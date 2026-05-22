Australian Bikini Model Flooded With Online Mockery After Viewers Spot Blatant Photoshop Fail

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Eagle-eyed fans are mocking an Australian bikini model and influencer, Isabelle Mathers, after spotting a major editing fail in photos.

The 27-year-old social media personality, known for fashion and lifestyle content, had posted a series of promotional images for Crop Shop Boutique when viewers noticed an odd detail in the background.

Highlights Australian influencer and model Isabelle Mathers faced online mockery after social media users spotted a major photo-editing mistake in her latest promotional pictures.

Followers noticed that the legs of a dining chair behind her appeared badly warped and bent.

Many fans expressed disappointment over the edits, pointing out that the 27-year-old model is already highly athletic and that body-altering filters promote harmful beauty standards.

As screenshots quickly spread online, this discovery prompted people to question whether the images had been digitally altered.

“This has made me feel so much better,” one person wrote.

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An Aussie influencer has been brutally mocked by her fans after noticing a bizarre Photoshop fail in her photos

Image credits: isabellemathersx

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The discussion began after Mathers uploaded a carousel of photos on May 21, showing herself modeling chocolate-brown athleisurewear for a campaign.

In one image, she posted sideways while showing off her figure, but detractors quickly focused on something other than the outfit itself.

People noticed what appeared to be warped chair legs on a dining chair positioned behind her. Because the unusual shape created what many described as a bizarre optical illusion, this immediately sparked claims that the image may have been digitally manipulated.

Image credits: isabellemathersx

Reddit users soon began dissecting the image in detail, with one writing, “Omg this is insane. I was looking at these photos today and literally showed them to my mum and said how bad I feel about my waist/stomach not being quite as flat.”

The same user continued, “This has made me feel so much better. These little tweaks to edit are so much more harmful to onlookers than seeing people faceapp themselves.”

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Image credits: isabellemathersx

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The attention came shortly after Mathers and her boyfriend, Harri Musumeci, purchased a luxury Mediterranean-style home in Currumbin Valley in Australia’s Gold Coast Hinterland.

The couple described the property as love at first sight.

“We both looked at each other at one point and had that unspoken, ‘this is it’ moment,” Mathers shared, emphasizing that there’s a “real soul” to the home.

As Mathers’ photos went viral, several online users mocked the image

Image credits: isabellemathersx

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In the same Reddit forum, others argued that Mathers likely did not need to alter anything in the first place.

“I guarantee you this girl is athletic and has a good figure without these crazy edits,” another commenter wrote. “She doesn’t need to do this to her pics.”

A third added, “It’s sad… I’ve never seen her in real life, but I’m sure she’s slim and good-looking.”

Image credits: isabellemathersx

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Netizens continued slamming the influencer, with one more quipping, “Photoshopping your body aside, what is with the pose? I bet in 2 decades people will laugh at these weird poses.”

However, one commenter wasn’t convinced the photos were edited. “Really?! I feel like in motion, she looks just the same, though.”

There have been several similar Photoshop fails involving influencers and celebrities that have become increasingly common

Image credits: isabellemathersx

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Mathers’s situation exemplifies a trend where online audiences increasingly identify and challenge manipulated images posted by influencers.

One instance reported by Bored Panda involved Brazilian influencer Mariana Tavares, who revealed she had secretly edited photos for years to hide damage from botched plastic surgery procedures.

Image credits: isabellemathersx

After undergoing multiple cosmetic operations, she later said her “dream turned into a nightmare.”

She further admitted that many images of her “perfect” body had been altered.

“Don’t believe everything you see online,” she warned followers.

Image credits: isabellemathersx

Another controversy reported by Bored Panda centered around influencer Tatiana Elizabeth, who accused another content creator of allegedly placing her face into Elizabeth’s body in a sports event photo.

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The situation sparked intense reactions after people noticed identical poses, backgrounds, and even matching tattoos.

“This is actually scary and shouldn’t be taken lightly,” one person commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabelle Mathers (@isabellemathersx)

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Then there was Jennifer Lopez, who found herself accused of an editing fail after viewers noticed what they believed looked like a strangely bent phone in a holiday selfie.

One viewer asked, “Merry Christmas, queen — why is your phone bendy?” while others claimed the device looked “curved like a banana.”

Lopez later denied previous Photoshop accusations, once responding, “It’s not Photoshop, it’s a smudge on my mirror!”

“I don’t like her, she seems so ingenuine,” wrote one user

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