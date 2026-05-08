Not all real estate listings are exciting, though; some of them can be so bad that they make you question the homeowner's taste. Bored Panda has compiled some hilariously bad and absurd homes people actually listed for sale, and every one of them is more ridiculous than the next. So, scroll down, see some interior design nightmares , and wonder: "Who on Earth would want to buy such a house?"

As you get older, different things start to excite you. In your 20s, scrolling Instagram, TikTok, or Twitter might be your favorite downtime. But as you age, sites like Zillow take over ; browsing real estate becomes much more thrilling than stalking your ex or gossiping with friends on social media.

#1 Render Air Fresheners Redundant By Mercilessly Meeting Your Guests’ Other Senses

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#2 Probably The Wildest House In The Whole Country (Slovenia). Looks Innocuous On The Outside, But Oh Boy

#3 When Johnny Was Six He Ran Away To Join The Neighbours

#4 “You Go Look Upstairs Sandra, I’ll Check Out The Stables”

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#5 If The Weather Clears Up Later I Might Mow The Pool

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#6 I’ll Come Back Inside When The Air Fryer’s Ready To Apologise

#7 By Combining Random Elements Of A Livingroom, A Utility Room, A Hallway, And A Staircase, Mankind Finally Created The Livingway Stairtility Room

#8 Potential Buyers Are Advised Not To Think About What Happens In This Room When Your Back Is Turned And The Light Begins To Fade

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#9 On Cold Winter Nights There’s Nothing Quite Like Curling Up In Front Of A Roaring Toilet

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#10 Evidently External Shots She Leaves To The Professionals

#11 Virtual Staging Gone Rogue

#12 Elephant In The Room

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#13 Eventually Greg’s Soul Left His Body And Started House-Hunting On Its Own

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#14 My Brain Hurts After Looking At This Photo

#15 The Plastic Sheeting Is For The Vomit Caused By The Migraine Caused By Everything Else

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#16 If That Thing Gets Accidentally Hoovered Up It Could Damage The Vacuum Cleaner

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#17 Let’s Be Optimistic. Perhaps It Says “Surprise My Coconut“

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#18 If Separated From The Mother Too Early, Young Fire Extinguishers Can Struggle To Adapt

#19 A Rare Opportunity To Acquire A Sacrificial Dungeon Simply Bursting With Original Features

#20 Advice To Real Estate Agents: Never Reveal Yourself To Be The Prince Of Darkness During A Viewing

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#21 This Year, Why Not Take Some Time To Consider The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?

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#22 I Still Think The Neighbours’ Response To Our Halloween Party Has Been An Overreaction

#23 Fully Furnished Beautiful Private House On 2+ Acres Comes With A Free Boat

#24 I Don’t Really Want To Know What That Staining Is On The End Of The Bed

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#25 Used To Be The Guest Bedroom But No One Ever Slept

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#26 This Toilet Critisies You In A Gruff, Smokers Voice Every Time You Dare Try To Go

#27 Eat More Chicken

#28 No Realtor Needed

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#29 Motivated Buyer Needed

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#30 Hold Your Horses

#31 One Room Studio Apartment In San Francisco. This Is It, This Is The Apartment. Total Steal For $1400/Month

#32 Now I Am Become Causer Of Migraines

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#33 Grandma Would Have Gone To Bed If Those Nice Removal Men Hadn’t Borrowed All Her Furniture

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#34 We’re Looking For A Quick Sale, Ideally Before That Spreads To The Ground Floor

#35 “Let Me Know When You’re Done In The Bath, I’ll Use That Water For The Pasta”

#36 If The 1870s Had Happened In The 1980s

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#37 "I Can Really See Ourselves Here Honey. This Can Be The Corner I Cry In When I’m Ruining Your Parties."

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#38 Spice Up Your Morning With An Unexpected Trip To The Ground Floor

#39 Off-Street Parking

#40 I Think We Should Be Concerned About Any Real Estate Agent Who Doesn’t Have A Reflection

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#41 The Trasnformation Of An Otherwise Pleasant Setting Into A Still From A Child’s Nightmare. A Fine Effort

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#42 We Call This The Blue Room

#43 That Feeling When You Enter A Bathroom And Literally Don’t Know Where To Start

#44 Househunting, And Came Across This Picture. I Almost "Liked" This House, Just For This Picture

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#45 If Our Third Is A Boy We Might Call Him Something Else

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#46 Sold For … More Than $1 Million Btw

#47 It's A Brick... House

#48 This Room Tells Me That Despite What People Say My Own Decor Choices Are If Anything Too Conservative

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#49 Liminal Space Meets Ridiculous Real Estate

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#50 The 1970s Were An Interesting Time For Decor

#51 Someone Found A Great Home Improvement Deal On Tile

#52 We Always Liked The Idea That The Preparation And The Consequences Happened In The Same Room

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#53 Every Thursday We Give Our Chairs The Day Off, So They Can Watch Some TV, Catch Up On Emails Etc

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#54 Breakfast Bath

#55 When I’m Done In Here I’ll Vacuum The Garden

#56 Remove The Need For A Vacuum Cleaner By Eliminating The Possibility Of Floorspace

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#57 Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, I’m Going Home Now, Let’s Just Pretend We Never Met

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#58 Only Interested In Making An Offer If The Clothing Is Included

#59 They Really Took Staging To The Next Level

#60 “You’re Welcome, Honey. I Also Got The Tom Selleck Bath Towels”

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#61 Business Opportunity: Trampoline Helmets

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#62 Curious What's Behind The Shower Wall With The Green Rug... Entrance?

#63 On Christmas Your House Can Turn Into An Actual Advent Calendar

#64 At The Top Of The Stairs The Current Owners Have Added A Fourth Dimension

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#65 I Think It’s Too Late For Just Air Freshener. That Looks Quite Established

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#66 Some People Like To Read While On The Toilet. Others Prefer To Be Inundated By Multiple Confusing And Contradictory Reflections Of Themselves, Repeating Into Infinity

#67 Have You Tried Turning The Room Off And Back On Again?

#68 To Save On Hiring Expensive Photographers, Agents Are Often Happy To Use Footage Provided By Paranormal Investigators

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#69 I Just Had To Share The Fully Carpeted Spa Tub I Found On Zillow Today

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#71 From A Real Estate Listing. Does The House Come With The Veiled T-Rex Skeleton?

#72 Multiply The Extent To Which Clowns Are Terrifying By Furnishing Your House Specifically To Accommodate Them

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#73 Get A Haircut In A Bathroom As A Bonus

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#74 Anybody Want To Start A Cult? 21,000 Sqft Rural Compound Listed Near Me That Used To Be A “Faith Healing Ministry”

#75 Have You Ever Wanted To Live In A Town But The Town Is Inside Your Own Home?

#76 Yeah, Certainly Not My Taste In Decor But It’s Not Exces— Dear God What Is All That?

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#77 You’ll Never Guess What I Just Passed On The Stairs

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#78 The Property Is Best Viewed Through The Confused Tears Of A Lost Child