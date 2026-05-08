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As you get older, different things start to excite you. In your 20s, scrolling Instagram, TikTok, or Twitter might be your favorite downtime. But as you age, sites like Zillow take over; browsing real estate becomes much more thrilling than stalking your ex or gossiping with friends on social media.

Not all real estate listings are exciting, though; some of them can be so bad that they make you question the homeowner's taste. Bored Panda has compiled some hilariously bad and absurd homes people actually listed for sale, and every one of them is more ridiculous than the next. So, scroll down, see some interior design nightmares, and wonder: "Who on Earth would want to buy such a house?"

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Render Air Fresheners Redundant By Mercilessly Meeting Your Guests’ Other Senses

Render Air Fresheners Redundant By Mercilessly Meeting Your Guests’ Other Senses

theterriblerealestatephotos Report

10points
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    #2

    Probably The Wildest House In The Whole Country (Slovenia). Looks Innocuous On The Outside, But Oh Boy

    Probably The Wildest House In The Whole Country (Slovenia). Looks Innocuous On The Outside, But Oh Boy

    Limonca123 Report

    10points
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    #3

    When Johnny Was Six He Ran Away To Join The Neighbours

    When Johnny Was Six He Ran Away To Join The Neighbours

    theterriblerealestatephotos Report

    9points
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    #4

    “You Go Look Upstairs Sandra, I’ll Check Out The Stables”

    “You Go Look Upstairs Sandra, I’ll Check Out The Stables”

    theterriblerealestatephotos Report

    9points
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    #5

    If The Weather Clears Up Later I Might Mow The Pool

    If The Weather Clears Up Later I Might Mow The Pool

    Terrible real estate agent photographs Report

    9points
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    #6

    I’ll Come Back Inside When The Air Fryer’s Ready To Apologise

    I’ll Come Back Inside When The Air Fryer’s Ready To Apologise

    Terrible real estate agent photographs Report

    9points
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    #7

    By Combining Random Elements Of A Livingroom, A Utility Room, A Hallway, And A Staircase, Mankind Finally Created The Livingway Stairtility Room

    By Combining Random Elements Of A Livingroom, A Utility Room, A Hallway, And A Staircase, Mankind Finally Created The Livingway Stairtility Room

    Terrible real estate agent photographs Report

    9points
    POST
    #8

    Potential Buyers Are Advised Not To Think About What Happens In This Room When Your Back Is Turned And The Light Begins To Fade

    Potential Buyers Are Advised Not To Think About What Happens In This Room When Your Back Is Turned And The Light Begins To Fade

    Terrible real estate agent photographs Report

    9points
    POST
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    #9

    On Cold Winter Nights There’s Nothing Quite Like Curling Up In Front Of A Roaring Toilet

    On Cold Winter Nights There’s Nothing Quite Like Curling Up In Front Of A Roaring Toilet

    Terrible real estate agent photographs Report

    9points
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    #10

    Evidently External Shots She Leaves To The Professionals

    Evidently External Shots She Leaves To The Professionals

    BadRealtyPhotos Report

    9points
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    #11

    Virtual Staging Gone Rogue

    Virtual Staging Gone Rogue

    zillow.com Report

    9points
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    #12

    Elephant In The Room

    Elephant In The Room

    zillow.com Report

    9points
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    #13

    Eventually Greg’s Soul Left His Body And Started House-Hunting On Its Own

    Eventually Greg’s Soul Left His Body And Started House-Hunting On Its Own

    theterriblerealestatephotos Report

    8points
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    #14

    My Brain Hurts After Looking At This Photo

    My Brain Hurts After Looking At This Photo

    theterriblerealestatephotos Report

    8points
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    #15

    The Plastic Sheeting Is For The Vomit Caused By The Migraine Caused By Everything Else

    The Plastic Sheeting Is For The Vomit Caused By The Migraine Caused By Everything Else

    theterriblerealestatephotos Report

    8points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    If That Thing Gets Accidentally Hoovered Up It Could Damage The Vacuum Cleaner

    If That Thing Gets Accidentally Hoovered Up It Could Damage The Vacuum Cleaner

    Terrible real estate agent photographs Report

    8points
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    #17

    Let’s Be Optimistic. Perhaps It Says “Surprise My Coconut“

    Let’s Be Optimistic. Perhaps It Says “Surprise My Coconut“

    Terrible real estate agent photographs Report

    8points
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    #18

    If Separated From The Mother Too Early, Young Fire Extinguishers Can Struggle To Adapt

    If Separated From The Mother Too Early, Young Fire Extinguishers Can Struggle To Adapt

    Terrible real estate agent photographs Report

    8points
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    #19

    A Rare Opportunity To Acquire A Sacrificial Dungeon Simply Bursting With Original Features

    A Rare Opportunity To Acquire A Sacrificial Dungeon Simply Bursting With Original Features

    Terrible real estate agent photographs Report

    8points
    POST
    #20

    Advice To Real Estate Agents: Never Reveal Yourself To Be The Prince Of Darkness During A Viewing

    Advice To Real Estate Agents: Never Reveal Yourself To Be The Prince Of Darkness During A Viewing

    Terrible real estate agent photographs Report

    8points
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    #21

    This Year, Why Not Take Some Time To Consider The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?

    This Year, Why Not Take Some Time To Consider The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?

    Terrible real estate agent photographs Report

    8points
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    #22

    I Still Think The Neighbours’ Response To Our Halloween Party Has Been An Overreaction

    I Still Think The Neighbours’ Response To Our Halloween Party Has Been An Overreaction

    Terrible real estate agent photographs Report

    8points
    POST
    #23

    Fully Furnished Beautiful Private House On 2+ Acres Comes With A Free Boat

    Fully Furnished Beautiful Private House On 2+ Acres Comes With A Free Boat

    allfloridahomesrealty Report

    8points
    POST
    #24

    I Don’t Really Want To Know What That Staining Is On The End Of The Bed

    I Don’t Really Want To Know What That Staining Is On The End Of The Bed

    rebeccasellsseattlehomes Report

    8points
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    #25

    Used To Be The Guest Bedroom But No One Ever Slept

    Used To Be The Guest Bedroom But No One Ever Slept

    goetzitsold Report

    8points
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    #26

    This Toilet Critisies You In A Gruff, Smokers Voice Every Time You Dare Try To Go

    This Toilet Critisies You In A Gruff, Smokers Voice Every Time You Dare Try To Go

    sydney_realestate_hell Report

    8points
    POST
    #27

    Eat More Chicken

    Eat More Chicken

    Venessa Van Winkle﻿ Report

    8points
    POST
    #28

    No Realtor Needed

    No Realtor Needed

    zillow.com Report

    8points
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    #29

    Motivated Buyer Needed

    Motivated Buyer Needed

    zillow.com Report

    8points
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    #30

    Hold Your Horses

    Hold Your Horses

    realtor.com Report

    8points
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    #31

    One Room Studio Apartment In San Francisco. This Is It, This Is The Apartment. Total Steal For $1400/Month

    One Room Studio Apartment In San Francisco. This Is It, This Is The Apartment. Total Steal For $1400/Month

    Decent-Brilliant3615 Report

    8points
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    #32

    Now I Am Become Causer Of Migraines

    Now I Am Become Causer Of Migraines

    theterriblerealestatephotos Report

    7points
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    #33

    Grandma Would Have Gone To Bed If Those Nice Removal Men Hadn’t Borrowed All Her Furniture

    Grandma Would Have Gone To Bed If Those Nice Removal Men Hadn’t Borrowed All Her Furniture

    theterriblerealestatephotos Report

    7points
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    #34

    We’re Looking For A Quick Sale, Ideally Before That Spreads To The Ground Floor

    We’re Looking For A Quick Sale, Ideally Before That Spreads To The Ground Floor

    theterriblerealestatephotos Report

    7points
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    #35

    “Let Me Know When You’re Done In The Bath, I’ll Use That Water For The Pasta”

    “Let Me Know When You’re Done In The Bath, I’ll Use That Water For The Pasta”

    theterriblerealestatephotos Report

    7points
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    #36

    If The 1870s Had Happened In The 1980s

    If The 1870s Had Happened In The 1980s

    theterriblerealestatephotos Report

    7points
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    #37

    "I Can Really See Ourselves Here Honey. This Can Be The Corner I Cry In When I’m Ruining Your Parties."

