Around a quarter of people are scared of insects and/or spiders. This phobia is quite strange, really, as deep down, we know that most of these tiny creatures can’t hurt us, and yet we still can’t help but shriek when they land on us or even enter our eyesight. Such a common fear, of course, has a name—entomophobia—and is more widespread than the phobia of dying or becoming a victim of a violent crime.

One way to overcome any fear is exposure, and our Bored Panda team is here to help with that today. We compiled a list of the most fascinating insects and spiders in hopes that people appreciate them more once they get to know them better. This is greatly important, as these tiny creatures do more for us than we could ever imagine. 

Scroll down to see them for yourself below, and don’t forget to upvote those you find coolest!

#1

Found In Greece. What Is It?

Close-up of a fascinating insect resting on a person's finger, showcasing intricate green and white wing patterns.

Bambusbooiii Report

19points
    #2

    An Erebus Just Flew Into My Room And Rested On My Fingers For Hours

    Close-up of a fascinating insect butterfly with detailed wings resting gently on a person's hand indoors.

    littlekiwijuicecup Report

    19points
    #3

    Met This Lil Guy

    Close-up of a fascinating insect with long antennae resting on a person's hand, showcasing unique insect features up close.

    ToToSophie Report

    19points
    #4

    I’m 40 And This Is A New One For Me

    Bright green and yellow moth with pink legs resting on a black tire, showcasing fascinating insects that deserve more appreciation.

    office7911 Report

    19points
    #5

    This Glittery Gentleman Paid A Visit. I Bribed Him To Stay

    Close-up photos of a green beetle showcasing fascinating insects with iridescent bodies and detailed features.

    IcySky9 Report

    18points
    #6

    Shy Sweet Face

    Close-up of a fascinating insect with unique fan-shaped antennae perched on a fingertip against a green background.

    Fraeulein-Lepus Report

    18points
    #7

    What Has Blessed Me Today?

    Close-up of a fascinating insect with transparent wings resting on a person's hand in natural light.

    ThiccyRicky Report

    17points
    #8

    Who’s This Beetle With The Sick Flame Decals?

    Close-up of a fascinating insect with intricate patterns crawling on a textured surface, highlighting unique insect details.

    hornylittlegrandpa Report

    17points
    #9

    A Hummingbird Hawk-Moth

    Close-up of a colorful insect perched on a finger, showcasing fascinating insect details and vibrant wing patterns.

    sh0tgunben Report

    17points
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bet from a distance they get mistaken for a hummingbird. So beautiful.

    1
    1point
    #10

    Found This Little Guy In The Mountains In Ras Al Khaimah, Uae. He Is Smaller Than An American Penny, And Was Just Sitting On The Side Of A Rock

    Rare fascinating insect with textured body and curved antennae resting on human skin close to a black watch strap.

    LoIiStaIin Report

    16points
    #11

    Found A Bunch Of These On A Hike In South Africa, Just Wanted To Show It Off

    Bright green and black insects clustered on a wooden post in a natural outdoor setting, showcasing fascinating insects up close.

    reddit.com Report

    16points
    #12

    My Dog Saved Him, But Who Is He?

    Close-up of a fascinating insect with translucent wings and pink legs on a textured surface, showcasing unique insect features.

    mmargulies12 Report

    16points
    #13

    I Go To One Stinkin' Party This Whole Year And The Moth Just Had To Wear The Same Designer Outfit That I Did

    Spotted insect resting on rough asphalt near a matching spotted shoe, showcasing fascinating insect patterns up close.

    hcurmudgeon Report

    16points
    #14

    I Found This On The Trail In Northern India. Thought It Was Cool

    Close-up of a fascinating insect with long needle-like proboscis resting on a person's palm, highlighting insect appreciation.

    Knobag Report

    16points
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Needle nose fly. It pollinates this specific flower in the Himalayas, which is a type of ginger. flower-68a...b5dbd3.jpg flower-68a69dab5dbd3.jpg

    0
    0points
    #15

    Found This On A Hydrangea. The Color Resemble The Bloom Petals. Usually The Blooms Are All White, But This Year There Is A Pink Tinge To Them. And Now This Guy Shows Up

    White crab spider resting on pale pink flower petals surrounded by green leaves in a fascinating insects close-up.

    ech01 Report

    15points
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A goldenrod crab spider. They change color based on the flower. (No, I'm not a bug expert. I'm just looking them up.)

    1
    1point
    #16

    Look At This Beautiful Baby Girl I Found On My Plants Today

    Close-up of a fascinating insect, a hairy caterpillar resting on a person's hand showcasing unique insect features.

    Fickle-Star-9694 Report

    15points
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think that's one of those caterpillars that will sting you. It won't k**l you but it would be painful.

    0
    0points
    #17

    What Type Of Bee Is This? She's Beautiful

    Black and orange insect with spread wings on rough stone surface, showcasing fascinating insects that deserve more appreciation.

    shaund91 Report

    15points
    #18

    Saw This Crawling On My Tire. Anyone Know What This Is?

