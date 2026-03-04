ADVERTISEMENT

Amid all the headlines and chaos, one of the few things that keeps us sane is looking at photos of adorable animals. They remind us that nature is truly incredible, and there’s beauty everywhere if we look closely enough — even on the internet.

Whether it’s a great egret taking off, a cormorant soaking up the morning sun, or a penguin leaping above the Antarctic waters, it somehow makes the world feel a little lighter.

From the land, the sea, the sky… an online community regularly posts high-quality animal pics, and we’ve selected our favorites for you to see. Trust us, you won’t want to rush through these.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Golden Pheasant (Chrysolophus Pictus) Is Also Just A Cock

The Golden Pheasant (Chrysolophus Pictus) Is Also Just A Cock

Ok-Fondant2536 Report

5points
POST
romanarendt avatar
Roman Arendt
Roman Arendt
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fabulous! My father had a book about birds of the world and as a toddler at least once a week I looked up the chapter about the 'Goldfasan' (for the pictures). Then we visited the Vogelpark Walsrode (the world's largest bird park) and I was in complete awe as I saw it. Should have known back then that I am gay.

0
0points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Snow Leopard Panthera Uncia

    Snow Leopard Panthera Uncia

    SectioVivus Report

    4points
    POST
    #3

    Sumatran Tiger Sticking His Tongue Out

    Sumatran Tiger Sticking His Tongue Out

    mark49s Report

    4points
    POST

    Spending time with animals is proven to boost your mood, but even just looking at animal photos online beats aimless doomscrolling. And science backs it up.

    A study found that just half an hour of watching photos and videos of animals lowered people’s anxiety, blood pressure, and heart rate.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anxiety levels reduced by an average of 35%, with some experiencing a fall of almost 50%. Heart rates also dropped by an average of 6.5% in just 30 minutes.

    During this research, people were shown images of ducks, kittens, cats, puppies, dogs, alpacas, tiger cubs, lion cubs, baby gorillas, monkeys and quokkas.

    It was found that consuming content of quokkas — mini marsupials found in Western Australia — had an immediate positive impact on participants.
    #4

    Southeast African Cheetah Staring Straight Down The Lens

    Southeast African Cheetah Staring Straight Down The Lens

    mark49s Report

    4points
    POST
    #5

    Viña Del Mar, Chile

    Viña Del Mar, Chile

    naveen713 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Black Footed Cat

    Black Footed Cat

    [deleted] Report

    3points
    POST
    amyschilder avatar
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    Community Member
    Premium     48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nah that's Grogu in his kitty cat costume.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Animal photos don’t just grab your attention; they can actually make you care more about protecting wildlife.

    A study published last month found that some features in wildlife images — like visible faces or cues that make you feel like you can understand what the animal is thinking or feeling — can create emotional connections.

    These features can even drive people to engage online or give money to conservation.

    “If you want to encourage people to protect an animal, you might depict it in a way that evokes a social or emotional connection. For instance, emphasizing facelike features or attention to the viewer,” said study coauthor Brian Knutson, a professor of psychology at the Stanford School of Humanities and Sciences.

    He added: “Social media is a powerful tool for shaping public opinion and encouraging environmental behavior. Neuroscience tools could offer insights into what motivates people to support wildlife conservation efforts.”
    #7

    Bhanu, London Zoo's Male, Has His Mouthful!

    Bhanu, London Zoo's Male, Has His Mouthful!

    mark49s Report

    3points
    POST
    #8

    Great Egret (Ardea Alba)

    Great Egret (Ardea Alba)

    Celestial_Crook Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    African Lion Cub

    African Lion Cub

    mark49s Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Photography competitions like Wildlife Photographer of the Year or Nature’s Best Photography show that a single powerful image can raise awareness and even help protect endangered species.

    The organizations that hold these contests fund vital conservation projects around the world.

    Many winning entries also tell real stories about threats facing species and ecosystems.

    The contests encourage photographers to become advocates for wildlife protection. They are usually required to submit detailed background information such as conservation status and habitat challenges.
    #10

    Vervet Monkey In South Africa

    Vervet Monkey In South Africa

    IsakAronV Report

    3points
    POST
    #11

    Kyoto, Japan

    Kyoto, Japan

    theWitchhunterX Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Amur Tiger

    Amur Tiger

    mark49s Report

    3points
    POST

    The photograph ‘Ghost Town Visitor’ earned the prestigious title of 61st Wildlife Photographer of the Year in 2025, awarded by London’s Natural History Museum.

    Photographer Wim van den Heever captured a ghostly brown hyena in the ruins of an abandoned building.

    The photo is “an eerie juxtaposition of the wild reclaiming human civilization. This picture is a multi-layered story of loss, resilience and the natural world’s silent triumph, making it an unforgettable piece of wildlife and conservation photography,” said competition judge Akanksha Sood Singh.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    The Saiga Antelope (Saiga Tatarica) Is A Totally Underrated Animal!

    The Saiga Antelope (Saiga Tatarica) Is A Totally Underrated Animal!