    "I Can Really See Ourselves Here Honey. This Can Be The Corner I Cry In When I’m Ruining Your Parties."

    theterriblerealestatephotos Report

    7points
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    #38

    Spice Up Your Morning With An Unexpected Trip To The Ground Floor

    Spice Up Your Morning With An Unexpected Trip To The Ground Floor

    theterriblerealestatephotos Report

    7points
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    #39

    Off-Street Parking

    Off-Street Parking

    theterriblerealestatephotos Report

    7points
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    #40

    I Think We Should Be Concerned About Any Real Estate Agent Who Doesn’t Have A Reflection

    I Think We Should Be Concerned About Any Real Estate Agent Who Doesn’t Have A Reflection

    Terrible real estate agent photographs Report

    7points
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    #41

    The Trasnformation Of An Otherwise Pleasant Setting Into A Still From A Child’s Nightmare. A Fine Effort

    The Trasnformation Of An Otherwise Pleasant Setting Into A Still From A Child’s Nightmare. A Fine Effort

    Terrible real estate agent photographs Report

    7points
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    #42

    We Call This The Blue Room

    We Call This The Blue Room

    Terrible real estate agent photographs Report

    7points
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    #43

    That Feeling When You Enter A Bathroom And Literally Don’t Know Where To Start

    That Feeling When You Enter A Bathroom And Literally Don’t Know Where To Start

    Terrible real estate agent photographs Report

    7points
    POST
    #44

    Househunting, And Came Across This Picture. I Almost "Liked" This House, Just For This Picture

    Househunting, And Came Across This Picture. I Almost "Liked" This House, Just For This Picture

    jenniekinney Report

    7points
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    #45

    If Our Third Is A Boy We Might Call Him Something Else

    If Our Third Is A Boy We Might Call Him Something Else

    BadRealtyPhotos Report

    7points
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    #46

    Sold For … More Than $1 Million Btw

    Sold For … More Than $1 Million Btw

    realestate.com Report

    7points
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    #47

    It's A Brick... House

    It's A Brick... House

    wills2003 Report

    7points
    POST
    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's mighty -mighty, just letting it all hang out

    0
    0points
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    #48

    This Room Tells Me That Despite What People Say My Own Decor Choices Are If Anything Too Conservative

    This Room Tells Me That Despite What People Say My Own Decor Choices Are If Anything Too Conservative

    comtezinacef Report

    7points
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    #49

    Liminal Space Meets Ridiculous Real Estate

    Liminal Space Meets Ridiculous Real Estate

    Anonymous Report

    7points
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    #50

    The 1970s Were An Interesting Time For Decor

    The 1970s Were An Interesting Time For Decor

    ottguy42 Report

    7points
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    #51

    Someone Found A Great Home Improvement Deal On Tile

    Someone Found A Great Home Improvement Deal On Tile

    wills2003 Report

    7points
    POST
    #52

    We Always Liked The Idea That The Preparation And The Consequences Happened In The Same Room

    We Always Liked The Idea That The Preparation And The Consequences Happened In The Same Room

    theterriblerealestatephotos Report

    6points
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    #53

    Every Thursday We Give Our Chairs The Day Off, So They Can Watch Some TV, Catch Up On Emails Etc

    Every Thursday We Give Our Chairs The Day Off, So They Can Watch Some TV, Catch Up On Emails Etc

    theterriblerealestatephotos Report

    6points
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    #54

    Breakfast Bath

    Breakfast Bath

    theterriblerealestatephotos Report

    6points
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    #55

    When I’m Done In Here I’ll Vacuum The Garden

    When I’m Done In Here I’ll Vacuum The Garden

    theterriblerealestatephotos Report

    6points
    POST
    #56

    Remove The Need For A Vacuum Cleaner By Eliminating The Possibility Of Floorspace

    Remove The Need For A Vacuum Cleaner By Eliminating The Possibility Of Floorspace

    theterriblerealestatephotos Report

    6points
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    #57

    Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, I’m Going Home Now, Let’s Just Pretend We Never Met

    Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, I’m Going Home Now, Let’s Just Pretend We Never Met

    theterriblerealestatephotos Report

    6points
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    #58

    Only Interested In Making An Offer If The Clothing Is Included

    Only Interested In Making An Offer If The Clothing Is Included

    theterriblerealestatephotos Report

    6points
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    #59

    They Really Took Staging To The Next Level

    They Really Took Staging To The Next Level

    theterriblerealestatephotos Report

    6points
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    #60

    “You’re Welcome, Honey. I Also Got The Tom Selleck Bath Towels”

    “You’re Welcome, Honey. I Also Got The Tom Selleck Bath Towels”

    theterriblerealestatephotos Report

    6points
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    #61

    Business Opportunity: Trampoline Helmets

    Business Opportunity: Trampoline Helmets

    theterriblerealestatephotos Report

    6points
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    #62

    Curious What's Behind The Shower Wall With The Green Rug... Entrance?

