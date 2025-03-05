Friend Checks Out Man’s $1.8K Briefcase And Spills Coffee, Says It’s Not His Responsibility To Fix

ADVERTISEMENT

Most people are very careful with their prized possessions and make sure to keep them out of harm’s way. If an object gets spoiled, ruined, or damaged, it can cause a lot of pain, especially if it took a lot of effort to buy it in the first place.

This is what happened to a man who had saved up for an expensive briefcase. He made the mistake of trusting his friend with it. Unfortunately, the other guy spilled a full cup of coffee on the bag and then refused to pay for the stain removal. This put the guy in a fix.

Leather bags are expensive because of the high-quality materials and skilled craftsmanship that goes into making them, which is why they need to be handled with care

The man had saved up for a year to be able to afford a $1,800 briefcase that he had his eye on, so he was extra careful whenever he used it

When he gave the briefcase to his friend to see, the other man spilled a full cup of coffee on it, which caused a big stain that would cost $300 to get removed

The guy asked his friend if he’d cover the cost of the stain removal or even split it, but the other man refused to do so, stating that it was just an accident

Image credits: Beginning_Service387

The poster felt hurt by his friend’s refusal to pay for the cost of the repairs, especially because of how much effort he had put into saving up for the briefcase

The man had worked extremely hard to be able to afford a high-end leather case that he had wanted for a long time. It was his gift to himself after a lot of saving, and that’s why he also made sure to be careful with it whenever he used it. He did not let it get damaged at all during the months that he had taken it outside.

The only mistake he made was handing it over to his careless friend, who spilled an entire cup of coffee on the case. Usually in situations like this, to avoid a stain forming, cleaning experts state that you should blot the affected areas. Wiping it down might cause the liquid to spread even more or damage the material.

That’s what happened with the man’s briefcase when he tried to wipe it down after the incident. He was devastated because the coffee soaked into the leather, and when he took it to a professional cleaner they said that it would cost $300 to remove the stain. The guy then asked his friend for help because he had been the one to cause the problem.

Usually, it is a rule of thumb to help out with the funds for repairs if you have been the one to cause the destruction. This shows that you’re taking responsibility for your actions and are willing to face the consequences. Unfortunately, the OP’s friend didn’t want to do any of that. He kept insisting that since it was an accident he didn’t have to fork over any cash.

It’s hard not to let situations like this get in the way of a friendship or affect one’s mental peace. When other people upset you and get on your nerves, it’s important to try and figure out what is and isn’t in your control. You cannot force anyone to listen to you, and if they keep insisting on being defiant, it’s best to accept the situation and try to move on.

The OP found it extremely tough to accept that his friend wasn’t going to help pay for the repairs. In fact, the other man tried to gaslight the poster into thinking he was being unreasonable for such a request.

If a confrontation with the other person doesn’t work, then the affected person needs to take a step back from the situation. Rather than constantly trying to make the selfish person change, it’s important to practice acceptance.

The OP also might have realized through this situation that the other man wasn’t actually his true friend, which is why he didn’t take responsibility for his actions. Although it might have cost him a lot of money, he got to learn a lot about who he could count on in his life.

Do you have any suggestions of what the OP could do to get his friend to pay for the damages to the briefcase? How would you approach such a dilemma?

People found the friend’s behavior terrible, and some were suspicious that the other guy had ruined the briefcase deliberately

