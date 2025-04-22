“Plastic Is Not Beauty”: Demi Moore Named People Magazine’s “World’s Most Beautiful,” Fans React

ADVERTISEMENT

Demi Moore has just been named “World’s Most Beautiful” in a new photoshoot, but not everyone is on board.

At 62, the actress is owning her time in the spotlight following her standout role in The Substance, which delivered a powerful message on aging, beauty, and being at peace in her own skin.

The story, however, has divided fans on social media, with some praising the Hollywood icon and others pointing to her cosmetic surgery past as a reason to question the title.

Demi Moore’s new cover story dubbed her the “World’s Most Beautiful”

Published on Tuesday, April 22, People’s new cover story featuring Demi Moore stunned fans and readers. Opening up about her career, marriage, motherhood, and beauty, the star said that her age doesn’t define her value or who she is.

“I have a greater appreciation for all that my body has been through that brought me to now,” she said of aging in Hollywood.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

“It doesn’t mean that sometimes I look in the mirror and don’t go, ‘Oh God, I look old,’ or ‘Oh, my face is falling’ — I do. But I can accept that that’s where I’m at today, and I know the difference today is that it doesn’t define my value or who I am,” the actress reflected.

Online users were divided over the bold headline, with some calling out Moore’s plastic surgeries

The story, boldly headlined “World’s Most Beautiful,” received divided reactions on social media. While some fans were stunned by the Hollywood veteran, others criticized her past cosmetic surgeries.

One user simply clapped back at the story, saying, “Plastic is not beauty.”

Another suggested the news outlet pick someone who’s more natural, saying, “Pick someone that represents a true beauty that hasn’t had work done. Set an example for young girls that they can be beautiful without cosmetic surgery.”

A third likened the actress to Kylie Jenner over her cosmetic surgeries, adding, “A lot of plastic surgery- fake hair, fake nails, fake teeth, fake b**bs.. I mean, looking at an old pic of Kylie Jenner.”

While one user pointed out, “Plastic surgery can do wonders for anybody.”

The actress’s fans gushed over The Substance star’s new photoshoot

However, Moore’s fans were quick to show their love to the actress in the comment section over the new photoshoot where she dons a dark blue Schiaparelli dress.

One fan lovingly called the Ghost star “insanely gorgeous,” while another gushed, “goddess!”

A third fan praised the cover story, saying, “Great headline. Gorgeous cover. I love love love how we all love Demi.”

While one user agreed with the headline, saying, “I have always thought of you as one of the World’s Most Beautiful women.”

Moore said beauty comes out of “comfort with being exactly who you are”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

Moore added that her confidence was hard-earned and shaped by a life of both public and personal challenges, including iconic movie roles and raising her three daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

About her views on “beauty, Moore said, “In a way, beauty just is. You can look at a flower and see its beauty. On a human level, I find it’s authenticity and positivity. Beauty comes out of comfort with being exactly who you are.”

Moore was expected to be the winner of the Best Actress award at the 2025 Academy Awards

After her Oscars loss at the 2025 Academy Awards against Mikey Madison, all eyes were on Demi Moore, who was expected to be this year’s best actress winner.

Though Moore’s Oscar night may not have ended with the win many predicted for the actress, the actress said her morning after the Academy Awards was peaceful and chill. She also publicly congratulated Madison in an Instagram post.



The actress said the reason behind the Substance’s success is the “harsh, self-critical judgment” we all have

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

Her critically acclaimed performance in the body-horror hit The Substance, where she plays an aging fitness influencer clinging to youth, helped her role as a force to be reckoned with, reshaping the narrative around age and beauty.

Regarding The Substance’s success, Moore said, “I think there’s an aspect that we all have experienced, which is compare and despair. And it isn’t necessarily just about our outsides. It’s that harsh, self-critical judgment.”

Online users commented on Demi Moore’s new cover shoot

