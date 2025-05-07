ADVERTISEMENT

Every spring, seeing a butterfly brings so much joy as their colors and lively presence remind us that summer is on its way! So, today, we’d like to introduce you to an amazing artist who draws deep inspiration from butterflies and moths.

Yumi Okita, a Japanese artist, creates stunning embroidered fiber sculptures of butterflies and moths, often as large as your face, which is both mesmerizing and slightly terrifying. As Yumi herself shares, she’s drawn to nature’s paradoxes, where beauty is interwoven with elements that are eerie and even grotesque—a feeling she captures perfectly in her intricate works.

Without further ado, let’s hop into the post and read the full interview with the artist about her ideas and the meaning behind below.

More info: Instagram | Etsy

Embroidered fiber moth with pink, brown, and black detailed wings crafted by Yumi Okita on a white background.

First of all, we asked Yumi to tell us more about herself. She wrote: “I was born and raised in Japan, and after completing high school, I moved to the United States to pursue a liberal arts education. It was during my time in an art class that I discovered my deep passion for art, leading me to transfer to an art school where I studied 3D fine arts and ceramics, ultimately earning a degree in the field. Today, I am based in Raleigh, North Carolina.”
    Embroidered fiber butterfly with vibrant orange, red, and purple wings showcasing detailed textile art by Yumi Okita.

    Embroidered fiber moth with detailed blue, yellow, and black patterns on wings against a black background.

    We wanted to know what drew Yumi to the world of artistry, to which she replied: “My exploration into fiber art began with a vintage kimono that I brought back from Japan—stained and torn yet rich with history and intricate floral patterns. It became the inspiration for my first creation: a handbag. By giving this garment a new life, I discovered a profound connection to fabric, which sparked my fascination with textile manipulation. 

    I began dyeing and painting my own cotton fabrics, exploring techniques such as pinning, tucking, and quilting to create sculptural forms. One of the defining moments of my work was designing a bag inspired by a moth. The moth’s body was made of faux fur, while its wings, crafted from fabric and hand-painted with vibrant colors and embroidered patterns, marked the beginning of my embroidery sculpture.”
    Hand holding a large embroidered fiber moth with detailed brown and pink wings, showcasing beautiful textile art.

    Embroidered fiber moth with detailed black, white, and brown patterns showcasing delicate textile art craftsmanship.

    As for the embroidery of butterflies and moths, Yumi commented: “Nature is my enduring inspiration. 

    The insect world, particularly butterflies and moths, fascinates me for their delicate yet resilient nature. These creatures embody a contradiction that speaks to the fragility and power inherent in existence. By magnifying them, I invite the viewer to engage with vibrant patterns and surreal qualities that challenge the boundaries between the real and the imagined. In my work, the lines between nature’s authenticity and the imaginative world blur, drawing the viewer into a space where both coexist.”
    Embroidered fiber moth with detailed wing patterns in red and orange tones on a dark background.

    Embroidered fiber moth with intricate pink, purple, and white patterns on a dark background, showcasing detailed textile art.

    We also asked Yumi to share more about her creative process. The artist shared that the creation of each piece can take from 3 to 6 weeks depending on the intricacy of the design. 

    “The wings are made of organza and cotton, hand-embroidered with multiple layers of thread in various tones, using satin and straight stitches. Wires provide structural support, while the bodies are crafted from faux fur and hand-painted to add depth and texture.

    While my work primarily reaches a global audience through online platforms, I have had the privilege of collaborating with clients across Europe, including luxury hotels, cruise lines, and jewelry stores. Notably, in 2024, I worked as a technical advisor for the renowned fashion house Balenciaga, contributing to the creation of the embroidery butterfly mask for their 53rd couture collection. This experience further solidified my commitment to pushing the boundaries of textile art and the transformative potential of fiber.”
    Embroidered fiber moth with detailed orange, pink, and brown wings showcasing intricate textile art craftsmanship.

    Embroidered fiber moth with detailed yellow and brown wings and large eye patterns on black background.

    Lastly, Yumi shared what she hopes for the audiences to take away from her art.

    “Through my art, I hope to continue exploring the intersection of nature, imagination, and craftsmanship, offering viewers a space where the beauty of the natural world can be reimagined through the tactile, sculptural qualities of fabric,” explained Yumi.
    Blue embroidered fiber butterfly with white spots displayed against a black background, showcasing detailed stitching and texture.

    Embroidered fiber moth with detailed wings in yellow, orange, and brown shades on a dark background.

    Close-up of a detailed embroidered fiber moth in red and beige tones on a black background.

    Hand holding a large, beautiful embroidered fiber moth with detailed black and beige wings by Yumi Okita.

    Blue embroidered fiber butterfly with delicate stitching and black-edged wings crafted by Yumi Okita.

    Blue embroidered fiber butterfly and pink moth artwork by Yumi Okita showcasing detailed textile craftsmanship.

    Embroidered fiber butterfly with blue, green, and white patterns resting on a wooden surface, showcasing detailed textile art.

    Embroidered fiber moth with detailed purple and green wings perched on a wooden surface against a black background

    Two detailed embroidered fiber moths with vibrant patterns perched on a rustic wooden surface against a dark background

    Hand holding a detailed embroidered fiber moth with blue and green wings against a black background.

    Embroidered fiber moth with detailed wings in shades of brown, pink, and orange on a dark background.

    Embroidered fiber moth with green and purple details resting on textured wood, showcasing delicate textile artistry.

    Embroidered fiber moth in shades of blue and green with detailed stitching on black background.

    Embroidered fiber moth with detailed stitching and soft colors resting on a wooden surface in natural light.

    Embroidered fiber moth with detailed stitching in earthy tones and soft textures against a dark background.

    Embroidered fiber moth with detailed wings in shades of blue and green on a black background.

    Embroidered fiber moth with detailed stitches in white, pink, and gold tones on a dark background by Yumi Okita.

    Embroidered fiber moth with detailed wings in shades of brown, white, red, and black on a dark background.

    Embroidered fiber moth with detailed colorful wings resting on a wooden post against a dark background.

    Embroidered fiber moth with detailed pink, blue, and brown stitching on black background showcasing fiber moth artistry.

    Embroidered fiber moth with intricate black and yellow patterns showcasing detailed textile art by Yumi Okita.

    Green embroidered fiber moth with detailed stitching on dark background, showcasing delicate textile art and craftsmanship.

    Embroidered fiber moth with green wings and colorful accents displayed on a dark background by Yumi Okita.

    Hand holding a beautiful embroidered fiber moth with vibrant blue and black wings by Yumi Okita against a dark background.

    Embroidered fiber moth with detailed orange and gray wings, showcasing intricate textile art on a dark background.

    Embroidered fiber moth with detailed colorful wings placed over closed eyes amid dark wavy hair showcasing fiber art.

    Embroidered fiber moth with detailed wings in shades of brown and subtle red edges displayed on a dark surface.

    Hand holding a detailed embroidered fiber moth with pink and orange stitches on white wings against black background.

    Yellow embroidered fiber moth crafted by Yumi Okita resting on dark twisted branches against black background.

    Embroidered fiber moth with delicate pink and red details on a black background showcasing textile art.

    Embroidered fiber moth with delicate pale green wings and detailed stitching on a dark background.

    Embroidered fiber moth with white and black wings featuring orange eye spots, resting on a wooden surface.

    Embroidered fiber moth with blue and pink wings displayed on a dotted beige fabric background.

    White and black embroidered fiber moth with detailed patterns resting on wooden surface against black background.

