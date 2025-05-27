ADVERTISEMENT

When we were kids, me and my best friends thought being interior designers was just like playing The Sims. Oh, how our dreams were quashed when we found out there was no "motherlode" cheat code in real life.

You'd think the 120,000 interior designers currently working in the U.S. would know how to balance limited resources with good taste. Alas, after scrolling through this list you might lose your hope.

We've scoured the internet for the best of the worst interior design pics we could find. And so, we present to you this list of absurd design choices renters and guests saw and just couldn't help but share.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Sink Attached To The Toilet, Forming A Perfect Slide

Bathroom interior design fail showing a combined sink and toilet unit with poor common sense layout.

batataqw89 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    The Shower In My Dorm Freshman Year (I'm Only 5'7)

    Woman standing very close to a showerhead in a bathroom, illustrating a dumb interior design decision.

    xxsoulpunkedxx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Leg Breaking Stairs

    A staircase with carpet pieces awkwardly and confusingly installed, showcasing dumb interior design decisions.

    kyleparker134 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Rental Where The Combine Bathroom, Toilet & Bedroom In The One Room

    Small bedroom with a bed, shower, toilet, and sink all combined, showcasing dumb interior design decisions.

    kawaiipikachu86 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    $1 Million San Francisco Loft Has Diagonal Support Beam That Cuts Through The Middle Of The Kitchen

    Modern kitchen with a large wooden plank awkwardly installed, showcasing dumb interior design decisions.

    DewayneJones Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Maybe Not Best Design For End Table At Hotel Where You Place Items In The Dark Before Bed

    Round side table positioned awkwardly around a corner by the bed, showcasing a dumb interior design decision.

    Crazy_Love_6265 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    Two Windows Of My Workplace Are Constantly Fighting For The Honor Of Being The One Who Is Going To Be Opened

    Two white corner windows installed at an unusual angle, illustrating dumb interior design decisions.

    ILikeCheeseSandwich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    They Put A Bed, On Top Of The Stairs

    Loft studio flat with a bed suspended over the staircase showing a dumb interior design decision.

    unfortunatalie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    10 Year Old Me Lighting Up Any Room In The Sims:

    Multiple ceiling lights installed in a room with wooden trims showing a dumb interior design decision.

    SilverSkilo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Who Wouldn’t Want A Ceiling That Looks Like It’s Covered With Hair?

    Close-up of a textured wall with random dark squiggly lines illustrating dumb interior design decisions.

    im-jared-im-19 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Why Cut The Door When You Can Cut The Carpet Instead (Found In New House Basement)

    Uneven carpet installation around a wall corner revealing old flooring underneath, a dumb interior design decision example.

    mattrowskayaks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Hotel’s Mirror

    Man taking selfie in bathroom with two mirrors creating distorted face, illustrating dumb interior design decisions and lack of common sense.

    nobodyepic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Toilet Seat Makes It Looks Like Someone Didn't Quite Make It

    Old toilet with stained seat and tank in a poorly maintained bathroom showing dumb interior design decisions.

    PanthermalUnderwear Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    The Mirror In My Hotel Room Let’s Anyone Look In On The Bed, Even With The Curtains Close

    Hotel room interior with door blocked by heavy curtain, showing dumb interior design decisions and lack of common sense.

    TukTuk-OneLung Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Thanks, I Hate These Stairs

    Confusing interior design with irregular and unsafe stairs showing a poor common sense design decision.

    CEO_Of_Rejection_99 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    data1001 avatar
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Alternating steps make a *little* bit of sense, but this setup is just awful. It's like each level contains its own mini-staircase.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    Thanks, I Hate Designer Stairs

    Floating stairs with uneven spacing and no railing on one side, illustrating dumb interior design decisions and lack of common sense.

    -NewYork- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tracy_20 avatar
    PurpleTribe
    PurpleTribe
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Owner: how can legs be broken within minutes of visiting? Designer: say no more…

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Saw This Apartment For Rent In San Francisco. Looks Like They Didn’t Have An Architect Involved In The Retrofit

    Refrigerator and kitchen cabinets awkwardly placed around structural beams showing dumb interior design decisions.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    This Looks Illegal

    Kitchen with bathtub shower and stove nearby, illustrating dumb interior design decisions lacking common sense.

    hinadirah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tracy_20 avatar
    PurpleTribe
    PurpleTribe
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably an old tenement building (usually on the lower east side). Originally each floor had only one toilet and a tub. As time went on, each apartment added their own toilet and bath, but had to use existing plumbing which often lead to a toilet in the back of the unit and the shower in the kitchen.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    Probably Wouldn't Be Such A Bad Idea If Every Angle Wasn't Slightly Off

    Corner kitchen sink installation with poorly positioned cabinet doors causing impractical interior design decisions.

