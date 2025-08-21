59 Fascinating Insects That Deserve More Appreciation And Less Fear
Around a quarter of people are scared of insects and/or spiders. This phobia is quite strange, really, as deep down, we know that most of these tiny creatures can’t hurt us, and yet we still can’t help but shriek when they land on us or even enter our eyesight. Such a common fear, of course, has a name—entomophobia—and is more widespread than the phobia of dying or becoming a victim of a violent crime.
One way to overcome any fear is exposure, and our Bored Panda team is here to help with that today. We compiled a list of the most fascinating insects and spiders in hopes that people appreciate them more once they get to know them better. This is greatly important, as these tiny creatures do more for us than we could ever imagine.
Scroll down to see them for yourself below, and don’t forget to upvote those you find coolest!
Found In Greece. What Is It?
An Erebus Just Flew Into My Room And Rested On My Fingers For Hours
Met This Lil Guy
I’m 40 And This Is A New One For Me
This Glittery Gentleman Paid A Visit. I Bribed Him To Stay
Shy Sweet Face
What Has Blessed Me Today?
Who’s This Beetle With The Sick Flame Decals?
A Hummingbird Hawk-Moth
I bet from a distance they get mistaken for a hummingbird. So beautiful.
Found This Little Guy In The Mountains In Ras Al Khaimah, Uae. He Is Smaller Than An American Penny, And Was Just Sitting On The Side Of A Rock
Found A Bunch Of These On A Hike In South Africa, Just Wanted To Show It Off
My Dog Saved Him, But Who Is He?
I Go To One Stinkin' Party This Whole Year And The Moth Just Had To Wear The Same Designer Outfit That I Did
I Found This On The Trail In Northern India. Thought It Was Cool
Needle nose fly. It pollinates this specific flower in the Himalayas, which is a type of ginger. flower-68a...b5dbd3.jpg
Found This On A Hydrangea. The Color Resemble The Bloom Petals. Usually The Blooms Are All White, But This Year There Is A Pink Tinge To Them. And Now This Guy Shows Up
A goldenrod crab spider. They change color based on the flower. (No, I'm not a bug expert. I'm just looking them up.)
Look At This Beautiful Baby Girl I Found On My Plants Today
I think that's one of those caterpillars that will sting you. It won't k**l you but it would be painful.
What Type Of Bee Is This? She's Beautiful
Saw This Crawling On My Tire. Anyone Know What This Is?
Just Found This Bug In My Garden. I Don't Know How It's Called But Its Similarity To The Color Of The Dry Plant Impressed Me
Is That A Rare Insect?
What Is This?
Handsome Guy On The Job Site
Adorable Little Guy
A Jewel Caterpillar Of The Dalceridae Moth Family
Just Laid My Hand On This Bug And Got Poked. Am I Going To Be Okay?
Probably, but watch for signs, you know, the headache, sniffles, high temp. stuff that says your sick.
What Could This Be?
Wow! I’ve Never Seen This Before
This Big Dingus Trying His Best To Look Like A Stick Even Though Sticks Don’t Grow On Metal Stairway Rails (Which Is Where I Found Him)
Who? He?
Are those babies on her back? I've read enough to decline to be near any bug that's hairy.
Any Ideas In What This Little Guy Is? Found In Kruger Park, South Africa
Are These Baby Grasshoppers On My Sweet Potato? Should I Have Terminated Them?
Made A New Friend Today
What's This Thing?
Chino Valley, Arizona
Scary Looking Wasp? Thing Has Like A Scorpion Tail. Can Someone Identify? Would Be Most Grateful
Discocyrtus Testudineus From Chile
Found In Southeastern Brazil. Looks Like An Anteater With Shoes
I Watched This Guy Fight Off A Bird 10 Times His Size. This Was His Victory Pose For A Good 10+ Minutes As The Bird Perched On A Power Line, Defeated
A praying mantis. Years ago, at a part time job, I went outside for a break, and there was a praying mantis on the wall. It watched me move around. That thing had to be a good 6" long.
In Birmingham, AL - Never Seen Something Like This Before
A Friend Found This On A Walk. Anyone Have Any Idea What This Is Specifically?
What Is This Bug? Found Wondering In My House In Rural Missouri
My Son’s Friend Found A Spider And Is Keeping It As A Pet! What Is This And Is It Dangerous? South Louisiana
This Awesome Cicada I Found Tonight
A Visiting Male Elephant Beetle (Megasoma Elephas)
Leafrollers With Their Big Ol’ Ears Are Critically Underrated
Bug Found In South Texas
What Is This Next To My Mouth Guard
This Guy Just Bit Me. Do I Need To Go To The Hospital? It Sure Feels Like I Do
Mowing the lawn when I felt what felt like a blowtorch to my toe. Looked down to see this lil dude. I know he was just protecting himself so I put him back in the grass. I'm just wondering when the pain will go away or if I need to go to a hospital for like an anti-venom or something.
Go to the hospital, or your doctor if it doesn't quit hurting. O.K., I looked. The sting can be very painful and will last for 3-4 days. You want to check with your doctor, he might be able to give you pain meds or a topical to ease the discomfort.
I Forgot What This Was Called
Who's This Cool Guy With Cool Shoes?
Found This Adorable Little Nightmare. What Am I Looking At?
Found This Lady
She looks like a praying mantis. They can get pretty big.
Lancashire, UK. She Has Style, She Has Grace, She Fell Out Of A Tree And Onto My Face. Whom'st Is This Lil Friend?
Found This Crazy Looking Bug On My Car, Any Idea What It Is?
Why’s This Guy Looking At Me Like That?
