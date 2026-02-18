Rumer Willis Reveals She Has To Work Four Jobs Despite Famous Parents Bruce Willis And Demi Moore
Rumer Willis, the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, responded to an Instagram user who accused her of not acknowledging her “nepo baby” privileges.
The term “nepo baby” became the talk of the internet in 2022 after a message went viral about actress Maude Apatow—the daughter of director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann—being cast in the hit HBO series Euphoria.
Soon after, New York magazine published a cover story dubbing 2022 “the year of the nepo baby” and detailing Hollywood’s many familial connections. The cover line read, “She Has Her Mother’s Eyes. And Agent.”
Rumer Willis pushed back at a critic who accused her of failing to acknowledge her “nepo baby” privilege
Children of A-list stars then began voicing their opinions about the term in interviews, with some, like Dakota Johnson, calling it “annoying.”
Now, Rumer has shared her thoughts on the “nepo baby” label, stating that fame and financial stability do not guarantee a stress-free life.
The 37-year-old posted an Instagram Reel this week about life as a single mother to her 2-year-old daughter, Louetta, whom she shares with her ex, Derek Thomas.
In the video, Rumer was surrounded by text listing the tasks she juggles as a single mom, including “meal prepping,” “laundry,” “journaling,” “working out,” and “planning after-school activities.”
She captioned the post, “The to-do list is never-ending. I need a nap and a duvet day asap.”
Rumer later re-shared the video on her Instagram Stories with a message to her “uninformed and rude” critics.
Rumer, one of the daughters of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, said she works four jobs to provide for her 2-year-old daughter Louetta
“I work 4 different jobs to provide for my daughter. I am the sole provider for her,” she wrote.
“I don’t live off a trust fund or get money from my parents. Most of the time I don’t have help with her. So how about y’all pause before you judge and assume.”
In a follow-up post, she shared a screenshot of a critic who accused her of not “acknowledging” her privileges. The critic said that, if Rumer couldn’t make ends meet one month, she still had a “backup” in her famous parents that most people don’t.
“Your family is not going to allow you to fall into serious debt that would lead you to homelessness, for example,” the user wrote.
“And not acknowledging that makes those without it feel that your privilege comes across as arrogance and as if you take that for granted.”
The fan said they didn’t want to downplay Rumer’s stress as a single mom, “but most other people have the added stress of making sure they are able to make rent and bills each month coz if they don’t they’d be on the street.”
Rumer stressed that her post about the struggles of motherhood did not mean she takes her privilege for granted
Rumer’s parents, who have been in show business for decades, reportedly have a combined net worth of over $400 million.
The Sorority Row actress stated that her message had been “misunderstood” and that she’s “very aware” of her privileges.
“I know there are realities I will never fully experience, and I respect that.
“But this particular post wasn’t about privilege or comparing circumstances, and it feels like people are assuming I was ignoring that when that wasn’t the conversation I was trying to have.”
Rumer said she doesn’t view her famous parents as a “backup plan” and is happy to provide for her daughter.
She continued, “At the same time, I think we can hold two truths at once. People’s lives look different, and none of our experiences exist in a vacuum,” she wrote.
Rumer emphasized that her personal struggles as a single mom remain valid even if someone is facing “much more severe hardship elsewhere”
Rumer said that “someone with a stable job and housing might still struggle in ways that are real to them, even if their situation is different from someone facing much more severe hardship elsewhere in the world.”
The mom added that “we all move through different layers of reality” and that “acknowledging that difference doesn’t mean we can’t also talk about what we share.”
Rumer’s response sparked mixed reactions. While some defended the star and empathized with her choice to remain independent from her parents, others accused her of framing her problems as though they were as serious and urgent as those faced by low- or middle-class people.
“She wasn’t actively discounting anyone or belittling anyone with intent. But, she is human and felt overwhelmed. We can all relate to that, regardless of what is causing it,” one fan wrote.
“I think we all need to be understanding of how difficult a time it is financially for most people,” shared someone else.
Some people said the actress didn’t have the right to complain given the “safety net” provided by her family
“While I don’t disagree with her ultimate statement that everyone experiences the world in different ways, she didn’t say what her 4 jobs were,” another added. “I doubt she’s checking groceries during the day and serving tables at night. What she considers ‘jobs’ are afforded to her because she has a safety net.”
“Whoever was criticizing Rumor was having a bad day. She works hard, her parents worked hard! Nothing came easily to them,” commented an additional user.
Rumer made her film debut alongside her mother in Now and Then in 1995. She has also appeared in The House Bunny, 90210, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and in the Broadway musical Chicago. Additionally, she won Dancing with the Stars in 2015 with Valentin Chmerkovskiy.
Her last role was in an episode of the medical drama Dr. Odyssey last year.
Rumer has two younger sisters, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis, as well as two younger half-sisters from her father’s marriage to model Emma Heming.
Rumer Willis’ posts reignited the debate over “nepo baby” privileges
Of course she's busy. You know what people say about idle Rumers.
