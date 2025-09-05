ADVERTISEMENT

Animal photography has a way of showing the beauty, character, and mystery of the creatures we share our world with. It reveals sides of them we might not usually see, which is why it continues to be such a favorite subject for photographers everywhere.

Photocrowd’s "Animals" contest for new joiners invites members in their first 28 days on the platform to share their work. The contest closed once 100 entries were submitted, after which the community rated the photographs while an expert judge prepared their own reviews. The winners were announced on August 20, and here we feature the 50 crowd favorites—images that reflect the variety and creativity of new voices exploring the animal world.

More info: photocrowd.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

10th Place: "Stag In The Grass"

Large powerful deer with antlers standing in a dry field surrounded by green trees in an animal wildlife photo

"A stag calling out in the grass during rutting season. Captured with a Nikon D850 paired with a Sigma 150–600mm lens."

© D.B Photography | Photocrowd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    3rd Place: "The Passion Of The Pinnipeds"

    Two sea lions interacting closely by the water, showcasing playful and powerful animal photos in nature.

    "California sea lions duke it out for the best sunning spot. I love the expression on the sea lion on the right—it looks as if he’s stifling aggression. This is part of a series of four, and choosing which photo to enter in the New Joiners contest was a difficult decision."

    © theindifferenceofnature | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    21st Place: "Lion Tongue"

    Sleeping lion resting on a rock with tongue out, showcasing playful to powerful animal photos voted best by the crowd.

    "A lion sleeping with its tongue out at the San Diego Zoo."

    © Connor | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    2nd Place: "Lilac Breasted Roller Showing Off Its Colors"

    Colorful bird with wings spread perched on a branch, a stunning example of animal photos voted best by the crowd

    "The most photographed bird in Africa."

    © SctMur | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    16th Place: "Peek-A-Boo"

    Small tortoise hiding in its patterned shell on a dirt ground, one of the best animal photos by the crowd voted.

    © cjhayes | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    4th Place: "Native vs. Invasive"

    Close-up animal photo showing a predator insect capturing prey with detailed eyes and body hairs.

    "A large robber fly (Andrenosoma cruentum), endemic to South Florida’s coastal hammock habitats, eats an exotic European honey bee (Apis mellifera)."

    © Lgarriga | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    5th Place: "A Beautiful Wolf Spider"

    Close-up macro photo of a spider showcasing detailed eyes and hairy legs from the best animal photos collection.

    "This is likely Hogna timuqua, a species of wolf spider found in South Florida."

    © Lgarriga | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    24th Place: "Paraphrynus, A Barely Known Tailless Whipscorpion"

    Close-up of a powerful animal displaying detailed claws and textured exoskeleton in natural habitat soil environment

    "This unusual creature is Paraphrynus cf. cubensis, a species of tailless whipscorpion (order Amblypygi). Although they are arachnids, they aren’t spiders, scorpions, or members of other arachnid groups—they’re in a class of their own."

    © Lgarriga | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    22nd Place: "Green Heron"

    Close-up of a powerful bird with sharp beak and intense eyes in natural habitat from animal photos voted best by the crowd

    © Oliver g jones | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These are not seen in the UK as live across the pond. However some years ago one took up residence in The Lost Gardens of Heligan. Likely blown across in a strong gale. He found Heligan very much to his liking and dined well on frogs and fish in the lily ponds. Twitches came from across the country to see this unusual visitor.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    47th Place: "Just Drying Off"

    Penguin standing on a rocky shore by deep blue water in a striking animal photo voted best by the crowd.

    "This little rockhopper penguin is sunning itself after a dip."

    © LornaLangley | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    28th Place: "Bird"

    Pigeon with wings spread holding twig in beak, perched on wooden post surrounded by green foliage and flowers in sunlight.

    © Oshea | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wood pigeon. There's a pair that sometimes build nests in my tree. Some of the material they bring in are way bigger than they are. I think they're building a skyscraper.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    43rd Place: "The Watchful Sentinel"

    Meerkat standing alert on rock showcasing powerful animal photo in natural lighting and habitat.

    "A lone meerkat stands upright on a sunlit rock, scanning the horizon with quiet determination. Its pose is iconic—alert, balanced, and full of purpose. The earthy tones of the surroundings blend seamlessly with the meerkat’s fur, creating a warm, unified scene."

    © chorouk | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    36th Place: "Beautiful Mountains But The Sheep Said Hi"

    Sheep standing in a sunlit grassy field near a stone wall, one of the best animal photos voted by the crowd

    "In the Lake District, surrounded by beautiful mountains on a dull afternoon, the sheep seemed to want to say hello."

    © GingerSnapPer232 | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    12th Place: "Burmese Python"

    Close-up of a snake’s eye and scales covered in water droplets in best animal photos voted by the crowd.

    "The first Burmese python I’ve ever seen—a beautiful creature with a troubled history in South Florida. This snake represents both natural beauty and persistence, as well as the impact of human destruction."

    © Lgarriga | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    18th Place: "Clouded Leopard"

    Close-up of a clouded leopard with detailed fur patterns featured in best animal photos voted by the crowd.

    "A clouded leopard at the Nashville Zoo."

    © MG | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    9th Place: "Bee Eater Keeping A Watchful Eye On Partner Digging The Burrow"

    Colorful bird and tail feathers in grass with dust flying, showcasing stunning animal photos capturing playful moments.

    © WJE | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    6th Place: "Splash Landing"

    Graceful white swan touching down on dark water with splashes creating a powerful moment in animal photos voted best by the crowd

    "I took this photo while out for a walk in the local town park. I happened to be in the right place at the right time, and I’m very proud of it."

    © Lou_Lyn280 | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    25th Place: "Moose N Mountains"

    Moose walking through rocky riverbed in forest with snow-capped mountains, showcasing powerful animal photo in nature.

    © brob | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    39th Place: "Untitled"

    Mountain goat resting on a large rock surrounded by greenery in a powerful animal photo under clear blue sky.

    "A Nilgiri tahr sits atop a rock, away from the crowd and lazing in the winter sun."

    © Shrivatsa | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    1st Place: "Zebra In The Golden Morning Light"

    Two zebras in a sunlit field showcasing striking animal photos with natural light and vivid details

    "I took a morning trip to Rietvlei Nature Reserve (South Africa) and saw some zebras bathing in the morning sunlight, grazing on the grass. The zebras were enjoying the morning sun."

    © Amber Klaas | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    33rd Place: "Painted Jezebel"

    Colorful butterfly feeding on white flowers, showcasing vibrant animal photos with nature and wildlife elements.

    "On a quiet evening in my grandmother’s village, I noticed a butterfly resting on a bright flower. Intrigued by its delicate beauty, I captured the moment—a fleeting reminder of nature’s grace in simple places."

    © areddy | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    41st Place: "Horse I’m The Wind"

    Brown wild horse standing in a sunlit grassy field under a clear blue sky animal photos voted best.

    "A horse in the wind, photographed during strong gusts in the flats of a horse field."

    © Jewelius Juarez | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    8th Place: "Rainbow Starling"

    Close-up of a colorful bird showcasing vibrant feathers in a stunning animal photo voted best by the crowd.

    "A starling showing its iridescent rainbow-colored feathers in the light."

    © kellystani | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    46th Place: "Untitled"

    Orange butterfly with black markings resting on green leaves and pink flowers in a nature animal photo.

    © Robin | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    42nd Place: "White Kitten"

    White kitten with green eyes looking up, one of the best animal photos voted by the crowd.

    "Small and cute."

    © dulepixel | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    7th Place: "The Protector"

    Highland cow with long curved horns walking on a forest path in a powerful animal photo voted best by the crowd.

    © Hazel | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    13th Place: "Incect"

    Orange dragonfly perched on a flower bud, showcasing detailed wings in a striking animal photo close-up.

    "He/she looks yellow."

    © coert | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Insect? A keeled skimmer dragonfly. Not common in the UK but I have seen them very occasionally.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    34th Place: "Black Swan"

    Black swan with curved neck and red beak in close-up animal photo voted best by the crowd.

    "A black swan captured on the serene South Coast of NSW during a holiday. The overcast sky softened the light, creating a moody, atmospheric backdrop that highlights the swan’s graceful form and deep black plumage."

    © Olivia Romano | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    14th Place: "Untitled"

    Close-up of a squirrel eating among autumn leaves, one of the best animal photos voted by the crowd.

    © Lwasley21 | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    15th Place: "A Squirrel Enjoying A Meal"

    Squirrel holding a nut on forest floor, close-up animal photo showcasing nature’s playful and powerful wildlife moments.

    "A squirrel enjoys a nut, savoring each bite as if it were a gourmet feast."

    © Phil_Ricks11! | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    31st Place: "Untitled"

    Butterfly with orange and black wings perched on a white daisy flower in green grass animal photos.

    © Sofija | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    45th Place: "Landing For Refuel"

    Orange butterfly perched on a pink flower with yellow center in a vibrant animal photo voted best by the crowd.

    © DawnR | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    40th Place: "Gizmo"

    Brown and white horse with bridle standing outdoors near wooden fence in animal photos voted best by the crowd collection

    © rebeccawalton | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    32nd Place: "The Queen Of The Pigeons"

    Close-up of a blue bird with a decorative crest, showcasing amazing animal photo details and vibrant natural background.

