformation Sparks Comparisons To Monica Bellucci

    Image credits: MrBrissBoss

    Viral Footage Of Demi Moore's Unrecognizable Transformation Sparks Comparisons To Monica Bellucci

    Image credits: JaneKampen7743

    Viral Footage Of Demi Moore's Unrecognizable Transformation Sparks Comparisons To Monica Bellucci

    Image credits: manicvra

    Viral Footage Of Demi Moore's Unrecognizable Transformation Sparks Comparisons To Monica Bellucci

    Image credits: realitybites555

    Viral Footage Of Demi Moore's Unrecognizable Transformation Sparks Comparisons To Monica Bellucci

    Image credits: sage1411

    Viral Footage Of Demi Moore's Unrecognizable Transformation Sparks Comparisons To Monica Bellucci

    Image credits: ElainekRadio

    Viral Footage Of Demi Moore's Unrecognizable Transformation Sparks Comparisons To Monica Bellucci

    Image credits: chauhan44x

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities

    18

    1

    18

    1

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So is this misogynistic BS going to be a habit on Bored Panda? Because there's been a ton of it lately and it's pretty vile. Goel should be ashamed of writing this slop.

    4
    4points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So is this misogynistic BS going to be a habit on Bored Panda? Because there's been a ton of it lately and it's pretty vile. Goel should be ashamed of writing this slop.

    4
    4points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT