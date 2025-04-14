ADVERTISEMENT

Time does funny things to people, as some age like milk, but some like fine wine—with grace, elegance, and sophistication. Just look at this legendary American pop star who barely looked her 71 years of age as she strolled through Sydney Airport!

Fans were completely awed by megastarCyndi Lauper’s rare appearance as she sported a black beanie and denim and elegantly slayed the look. The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun hitmaker’s ageless look and flawless skin became the talk of the town as people just couldn’t get over how young she looked!

Image credits: Splash News / Vida Press

Cyndi Lauper sported a black beanie, sunglasses, and denim, and people just couldn’t believe she is 71 years of age

Image credits: Splash News / Vida Press

It was just a normal Thursday at the Sydney Airport when American pop icon Cyndi Lauper graced the place with her presence by strolling through. She casually rocked an open denim jacket with a black blouse and matching trousers while adding a black Goonies-themed beanie on top.

Going incognito in black glasses with a fiery red lipstick, the 71-year-old star’s ageless look and flawless skin stole the show. The legendary icon wrapped up her Australian Girls Just Wanna Have Fun: Farewell Tour, performing sold-out shows in Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney, Adelaide, and Perth.

Image credits: Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Cyndi Lauper is a groundbreaking Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning songwriter and performing artist who ruled the music industry for 4 wonderful decades. Some of her hit songs include Time After Time, She’s Bop, and True Colors, which stormed through the charts, but the female anthem Girls Just Wanna Have Fun became a sensation that girls everywhere related to.

While the song was originally written and performed by Robert Hazard, it was given to Cyndi Lauper, who also changed some of its lyrics.

“They kept telling me to make it a female anthem, and, you know, I was thinking, ‘Okay. I can do that. That would be good.’ But I guess they didn’t realise who they were talking to because I burnt my training bra at the first woman’s demonstration. You know, in ’69, I was there. The song came together, and, you know, the rest is history, I guess,” Lauper told The Project in an interview.

Image credits: Bravo / Getty Images

The creator of many upbeat anthems, Cyndi Lauper is wrapping up her Australian tour with sold-out shows

However, that’s not all, as this multi-talented artist had more to show the world. The musical Kinky Boots, about a Northampton shoe company producing shoes for men with more interesting proclivities, was named Best Musical at the 2013 Tony Awards, where Cyndi Lauper also won the best original score.

“You can have all the awards in the world, but I got Best Musical, and that means everything to me. All my life, all the record company told me was ‘You’re Cyndi Lauper, you can’t write songs like that!’ They wanted me to write Girls Just Want to Have Fun over and over again. I didn’t want to. I think my anger fuelled me,” Lauper expressed in an interview with the Telegraph.

Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live / Youtube

Cyndi Lauper has released 11 studio albums and boasts 17.9M monthly listeners on Spotify. Not to forget, she has also sold over 50M records worldwide during her 40-year career. The pop star shared her wish to embark on a farewell tour while still at her best, wanting to give fans the heartfelt thanks they deserve for their unwavering support.

Apart from her success as an artist, she is also well known for her philanthropy and activism, fighting for women, people living with HIV/AIDS, and the LGBTQ community. She even co-founded True Colors United in 2008 to bring an end to homelessness amongst LGBTQ youth.

Lauper also launched the Girls Just Want To Have Fundamental Rights Fund in 2022, which was formed to financially support women’s issues inclusively.

Image credits: Cyndi Lauper / Youtube

Cyndi Lauper lives by her philosophy: “My music is about a joyful experience. I’ve learned that if you can affect other people, you should.” Her rare appearance at the airport set the internet ablaze as fans couldn’t stop talking about how she still oozed an ageless charm, coupled with her signature cheeky grin.

Netizens were divided as some had trouble recognizing her, while others stated that she is such an icon that they would recognize her anywhere at any time. What about you? Were you able to make her out from her airport pictures? Let us know in the comments below!

Folks online were bedazzled by how stunning she looked, and some said they would recognize her anywhere and anytime

