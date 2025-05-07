ADVERTISEMENT

Every spring, seeing a butterfly brings so much joy as their colors and lively presence remind us that summer is on its way! So, today, we’d like to introduce you to an amazing artist who draws deep inspiration from butterflies and moths.

Yumi Okita, a Japanese artist, creates stunning embroidered fiber sculptures of butterflies and moths, often as large as your face, which is both mesmerizing and slightly terrifying. As Yumi herself shares, she’s drawn to nature’s paradoxes, where beauty is interwoven with elements that are eerie and even grotesque—a feeling she captures perfectly in her intricate works.

Without further ado, let’s hop into the post and read the full interview with the artist about her ideas and the meaning behind below.

More info: Instagram | Etsy