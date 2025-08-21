ADVERTISEMENT

Around a quarter of people are scared of insects and/or spiders. This phobia is quite strange, really, as deep down, we know that most of these tiny creatures can’t hurt us, and yet we still can’t help but shriek when they land on us or even enter our eyesight. Such a common fear, of course, has a name—entomophobia—and is more widespread than the phobia of dying or becoming a victim of a violent crime.

One way to overcome any fear is exposure, and our Bored Panda team is here to help with that today. We compiled a list of the most fascinating insects and spiders in hopes that people appreciate them more once they get to know them better. This is greatly important, as these tiny creatures do more for us than we could ever imagine.

