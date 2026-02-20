ADVERTISEMENT

Wildlife photography has the incredible ability to freeze a split second of magic, and PhotoCrowd competitions continue to showcase just how breathtaking nature can be.

We’ve put together a selection of some of the best animal images that were awarded or featured on the contest’s Instagram page. In this collection, you’ll find not only stunning wildlife shots, but also heartwarming moments of animals living alongside us every day – from cats and dogs to farm animals and more.

So don’t waste any more time and join us as we explore this captivating list of jury-recognized photographs from PhotoCrowd.

More info: Instagram | photocrowd.com