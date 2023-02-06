Humans have a great curiosity about animals. We keep pets, watch nature documentaries and you can find a zoo in most populated areas. Sometimes, it seems, wildlife has the same curiosity. Or at the very least they just want our food. 

So as you are going about your day, keep an eye out. There might be some local fauna just hanging about! But it’s important to remember safety precautions when coming face to face with wild animals. We’ve put together some tips to keep you safe.

Bored Panda has gathered some human - animal encounters that probably left both parties confused. Upvote your favorites, comment your wildlife experiences and enjoy this list.

#1

Koala Had Wandered Into A House And Decided It Wanted To Be The Fairy On The Christmas Tree

Koala Had Wandered Into A House And Decided It Wanted To Be The Fairy On The Christmas Tree

This evening our hotline operator took a call. At first, she thought she was the victim of a prank call.
But no, a koala desperate to get in the Christmas spirit had wandered into Amanda McCormick's house and decided it wanted to be the fairy on the Christmas tree. Amanda was not so sure and rang 1300KOALAZ for help.
Thanks, Amanda for the great pictures and for making sure this little koala got its wish, even if it was just for a short while.

1300Koalaz Report

#2

Just A Friendly Local I Met On A Hike Yesterday (Portugal)

Just A Friendly Local I Met On A Hike Yesterday (Portugal)

Oztravels Report

waddles
waddles
this has got to be my spirit animal

#3

Let's Pet The Cute Wild Bobcat Kittens, When You See It

Let's Pet The Cute Wild Bobcat Kittens, When You See It

NotSure2505 Report

Animals are actually quite practical. Suburban areas often provide an abundant food source for animals, including garbage, pet food, and bird feeders. This can attract raccoons, skunks, squirrels, and other animals that are looking for an easy meal. Sometimes wildlife has to deal with steadily declining habitats. As human populations grow and development increases, wildlife habitats are being destroyed and fragmented, forcing animals to move into suburban areas in search of food and shelter. 

Urbanization and suburban sprawl can also disrupt migration patterns and create barriers that prevent animals from reaching their traditional habitats. This can force animals to adjust their ranges and seek new habitats, which often includes suburban areas. It's important to remember that while wildlife encounters in suburban areas can be exciting, they can also pose a danger to both humans and animals.
#4

The Possum That Visits Our Deck Every Evening Brought Along Somebody Special Last Night! Meet Deckster And Backster

The Possum That Visits Our Deck Every Evening Brought Along Somebody Special Last Night! Meet Deckster And Backster

strongredcordial Report

#5

Owls Born Outside Of Office Windows Won't Stop Staring At Workers Inside

Owls Born Outside Of Office Windows Won't Stop Staring At Workers Inside

mc_lens Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Jerry, you aren't filing the paperwork correctly."

#6

Living Alone In Nashville, I Used To Wake Up Every Morning To This Gal (She's Wild) Squawking For Food At My Back Slider

Living Alone In Nashville, I Used To Wake Up Every Morning To This Gal (She's Wild) Squawking For Food At My Back Slider

One morning I serenaded her with my guitar. The next week she made a nest and laid eggs on my patio... I named her Greta.

Officer_Internets Report

It's important for humans to remember that wildlife encounters can be dangerous and unpredictable, so it's crucial to take precautions to stay safe. When encountering large animals like bears, moose, or elk, it's recommended to give them a wide berth and avoid getting too close. These animals can be territorial and may feel threatened if approached too closely. Keep a safe distance, speak calmly and avoid making sudden movements to avoid inciting an aggressive response. If you are worried about a specific area, consult your local wildlife authority to find out when would be the safest time to hike or camp.

#7

Found Him Wandering Next To My House

Found Him Wandering Next To My House

Scarface11W Report

#8

Fox Sleeping On Skylight

Fox Sleeping On Skylight

1in7billion_ Report

29points
POST
Chel Bolin
Chel Bolin
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just wanna scratch that chin

#9

I Went To The Amazon And Found My Long-Lost Brother

I Went To The Amazon And Found My Long-Lost Brother

HoboMoo Report

Smaller creatures can also be dangerous in the right circumstances. If you come across a venomous snake, it's important to stay calm and avoid sudden movements. Keep a safe distance and don't try to touch or approach the snake. Snakes will generally only attack if they feel threatened, so it's important to give them space. In general, when hiking or camping, it's important to store food securely to avoid attracting wildlife like bears, raccoons, or other animals. Keep a clean camp, store food in airtight containers, and hang it from a tree at least 10 feet off the ground to keep it away from animals.
#10

Deer Family Came To Visit

Deer Family Came To Visit

MRairden Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did you have anything tasty there?