    "A Victoria crowned pigeon pottering around the Whipsnade Butterfly House."

    © LornaLangley | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nr7xf9tywq avatar
    Zimmer
    Zimmer
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Saw these in Papua New Guinea a few years ago - they are HUGE!! Beautiful and slightly terrifying!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    48th Place: "Armoured Grace – The One-Horned Guardian Of Kaziranga"

    Two rhinos grazing in a lush green field with forest and hills in the background, animal photos voted best by crowd

    "Kaziranga National Park in Assam, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is home to the majestic one-horned rhino, a symbol of resilience."

    © aahana | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    29th Place: "Ibex Of The Augstmatthorn"

    Two mountain goats resting on a grassy slope, showcasing powerful animal photos in their natural habitat.

    "Two young ibex take a breather among the clouds, flowers, and grass near the summit of the Augstmatthorn."

    © ZeroDayJ004 | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    26th Place: "Untitled"

    Young spotted deer grazing in green grass, showcasing playful and powerful animal photos voted best by the crowd.

    © Katelyn Obyle | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    11th Place: "Eye Of The Tiger"

    Close-up of a powerful animal with striking green eyes and detailed fur, showcasing animal photos voted best by the crowd.

    "Bengal cat in my local park."

    © MartinShaw | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    44th Place: "Hakuna Matata"

    Meerkat standing alert on a rock, a powerful animal photo showcasing wildlife in a natural environment.

    "A meerkat showing its good side while on lookout!"

    © LornaLangley | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    17th Place: "The Prophet"

    Close-up of a praying mantis blending with leaves in a nature photo from top animal photos voted best by the crowd.

    The praying mantis, culturally regarded as a symbol of good fortune, stillness, prayer, and meditation. A while back, one decided to make my little balcony garden its new hunting ground. Lying in ambush, camouflaged among the leaves in the dark of night, it remained as still as a statue, ready to swiftly clasp its prey with utmost precision. I was both amazed and intimidated by the striking pose of this dauntless predator, which led me to attempt capturing a photo that would accentuate the mantis’s mesmerizing and unsettling presence—a true force to be reckoned with.

    The photo holds personal meaning for me as well. I’m quite fond of these fascinating crawlies and impressed by their remarkable abilities. On a couple of occasions, I noticed a mantis suddenly climbing onto my body, so I gently guided it to the palm of my hand and we spent a few moments together, after which I placed it on some well-hidden leaves nearby. Those experiences remind me of our interconnectedness with nature—we are a part of it, and the insecto de Santa Teresa is one of its many marvels."

    © Misere | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    35th Place: "Meercat"

    Ring-tailed lemurs perched on a rock ledge with striped tails, featured in top animal photos voted best by the crowd.

    "At the Beijing Zoo."

    © juwariyah | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nr7xf9tywq avatar
    Zimmer
    Zimmer
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Except that they're not meerkats - they're lemurs

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    30th Place: "Butterfly"

    Black and white butterfly perched on a vibrant flower, showcasing nature's beauty in top animal photos voted best by the crowd.

    © George M J | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    19th Place: "Busy"

    Elephant with tusks eating green leaves in natural habitat, showcasing powerful animal photos admired by the crowd

    "Elephant snacking."

    © Isaacrsa | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    37th Place: "Rodzina Łabędzi"

    Adult and young swans by a lakeside on a calm day, showcasing beautiful animal photos voted best by the crowd.

    © Jack | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    50th Place: "A Spring Day At The Boston Common"

    Two mounted police officers riding horses in a city park, showcasing powerful animal photos in urban setting.

    © dronair | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    27th Place: "Bushy Park Heron"

    Heron standing in calm water near green plants, showcasing one of the best animal photos voted by the crowd.

    © Zoe Mac | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    23rd Place: "Untitled"

    Bald eagle perched on icy branches against blue sky, showcasing powerful animal photo voted best by the crowd.

    © lisainmilo | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    20th Place: "Alert In Black And White"

    Black and white close-up of a dog looking outside, showcasing one of the best animal photos voted by the crowd.

    © Lahllywd | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    38th Place: "Barrel Betty"

    Rider in a bright pink top steering a white horse kicking up dirt during an outdoor animal rodeo event.

    "A beautiful gray Quarter Horse mare powering around a barrel."

    © Ashleyreaphotography | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶 Back-sliding barrel riding Rita Ballou Ain't a cowboy in Texas that wouldn't ride a bull for you. 🎶 RIP Guy Clark

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    49th Place: "Cows Grazing"

    Herd of black and brown cows grazing peacefully in a sunlit field with green trees in the background animal photos

    © Annaclicky | Photocrowd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!