    Ok-Fondant2536 Report

    3points
    POST
    amyschilder avatar
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pretty sure he's in the band on Mos Eisley.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #14

    A Cormorant (Phalacrocorax Carbo) Enjoys The Morning Sun

    A Cormorant (Phalacrocorax Carbo) Enjoys The Morning Sun

    Marzolino85 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    A Female Great Spotted Woodpecker(Dendrocopos Major)

    A Female Great Spotted Woodpecker(Dendrocopos Major)

    Marzolino85 Report

    3points
    POST

    Some of the winning images have also led to policy changes.

    For example, photographers Cristina Mittermeier and Paul Nicklen captured videos and images of a starving polar bear that quickly went viral and started a global conversation about climate change. The images even led to increased funding for Arctic wildlife protection initiatives.

    “We hope that our images of this… bear moved the conversation about climate change to the forefront, where it must remain until we solve this planetary problem,” says Mittermeier.

    In Indonesia, a prize-winning photo showing rainforest destruction helped create a new protected area for orangutans.
    #16

    Gray Tree Frog

    Gray Tree Frog

    AttentionFlashy5187 Report

    3points
    POST
    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These guys are native to where I live. You can hear them calling on warm nights

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Beautiful Blue Grosbeak At Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge

    Beautiful Blue Grosbeak At Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge

    Marzolino85 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    A Carpenter Bee

    A Carpenter Bee

    sloth_bear_63 Report

    3points
    POST

    Wildlife photos often go on global tours through competitions, showing up in exhibitions all over the world.

    They help people understand the real issues animals face, from climate change to disappearing habitats, and get more people caring about protecting them.
    #19

    Scottish Highland Cow/Bos Taurus Taurus

    Scottish Highland Cow/Bos Taurus Taurus

    7heRunawayKid Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    A Lion Posing

    A Lion Posing

    BobtheMolder Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Vortex Of Mobula Rays (Mobula Munkiana) In The Sea Of Cortez Off La Ventana, MX

    Vortex Of Mobula Rays (Mobula Munkiana) In The Sea Of Cortez Off La Ventana, MX

    ProbablyNotAGoodSign Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    What makes these pictures so incredible is that most of them capture animals in their natural habitat. They focus less on technical perfection and more on capturing authentic moments.

    Even wildlife photography contests have clear rules against luring, disturbing, or stressing animals in order to get an image.

    It’s this combination of patience and a keen eye for real-life moments that turns a simple photo into a powerful story.
    #22

    Feeding Honeybee

    Feeding Honeybee

    Dalantech Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    The Blue Tit – One Of Europe’s Most Common And Colorful Songbirds

    The Blue Tit – One Of Europe’s Most Common And Colorful Songbirds

    Marzolino85 Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    Airborne Penguin Above The Water In Antarctica

    Airborne Penguin Above The Water In Antarctica

    Power181440 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    That Intense Stare - Red Kite In Flight, Switzerland

    That Intense Stare - Red Kite In Flight, Switzerland

    Marzolino85 Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    Hippopotamus (Hippopotamus Amphibius)

    Hippopotamus (Hippopotamus Amphibius)

    AlluringAngles Report

    3points
    POST
    mwaltercma avatar
    HistoryNerd
    HistoryNerd
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Terrifying. Hippos are no joke!

    2
    2points
    reply
    #27

    “Style Is Who You Are, What You Want To Say And Not Giving A Damn” - Orson Welles

    “Style Is Who You Are, What You Want To Say And Not Giving A Damn” - Orson Welles

    aspiranthighlander Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Green Sea Turtle Under Breaking Waves At Nusa Penida, Indonesia

    Green Sea Turtle Under Breaking Waves At Nusa Penida, Indonesia

    rassebs Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Red Panda

    Red Panda

    Ill_Mood1891 Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Royal White Bengal Tiger

    Royal White Bengal Tiger

    Ill_Mood1891 Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Yellow Snake

    Yellow Snake

    mickynuts Report

    2points
    POST
    #32

    Paon

    Paon

    mickynuts Report

    2points
    POST
    pernillewinkel avatar
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Paon is french for disco chicken (Peacock)

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Leopard Tortoise (Stigmochelys Pardalis)

    Leopard Tortoise (Stigmochelys Pardalis)

    5odanger Report

    2points
    POST
    #34

    Nestor Notabilis (Kea Parrot)

    Nestor Notabilis (Kea Parrot)

    5odanger Report

    2points
    POST
    #35

    Nicobar Pigeon

    Nicobar Pigeon

    [deleted] Report

    2points
    POST
    #36

    African Elephant

    African Elephant

    thefrother Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    A Red-Shouldered Hawk

    A Red-Shouldered Hawk

    eplam93 Report

    2points
    POST
    #38

    Visayan Hornbill

    Visayan Hornbill

    mark49s Report

    2points
    POST
    #39

    Monarch Butterfly

    Monarch Butterfly

    sloth_bear_63 Report

    2points
    POST
    #40

    Wild Boar, Noord Ginkel, Ede, Nl

    Wild Boar, Noord Ginkel, Ede, Nl

    Sad_Illustrator_5934 Report

    2points
    POST
    amyschilder avatar
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everyone's going to want that ear hairstyle.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Jelly Fish, Shot On iPhone!