#11

I Held A Wild Cardinal Today, And Managed To Even Take Pictures With It

I Held A Wild Cardinal Today, And Managed To Even Take Pictures With It

ObamaLovesKetamine Report

#12

Baby Foxes Showed Up To Say Hi At My Grandmother's House

Baby Foxes Showed Up To Say Hi At My Grandmother's House

Vechrotex , Vechrotex Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The first picture. I need nothing else in my life. That is the all time cutest thing ever.

If you encounter a wild animal in close proximity, such as a fox, coyote, or mountain lion, it's vital to stand tall, wave your arms, and make loud noises to scare it away. Never run from a wild animal, as this can trigger their predatory instincts and put you in danger. In the case of marine wildlife encounters, such as with dolphins, whales, or seals, it's important to observe from a safe distance and avoid disturbing their natural behavior. Do not approach them too closely, as this can disrupt their environment and pose a threat to both the animal and yourself.
#13

Norwegian Elk Having Fun

Norwegian Elk Having Fun

NOnotinthere Report

Janine B.
Janine B.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The moose is loose. :)

#14

A Cheeky Little Visitor Is Affectionately Known As "Bill The Possum" Popped In To Say Hello To Our Mechatronics Students In The ES Building

A Cheeky Little Visitor Is Affectionately Known As "Bill The Possum" Popped In To Say Hello To Our Mechatronics Students In The ES Building

DarthTheJediv , University of Newcastle Engineering Report

#15

This Fella Walked 3 Km From The Beach To A Wheat Farm And Got Lost

This Fella Walked 3 Km From The Beach To A Wheat Farm And Got Lost

RhettBurnie Report

Even suburban areas can often provide a sheltered environment that offers protection from predators. For example, deer and other large mammals may find refuge in residential areas, where they can avoid predators and find food, like your half-eaten, discarded pizza. Smaller creatures can enjoy human areas as well. Our gardens are a wonderful hideout and buffet for rabbits, if they can get away with it!
#16

This Chipmunk Looking Up At My Girlfriend On Top Of Eagle Cap Summit, 9570 Ft

This Chipmunk Looking Up At My Girlfriend On Top Of Eagle Cap Summit, 9570 Ft

EngineeringExplained Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do you have any tasty nuts for me?

#17

Owl Landed On My Friend's Head At A Luke Bryan Concert

Owl Landed On My Friend's Head At A Luke Bryan Concert

eldiablo11 Report

#18

An Owl Fell Down The Chimney

An Owl Fell Down The Chimney

mike_pants Report

Gillbella
Gillbella
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh no! Can you open that type of fire???

#19

Wild Boar Taking A Nap After A Meal

Wild Boar Taking A Nap After A Meal

david_rudnick Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

aww he even found a mattress

#20

A Rescued Baby Beaver

A Rescued Baby Beaver

30_e Report

#21

Found This Absolute Unit, Named Him Jimmy Thunderthighs

Found This Absolute Unit, Named Him Jimmy Thunderthighs

buffywoolf Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

an appropriate name, he’s adorable though

#22

Woke Up This Morning And Went To The Kitchen To Find A Baby Owl

Woke Up This Morning And Went To The Kitchen To Find A Baby Owl

cbadtron Report

Headless Horseman
Headless Horseman
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's clearly just as shocked to be there haha

#23

This Sad Raccoon At My Back Door At 2:00 Am, He Was Looking For My Cat Who Wasn't Home

This Sad Raccoon At My Back Door At 2:00 Am, He Was Looking For My Cat Who Wasn't Home

FeeValuable22 Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is a beautiful yet heartbreaking love story

#24

Found This Fox Chilling In The Backyard

Found This Fox Chilling In The Backyard

ltc_ir1 Report

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Forest puppies also like a soft place fo sleep.

#25

Gifted A Bonsai Tree, Found An Egg Near The Trunk - This Little One Hatched From It Today

Gifted A Bonsai Tree, Found An Egg Near The Trunk - This Little One Hatched From It Today

krohner5 Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i’m terrified of lizards like these but that is adorable

#26

My Cat And A Passing-Through Deer Locked Eyes For About 5 Minutes. I Think It Was The Highlight Of My Cat's Entire Life

My Cat And A Passing-Through Deer Locked Eyes For About 5 Minutes. I Think It Was The Highlight Of My Cat's Entire Life

Ivyonahill Report

Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh deer. Think of the cat-astrophe that could have happened if the door was open.

