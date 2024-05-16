ADVERTISEMENT

No matter how much you love animals, it’s likely that you don’t get to encounter many in your day to day life. You might have a dog and cat to cuddle at home, greet some pigeons while going for a stroll and keep an eye on an adorable squirrel when you glance out the window at work. But if you’re interested in checking out some amazing photos of animals you probably don't see every day, you’ve come to the right place!We took a trip to this subreddit that’s dedicated to sharing stunning pics from the animal kingdom and gathered some of their most captivating shots below. Be sure to upvote the creatures you find most fascinating, and keep reading to find a conversation with wildlife photographer Ashley Barnard!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Arctic Fox With Piercing Eyes. Iceland. Photo By Benjamin Hardman

Arctic Fox With Piercing Eyes. Iceland. Photo By Benjamin Hardman

natezomby Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Mother Coyote Teaching Her Coyote Pups How To Howl

Mother Coyote Teaching Her Coyote Pups How To Howl

Iamexceptional Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Differences Between A Male And Female Mandarin Duck

Differences Between A Male And Female Mandarin Duck

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

According to the BBC’s Wildlife Magazine, it’s impossible to know exactly how many species there are on our planet, as scientists are constantly discovering new ones. But it’s estimated that there are currently at least 9 million different species calling Earth home. And if you’re an animal lover like me, you’re probably excited to learn as much as possible about what kinds of creatures are out there.     

That’s why I love communities like this subreddit (whose name we have to censor). With over 404K members, this group aims to highlight the beauty and wonder of the animal kingdom. From photos of wolves looking like cute, cuddly creatures to high quality images of honeybees working hard, this community does a great job of showcasing the living, breathing wonders of the world.
#4

Snow Leopard Mid-Leap

Snow Leopard Mid-Leap

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Frog In The Water In A Boat

Frog In The Water In A Boat

DougBolivar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

8 Ton Orca Jumping 15ft Out Of The Water

8 Ton Orca Jumping 15ft Out Of The Water

nantime Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

To learn more about what it takes to capture high quality images of animals in the wild, we reached out to UK-based wildlife photographer Ashley Barnard, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. First, we wanted to know how Ashley found his way to shooting animals.

“I was already a full-time photographer. I do a lot of weddings and commercial photography, however, I am a keen outdoor enthusiast,” he shared. “I've done a lot of mountaineering, ice climbing, etc. and love being outdoors. It was only when I first got my first large telephoto 600 millimeter lens that it dawned on me that I could perhaps start taking pictures of wildlife.” 
#7

A Rare Image Of A Flying Peacock

A Rare Image Of A Flying Peacock

whoadave Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Giraffe And Leopard On A Misty Morning In The African Savanna, South Africa (Photo By Dylan Royal)

Giraffe And Leopard On A Misty Morning In The African Savanna, South Africa (Photo By Dylan Royal)

sponsorpune Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Baby Giraffe

Baby Giraffe

Era_Ojdanic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

“I started my journey going out to my local nature reserve and having a look at what I could find, not having a clue of what I was actually looking for or doing,” Ashley told Bored Panda. “It was a massive learning curve, and I'm still learning nearly two years on.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Finding myself sat in the field for 10 minutes two years ago was painful. With no wildlife around, I found myself clock-watching, and eventually giving up only to find that you have to sit in a field for not just one or two hours but maybe four or six hours,” he explained. “So patience has been a massive learning curve. Sit and wait, and eventually, the wildlife will come.”
#10

Firework Turtle

Firework Turtle

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

On The Verge Of Extinction. A Beautiful Kashmir Stag On Dachigam National Park, Kashmir

On The Verge Of Extinction. A Beautiful Kashmir Stag On Dachigam National Park, Kashmir

dimitrios_vlachos_04 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Giraffe At Full Stretch

Giraffe At Full Stretch

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

We were also curious to find out what Ashley loves most about wildlife photography. “The best thing about photographing wildlife is being out in the outdoors in the middle of nowhere, on your own, camouflaged up, waiting for that one to one experience with the subject that you've gone out to photograph and find,” he shared.

“When you get that moment with the animal or bird, it is truly amazing. You've put in all that time and effort to go out and find the wildlife, then you are then rewarded with this experience that is hard to describe. Sometimes, you even forget to pick up the camera,” Ashley added.

ADVERTISEMENT
#13

The African Fish Eagle

The African Fish Eagle

Giddym Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

A Group Of Tadpoles Swimming

A Group Of Tadpoles Swimming

Era_Ojdanic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Siberian Husky Walking On A Frozen Lake

Siberian Husky Walking On A Frozen Lake

Valens Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

As far as the difficulties that come with shooting wildlife, Ashley says the biggest challenge is understanding your subject. “Approaching your subject, going into their environment, knowing your rights of way and where you cannot go, etc.,” he explained.

