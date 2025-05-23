Actress Jane Seymour Ages Like Fine Wine, Leaving Fans Speechless With Her Youthful Look At 74

ADVERTISEMENT

Quite a few times, I have caught myself wondering how I will look when I am older. Do questions like, Will I be fit enough to travel as much as I want? or Will I be healthy or bedridden? also plague you at times? Well, it’s all part of being human, I guess.

Speaking of growing older, this iconic celebrity just seems to defy age, as many fans claim she is drinking from the fountain of youth. They just couldn’t grasp that the stunning star is 74 years ‘young,’ and she has maintained her size 4 ever since she was a teen! Let’s find out who she is.

James Bond star Jane Seymour’s ageless look at 74 years of age got the internet talking

Image credits: Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

Iconic Hollywood celebrity Jane Seymour was at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents Jane Seymour Career Retrospective event that took place in Los Angeles on May 20. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a pale blue summer dress that perfectly complemented her fit physique, but what stole the show was just how young she looked as opposed to her 74 years of age.

Image credits: Live and Let Die / Eon Productions

The James Bond star also shared that she has maintained her size 4 ever since she was a teenager, and fans just couldn’t handle this. Seymour dished out tips and also revealed her secrets in an exclusive interview with The Daily Mail. She explained, “I love the Mediterranean way of eating, it works so well and it tastes good, it includes a lot of delicious food like tomatoes, olives, and fish.”

She also stunned fans by revealing that she was a size 4, the exact same size she was as a teenager

Image credits: Live and Let Die / Eon Productions

For those who don’t know much about the Mediterranean diet, the Cleveland Clinic describes it as a way of eating that emphasizes plant-based foods and healthy fats. You focus on overall eating patterns rather than following strict formulas or calculations. You eat mostly veggies, fruits, and whole grains, while extra virgin olive oil is the main source of fat.

The actor emphasized that she starts her day with a light breakfast of coffee and boiled eggs, and saves the big meal of the day till afternoon, so she can properly enjoy it. “I love fish and vegetables, and grow many greens in my backyard, which I love to use,” she added.

Image credits: Pray for Rain / ESX Entertainment

She claimed that the Mediterranean diet and exercise have helped keep her fit and maintain an ageless look

Later in the day, you’ll often find the star happily snacking on nuts like pistachios, refreshing veggies like cucumbers and celery, and some tasty hummus. She also swore her love for nuts, claiming that she’s a savory person and likes salt. She also narrated, “Being healthy just feels good, it keeps me going, it gives me energy.” Looks like her healthy lifestyle is her real secret, doesn’t it?

Image credits: The Kominsky Method / Chuck Lorre Productions

With such a healthy lifestyle, the actor prefers to stay away from substances like Ozempic. Speaking about her eating habits, Seymour said, “People ask me if I have a cheat day with my diet, and I respond that I am never on a diet, I just make good choices and stick with them.”

She believes that people cheat if they think that they are on a diet, but with healthy food that you really love, it doesn’t feel restrictive. She also indulges in light weight-lifting and pilates. “You have to keep moving!” Seymour exclaimed.

Image credits: janeseymour

Beyond her health routine, the actress has been juggling all sorts of projects. For instance, she even graced the runway at New York Fashion Week earlier this year, walking in the Nardos show back in February.

Seymour also opened up about her thriving love life with musician John Zambetti. “Being over 50 does not mean your life ends, it means you are on a new journey, you are finding new things to do. It can be very fun to start new hobbies, new relationships. You have to be open to receiving love and being happy,” she advised.

Image credits: janeseymour

When it comes to her youthful looks, Seymour has always been open. In a 2021 NewBeauty interview, she revealed her skincare routine as her best “anti-aging secret,” and she also gave credit to daily beach walks and vitamins. The Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award title holder always makes it clear she’s never had plastic surgery.

Last year, she blasted ageism and shared a powerful message with Page Six: “There is no sell-by date for women unless they choose it.” She’s truly an inspiration to all her fans, who were simply stunned by her grace. What are your thoughts about the secrets that she shared? Let us know in the comments!

Fans swooned over her ageless look, as many claimed that they have always found her quite beautiful