    Any-Classic-5733 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When the countertop came in I can just hear the "oops! ".

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    A Room I Booked In Belgium

    Man sitting on bunk bed next to a toilet inside a bedroom, illustrating dumb interior design decisions.

    bigb123b Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    However, it makes things easier if you've spent too much of your night out drinking tequila and need to worship the Porcelain Goddess.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    I Give You The Tale Of The Crooked Banister

    Wooden stair handrail with sharp angled corners showing dumb interior design decisions and poor common sense.

    pronoialover Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Thanks, I Hate Foetus Lamp

    Lamp with lampshade casting a shadow resembling an embryo, illustrating dumb interior design decisions and lack of common sense.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    I Think My Stairs Fit Here

    Carpeted spiral staircase with narrow steps and tight turn showcasing a dumb interior design decision.

    IsItKandar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    The Most Useless Kitchen Drawer

    Broken kitchen drawer with misplaced panel and cracked front, illustrating dumb interior design decisions in home renovation fails.

    self-trepanation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very specific spice rack. Just don't see how you get anything out.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    We Rented An Apartment

    Living room with poorly designed TV placement showing dumb interior design decisions and lack of common sense in decor.

    demka88 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Found This Gem In My Mate's New Rental

    Kitchen cabinet door blocked by wall trim, illustrating dumb interior design decisions lacking common sense and functionality.

    shiv_p24 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    The Ad Literally Says, "Modern Kitchen, Great Layout, Bright And Spacious!"

    Small kitchen with white cabinets and countertops showing dumb interior design decisions lacking common sense.

    mercuryrising137 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #28

    I Can Feel That Carpet Under My Wet Toes Already

    Bathtub covered in carpet with wooden posts in a room, showcasing a dumb interior design decision lacking common sense.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    This Hotel Room Has A Window Into The Bathroom

    Bathroom visible through an unusual interior design mirror cut into bedroom wall, showing dumb interior design decisions.

    DonkeyTron42 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lots of international hotel rooms put a glass wall between bathroom and bedroom.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    My Hotel Desk Drawer

    Curved glass desk with drawer mounted underneath, revealing a dumb interior design decision lacking common sense.

    i_believe_you_NOT Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Toilet In The Bedroom

    Minimalist bedroom with toilet and vanity in the same space, showcasing dumb interior design decisions and lack of common sense.

    ola0513 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #32

    The Washer And Dryer In My Apartment. Doing Laundry Is Even More Infuriating Than It Looks

    Two front-loading Samsung washing machines side by side with doors open in a small laundry space.

    Thunderplant Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    This Is Everyone's Favourite Window At My New Job

    Narrow window design with limited natural light illustrating dumb interior design decisions in a small space.

    SoThisIsHowThisWorks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Modern Living Condo For Sale. 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1/4 Kitchen

    Narrow kitchen with poor interior design decisions, showing cramped counter space and awkward layout choices.

    SlaughterheartMagus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Manhattan Apartment Kitchen, $1485 Per Month

    Tiny kitchen with poorly planned layout, stove and sink positioned too closely, illustrating dumb interior design decisions.

    cbartlett Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    “Having All The Plumbing In One Area Just Makes Sense!” - The Landlord Trying To Rent This Out

    Small kitchen with stove and sink directly adjacent to a toilet and bathtub, illustrating dumb interior design decisions.

    Bukowhiskey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    New York Hates Ovens

    Oven door blocked by a large pipe, illustrating dumb interior design decisions with poor kitchen layout.

    FaithMDAmato Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Oh Yeaah, Bed Sheets Smelling Like Food

    Small bedroom and kitchenette showing poor interior design decisions with cramped space and minimal furnishings.

    ri2que Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    This Was The “Sink” In A Restaurant

    Granite bathroom sink with flat basin design showing poor interior design decision and lack of common sense.

    Nope, this isn’t a minimalist, avant-garde design. The water just spills off the edges onto the floor, which is why the mop is right there. There isn’t even a drain pipe below this counter.

    CoolBDPhenom03 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    I Was Looking For The Microwave When It Hit Me… Just Like The Scalding Hot Food In My Face

    Modern kitchen showing a poorly placed microwave above tall cabinets, highlighting dumb interior design decisions.

    Sammy_clips Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Just Look At This Kitchen

    Small NYC apartment kitchen with a cramped layout next to a fireplace, illustrating dumb interior design decisions.

    JucheMane Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    heatherball avatar
    Woof Yo
    Woof Yo
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do you have to move the fridge in order to use the oven?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Again With Carpeted Bathrooms

    Bathroom with outdated shag carpet, wooden cabinet doors, and a teal toilet seat cover showing dumb interior design decisions.

    your_neighbor420 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Tripping In Every Direction

    Narrow hallway with a confusing multi-level carpeted staircase showing dumb interior design decisions.

    proudly_disengaged Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #44

    Knee-Height Microwave Is Extremely Annoying To Use

    Person standing next to a built-in microwave in a kitchen, showing a dumb interior design decision.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    leahc avatar
    Leah C
    Leah C
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Less annoying than the one above the fridge which I wouldn't be able to reach.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #45

    Guess I’m Paying For The Upstairs Neighbors Heating

    Living room with couch, round mirror, desk, and radiator installed awkwardly on the ceiling in a dumb interior design decision.

