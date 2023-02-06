Bored Panda has gathered some human - animal encounters that probably left both parties confused. Upvote your favorites, comment your wildlife experiences and enjoy this list.

So as you are going about your day, keep an eye out. There might be some local fauna just hanging about! But it’s important to remember safety precautions when coming face to face with wild animals. We’ve put together some tips to keep you safe.

Humans have a great curiosity about animals. We keep pets, watch nature documentaries and you can find a zoo in most populated areas. Sometimes, it seems, wildlife has the same curiosity. Or at the very least they just want our food.

#1 Koala Had Wandered Into A House And Decided It Wanted To Be The Fairy On The Christmas Tree This evening our hotline operator took a call. At first, she thought she was the victim of a prank call.

But no, a koala desperate to get in the Christmas spirit had wandered into Amanda McCormick's house and decided it wanted to be the fairy on the Christmas tree. Amanda was not so sure and rang 1300KOALAZ for help.

Thanks, Amanda for the great pictures and for making sure this little koala got its wish, even if it was just for a short while.



#2 Just A Friendly Local I Met On A Hike Yesterday (Portugal)

#3 Let's Pet The Cute Wild Bobcat Kittens, When You See It

Animals are actually quite practical. Suburban areas often provide an abundant food source for animals, including garbage, pet food, and bird feeders. This can attract raccoons, skunks, squirrels, and other animals that are looking for an easy meal. Sometimes wildlife has to deal with steadily declining habitats. As human populations grow and development increases, wildlife habitats are being destroyed and fragmented, forcing animals to move into suburban areas in search of food and shelter. Urbanization and suburban sprawl can also disrupt migration patterns and create barriers that prevent animals from reaching their traditional habitats. This can force animals to adjust their ranges and seek new habitats, which often includes suburban areas. It's important to remember that while wildlife encounters in suburban areas can be exciting, they can also pose a danger to both humans and animals.

#4 The Possum That Visits Our Deck Every Evening Brought Along Somebody Special Last Night! Meet Deckster And Backster

#5 Owls Born Outside Of Office Windows Won't Stop Staring At Workers Inside

#6 Living Alone In Nashville, I Used To Wake Up Every Morning To This Gal (She's Wild) Squawking For Food At My Back Slider One morning I serenaded her with my guitar. The next week she made a nest and laid eggs on my patio... I named her Greta.



It's important for humans to remember that wildlife encounters can be dangerous and unpredictable, so it's crucial to take precautions to stay safe. When encountering large animals like bears, moose, or elk, it's recommended to give them a wide berth and avoid getting too close. These animals can be territorial and may feel threatened if approached too closely. Keep a safe distance, speak calmly and avoid making sudden movements to avoid inciting an aggressive response. If you are worried about a specific area, consult your local wildlife authority to find out when would be the safest time to hike or camp.

#7 Found Him Wandering Next To My House

#8 Fox Sleeping On Skylight

#9 I Went To The Amazon And Found My Long-Lost Brother

Smaller creatures can also be dangerous in the right circumstances. If you come across a venomous snake, it's important to stay calm and avoid sudden movements. Keep a safe distance and don't try to touch or approach the snake. Snakes will generally only attack if they feel threatened, so it's important to give them space. In general, when hiking or camping, it's important to store food securely to avoid attracting wildlife like bears, raccoons, or other animals. Keep a clean camp, store food in airtight containers, and hang it from a tree at least 10 feet off the ground to keep it away from animals.

#10 Deer Family Came To Visit

#11 I Held A Wild Cardinal Today, And Managed To Even Take Pictures With It

#12 Baby Foxes Showed Up To Say Hi At My Grandmother's House

If you encounter a wild animal in close proximity, such as a fox, coyote, or mountain lion, it's vital to stand tall, wave your arms, and make loud noises to scare it away. Never run from a wild animal, as this can trigger their predatory instincts and put you in danger. In the case of marine wildlife encounters, such as with dolphins, whales, or seals, it's important to observe from a safe distance and avoid disturbing their natural behavior. Do not approach them too closely, as this can disrupt their environment and pose a threat to both the animal and yourself.

#13 Norwegian Elk Having Fun

#14 A Cheeky Little Visitor Is Affectionately Known As "Bill The Possum" Popped In To Say Hello To Our Mechatronics Students In The ES Building

#15 This Fella Walked 3 Km From The Beach To A Wheat Farm And Got Lost

Even suburban areas can often provide a sheltered environment that offers protection from predators. For example, deer and other large mammals may find refuge in residential areas, where they can avoid predators and find food, like your half-eaten, discarded pizza. Smaller creatures can enjoy human areas as well. Our gardens are a wonderful hideout and buffet for rabbits, if they can get away with it!

#16 This Chipmunk Looking Up At My Girlfriend On Top Of Eagle Cap Summit, 9570 Ft

#17 Owl Landed On My Friend's Head At A Luke Bryan Concert

#18 An Owl Fell Down The Chimney

#19 Wild Boar Taking A Nap After A Meal

#20 A Rescued Baby Beaver

#21 Found This Absolute Unit, Named Him Jimmy Thunderthighs

#22 Woke Up This Morning And Went To The Kitchen To Find A Baby Owl

#23 This Sad Raccoon At My Back Door At 2:00 Am, He Was Looking For My Cat Who Wasn't Home

#24 Found This Fox Chilling In The Backyard

#25 Gifted A Bonsai Tree, Found An Egg Near The Trunk - This Little One Hatched From It Today

#26 My Cat And A Passing-Through Deer Locked Eyes For About 5 Minutes. I Think It Was The Highlight Of My Cat's Entire Life

#27 Just A Little Guy

#28 This Newborn Fawn Left By Its Mother Next To My Wife's Freshly Bloomed Peonies

#29 Security Light Went Off At 1 Am. This Little Guy Found My Dog's Ball He/She was actually 1 of 3, that were playing with each other in the backyard. I stayed up watching for almost an hour.



#30 Moose Visiting My Dad's Garden

#31 My Daughter Met A Fox Today

#32 Found This Little Guy Hiding In My Daughter's Shirt

#33 Found This Little Guy At Work Today Wasn’t safe where I found him, so I let him go outside of the job.



#34 Woke Up This Morning And Found An Owl On Our Washing Machine (India)

#35 Found A Baby Possum. Took It To A Wildlife Rehabilitator. She Sent Me This Picture After She Cleaned Him Up

#36 My Dad Lives Alone In The Australian Bush And Cares For A Family Of Wild Kangaroos, Today He Sent Me This Photo

#37 This Wild Magpie And I Have Become Good Friends

#38 Got A Gift From My Crow Friends

#39 A Nice Wren Couple Moved Into A Hiking Boot In My Parents' Garage, And Today Their Family Grew By 5

#40 Hummingbird Family Made A Nest In A Pair Of Hanging Pool Goggles

#41 So My Wife And I Just Bought Our First House, And The Night After We Moved In, Found Ourselves With A Welcoming Committee In Our Backyard

#42 We Have A Fox That Comes To Eat And He Gets On With Our Cat

#43 Saw This Beauty Yesterday

#44 Came Home From A Walk And Saw This Guy At Our Stairs. After Confirming It’s A Baby Bobcat The Police Called A Local Wildlife Center To Come Get Him This was on Saturday.

Dustin, my husband, went on a walk and when he was coming home, he found a kitten. He called me and said that it said it had a possible medical problem. I immediately told him to pick it up and bring it in (I was going to evaluate for obvious medical concerns and bring it to the vet). He said that it was hissing and making it known he/she did not want to be handled.

So, I go down and bring some food with me and a towel. After getting there and trying to feed it, with it making it known I was not welcomed either, I notice some stuff that made me realize that I wasn’t dealing with no ordinary kitten... It is a Bobcat kitten!!!! It was just in the corner of the stairs.



#45 Went For A Walk Today And My Dog Found A Baby Bird

#46 So The Other Day My Dad Called Me And Told Me His Golden Retriever Found A Baby Squirrel That Was Half Alive In The Yard. He Rescued It And Fed It This is them a few days later. Now It won’t leave his side.



#47 Look At This Cute Puppy We Found In The Corn Field

#48 This Wild Goose Flew In And Became Friends With My Grandma's Farm Goose. He Hasn't Left In Over A Year

#49 On A Road Trip And Saw This Lovely Old Lady Giving Water To A Family Of Ducks Who Are Miles From A Pond On A 101⁰ Day

#50 Cat Tales. Wild Baby Bobcat Visiting My Backyard Near Tucson

#51 So There’s A Fox In My Upstairs Bedroom. Not Entirely Sure How It Got In

#52 Shoutout To The Raccoon I Found During Inventory At 3 Am In 2021, I Still Think About You

#53 Wild Boar Chilling With Humans

#54 My Neighbors Found This Young Kestrel And Called Him Geralt. Birds Of Prey Can Be Adorable Too

#55 Found An Owl Lying In My Backyard This Morning (Don’t Worry I Took Him To A Wildlife Rescue Center) I took her to the Austin Wildlife Rescue center and the vet working there told me she probably hit her head really hard and has a concussion. She will make a full recovery and will be released as soon as she regains full consciousness.



#56 Found On A Walk Snapped A Pic And Moved On

#57 So I've Been Feeding The Squirrels Lately And This Is What I Saw At My Door When I Woke Up

#58 Ran Into This Little Guy While Hiking In The Swiss Alps

#59 This Curious Stoat Kept Popping Up Next To Me As I Was Relaxing At The Top Of My Hike Today

#60 Had To Break Up A Wild Party On My Back Porch Last Night