    Moth larva covered with camouflaging plant material on a tire showcasing fascinating insects in nature.

    RupertPupkin0987 Report

    14points
    #19

    Just Found This Bug In My Garden. I Don't Know How It's Called But Its Similarity To The Color Of The Dry Plant Impressed Me

    Close-up of a fascinating insect blending with dried grass against a textured grey surface in natural light.

    Dry_Abbreviations748 Report

    14points
    #20

    Is That A Rare Insect?

    Close-up of a rare pink insect camouflaged among green grass, showcasing fascinating insects in their natural habitat.

    Rks_Trk Report

    14points
    #21

    What Is This?

    Close-up of a vibrant blue beetle resting on a person's hand, showcasing fascinating insects up close in nature.

    deeplanet Report

    14points
    #22

    Handsome Guy On The Job Site

    Green katydid insect with leaf-like wings resting on a glove in a garden showcasing fascinating insects.

    mynameisrichard0 Report

    14points
    #23

    Adorable Little Guy

    Close-up of a fascinating insect with spiked body and long legs resting on dry autumn leaves in natural light.

    mileshehehehehe Report

    14points
    #24

    A Jewel Caterpillar Of The Dalceridae Moth Family

    Transparent caterpillar with orange spots resting on a green leaf, highlighting fascinating insects deserving more appreciation.

    KimCureAll Report

    14points
    #25

    Just Laid My Hand On This Bug And Got Poked. Am I Going To Be Okay?

    Bright green spiky caterpillar crawling on rough brown surface, showcasing fascinating insects up close in natural setting.

    SwagJohnson33 Report

    13points
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably, but watch for signs, you know, the headache, sniffles, high temp. stuff that says your sick.

    0
    0points
    #26

    What Could This Be?

    Close-up of a fascinating insect with large eyes and long legs resting on a window frame, highlighting insect details.

    FFFFFFFen Report

    13points
    #27

    Wow! I’ve Never Seen This Before

    Close-up of a fascinating insect with a unique curved tail and transparent wings in a natural outdoor setting.

    _gavin1_ Report

    13points
    #28

    This Big Dingus Trying His Best To Look Like A Stick Even Though Sticks Don’t Grow On Metal Stairway Rails (Which Is Where I Found Him)

    A large stick insect resting on a person's hand showcasing fascinating insects that deserve appreciation over fear.

    Squeaky-squash Report

    13points
    #29

    Who? He?

    Close-up of a colorful hairy caterpillar on a person's fingers, highlighting fascinating insects that deserve more appreciation.

    A_Kozakiewicz Report

    12points
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are those babies on her back? I've read enough to decline to be near any bug that's hairy.

    0
    0points
    #30

    Any Ideas In What This Little Guy Is? Found In Kruger Park, South Africa

    Colorful insect with vibrant turquoise and black patterns on a shiny dark surface, showcasing fascinating insects up close.

    Robsmorrison Report

    12points
    #31

    Are These Baby Grasshoppers On My Sweet Potato? Should I Have Terminated Them?

    Close-up of fascinating insects clustered on green leaves in a natural outdoor setting showing unique details and behavior.

    Poboys_n_kittens Report

    12points
    #32

    Made A New Friend Today

    Two close-up images of fascinating insects with unique antennae held in a hand and resting on fabric showcasing insect appreciation.

    reddit.com Report

    12points
    #33

    What's This Thing?

    Yellow caterpillar with large eyespots resting on a textured gray and brown fabric surface, showcasing fascinating insects.

    whoarei007 Report

    12points
    #34

    Chino Valley, Arizona

    Colorful grasshopper on dry ground showcasing fascinating insects that deserve more appreciation and less fear.

    OperationFlashy5820 Report

    12points
    #35

    Scary Looking Wasp? Thing Has Like A Scorpion Tail. Can Someone Identify? Would Be Most Grateful

    Black insect with long curled tail and wings resting on a concrete surface, showcasing fascinating insects up close.

    weissnacht89 Report

    12points
    #36

    Discocyrtus Testudineus From Chile

    Close-up of two fascinating insects resting on a hand, showcasing unique features and promoting appreciation over fear.

    praxiis Report

    12points
    #37

    Found In Southeastern Brazil. Looks Like An Anteater With Shoes

    Close-up of a fascinating insect with long snout and legs resting on a textured surface, showcasing unique insect features.

    Schaffinha Report

    11points
    #38

    I Watched This Guy Fight Off A Bird 10 Times His Size. This Was His Victory Pose For A Good 10+ Minutes As The Bird Perched On A Power Line, Defeated

    Close-up of a fascinating praying mantis insect outdoors, showcasing unique features of intriguing insects for appreciation.

    Taylord2112 Report

    11points
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A praying mantis. Years ago, at a part time job, I went outside for a break, and there was a praying mantis on the wall. It watched me move around. That thing had to be a good 6" long.

