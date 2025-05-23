Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Actress Jane Seymour Ages Like Fine Wine, Leaving Fans Speechless With Her Youthful Look At 74
Actress Jane Seymour posing in a blue striped dress at a SAG-AFTRA Foundation event, looking youthful and radiant.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Actress Jane Seymour Ages Like Fine Wine, Leaving Fans Speechless With Her Youthful Look At 74

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Quite a few times, I have caught myself wondering how I will look when I am older. Do questions like, Will I be fit enough to travel as much as I want? or Will I be healthy or bedridden? also plague you at times? Well, it’s all part of being human, I guess.

Speaking of growing older, this iconic celebrity just seems to defy age, as many fans claim she is drinking from the fountain of youth. They just couldn’t grasp that the stunning star is 74 years ‘young,’ and she has maintained her size 4 ever since she was a teen! Let’s find out who she is.

RELATED:

    James Bond star Jane Seymour’s ageless look at 74 years of age got the internet talking

    Jane Seymour at SAG-AFTRA event, wearing blue striped dress, showcasing her youthful look at age 74.

    Image credits: Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

    Iconic Hollywood celebrity Jane Seymour was at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents Jane Seymour Career Retrospective event that took place in Los Angeles on May 20. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a pale blue summer dress that perfectly complemented her fit physique, but what stole the show was just how young she looked as opposed to her 74 years of age.

    Jane Seymour lying in bed with co-star, showcasing her youthful look and timeless beauty at 74 years old.

    Image credits: Live and Let Die / Eon Productions

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The James Bond star also shared that she has maintained her size 4 ever since she was a teenager, and fans just couldn’t handle this. Seymour dished out tips and also revealed her secrets in an exclusive interview with The Daily Mail. She explained, “I love the Mediterranean way of eating, it works so well and it tastes good, it includes a lot of delicious food like tomatoes, olives, and fish.”

    She also stunned fans by revealing that she was a size 4, the exact same size she was as a teenager

    Actress Jane Seymour in an ornate costume with gold makeup, showing a youthful look that amazes fans at age 74.

    Image credits: Live and Let Die / Eon Productions

    For those who don’t know much about the Mediterranean diet, the Cleveland Clinic describes it as a way of eating that emphasizes plant-based foods and healthy fats. You focus on overall eating patterns rather than following strict formulas or calculations. You eat mostly veggies, fruits, and whole grains, while extra virgin olive oil is the main source of fat.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The actor emphasized that she starts her day with a light breakfast of coffee and boiled eggs, and saves the big meal of the day till afternoon, so she can properly enjoy it. “I love fish and vegetables, and grow many greens in my backyard, which I love to use,” she added.

    Actress Jane Seymour sitting on stairs holding a glass, showing a youthful look at age 74 in casual clothing.

    Image credits: Pray for Rain / ESX Entertainment

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She claimed that the Mediterranean diet and exercise have helped keep her fit and maintain an ageless look

    Later in the day, you’ll often find the star happily snacking on nuts like pistachios, refreshing veggies like cucumbers and celery, and some tasty hummus. She also swore her love for nuts, claiming that she’s a savory person and likes salt. She also narrated, “Being healthy just feels good, it keeps me going, it gives me energy.” Looks like her healthy lifestyle is her real secret, doesn’t it?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Actress Jane Seymour wearing a hat and blue shirt outdoors, showcasing her youthful look and ageless beauty at 74.

    Image credits: The Kominsky Method / Chuck Lorre Productions

    With such a healthy lifestyle, the actor prefers to stay away from substances like Ozempic. Speaking about her eating habits, Seymour said, “People ask me if I have a cheat day with my diet, and I respond that I am never on a diet, I just make good choices and stick with them.”

    She believes that people cheat if they think that they are on a diet, but with healthy food that you really love, it doesn’t feel restrictive. She also indulges in light weight-lifting and pilates. “You have to keep moving!” Seymour exclaimed.

    Actress Jane Seymour posing outdoors in a red shawl, showcasing her youthful look and ageless beauty at 74 years old.

    Image credits: janeseymour

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Beyond her health routine, the actress has been juggling all sorts of projects. For instance, she even graced the runway at New York Fashion Week earlier this year, walking in the Nardos show back in February. 

    Seymour also opened up about her thriving love life with musician John Zambetti. “Being over 50 does not mean your life ends, it means you are on a new journey, you are finding new things to do. It can be very fun to start new hobbies, new relationships. You have to be open to receiving love and being happy,” she advised.

    Jane Seymour in a brown swimsuit and sunhat, enjoying the beach and showing a youthful look at age 74.

    Image credits: janeseymour

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When it comes to her youthful looks, Seymour has always been open. In a 2021 NewBeauty interview, she revealed her skincare routine as her best “anti-aging secret,” and she also gave credit to daily beach walks and vitamins. The Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award title holder always makes it clear she’s never had plastic surgery. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Last year, she blasted ageism and shared a powerful message with Page Six: “There is no sell-by date for women unless they choose it.” She’s truly an inspiration to all her fans, who were simply stunned by her grace. What are your thoughts about the secrets that she shared? Let us know in the comments!

    Fans swooned over her ageless look, as many claimed that they have always found her quite beautiful

    Actress Jane Seymour looking radiant and youthful at 74, showing how she ages like fine wine with timeless beauty.

    Actress Jane Seymour showcasing her youthful look and graceful aging at 74, impressing fans with her timeless beauty.

    Actress Jane Seymour at 74, showcasing a youthful look and aging like fine wine in a casual outdoor setting.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Actress Jane Seymour posing gracefully outdoors, showcasing her youthful look and timeless beauty at age 74.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Actress Jane Seymour looking youthful and radiant at 74, showcasing timeless beauty and elegance.

    Actress Jane Seymour smiling gracefully, showcasing her youthful look and ageless beauty at age 74.

    Actress Jane Seymour smiling outdoors, showcasing her youthful look and graceful aging at 74 years old.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Actress Jane Seymour smiling outdoors, showing her youthful look and graceful aging at 74 with elegance and charm.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising actress Jane Seymour's youthful look at age 74, noting she looks younger than the commenter in their 60s.

    Jane Seymour smiling with a youthful look, showcasing how she ages like fine wine at 74, impressing her fans.

    Text comment praising actress Jane Seymour as one of the greatest Bond girls, comparing her to Blackman, Andress, and Berry.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Actress Jane Seymour at 74, showcasing a youthful look and aging like fine wine with radiant confidence and elegance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Actress Jane Seymour at 74, showing a youthful look and aging like fine wine, captivating fans with her timeless beauty.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    0

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda