ADVERTISEMENT

Amid all the headlines and chaos, one of the few things that keeps us sane is looking at photos of adorable animals. They remind us that nature is truly incredible, and there’s beauty everywhere if we look closely enough — even on the internet.

Whether it’s a great egret taking off, a cormorant soaking up the morning sun, or a penguin leaping above the Antarctic waters, it somehow makes the world feel a little lighter.

From the land, the sea, the sky… an online community regularly posts high-quality animal pics, and we’ve selected our favorites for you to see. Trust us, you won’t want to rush through these.