#27

Just A Little Guy

Just A Little Guy

Zayyded Report

Friday
Friday
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The feet! ♥️🐾🐾

#28

This Newborn Fawn Left By Its Mother Next To My Wife's Freshly Bloomed Peonies

This Newborn Fawn Left By Its Mother Next To My Wife's Freshly Bloomed Peonies

TheClandestineMason Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope his mother came back for him

#29

Security Light Went Off At 1 Am. This Little Guy Found My Dog's Ball

Security Light Went Off At 1 Am. This Little Guy Found My Dog's Ball

He/She was actually 1 of 3, that were playing with each other in the backyard. I stayed up watching for almost an hour.

ScaredOfTheMan Report

#30

Moose Visiting My Dad's Garden

Moose Visiting My Dad's Garden

DudeHeadAwesome , DudeHeadAwesome Report

#31

My Daughter Met A Fox Today

My Daughter Met A Fox Today

northernCan81 Report

#32

Found This Little Guy Hiding In My Daughter's Shirt

Found This Little Guy Hiding In My Daughter's Shirt

Lonobot Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

aww that reminds me of the time i found a maggot on my sister’s shirt and raised it like my own child

#33

Found This Little Guy At Work Today

Found This Little Guy At Work Today

Wasn’t safe where I found him, so I let him go outside of the job.

Boyinthecorn Report

#34

Woke Up This Morning And Found An Owl On Our Washing Machine (India)

Woke Up This Morning And Found An Owl On Our Washing Machine (India)

yashwinusa123 Report

oktopus
oktopus
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like I should name my washing machine after a country :)

#35

Found A Baby Possum. Took It To A Wildlife Rehabilitator. She Sent Me This Picture After She Cleaned Him Up

Found A Baby Possum. Took It To A Wildlife Rehabilitator. She Sent Me This Picture After She Cleaned Him Up

dasuberkaty Report

#36

My Dad Lives Alone In The Australian Bush And Cares For A Family Of Wild Kangaroos, Today He Sent Me This Photo

My Dad Lives Alone In The Australian Bush And Cares For A Family Of Wild Kangaroos, Today He Sent Me This Photo

EBhobo Report

#37

This Wild Magpie And I Have Become Good Friends

This Wild Magpie And I Have Become Good Friends

beckymooings Report

#38

Got A Gift From My Crow Friends

Got A Gift From My Crow Friends

cutelyaware Report

Grace McDaniels
Grace McDaniels
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

TV Antenna Wire Guide (attaches to mast).

#39

A Nice Wren Couple Moved Into A Hiking Boot In My Parents' Garage, And Today Their Family Grew By 5

A Nice Wren Couple Moved Into A Hiking Boot In My Parents' Garage, And Today Their Family Grew By 5

sarahaflijk Report

#40

Hummingbird Family Made A Nest In A Pair Of Hanging Pool Goggles

Hummingbird Family Made A Nest In A Pair Of Hanging Pool Goggles

reddit.com Report

#41

So My Wife And I Just Bought Our First House, And The Night After We Moved In, Found Ourselves With A Welcoming Committee In Our Backyard

So My Wife And I Just Bought Our First House, And The Night After We Moved In, Found Ourselves With A Welcoming Committee In Our Backyard

Senaka11 Report

#42

We Have A Fox That Comes To Eat And He Gets On With Our Cat

We Have A Fox That Comes To Eat And He Gets On With Our Cat

CaptainJDanzer Report

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cat doesn't look very impressed.

#43

Saw This Beauty Yesterday

Saw This Beauty Yesterday

jarvo30 Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it reminds me of that reindeer from frozen

#44

Came Home From A Walk And Saw This Guy At Our Stairs. After Confirming It’s A Baby Bobcat The Police Called A Local Wildlife Center To Come Get Him

Came Home From A Walk And Saw This Guy At Our Stairs. After Confirming It’s A Baby Bobcat The Police Called A Local Wildlife Center To Come Get Him

This was on Saturday. 
Dustin, my husband, went on a walk and when he was coming home, he found a kitten. He called me and said that it said it had a possible medical problem. I immediately told him to pick it up and bring it in (I was going to evaluate for obvious medical concerns and bring it to the vet). He said that it was hissing and making it known he/she did not want to be handled. 
So, I go down and bring some food with me and a towel. After getting there and trying to feed it, with it making it known I was not welcomed either, I notice some stuff that made me realize that I wasn’t dealing with no ordinary kitten... It is a Bobcat kitten!!!! It was just in the corner of the stairs. 

