According to the BBC’s Wildlife Magazine, it’s impossible to know exactly how many species there are on our planet, as scientists are constantly discovering new ones. But it’s estimated that there are currently at least 9 million different species calling Earth home. And if you’re an animal lover like me, you’re probably excited to learn as much as possible about what kinds of creatures are out there.

That’s why I love communities like this subreddit (whose name we have to censor). With over 404K members, this group aims to highlight the beauty and wonder of the animal kingdom. From photos of wolves looking like cute, cuddly creatures to high quality images of honeybees working hard, this community does a great job of showcasing the living, breathing wonders of the world.