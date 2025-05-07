43 Beautiful Embroidered Fiber Moths And Butterflies By Yumi OkitaInterview With Artist
Every spring, seeing a butterfly brings so much joy as their colors and lively presence remind us that summer is on its way! So, today, we’d like to introduce you to an amazing artist who draws deep inspiration from butterflies and moths.
Yumi Okita, a Japanese artist, creates stunning embroidered fiber sculptures of butterflies and moths, often as large as your face, which is both mesmerizing and slightly terrifying. As Yumi herself shares, she’s drawn to nature’s paradoxes, where beauty is interwoven with elements that are eerie and even grotesque—a feeling she captures perfectly in her intricate works.
Without further ado, let’s hop into the post and read the full interview with the artist about her ideas and the meaning behind below.
First of all, we asked Yumi to tell us more about herself. She wrote: “I was born and raised in Japan, and after completing high school, I moved to the United States to pursue a liberal arts education. It was during my time in an art class that I discovered my deep passion for art, leading me to transfer to an art school where I studied 3D fine arts and ceramics, ultimately earning a degree in the field. Today, I am based in Raleigh, North Carolina.”
We wanted to know what drew Yumi to the world of artistry, to which she replied: “My exploration into fiber art began with a vintage kimono that I brought back from Japan—stained and torn yet rich with history and intricate floral patterns. It became the inspiration for my first creation: a handbag. By giving this garment a new life, I discovered a profound connection to fabric, which sparked my fascination with textile manipulation.
I began dyeing and painting my own cotton fabrics, exploring techniques such as pinning, tucking, and quilting to create sculptural forms. One of the defining moments of my work was designing a bag inspired by a moth. The moth’s body was made of faux fur, while its wings, crafted from fabric and hand-painted with vibrant colors and embroidered patterns, marked the beginning of my embroidery sculpture.”
As for the embroidery of butterflies and moths, Yumi commented: “Nature is my enduring inspiration.
The insect world, particularly butterflies and moths, fascinates me for their delicate yet resilient nature. These creatures embody a contradiction that speaks to the fragility and power inherent in existence. By magnifying them, I invite the viewer to engage with vibrant patterns and surreal qualities that challenge the boundaries between the real and the imagined. In my work, the lines between nature’s authenticity and the imaginative world blur, drawing the viewer into a space where both coexist.”
We also asked Yumi to share more about her creative process. The artist shared that the creation of each piece can take from 3 to 6 weeks depending on the intricacy of the design.
“The wings are made of organza and cotton, hand-embroidered with multiple layers of thread in various tones, using satin and straight stitches. Wires provide structural support, while the bodies are crafted from faux fur and hand-painted to add depth and texture.
While my work primarily reaches a global audience through online platforms, I have had the privilege of collaborating with clients across Europe, including luxury hotels, cruise lines, and jewelry stores. Notably, in 2024, I worked as a technical advisor for the renowned fashion house Balenciaga, contributing to the creation of the embroidery butterfly mask for their 53rd couture collection. This experience further solidified my commitment to pushing the boundaries of textile art and the transformative potential of fiber.”
Lastly, Yumi shared what she hopes for the audiences to take away from her art.
“Through my art, I hope to continue exploring the intersection of nature, imagination, and craftsmanship, offering viewers a space where the beauty of the natural world can be reimagined through the tactile, sculptural qualities of fabric,” explained Yumi.