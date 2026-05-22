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Australian Bikini Model Flooded With Online Mockery After Viewers Spot Blatant Photoshop Fail
Australian bikini model posing at night wearing a sparkling top, surrounded by dark background and shadows.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Australian Bikini Model Flooded With Online Mockery After Viewers Spot Blatant Photoshop Fail

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Eagle-eyed fans are mocking an Australian bikini model and influencer, Isabelle Mathers, after spotting a major editing fail in photos.

The 27-year-old social media personality, known for fashion and lifestyle content, had posted a series of promotional images for Crop Shop Boutique when viewers noticed an odd detail in the background.

Highlights
  • Australian influencer and model Isabelle Mathers faced online mockery after social media users spotted a major photo-editing mistake in her latest promotional pictures.
  • Followers noticed that the legs of a dining chair behind her appeared badly warped and bent.
  • Many fans expressed disappointment over the edits, pointing out that the 27-year-old model is already highly athletic and that body-altering filters promote harmful beauty standards.

As screenshots quickly spread online, this discovery prompted people to question whether the images had been digitally altered.

“This has made me feel so much better,” one person wrote.

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    Australian bikini model posing at nightwearing sparkling fringe outfit

    Image credits: isabellemathersx

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    The discussion began after Mathers uploaded a carousel of photos on May 21, showing herself modeling chocolate-brown athleisurewear for a campaign.

    In one image, she posted sideways while showing off her figure, but detractors quickly focused on something other than the outfit itself.

    People noticed what appeared to be warped chair legs on a dining chair positioned behind her. Because the unusual shape created what many described as a bizarre optical illusion, this immediately sparked claims that the image may have been digitally manipulated.

    Australian bikini model wearing brown cropped hoodie and pants indoors

    Image credits: isabellemathersx

    Reddit users soon began dissecting the image in detail, with one writing, “Omg this is insane. I was looking at these photos today and literally showed them to my mum and said how bad I feel about my waist/stomach not being quite as flat.”

    The same user continued, “This has made me feel so much better. These little tweaks to edit are so much more harmful to onlookers than seeing people faceapp themselves.”

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    Close-up of Australian bikini model's waist edited with Photoshop fail

    Image credits: isabellemathersx

    Comment criticizing Australian bikini model's Photoshop body edits

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    The attention came shortly after Mathers and her boyfriend, Harri Musumeci, purchased a luxury Mediterranean-style home in Currumbin Valley in Australia’s Gold Coast Hinterland.

    The couple described the property as love at first sight.

    “We both looked at each other at one point and had that unspoken, ‘this is it’ moment,” Mathers shared, emphasizing that there’s a “real soul” to the home.

    As Mathers’ photos went viral, several online users mocked the image

    Australian bikini model sitting in chair showing edited waist and hips

    Image credits: isabellemathersx

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    Comment reacting to Australian bikini model Photoshop fail conversation

    In the same Reddit forum, others argued that Mathers likely did not need to alter anything in the first place.

    “I guarantee you this girl is athletic and has a good figure without these crazy edits,” another commenter wrote. “She doesn’t need to do this to her pics.”

    A third added, “It’s sad… I’ve never seen her in real life, but I’m sure she’s slim and good-looking.”

    Australian bikini model getting makeup applied before photoshoot

    Image credits: isabellemathersx

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    Comment about body check culture among celebs and influencers

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    Comment on difficulty spotting bad Photoshop edits

    Netizens continued slamming the influencer, with one more quipping, “Photoshopping your body aside, what is with the pose? I bet in 2 decades people will laugh at these weird poses.”

    However, one commenter wasn’t convinced the photos were edited. “Really?! I feel like in motion, she looks just the same, though.”

    There have been several similar Photoshop fails involving influencers and celebrities that have become increasingly common

    Australian bikini model eating croissant in casual photoshoot outfit

    Image credits: isabellemathersx

    Comment criticizing bizarre posing and Photoshop in body photos

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    Mathers’s situation exemplifies a trend where online audiences increasingly identify and challenge manipulated images posted by influencers.

    One instance reported by Bored Panda involved Brazilian influencer Mariana Tavares, who revealed she had secretly edited photos for years to hide damage from botched plastic surgery procedures.

    Close-up portrait of Australian bikini model with long brown hair indoors

    Image credits: isabellemathersx

    After undergoing multiple cosmetic operations, she later said her “dream turned into a nightmare.”

    She further admitted that many images of her “perfect” body had been altered.

    “Don’t believe everything you see online,” she warned followers.

    Australian bikini model sitting in car applying makeup with compact mirror

    Image credits: isabellemathersx

    Another controversy reported by Bored Panda centered around influencer Tatiana Elizabeth, who accused another content creator of allegedly placing her face into Elizabeth’s body in a sports event photo.

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    The situation sparked intense reactions after people noticed identical poses, backgrounds, and even matching tattoos.

    “This is actually scary and shouldn’t be taken lightly,” one person commented.

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    Then there was Jennifer Lopez, who found herself accused of an editing fail after viewers noticed what they believed looked like a strangely bent phone in a holiday selfie.

    One viewer asked, “Merry Christmas, queen — why is your phone bendy?” while others claimed the device looked “curved like a banana.”

    Lopez later denied previous Photoshop accusations, once responding, “It’s not Photoshop, it’s a smudge on my mirror!”

    “I don’t like her, she seems so ingenuine,” wrote one user

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    Comment discussing body image and dating preferences related to size

    Comment about model's bloated stomach and photo concealment

    Comment on influencers and body checking related to Australian bikini model

    Discussion about Australian bikini model and friendship with Casey James

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    Opinion expressing dislike for Australian bikini model's genuineness

    Comment on athletic figure and editing of Australian bikini model photos

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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