Another difficult aspect of wildlife photography is dressing appropriately. “You can't just go out in new jeans and a T-shirt and expect to photograph some deer or hares or otters,” the expert added. “You do need to be camouflaged up. Animals recognize you by your shape and by your skin color. It's amazing how white your face and hands look when stood in the middle of the forest, and that is what the animals pick up on, as well as your scent.”
#16

Reinhardt And His Floofy Tail. He Is A Siberian Forest Cat

Reinhardt And His Floofy Tail. He Is A Siberian Forest Cat

notyourlolicon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Kudu

Kudu

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#18

Amazing Kingfisher

Amazing Kingfisher

MostWantedUSWriter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

We also asked Ashley if he has any favorite animals to photograph. “I don't think I particularly have one favorite animal. I think it's more about the adventure and the process behind capturing the image that makes the whole experience memorable,” he noted.

“I can look back at some of my favorite images, and I know how I took that image and what I had to put in to get it, which is why I like the photograph, not so much the actual animal or bird,” Ashley explained.

“I do have a few favorites, such as the mountain hair in Scotland, dippers and wagtails or various birds of prey, but there are still many animals that I wish to photograph,” he continued. “I think one of my biggest ambitions and goals is to go out and photograph the Arctic fox, but I will have to wait for that.”
#19

Goodbye My Friend

Goodbye My Friend

We came across an elephant whose corpse was overcome by vultures and jackals. Another elephant approached. She chased away the predators and very slowly and with much empathy wrapped her trunk around the deceased elephant's tusk. She stayed several hours guarding her.

mepper Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Lioness And Cubs Drinking

Lioness And Cubs Drinking

WhiteZoneShitAgain Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

"Whatcha Doin' Lady?" A Professional Photographer Out In The Field Is Approached By Both A Wolf Cub And A Fawn

"Whatcha Doin' Lady?" A Professional Photographer Out In The Field Is Approached By Both A Wolf Cub And A Fawn

Vranak Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Finally, we asked Ashley if he could share some advice for amateur photographers looking to get great shots of animals. “Number one: patience. [And] make sure you have a lens with at least a 300 millimeter reach. It doesn't have to be great or expensive or the best. Practice your skill set, your composition, your approach and your research into finding the animals. Then you can look at upgrading your equipment.”
#22

Mother Bear And Cubs Drinking

Mother Bear And Cubs Drinking

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Green Turaco

Green Turaco

Era_Ojdanic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Meditating Lemur (Eulemur Rufus)

Meditating Lemur (Eulemur Rufus)

PsychedelicSheep Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

“Going round local nature reserves such as RSPB centers is always a good start, where you can meet fellow wildlife photographers and enthusiasts,” Ashley added. “And don't be afraid to ask what a particular animal or bird is. When I started, I didn't have a clue. I struggled with many, many birds, but it's all part of the fun and learning.”

And of course, if you’re looking for inspiration, be sure to visit Ashley’s website, YouTube or Instagram!
#25

Elephants After A Swim

Elephants After A Swim

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Arctic Fox

Arctic Fox

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Look At This Baby Muskox

Look At This Baby Muskox

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

We hope you’re enjoying seeing these amazing photos of animals, pandas! Keep upvoting all of your favorites, and feel free to share which animal you’d like to photograph in the comments below. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing wildlife photography, look no further than right here!
#28

The Cat After The Hunt

The Cat After The Hunt

Era_Ojdanic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Snake In The Rain

Snake In The Rain

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Purple And Black. What A Stunning Little Bird

Purple And Black. What A Stunning Little Bird

dimitrios_vlachos_04 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Cross Fox

Cross Fox

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Lilac Breasted Roller V/S Scorpion

Lilac Breasted Roller V/S Scorpion

pandemonichyperblast Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Just Before A Shark Breaks The Surface Tension Of The Water

Just Before A Shark Breaks The Surface Tension Of The Water

vienna95 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Fox Tango - Two Sibling Foxes Have A Little Squabble By Brittany Crossman

Fox Tango - Two Sibling Foxes Have A Little Squabble By Brittany Crossman

natezomby Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Wolf Pup

Wolf Pup

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Just A Friendly Whale Shark Passing Through

Just A Friendly Whale Shark Passing Through

Jackie7610 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Puffin With A Mouthful Of Sand Eels

Puffin With A Mouthful Of Sand Eels

MagicMoon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Snow Leopard In Ladakh, India

Snow Leopard In Ladakh, India

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Little Fish Escapes From Pelican's Beak

