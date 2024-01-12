Watch As Viral Weatherman Sneaks In Random Lyrics From Songs During His Forecasts

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine being delivered the weather report through the lyrics of your favorite song.

Adam Krueger, Chief Meteorologist at Texas, USA-based channel CW39 Houston, has become an internet sensation for “sneaking” people’s song requests into the weather forecast on live TV.

Through his “sneaking words in the weather” series, Adam has amassed 1.5 million followers on TikTok and nearly 1 million followers on Instagram.

Adam doesn’t discriminate when it comes to music genres and has subtly included the lyrics of a wide variety of artists in his weather reports, including Rihanna, Ludacris, Metallica, and Eminem.

His most recent challenge saw him including the lyrics of the metal band Disturbed’s Down with the Sickness.

Already viewed by 1.3 million people since posting yesterday (January 10) is his newest addition to the popular series, in which Adam took to his TikTok page to demonstrate how he snuck a metal song onto national TV.

The first seconds of the viral video showed Adam vibing to the Chicago band, giving an insight into what song he would slip into his morning report.

He wrote in the first seconds of the clip: “driving to work VS at work,” before displaying his magic at work, literally.

Adam was subsequently seen opening his weather news report saying: “There’s a lot of cedar pollen flying around in the air this morning, you may wake up having to clear your throat like ‘oh wah ah ah,’ I mean that’s how I felt this morning.”

For context, the ‘oh wah ah ah’ is the most notable part of the song.

The meteorologist went on to brilliantly include Down with the Sickness’s “drowning this in my sea of loathing,” as well as “when silently in changes, violently it changes.”

Finally, Adam concluded his weather report centered around cedar pollen by saying: “If you’re having some trouble in dealing with these changes, living with these changes, unfortunately, we’ve got more to come here.”

“Get up, come on, get down with the sickness,” Adam managed to finish off with.

The creative weatherman was flooded with admirative comments and questions on TikTok as a person asked: “Does any of the news team know the song you are going to do ahead of time or do they guess?” To which Adam replied: “They have no idea until they hear it.”

Image credits: weatheradam

“I’ve been sneaking lyrics in the weather for a little over a year now,” Adam told Bored Panda in an email.

He continued: “It started when my social media followers started daring me or challenging me to say phrases and lyrics in the weather.

“This particular day, we were expecting a big burst of cedar pollen, which makes a lot of people feel sick.

“That’s why I decided to use “Down with the Sickness” lyrics. After a viral video a few days earlier with Metallica – Enter Sandman (which Metallica shared, by the way), I got a lot of metal music requests, including Disturbed – Down with the Sickness.

“I wasn’t sure how popular it would become online, simply because I’m never sure which of my videos will go viral.”

Image credits: weatheradam

And when it came to stage freight, Adam said he didn’t have any. The weatherman stated: “Considering how long I’ve been doing this, I wasn’t nervous to insert these lyrics in the weather.

“I was definitely looking forward to it, it’s a lot of fun! I figured a lot of people would enjoy the ‘ohh wah ah ah ah’.”

Image credits: weatheradam

Adam went on to admit that out of all the reactions he has received from his videos, his favorites were the ones where people let him know they truly enjoyed watching his video.

He explained: “Some people say it makes their day to see these videos, or they laugh out loud and can’t wait to share it with their friends.

“Also, it’s the ultimate compliment when the band or musician I feature shares or comments on my video. In this one, Disturbed on Instagram commented ‘Awesome’.”

Image credits: weatheradam

The “sneaky” meteorologist admitted that he was “a fan of all genres”. “I wouldn’t say I’m a metalhead, but I know a lot of the hits,” he added.

Adam further stated: “I definitely plan on doing more of what I’ve been doing. Somehow, after about 200 songs, I haven’t run out of ideas yet.

“I also plan to continue to keep my followers guessing as I’ve done everything from rap to pop to rock to country.”

Image credits: weatheradam

Watch the hilarious weatherman in action below

Adam affirmed that his colleagues have embraced his talents. He said: “My station has been on board with me on this since day one.

“They love it and encourage me to keep it up. It’s great to have that support from management.”

The music fan had a last piece of advice for other meteorologists looking to infuse their personalities into their weather report: “simply be yourself.”

He added: “People connect with authenticity. Also, for your own happiness and mental well-being, it’s important to have fun at work (as long as you keep it professional).”

