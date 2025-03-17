Folks Can’t Believe BF Makes Coffee For GF Every Day, But She Calls Him Lazy For Not Making It “Right”

ADVERTISEMENT

As someone who is an avid coffee drinker (or more like an addict), I can totally understand the need to have that perfect cup in the morning. However, if someone got it ready for me, and all I had to do was sip and enjoy it, I’d be eternally grateful to that person.

That’s not the case with the original poster’s (OP) girlfriend, who is so picky that she criticizes him if he doesn’t make the coffee exactly how she wants it. One day, she literally dumped it all because it wasn’t perfect, so Reddit user No_Reputation1738 just snapped at her!

Sometimes, people take their partners for granted and try to micromanage things about them

The poster and his girlfriend have been living together for 6 months, and every day he wakes up early and makes her coffee

Recently, she started getting particular about how she wants her coffee, and he tries to oblige, but she keeps criticizing his attention to every tiny detail

Once, she even dumped the coffee he made and did it herself, so he just snapped and said he wouldn’t do it anymore

This annoyed her, and she called him “lazy” all because she felt he always made it the “wrong” way

In today’s story, we dive right into a couple conflict that is troubling our poster, all over coffee. What happened is that OP has been with his girlfriend for 2 years, while they have been living together for 6 months. They have a lovely routine where he wakes up early and makes her coffee so she wakes up to a nice, hot cup (aww!).

Now, the conflict started arising because of how she has started to be particular about the coffee-making method. She insists on strictly following every detail, like measuring the grounds, warming the cup, adding milk, and all that jazz. Well, being the good samaritan that he is, OP tried to listen to her demands, but then it got so annoying that she grilled him every time whether he had done it right.

Even if one tiny thing is wrong, she makes a big deal out of it as it’s not the “right way,” and once, she literally dumped it all and made it herself while ranting on how he messed it up! That was probably the last straw for OP, who got frustrated and snapped that she could then make her own coffee as he always gets it wrong.

Well, Miss Perfect was upset by this and claimed that since she likes her coffee a certain way, her boyfriend should respect it. He replied that he was respecting it, but he didn’t like how she micromanaged the way he made coffee and constantly criticized him for it. She just labeled him lazy and unaccommodating, so he is feeling guilty now and vented online.

Netizens immediately sided with him because the poor fellow was being so loving and thoughtful by trying to make the coffee just the way she wanted. They were quick to judge her for being so picky and not even thanking him once for making so much effort, but just criticizing and micromanaging him.

It has been observed that when a person is micromanaged by a partner, it can create resentment in the relationship, while the victim of this micromanagement can experience increased anxiety, depression, and even trauma. In fact, if left unchecked, micromanaging harms intimacy, leads to arguments, and depletes the relationship.

Psychology Today claims, “If you are growing increasingly annoyed with your partner’s micromanagement, give them a clear warning that it may be pushing you away. Too many people hold their feelings in and then explode.”

Well, it’s no wonder that our poster just snapped at her one day when she dumped the coffee he made. Looks like he had been holding it in for so many days when he should have told her how he felt about her micromanagement and criticism. However, folks said that the girlfriend should not have criticized him in the first place; rather, she should be grateful.

A few also commented that no matter how terrible the coffee, if their partner made it so lovingly, they would quietly accept it. What would you do? Also, what advice would you like to give the poster? Let us know in the comments below!

Netizens were baffled by her micromanaging and felt that she should actually be grateful to him for making such an effort

