“The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?”: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)
As you get older, different things start to excite you. In your 20s, scrolling Instagram, TikTok, or Twitter might be your favorite downtime. But as you age, sites like Zillow take over; browsing real estate becomes much more thrilling than stalking your ex or gossiping with friends on social media.
Not all real estate listings are exciting, though; some of them can be so bad that they make you question the homeowner's taste. Bored Panda has compiled some hilariously bad and absurd homes people actually listed for sale, and every one of them is more ridiculous than the next. So, scroll down, see some interior design nightmares, and wonder: "Who on Earth would want to buy such a house?"
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Render Air Fresheners Redundant By Mercilessly Meeting Your Guests’ Other Senses
Probably The Wildest House In The Whole Country (Slovenia). Looks Innocuous On The Outside, But Oh Boy
When Johnny Was Six He Ran Away To Join The Neighbours
“You Go Look Upstairs Sandra, I’ll Check Out The Stables”
If The Weather Clears Up Later I Might Mow The Pool
I’ll Come Back Inside When The Air Fryer’s Ready To Apologise
By Combining Random Elements Of A Livingroom, A Utility Room, A Hallway, And A Staircase, Mankind Finally Created The Livingway Stairtility Room
Potential Buyers Are Advised Not To Think About What Happens In This Room When Your Back Is Turned And The Light Begins To Fade
On Cold Winter Nights There’s Nothing Quite Like Curling Up In Front Of A Roaring Toilet
Evidently External Shots She Leaves To The Professionals
Virtual Staging Gone Rogue
Elephant In The Room
Eventually Greg’s Soul Left His Body And Started House-Hunting On Its Own
My Brain Hurts After Looking At This Photo
The Plastic Sheeting Is For The Vomit Caused By The Migraine Caused By Everything Else
If That Thing Gets Accidentally Hoovered Up It Could Damage The Vacuum Cleaner
Let’s Be Optimistic. Perhaps It Says “Surprise My Coconut“
If Separated From The Mother Too Early, Young Fire Extinguishers Can Struggle To Adapt
A Rare Opportunity To Acquire A Sacrificial Dungeon Simply Bursting With Original Features
Advice To Real Estate Agents: Never Reveal Yourself To Be The Prince Of Darkness During A Viewing
This Year, Why Not Take Some Time To Consider The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?
I Still Think The Neighbours’ Response To Our Halloween Party Has Been An Overreaction
Fully Furnished Beautiful Private House On 2+ Acres Comes With A Free Boat
I Don’t Really Want To Know What That Staining Is On The End Of The Bed
Used To Be The Guest Bedroom But No One Ever Slept
This Toilet Critisies You In A Gruff, Smokers Voice Every Time You Dare Try To Go
Eat More Chicken
No Realtor Needed
Motivated Buyer Needed
Hold Your Horses
One Room Studio Apartment In San Francisco. This Is It, This Is The Apartment. Total Steal For $1400/Month
Now I Am Become Causer Of Migraines
Grandma Would Have Gone To Bed If Those Nice Removal Men Hadn’t Borrowed All Her Furniture
We’re Looking For A Quick Sale, Ideally Before That Spreads To The Ground Floor
“Let Me Know When You’re Done In The Bath, I’ll Use That Water For The Pasta”
If The 1870s Had Happened In The 1980s
"I Can Really See Ourselves Here Honey. This Can Be The Corner I Cry In When I’m Ruining Your Parties."
Spice Up Your Morning With An Unexpected Trip To The Ground Floor
Off-Street Parking
I Think We Should Be Concerned About Any Real Estate Agent Who Doesn’t Have A Reflection
The Trasnformation Of An Otherwise Pleasant Setting Into A Still From A Child’s Nightmare. A Fine Effort
We Call This The Blue Room
That Feeling When You Enter A Bathroom And Literally Don’t Know Where To Start
Househunting, And Came Across This Picture. I Almost "Liked" This House, Just For This Picture
If Our Third Is A Boy We Might Call Him Something Else
Sold For … More Than $1 Million Btw
It's A Brick... House
She's mighty -mighty, just letting it all hang out