Doustin , Courtney Mack Report

#45

Went For A Walk Today And My Dog Found A Baby Bird

Went For A Walk Today And My Dog Found A Baby Bird

12bore1992 Report

#46

So The Other Day My Dad Called Me And Told Me His Golden Retriever Found A Baby Squirrel That Was Half Alive In The Yard. He Rescued It And Fed It

So The Other Day My Dad Called Me And Told Me His Golden Retriever Found A Baby Squirrel That Was Half Alive In The Yard. He Rescued It And Fed It

This is them a few days later. Now It won’t leave his side.

Kh0nsuu Report

ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've always wondered what a wish.com pikachu would look like

#47

Look At This Cute Puppy We Found In The Corn Field

Look At This Cute Puppy We Found In The Corn Field

midnightsun183 Report

#48

This Wild Goose Flew In And Became Friends With My Grandma's Farm Goose. He Hasn't Left In Over A Year

This Wild Goose Flew In And Became Friends With My Grandma's Farm Goose. He Hasn't Left In Over A Year

Kallikana Report

Chel Bolin
Chel Bolin
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If they mate, those will be the cutest chicks

#49

On A Road Trip And Saw This Lovely Old Lady Giving Water To A Family Of Ducks Who Are Miles From A Pond On A 101⁰ Day

On A Road Trip And Saw This Lovely Old Lady Giving Water To A Family Of Ducks Who Are Miles From A Pond On A 101⁰ Day

ThePharmachinist Report

#50

Cat Tales. Wild Baby Bobcat Visiting My Backyard Near Tucson

Cat Tales. Wild Baby Bobcat Visiting My Backyard Near Tucson

-Bending-Unit-22 Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We've been hearing them a lot the last couple of nights (I'm in the same area). My dog is annoyed that we are keeping such a close eye on him while he is outside (he likes to roam around the yard at his own pace).

#51

So There’s A Fox In My Upstairs Bedroom. Not Entirely Sure How It Got In

So There’s A Fox In My Upstairs Bedroom. Not Entirely Sure How It Got In

kurtis_f Report

Aran Lindvail2
Aran Lindvail2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That fox doesn't look too healthy either...

#52

Shoutout To The Raccoon I Found During Inventory At 3 Am In 2021, I Still Think About You

Shoutout To The Raccoon I Found During Inventory At 3 Am In 2021, I Still Think About You

diabloivoryson Report

AJay
AJay
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did you put him on the list?

#53

Wild Boar Chilling With Humans

Wild Boar Chilling With Humans

YungSoo Report

Aran Lindvail2
Aran Lindvail2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's either very brave or very stupid of them. Wild boars are incredibly dangerous.

#54

My Neighbors Found This Young Kestrel And Called Him Geralt. Birds Of Prey Can Be Adorable Too

My Neighbors Found This Young Kestrel And Called Him Geralt. Birds Of Prey Can Be Adorable Too

HungryMalloc Report

#55

Found An Owl Lying In My Backyard This Morning (Don’t Worry I Took Him To A Wildlife Rescue Center)

Found An Owl Lying In My Backyard This Morning (Don’t Worry I Took Him To A Wildlife Rescue Center)

I took her to the Austin Wildlife Rescue center and the vet working there told me she probably hit her head really hard and has a concussion. She will make a full recovery and will be released as soon as she regains full consciousness.

isabellalopez Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I didn't know that he could sleep like that.

#56

Found On A Walk Snapped A Pic And Moved On

Found On A Walk Snapped A Pic And Moved On

sloppydog14 Report

#57

So I've Been Feeding The Squirrels Lately And This Is What I Saw At My Door When I Woke Up

So I've Been Feeding The Squirrels Lately And This Is What I Saw At My Door When I Woke Up

milkthe Report

#58

Ran Into This Little Guy While Hiking In The Swiss Alps

Ran Into This Little Guy While Hiking In The Swiss Alps

benjbob111 Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So much beauty in one picture.

#59

This Curious Stoat Kept Popping Up Next To Me As I Was Relaxing At The Top Of My Hike Today

This Curious Stoat Kept Popping Up Next To Me As I Was Relaxing At The Top Of My Hike Today

simfire Report

#60

Had To Break Up A Wild Party On My Back Porch Last Night

Had To Break Up A Wild Party On My Back Porch Last Night

ZonaiSwirls Report

#61

A Squirrel Ran Into The Store I Work At, And Stole A Chocolate Bar

A Squirrel Ran Into The Store I Work At, And Stole A Chocolate Bar