    Curious What's Behind The Shower Wall With The Green Rug... Entrance?

    theterriblerealestatephotos Report

    6points
    POST
    #63

    On Christmas Your House Can Turn Into An Actual Advent Calendar

    On Christmas Your House Can Turn Into An Actual Advent Calendar

    Terrible real estate agent photographs Report

    6points
    POST
    #64

    At The Top Of The Stairs The Current Owners Have Added A Fourth Dimension

    At The Top Of The Stairs The Current Owners Have Added A Fourth Dimension

    Terrible real estate agent photographs Report

    6points
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    #65

    I Think It’s Too Late For Just Air Freshener. That Looks Quite Established

    I Think It’s Too Late For Just Air Freshener. That Looks Quite Established

    Terrible real estate agent photographs Report

    6points
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    #66

    Some People Like To Read While On The Toilet. Others Prefer To Be Inundated By Multiple Confusing And Contradictory Reflections Of Themselves, Repeating Into Infinity

    Some People Like To Read While On The Toilet. Others Prefer To Be Inundated By Multiple Confusing And Contradictory Reflections Of Themselves, Repeating Into Infinity

    Terrible real estate agent photographs Report

    6points
    POST
    #67

    Have You Tried Turning The Room Off And Back On Again?

    Have You Tried Turning The Room Off And Back On Again?

    Terrible real estate agent photographs Report

    6points
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    #68

    To Save On Hiring Expensive Photographers, Agents Are Often Happy To Use Footage Provided By Paranormal Investigators

    To Save On Hiring Expensive Photographers, Agents Are Often Happy To Use Footage Provided By Paranormal Investigators

    Terrible real estate agent photographs Report

    6points
    POST
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    #69

    I Just Had To Share The Fully Carpeted Spa Tub I Found On Zillow Today

    I Just Had To Share The Fully Carpeted Spa Tub I Found On Zillow Today

    crlsb2801 Report

    6points
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    #70

    ~clock~

    ~clock~

    sydney_realestate_hell Report

    6points
    POST
    #71

    From A Real Estate Listing. Does The House Come With The Veiled T-Rex Skeleton?

    From A Real Estate Listing. Does The House Come With The Veiled T-Rex Skeleton?

    DingleberryMarathon Report

    6points
    POST
    #72

    Multiply The Extent To Which Clowns Are Terrifying By Furnishing Your House Specifically To Accommodate Them

    Multiply The Extent To Which Clowns Are Terrifying By Furnishing Your House Specifically To Accommodate Them

    Brick Underground Report

    6points
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    #73

    Get A Haircut In A Bathroom As A Bonus

    Get A Haircut In A Bathroom As A Bonus

    zillow.com Report

    6points
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    #74

    Anybody Want To Start A Cult? 21,000 Sqft Rural Compound Listed Near Me That Used To Be A “Faith Healing Ministry”

    Anybody Want To Start A Cult? 21,000 Sqft Rural Compound Listed Near Me That Used To Be A “Faith Healing Ministry”

    Dennardo Report

    6points
    POST
    #75

    Have You Ever Wanted To Live In A Town But The Town Is Inside Your Own Home?

    Have You Ever Wanted To Live In A Town But The Town Is Inside Your Own Home?

    redfin.com Report

    6points
    POST
    #76

    Yeah, Certainly Not My Taste In Decor But It’s Not Exces— Dear God What Is All That?

    Yeah, Certainly Not My Taste In Decor But It’s Not Exces— Dear God What Is All That?

    MMS-OR Report

    6points
    POST
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    #77

    You’ll Never Guess What I Just Passed On The Stairs

    You’ll Never Guess What I Just Passed On The Stairs

    theterriblerealestatephotos Report

    5points
    POST
    annaannabb avatar
    AnnaB
    AnnaB
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A kidney stone?

    0
    0points
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    #78

    The Property Is Best Viewed Through The Confused Tears Of A Lost Child

    The Property Is Best Viewed Through The Confused Tears Of A Lost Child

    Terrible real estate agent photographs Report

    5points
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    #79

    This House I Found On Zillow Has Many Unnecessary Wall Cutouts

    This House I Found On Zillow Has Many Unnecessary Wall Cutouts

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
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