Little Fish Escapes From Pelican's Beak

Era_Ojdanic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

A Hungry Badger Eating Some Berries In The Snowy Forest

A Hungry Badger Eating Some Berries In The Snowy Forest

dimitrios_vlachos_04 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Mother Tiger Licking Her Cub

Mother Tiger Licking Her Cub

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

Australia Giant Cuttlefish

Australia Giant Cuttlefish

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Wolf Eating A Watermelon

Wolf Eating A Watermelon

ManMadeLizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Brown Bear

Brown Bear

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Spotted Dog From Kalimpong (Canis Lupus Familiaris)

Spotted Dog From Kalimpong (Canis Lupus Familiaris)

cheesaye Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

A Rare Rhinoceros Iguana

A Rare Rhinoceros Iguana

Era_Ojdanic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Gorgeous Pink Snake

Gorgeous Pink Snake

Burlapin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Bengal Tiger Cub

Bengal Tiger Cub

unknown_name Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Malaysian Large Frogmouth And Her Chick

Malaysian Large Frogmouth And Her Chick

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

A Deer In The Water (Photographed By Jeongwon Park)

A Deer In The Water (Photographed By Jeongwon Park)

Era_Ojdanic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Elephant

Elephant

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Friend Asked Me To Take Some Pictures Of Their Chickens

Friend Asked Me To Take Some Pictures Of Their Chickens

Unlocked2020 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

A Stunning Photo Of A Brown Bear Roaming In The Forests Of Slovenia

A Stunning Photo Of A Brown Bear Roaming In The Forests Of Slovenia

dimitrios_vlachos_04 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Red Avadavat Or Strawberry Finch

Red Avadavat Or Strawberry Finch

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Greater Blue-Eared Starling

Greater Blue-Eared Starling

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Leopard Lazing Around

Leopard Lazing Around

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

A Red Panda And A Leaf [oc]

A Red Panda And A Leaf [oc]

Sahl_95 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Moose (Alces Alces)

Moose (Alces Alces)

TheOreoMan25 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Male And Female Superb Fairy-Wren [1600x1067]

Male And Female Superb Fairy-Wren [1600x1067]

tupungato Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Narwhals In Sea Ice, Shot From An Ultralight Plane On Floats In The Arctic Bay Of Baffin Island. By Paul Nicklen

Narwhals In Sea Ice, Shot From An Ultralight Plane On Floats In The Arctic Bay Of Baffin Island. By Paul Nicklen

bigmeat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

The Dik-Dik, A Very Small Gazelle That Stands About 12-16 In From The Ground. [857x1280]

The Dik-Dik, A Very Small Gazelle That Stands About 12-16 In From The Ground. [857x1280]

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

Circle (Giraffe)

Circle (Giraffe)

Jackie7610 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Brown Panda

Brown Panda

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Lion Taking A Catnap

Lion Taking A Catnap

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Brawl Between A Wolf (Canis Lupus) And A Grizzly Bear (Ursus Arctos Horribilis)

Brawl Between A Wolf (Canis Lupus) And A Grizzly Bear (Ursus Arctos Horribilis)

Gingerbreadmancan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Uncomfortably Close To A Hippo

Uncomfortably Close To A Hippo

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Snapping Turtle I Saw Outside My Window

Snapping Turtle I Saw Outside My Window

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

A Male Gorilla Has Taught Himself How To Walk A Tightrope To Try And Impress The Female At Taronga Zoo, Sydney, Australia

A Male Gorilla Has Taught Himself How To Walk A Tightrope To Try And Impress The Female At Taronga Zoo, Sydney, Australia

jumper223 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Not All Wasps Are Yellow. Here's A Multi-Colored Cuckoo Wasp

Not All Wasps Are Yellow. Here's A Multi-Colored Cuckoo Wasp

karmicviolence Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Blue-Footed Boobies

Blue-Footed Boobies

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Marine Iguana (Amblyrhynchus Cristatus)

Marine Iguana (Amblyrhynchus Cristatus)

Barkonian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

Black Leopard

Black Leopard

FormerFruit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Canadian Lynx

Canadian Lynx

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Port Jackson Shark

Port Jackson Shark

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Indian Roller

Indian Roller

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Harpy Eagle

Harpy Eagle

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

A Shining Sunbeam Hummingbird [oc]

A Shining Sunbeam Hummingbird [oc]

irkedpenguin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Luzon Bleeding-Heart Dove (Gallicolumba Luzonica) [oc][3273x4909]

Luzon Bleeding-Heart Dove (Gallicolumba Luzonica) [oc][3273x4909]

BurntShutter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Im Not A Kid! (Lion Cub)

Im Not A Kid! (Lion Cub)

Jackie7610 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Vietnamese Mossy Frog

Vietnamese Mossy Frog

HellsJuggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!