Wildlife photography has the incredible ability to freeze a split second of magic, and PhotoCrowd competitions continue to showcase just how breathtaking nature can be.

We’ve put together a selection of some of the best animal images that were awarded or featured on the contest’s Instagram page. In this collection, you’ll find not only stunning wildlife shots, but also heartwarming moments of animals living alongside us every day – from cats and dogs to farm animals and more.

So don’t waste any more time and join us as we explore this captivating list of jury-recognized photographs from PhotoCrowd.

More info: Instagram | photocrowd.com

#1

Photo by Sara Jazbar

Photo by Sara Jazbar

photocrowd

14points
POST
    #2

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Lynne Naylor

    photocrowd

    12points
    POST
    #3

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Ian Groves

    photocrowd

    11points
    POST
    #4

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Sara

    photocrowd

    11points
    POST
    #5

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Marina Cano

    photocrowd

    11points
    POST
    #6

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Suvrat

    photocrowd

    11points
    POST
    #7

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Carole z

    photocrowd

    10points
    POST
    #8

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Peter Orr

    photocrowd

    10points
    POST
    #9

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Roberta Pagano

    photocrowd

    10points
    POST
    #10

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Netty

    photocrowd

    9points
    POST
    #11

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Sue Woodbridge

    photocrowd

    9points
    POST
    #12

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Jasper Doest

    photocrowd

    8points
    POST
    #13

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Caron Steele

    photocrowd

    8points
    POST
    #14

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Photocrowd

    photocrowd

    8points
    POST
    #15

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Chris Killingsworth

    photocrowd

    8points
    POST
    #16

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Dave Johnson

    photocrowd

    7points
    POST
    #17

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Dominic Beaven Photography

    photocrowd

    7points
    POST
    #18

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Bjorn Svensson

    photocrowd

    7points
    POST
    #19

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Dan Ardelean

    photocrowd

    6points
    POST
    #20

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Vanell photography

    photocrowd

    6points
    POST
    #21

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Helen Davies

    photocrowd

    6points
    POST
    #22

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by PogMoMadra

    photocrowd

    6points
    POST
    #23

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Henrik Spranz

    photocrowd

    6points
    POST
    #24

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Henry the colorado dog

    photocrowd

    6points
    POST
    #25

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Phil Hopkinson

    photocrowd

    5points
    POST
    #26

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Nigel W. LRPS

    photocrowd

    5points
    POST
    #27

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Paul/ Dr. D of photography

    photocrowd

    5points
    POST
    #28

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Shashi De

    photocrowd

    5points
    POST
    #29

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Kobus Malan

    photocrowd

    4points
    POST
    #30

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Carole z saw

    photocrowd

    4points
    POST
    #31

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Gej

    photocrowd

    4points
    POST
    #32

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Gudrunberry

    photocrowd

    4points
    POST
    #33

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Sean Tindale

    photocrowd

    4points
    POST
    #34

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Paul Rollison

    photocrowd

    4points
    POST
    #35

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Paule Hijertaas

    photocrowd

    4points
    POST
    #36

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Hood

    photocrowd

    4points
    POST
    #37

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Roberta Pagano

    photocrowd

    4points
    POST
    #38

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Fary Afshar

    photocrowd

    4points
    POST
    #39

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Knut M Selmer

    photocrowd

    3points
    POST
    #40

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Sara Williams

    photocrowd

    3points
    POST
    #41

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Lynn Nicholson

    photocrowd

    3points
    POST
    #42

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Pete Vaughan

    photocrowd

    3points
    POST
    #43

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Long Nguyen

    photocrowd

    3points
    POST
    #44

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Jonathanph

    photocrowd

    3points
    POST
    #45

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by June Fox

    photocrowd

    3points
    POST
    #46

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Peter OBrien Photography

    photocrowd

    3points
    POST
    #47

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Jappern

    photocrowd

    3points
    POST
    #48

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Skrotov

    photocrowd

    3points
    POST
    #49

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Steve Price

    photocrowd

    2points
    POST
    #50

    50 Award-Winning Animal Photos From Photocrowd That Capture Nature At Its Most Powerful And Adorable

    Photo by Cassandra Mayers

    photocrowd

    2points
    POST

