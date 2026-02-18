ADVERTISEMENT

Rumer Willis, the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, responded to an Instagram user who accused her of not acknowledging her “nepo baby” privileges.

The term “nepo baby” became the talk of the internet in 2022 after a message went viral about actress Maude Apatow—the daughter of director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann—being cast in the hit HBO series Euphoria.

Soon after, New York magazine published a cover story dubbing 2022 “the year of the nepo baby” and detailing Hollywood’s many familial connections. The cover line read, “She Has Her Mother’s Eyes. And Agent.”

Rumer Willis wearing white holding a small chick, standing against a wooden wall, highlighting work and famous parents.

Image credits: rumerwillis

Children of A-list stars then began voicing their opinions about the term in interviews, with some, like Dakota Johnson, calling it “annoying.”

Now, Rumer has shared her thoughts on the “nepo baby” label, stating that fame and financial stability do not guarantee a stress-free life.

The 37-year-old posted an Instagram Reel this week about life as a single mother to her 2-year-old daughter, Louetta, whom she shares with her ex, Derek Thomas.

Rumer Willis posing with Bruce Willis and Demi Moore at an event, highlighting her work life despite famous parents.

Image credits: Getty/Phil Faraone/VMN18

In the video, Rumer was surrounded by text listing the tasks she juggles as a single mom, including “meal prepping,” “laundry,” “journaling,” “working out,” and “planning after-school activities.”

She captioned the post, “The to-do list is never-ending. I need a nap and a duvet day asap.”

Rumer later re-shared the video on her Instagram Stories with a message to her “uninformed and rude” critics.

Rumer Willis smiling outdoors with a child, highlighting her need to work four jobs despite famous parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.

Image credits: rumerwillis

“I work 4 different jobs to provide for my daughter. I am the sole provider for her,” she wrote.

“I don’t live off a trust fund or get money from my parents. Most of the time I don’t have help with her. So how about y’all pause before you judge and assume.”

In a follow-up post, she shared a screenshot of a critic who accused her of not “acknowledging” her privileges. The critic said that, if Rumer couldn’t make ends meet one month, she still had a “backup” in her famous parents that most people don’t.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rumer Glenn Willis (@rumerwillis)

“Your family is not going to allow you to fall into serious debt that would lead you to homelessness, for example,” the user wrote.

“And not acknowledging that makes those without it feel that your privilege comes across as arrogance and as if you take that for granted.”

The fan said they didn’t want to downplay Rumer’s stress as a single mom, “but most other people have the added stress of making sure they are able to make rent and bills each month coz if they don’t they’d be on the street.”

Rumer Willis with her famous father Bruce Willis, sharing a relaxed moment indoors, highlighting her work challenges.

Image credits: USA TODAY/Dustin Cohen

Rumer’s parents, who have been in show business for decades, reportedly have a combined net worth of over $400 million.

The Sorority Row actress stated that her message had been “misunderstood” and that she’s “very aware” of her privileges.

“I know there are realities I will never fully experience, and I respect that.

“But this particular post wasn’t about privilege or comparing circumstances, and it feels like people are assuming I was ignoring that when that wasn’t the conversation I was trying to have.”



Young woman relaxing on a hammock with a child playing above, illustrating Rumer Willis working four jobs despite famous parents.

Image credits: rumerwillis

Rumer said she doesn’t view her famous parents as a “backup plan” and is happy to provide for her daughter.

She continued, “At the same time, I think we can hold two truths at once. People’s lives look different, and none of our experiences exist in a vacuum,” she wrote.

Rumer Willis and Demi Moore posing together at an event, highlighting Rumer's work despite famous parents.

Image credits: Getty/Jon Kopaloff

Rumer said that “someone with a stable job and housing might still struggle in ways that are real to them, even if their situation is different from someone facing much more severe hardship elsewhere in the world.”

The mom added that “we all move through different layers of reality” and that “acknowledging that difference doesn’t mean we can’t also talk about what we share.”

Rumer’s response sparked mixed reactions. While some defended the star and empathized with her choice to remain independent from her parents, others accused her of framing her problems as though they were as serious and urgent as those faced by low- or middle-class people.



Rumer Willis sitting on a bed, wearing a white dress, holding a toddler in a diaper in a cozy home setting.

Image credits: rumerwillis

“She wasn’t actively discounting anyone or belittling anyone with intent. But, she is human and felt overwhelmed. We can all relate to that, regardless of what is causing it,” one fan wrote.

“I think we all need to be understanding of how difficult a time it is financially for most people,” shared someone else.

Rumer Willis sitting indoors in casual beige outfit, sharing her experience working four jobs despite famous parents.

Image credits: rumerwillis

“While I don’t disagree with her ultimate statement that everyone experiences the world in different ways, she didn’t say what her 4 jobs were,” another added. “I doubt she’s checking groceries during the day and serving tables at night. What she considers ‘jobs’ are afforded to her because she has a safety net.”

“Whoever was criticizing Rumor was having a bad day. She works hard, her parents worked hard! Nothing came easily to them,” commented an additional user.

Rumer made her film debut alongside her mother in Now and Then in 1995. She has also appeared in The House Bunny, 90210, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and in the Broadway musical Chicago. Additionally, she won Dancing with the Stars in 2015 with Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

Her last role was in an episode of the medical drama Dr. Odyssey last year.

Rumer has two younger sisters, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis, as well as two younger half-sisters from her father’s marriage to model Emma Heming.

Rumer Willis discussing challenges of working multiple jobs despite being daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.

Rumer Willis sharing her experience about working multiple jobs despite famous parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.

Rumer Willis speaking candidly about working four jobs despite having famous parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.

Alt text: Rumer Willis discussing working four jobs despite having famous parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.

Rumer Willis speaking in an interview, discussing working multiple jobs despite being daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.

Comment discussing curiosity about Rumer Willis having to work four jobs despite famous parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.

Text post from Pink asking about the four jobs Rumer Willis has to work despite her famous parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.

Screenshot of a personal statement highlighting struggles and kindness, related to Rumer Willis working multiple jobs despite famous parents.

Comment discussing confusion about Rumer Willis working four jobs despite being an actress and famous parents.

Rumer Willis speaking at a panel event, sharing her experience working four jobs despite famous parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore

Rumer Willis speaking at an event about working four jobs despite having famous parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore

Commenter Sam discussing Rumer Willis working four jobs despite her famous parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.

Comment on Rumer Willis reveals she has to work four jobs despite famous parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, discussing her life struggles and independence.

Commenter expressing a wish celeb kids would admit their privilege despite working, related to Rumer Willis work four jobs.

Rumer Willis discussing her need to work four jobs despite having famous parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.

User comment about Rumer Willis having to work four jobs despite famous parents, discussing responsibility and wealth.