    Jelly Fish, Shot On iPhone!

    spacewulfpurrp Report

    2points
    POST
    #42

    Indian Yak

    Indian Yak

    Bitch_Sense1 Report

    2points
    POST
    #43

    National Fox Day

    National Fox Day

    FelineDoggeous Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    A Crab Eater Seal In Antarctica With Scars

    A Crab Eater Seal In Antarctica With Scars

    Power181440 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Humpbacks (Megaptera Novaeangliae Off Maui

    Humpbacks (Megaptera Novaeangliae Off Maui

    Power181440 Report

    2points
    POST
    #46

    Finally Met A Kingfisher (Alcedo Atthis)

    Finally Met A Kingfisher (Alcedo Atthis)

    Marzolino85 Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    Fluffy Acrobat In The Branches – A Long-Tailed Tit In Action

    Fluffy Acrobat In The Branches – A Long-Tailed Tit In Action

    Marzolino85 Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    Making A Splash

    Making A Splash

    aspiranthighlander Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Christmas Island Flying Fox (Pteropus Melanotus Natalis)

    Christmas Island Flying Fox (Pteropus Melanotus Natalis)

    HeStoleMyBalloons Report

    2points
    POST
    #50

    Just A Goose Vibin In The Sun

    Just A Goose Vibin In The Sun

    ichkannauchbilder Report

    2points
    POST
    #51

    Snowy Egret

    Snowy Egret

    Ill_Mood1891 Report

    2points
    POST
    amyschilder avatar
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Great blowout. Who's your stylist?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #52

    California Sea Lion

    California Sea Lion

    TreeHandThingy Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Giant Mudskipper (Periophthalmodon Schlosseri)

    Giant Mudskipper (Periophthalmodon Schlosseri)

    Celestial_Crook Report

    1point
    POST
    #54

    Mother And Baby Sulawesi Crested Macaque

    Mother And Baby Sulawesi Crested Macaque

    mark49s Report

    1point
    POST
    #55

    Duck

    Duck

    Adventurous-Bet-7052 Report

    1point
    POST
    pernillewinkel avatar
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And a Danish duck no less:)

    0
    0points
    reply
    #56

    South American Bushmaster (Lachesis Muta) In Suriname

    South American Bushmaster (Lachesis Muta) In Suriname

    PolarSandy Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    The Stunning Colors Of A Guinea Turaco

    The Stunning Colors Of A Guinea Turaco

    Latter-Reason7798 Report

    1point
    POST
    #58

    Blue Snake, Malaysia

    Blue Snake, Malaysia

    ConnectDay123 Report

    1point
    POST
    #59

    Visayan Hornbill In Front Of Cherry Blossom

    Visayan Hornbill In Front Of Cherry Blossom

    mark49s Report

    1point
    POST
    #60

    Lucky Encounter With A Black Woodpecker

    Lucky Encounter With A Black Woodpecker

    Marzolino85 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    American Painted Lady, Vanessa Virginiensis

    American Painted Lady, Vanessa Virginiensis

    kmtnewsman Report

    1point
    POST
    #62

    American Red Squirrel

    American Red Squirrel

    oldwizard00 Report

    1point
    POST
    #63

    Beautiful Butterfly

    Beautiful Butterfly

    [deleted] Report

    1point
    POST
    #64

    Moose

    Moose

    horse_masturbator Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #65

    Cheeta (Acinonyx Jubatus)

    Cheeta (Acinonyx Jubatus)

    AlluringAngles Report

    1point
    POST
    #66

    The Urban Kingfisher

    The Urban Kingfisher

    aspiranthighlander Report

    1point
    POST
    #67

    Toucan Enjoying The Shade In The Jungle [3024 X 4032]

    Toucan Enjoying The Shade In The Jungle [3024 X 4032]

    Renumel Report

    1point
    POST
    #68

    Grey Heron, Kuramathi, Maldives

    Grey Heron, Kuramathi, Maldives

    Jazzlike-Status9934 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Lake Moraine

    Lake Moraine

    expansionscience Report

    1point
    POST
    amyschilder avatar
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Somebody's packing breakfast, second breakfast, elevensies, and luncheon.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #70

    Nuthatch Into The Light

    Nuthatch Into The Light

    aspiranthighlander Report

    1point
    POST
    #71

    Rothschild's Giraffe - Lake Nakuru

    Rothschild's Giraffe - Lake Nakuru

    s0_m0nke Report

    1point
    POST
    #72

    Chilean Flamingo

    Chilean Flamingo

    Ill_Mood1891 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Northern Cardinal-(Upstate NY)

    Northern Cardinal-(Upstate NY)

    MetalCaregiver666 Report

    0points
    POST

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!