    0
    0points
    #39

    In Birmingham, AL - Never Seen Something Like This Before

    Close-up of a fascinating insect caterpillar with bright green and spiky black and brown markings on a dark surface.

    thegrumblestiltskin Report

    11points
    #40

    A Friend Found This On A Walk. Anyone Have Any Idea What This Is Specifically?

    Bright pink caterpillar insect on forest floor, showcasing fascinating insects that deserve more appreciation and less fear.

    jradics2 Report

    11points
    #41

    What Is This Bug? Found Wondering In My House In Rural Missouri

    Unique insect with long curled antennae resting on colorful packaging, showcasing fascinating insects worth more appreciation.

    SourTangant Report

    11points
    #42

    My Son’s Friend Found A Spider And Is Keeping It As A Pet! What Is This And Is It Dangerous? South Louisiana

    Close-up of a fascinating insect resembling a spider resting on a person's arm, showcasing unique patterns and detailed legs.

    Particular_Courage43 Report

    11points
    #43

    This Awesome Cicada I Found Tonight

    Close-up of a fascinating insect with glowing blue-green wings emerging on a dark background, showcasing unique insect details.

    karachristinad Report

    11points
    #44

    A Visiting Male Elephant Beetle (Megasoma Elephas)

    Large fascinating insect with brown shell and long curved horn resting on a person's hand outdoors in natural light.

    loyalcr Report

    11points
    #45

    Leafrollers With Their Big Ol’ Ears Are Critically Underrated

    Small fascinating insect with long antennae resting on a person's hand in a natural outdoor setting.

    TheArcherFrog Report

    11points
    #46

    Bug Found In South Texas

    Close-up of a fascinating insect resting on a person's hand, showcasing detailed features and texture of the insect's body.

    eldoia87 Report

    10points
    #47

    What Is This Next To My Mouth Guard

    Centipede insect resting on a bathroom towel next to an electric toothbrush head, showcasing fascinating insects indoors.

    myorangeseashell Report

    10points
    #48

    This Guy Just Bit Me. Do I Need To Go To The Hospital? It Sure Feels Like I Do

    Close-up of a red and black velvet ant insect on gray rocks showcasing fascinating insects for appreciation over fear.

    Mowing the lawn when I felt what felt like a blowtorch to my toe. Looked down to see this lil dude. I know he was just protecting himself so I put him back in the grass. I'm just wondering when the pain will go away or if I need to go to a hospital for like an anti-venom or something.

    reddit.com Report

    10points
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Go to the hospital, or your doctor if it doesn't quit hurting. O.K., I looked. The sting can be very painful and will last for 3-4 days. You want to check with your doctor, he might be able to give you pain meds or a topical to ease the discomfort.

    0
    0points
    #49

    I Forgot What This Was Called

    Close up of a fascinating insect with detailed transparent wings resting on a person's hand, showcasing unique insect features.

    BrushLate4439 Report

    10points
    #50

    Who's This Cool Guy With Cool Shoes?

    Close-up of a fascinating insect on human skin showcasing unique features from insects that deserve more appreciation.

    onlinefeyre Report

    10points
    #51

    Found This Adorable Little Nightmare. What Am I Looking At?

    Unusual fascinating insect with textured wings resting on a wooden surface, showcasing unique natural patterns and form.

    Brianp713 Report

    9points
    #52

    Found This Lady

    Close-up of a fascinating insect with detailed antennae and legs, showcasing unique features that deserve appreciation.

    FreddaNotte Report

    9points
    #53

    Lancashire, UK. She Has Style, She Has Grace, She Fell Out Of A Tree And Onto My Face. Whom'st Is This Lil Friend?

    Close-up of a fascinating insect perched on a person's finger, showcasing unique wings and delicate body details.

    Logical-Use-8657 Report

    9points
    #54

    Found This Crazy Looking Bug On My Car, Any Idea What It Is?

    Close-up of a fascinating insect with a textured body on a dark surface, highlighting unique features and details.

    s0h1gh89 Report

    9points
    #55

    Why’s This Guy Looking At Me Like That?

    Close-up of a fascinating insect with green wings and long legs casting a shadow on a textured surface.

    Homie keeps showing up on my balcony in north New Jersey, US.

    yungxist Report

    9points
    #56

    Found This Guy In Shop Trying To Help Rotate Some Tires

    Large stag beetle on a concrete surface next to a penny, showing fascinating insects that deserve more appreciation.

    xJTE93 Report

    9points
    #57

    What Is This? I Found It On My Neck. Im From Philippines

    Close-up of a fascinating insect with elongated legs resting on human skin, highlighting unique insect features for appreciation.

    DarkerJet Report

    9points
    #58

    My Kid Found This Caterpillar

    Close-up of a white fuzzy caterpillar, one of the fascinating insects that deserve more appreciation and less fear.

    Runts4Dinner Report

    8points
    #59

    Found In Northeast USA, So Beautiful Just Wondering What Type It Is

    Blue and black butterfly with orange spots resting on a textured stone wall, showcasing fascinating insects up close.

    Acrobatic_Walk_8036 Report

    7points
