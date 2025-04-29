Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Switch-On Diet Is The Talk Of Town As It Sheds Fats And Maintains Muscle, Folks Amazed By Results
Man in striped sweater speaking into a microphone, promoting the Switch-On Diet for fat loss and muscle maintenance.
Fitness, Health

Switch-On Diet Is The Talk Of Town As It Sheds Fats And Maintains Muscle, Folks Amazed By Results

We live in a world with special emphasis on healthy living, as more people try to adopt this lifestyle. However, when everything is fast-paced, folks also wish for quick results from any type of diet or exercise that they follow. What if we told you that such a diet actually exists?

Enter the ‘Switch-On Diet’! A Korean doctor has devised this 4-week plan that promises to provide shocking results right from the first week itself. Netizens who’ve tried it are plainly amazed by how quickly it works, and just as quickly, it went viral. 

More info: New York Post

RELATED:

    Korean doctor Park Yong-Woo has devised a 4-week ‘Switch-On Diet’ that rapidly burns fat and maintains muscle

    Man in a striped sweater speaking into microphone, representing the Switch-On Diet shedding fats and maintaining muscle.

    Image credits: 다독다독 / Youtube

    It’s a 4-phase metabolic makeover that focuses on intermittent fasting, gut health, and protein-rich meals

    The mastermind behind the whole story is a Korean obesity researcher, Dr. Park Yong-Woo, who has been treating obesity for the past 33 years. He actually spoke about the ‘Switch-On Diet’ program 7 years ago in his book, but it made an epic comeback recently and went viral instantly. 

    It promises rapid weight loss with a focus on resetting your metabolism, while also providing the dieters with mental clarity. The focus of this diet is on intermittent fasting, gut health, and protein-rich meals, which help in burning fat while maintaining muscle within 4 weeks. After it went viral, folks were amazed by the quick results and shared them online. 

    Woman sharing her first day experience with the Switch-On Diet, a viral Korean diet program for fat loss and muscle maintenance

    Image credits: justformechelle / TikTok

    A Korean model shared how she lost 4 kgs in 6 days, while a gut health blogger mentioned “feeling more energized and experiencing surprising mental clarity,” all thanks to the Switch-On Diet.

    However, not everyone had a pleasant experience, as a TikToker shared her journey while she tried the diet. She complained about being sick of the repetitive protein shakes and quit the diet right on her 5th day, even after losing weight. She also observed that she felt less hungry after starting the diet, but the protein shakes were too much for her to bear. 

    Young woman holding Switch-On Diet pouches, promoting fat shedding and muscle maintenance results in a kitchen setting.

    Image credits: justformechelle / TikTok

    Now, you might be curious about how it works, so let us break it down for you. The program consists of 4 phases, and each phase spans a week. It centers on intermittent fasting and improving gut health. Key components of the diet include consuming meals rich in protein for muscle growth and repair, and ensuring adequate hydration. 

    The stress is on drinking two liters (or eight glasses) of water daily, sleeping for a minimum of six hours, using nutritional supplements, engaging in 10-14 hour fasting periods, performing high-intensity exercise at least four times per week, and eating dinner at least four hours before going to bed.

    It’s advised to steer clear of things like caffeine, alcohol, processed goodies, and sugary treats, but carbs are alright in moderation only. The idea behind limiting them is that it might help the body enter a state called ketosis, which could actually calm down any inflammation in the gut. Plus, the fiber in veggies is super helpful for keeping things moving smoothly when using the toilet in the morning. 

    The first week focuses on detoxing and gut resetting, while intermittent fasting comes into play during the second week

    Young woman showing five fingers, sharing her Switch-On Diet experience for fat loss and muscle maintenance.

    Image credits: justformechelle / TikTok

    On the first 3 days of the diet, people are encouraged to have four protein shakes throughout the day. They also have to team those up with some probiotics and a nice hour-long walk. If hunger strikes between shakes, it’s totally fine to snack on small amounts of plain yogurt, tofu, or some crunchy, fibrous veggies like cabbage or cucumbers.

    This continues for the next four days, with an addition of a protein-packed lunch that’s low on carbs, like fish, chicken, tofu, boiled pork, lean beef, or eggs. During this phase, flour, dairy, and coffee are still a big no.

    Things change in week two as a 24-hour fast once during the week is introduced. While meals will still include those protein shakes and low-carb lunches, dinners will be carb-free. You might see a little bit of rice, legumes, nuts, and even one cup of black coffee making an appearance in the morning. However, it’s advised to avoid hectic workouts on fasting days.

    The third and fourth weeks majorly focus on burning fat

    Feet in socks standing on a digital scale showing weight loss, highlighting Switch-On Diet shedding fats and maintaining muscle.

    Image credits: justformechelle / TikTok

    The final two weeks are all about boosting fat burn with longer fasts and a bit more freedom in the low-carb meals. Week 3 means two separate 24-hour fasts, and week 4 has three. It’s advised to stick with two shakes and two low-carb meals daily, and enjoy goodies like pumpkin, cherry tomatoes, chestnuts, and berries. 

    Sweet potatoes and bananas can also be consumed, but only after workouts. To keep up the results after the diet ends, dieters are encouraged to aim for two weekly fasts: one for 24 hours and another for 14 hours.

    Young woman measuring waist with tape in bright room, showcasing results of Switch-On Diet for fat loss and muscle maintenance.

    Image credits: anatoliy_cherkas / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, many people are questioning the diet due to the extreme fasting involved and its restrictive and repetitive structure

    The Switch-On Diet might sound very appealing, but it’s best to consult a doctor before indulging in the program. Since it limits caffeine, dieters might experience some temporary withdrawal symptoms like headaches, feeling tired, or being a little grumpy. 

    Intermittent fasting can also be risky, as research shows that people who followed an eight-hour, time-restricted eating schedule were more likely to pass away from cardiovascular disease. Plus, just like for the TikToker, it can get repetitive for some people.

    Woman drinking a protein shake, promoting the Switch-On Diet known for fat loss and muscle maintenance results.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Well, in the end, it is just another diet, and it might work for some and might not work for others. It all depends on the dieter’s resilience, I guess. Folks online are quite divided about the viral diet as they quickly pointed out how complex and restrictive it sounded. What are your thoughts about it? Would you like to give it a spin? Let us know in the comments!

    Netizens were divided, as they felt that it was too restrictive and too complex to practice regularly

    Text snippet from user NY1962 about maintaining a kcal deficit, adequate protein, and resistance training related to Switch-On Diet results.

    Comment on a forum mentioning obesity problems in the US, related to discussions on the Switch-On Diet shedding fats and maintaining muscle.

    User comment about the Switch-On Diet questioning how low carb meals maintain ketosis while eating rice, sweet potato, and bananas.

    Text snippet discussing simple fasting advice related to the switch-on diet shedding fats and maintaining muscle effectively.

    Comment mentioning a Korean diet tip about managing hunger and eating an apple to avoid passing out.

    Text post stating coffee isn't permitted and the person is leaving, highlighting Switch-On Diet benefits in fat loss and muscle maintenance.

    User comment about diet, mentioning low carbohydrate, high fat, moderate protein intake, and daily swimming benefits.

    Screenshot of a comment by Nick T. discussing calorie deficit in relation to the Switch-On Diet and fat loss.

    Person holding fresh vegetables and measuring tape, representing Switch-On Diet shedding fats and maintaining muscle.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising the Switch-On Diet for effective fat loss and muscle maintenance.

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

