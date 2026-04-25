Brandon Sklenar’s transformation for the 1923 season 2 was one of the biggest physical changes of his career, and he made sure it showed on screen.



After season 1 made him a breakout star as Spencer Dutton, Sklenar wanted the next chapter to feel heavier, both emotionally and physically. Since Spencer had spent months shoveling coal and surviving brutal conditions, Brandon felt the character needed to look stronger, tougher, and more intimidating.



He personally called creator Taylor Sheridan months before filming and told him, “I think I’m going to show up and be visibly, way bigger,” via The Wrap.



Taylor simply replied, “Cool.”



Sklenar further explained, “I wanted to feel like an animal, and I wanted to feel scary, and I wanted to look intimidating.” He added that he wanted Spencer to have “a real presence” and to feel like “a force to be reckoned with.”



To make that happen, he spent months training hard in the gym with long, intense sessions.



His trainer, Wesley Wilson, later revealed on his Instagram that they were doing “2+ hour grueling workouts” consistently for months. The diet was just as serious, with Wilson joking they ate “enough elk and salmon to feed a freaking village.”



Shirtless training photos showed a much bulkier and more muscular Sklenar, and fans immediately noticed how ripped he looked.



Sklenar has also admitted that he enjoyed his physical transformation for roles and does it for almost every project, even if it’s subtle.



“I love using my body. I’m really good at it,” he said in an interview with Sydney Sweeney for Interview Magazine, explaining that he grew up fighting and doing construction.



He also performs most of his own stunts and believes using his body helps him fully disappear into a role. That commitment made Spencer Dutton feel even more dangerous in season 2.



As one user justified his transformation, writing, “Brandon Sklenar is the biggest example of twink to hunk pipeline. I would have never recognized him.”

