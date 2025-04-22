Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Plastic Is Not Beauty”: Demi Moore Named People Magazine’s “World’s Most Beautiful,” Fans React
Celebrities, News

“Plastic Is Not Beauty”: Demi Moore Named People Magazine’s “World’s Most Beautiful,” Fans React

Demi Moore has just been named “World’s Most Beautiful” in a new photoshoot, but not everyone is on board.

At 62, the actress is owning her time in the spotlight following her standout role in The Substance, which delivered a powerful message on aging, beauty, and being at peace in her own skin.

The story, however, has divided fans on social media, with some praising the Hollywood icon and others pointing to her cosmetic surgery past as a reason to question the title.

  • Demi Moore was named “World’s Most Beautiful” by People magazine at age 62, sparking both praise and criticism.
  • While fans celebrated her authenticity and powerful message on aging, critics questioned the title due to her cosmetic surgery history.
  • Moore says true beauty comes from being “comfortable with exactly who you are,” reflecting on her journey through fame, motherhood, and self-acceptance.
    Demi Moore’s new cover story dubbed her the “World’s Most Beautiful”

    A woman with long dark hair in a black dress, wearing a silver necklace, showcasing natural beauty.

    Image credits: demimoore

    Published on Tuesday, April 22, People’s new cover story featuring Demi Moore stunned fans and readers. Opening up about her career, marriage, motherhood, and beauty, the star said that her age doesn’t define her value or who she is.

    “I have a greater appreciation for all that my body has been through that brought me to now,” she said of aging in Hollywood.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

    “It doesn’t mean that sometimes I look in the mirror and don’t go, ‘Oh God, I look old,’ or ‘Oh, my face is falling’ — I do. But I can accept that that’s where I’m at today, and I know the difference today is that it doesn’t define my value or who I am,” the actress reflected. 

    Online users were divided over the bold headline, with some calling out Moore’s plastic surgeries

    A woman in an elegant dress poses for photos, embodying a natural beauty, as phones capture the moment in a stylish setting.

    Image credits: demimoore

    The story, boldly headlined “World’s Most Beautiful,” received divided reactions on social media. While some fans were stunned by the Hollywood veteran, others criticized her past cosmetic surgeries.

    One user simply clapped back at the story, saying, “Plastic is not beauty.”

    Another suggested the news outlet pick someone who’s more natural, saying, “Pick someone that represents a true beauty that hasn’t had work done. Set an example for young girls that they can be beautiful without cosmetic surgery.” 

    Woman with long dark hair and red patterned sweater speaks about beauty standards.

    Image credits: People

    A third likened the actress to Kylie Jenner over her cosmetic surgeries, adding, “A lot of plastic surgery- fake hair, fake nails, fake teeth, fake b**bs.. I mean, looking at an old pic of Kylie Jenner.”

    While one user pointed out, “Plastic surgery can do wonders for anybody.” 

    The actress’s fans gushed over The Substance star’s new photoshoot

    Woman in a patterned sweater speaks passionately, symbolizing natural beauty over plastic.

    Image credits: People

    However, Moore’s fans were quick to show their love to the actress in the comment section over the new photoshoot where she dons a dark blue Schiaparelli dress. 

    One fan lovingly called the Ghost star “insanely gorgeous,” while another gushed, “goddess!”

    A third fan praised the cover story, saying, “Great headline. Gorgeous cover. I love love love how we all love Demi.”

    While one user agreed with the headline, saying, “I have always thought of you as one of the World’s Most Beautiful women.”

    Moore said beauty comes out of “comfort with being exactly who you are”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

    Moore added that her confidence was hard-earned and shaped by a life of both public and personal challenges, including iconic movie roles and raising her three daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

    About her views on “beauty, Moore said, “In a way, beauty just is. You can look at a flower and see its beauty. On a human level, I find it’s authenticity and positivity. Beauty comes out of comfort with being exactly who you are.”

    Moore was expected to be the winner of the Best Actress award at the 2025 Academy Awards

    Person in a blue dress on People Magazine cover for "World's Most Beautiful" edition, highlighting beauty and elegance.

    Image credits: People

    After her Oscars loss at the 2025 Academy Awards against Mikey Madison, all eyes were on Demi Moore, who was expected to be this year’s best actress winner.

    Though Moore’s Oscar night may not have ended with the win many predicted for the actress, the actress said her morning after the Academy Awards was peaceful and chill. She also publicly congratulated Madison in an Instagram post

    The actress said the reason behind the Substance’s success is the “harsh, self-critical judgment” we all have

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

    Her critically acclaimed performance in the body-horror hit The Substance, where she plays an aging fitness influencer clinging to youth, helped her role as a force to be reckoned with, reshaping the narrative around age and beauty. 

    Regarding The Substance’s success, Moore said, “I think there’s an aspect that we all have experienced, which is compare and despair. And it isn’t necessarily just about our outsides. It’s that harsh, self-critical judgment.”

    Online users commented on Demi Moore’s new cover shoot

    Comment on beauty and cost with laughing emojis, mentioning "new skin cost millions.

    Instagram comment discussing beauty and plastic surgery, with a skeptical tone.

    User comment questioning recent work done, suggesting hypocrisy in beauty standards.

    Screenshot of a comment praising a celebrity's natural beauty and aging inspiration with smiling emoji.

    A critical comment about celebrities on social media, questioning beauty standards and plastic surgery.

    Comment questioning "World's Most Beautiful" title with text about plastic surgery and distressed emojis.

    Fan comment: "So beautiful ❤️" on a post about beauty with a heart emoji.

    Comment criticizing beauty standards, mentioning fillers.

    Comment referencing plastic surgery in response to beauty recognition news.

    Instagram comment reacting to People Magazine's beauty title with skepticism.

    Fan comment praising Demi Moore's timeless beauty with fire emojis and admiration for the magazine cover.

    User comment on social media about beauty and plastic, saying "Aging plastic will never be attractive.

    Comment saying "Plastic is not beauty" in reaction to "World's Most Beautiful" title by a magazine.

    Social media comment on beauty praising someone as "insanely gorgeous omg".

    Fan comment praising beauty with heart emoji on social media post.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Carole G.
    Carole G.
    Carole G.
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    All it takes is $$$. Justine Bateman is much more relatable, natural beauty inside & out + intellect. More of a role model than any of the plastic people & so-called influencers.

    Kyla Dominey
    Kyla Dominey
    Kyla Dominey
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    I'd take any one that looks real over all this photo shopped filler filled faces.