    Vegetable_Mess5849 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    I Give You The “Can’t Pee Standing Up Toilet”

    Small cramped bathroom with low ceiling, cluttered with large water bottles and poor interior design decisions.

    Sicksoul_healthymind Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    data1001 avatar
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And judging by the missing seat, can't do it sitting down, either. Hope you've got strong thighs for squatting!

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    This Two Bed Hotel Room Has A Window Looking Directly Into The Shower

    Small square window with decorative grapevine design surrounded by beige tiles illustrating dumb interior design decisions.

    MattapoisettPatton27 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Hotel I'm Staying In With My Mum Has The Shower Open To The Entire Room

    Black partition wall blocks access to bathroom with glass shower in small modern room, showcasing dumb interior design decisions.

    Makewayfornoddynoddy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Sofa Built Into The Floor

    Sunken living room with all carpeted seating and floor in a small brick-walled space showing dumb interior design decisions.

    VooseLagina Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    The Place I Just Moved Into Has This Infuriating Drawer In The Kitchen

    Partially opened wooden kitchen drawer blocked by a thick countertop edge showing poor interior design decision.

    a_burning_nebula Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    I Saw The Carpeted Bathroom And Would Like To Share This Lovely Kitchen Carpet

    Kitchen with carpeted floor, wooden cabinets, and white stove showing dumb interior design decisions.

    ImJedi420 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    This Hotel Bathroom When You Turn The Bathroom Light On At Night

    Small bathroom with frosted glass door inside a hotel room showing a dumb interior design decision.

    LMGooglyTFY Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Nicely Done

    Small apartment with a bathtub in the kitchen area showing a dumb interior design decision and poor common sense.

    jcodum Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Today We Moved Into A Rented Apartment. Everything Is Fine, But The Mixer Tap In The Bathroom Is A Bit Strange

    Shower faucet with poorly designed hose placement showing dumb interior design decisions.

    Servikt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Please Step On Your Kitchen Counter To Go Up

    Modern interior design with black stairs and cabinets, large windows, and minimalistic furniture in an open living space.

    Bosmonster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Just Moved Into My New Apartment And This Is In The Kitchen For “Some Units” Of Course We Got It Despite Specifically Requesting Our Unit Not Have This Waste Of Space

    Kitchen interior design mistake with wall blocking counter space and electrical outlets behind cabinets and countertop.

    chaffudollasign Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    How Do You Feel About Wall Ceiling Fans?

    Spacious living room with high ceilings and carpet flooring showcasing dumb interior design decisions and poor layout choices.

    Sound_Junkiez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tracy_20 avatar
    PurpleTribe
    PurpleTribe
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel confused but also intrigued at how effective it may be.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Interior Designers Hate This One Simple Trick

    Overly ornate living room furniture with silver finishes and plush upholstery showing dumb interior design decisions.

    seizuriffic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    This Crossbeam In A Bedroom

    Bedroom with mattress and wooden furniture highlighting dumb interior design decisions and common sense errors in decor.

    drewkk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Apartment For 8K Per Month (How Is It) ⁠

    Toilet with faucet pouring water directly into bowl, room with candles and projector, and window with sheer curtains in poor interior design.

    I decided to rent an apartment to live with my girlfriend. And in the end, I rented a one-room apartment near Pushkino without finishing for a short period for 8k. This is the main thing, I don’t like renting apartments for more than 4 months, I have my own apartment and the emotions from the new home pass. I have to look for something new.
    So, we are doing minimal repairs).

    Toilet for 1300 in Leroy, plumbing fixtures were mostly used. Except for hoses.

    Mattress and carpet from home + cables around the perimeter, like curtain rods.

    In general it is warm and cozy, new building. But there is no hot water and shower)) We go home.

    Protezhe13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    NYC Apartment Living

    Kitchen with dishwasher and oven doors open simultaneously, showcasing dumb interior design decisions and lack of common sense.

    Stefmara Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    This Countertop Redone With Paper Bags To Resemble Leather

    Kitchen countertop with poorly applied brown paper pieces over granite surface showing dumb interior design decisions.

    Zuzilla121 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    data1001 avatar
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't hate it, but why cover up what looks to be a perfectly fine countertop?

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #63

    It Looks Great... But Why In The Living Room? Will The Furniture Just Float On Top?!

    Room with epoxy 3D ocean floor design, glowing green and blue, showcasing unique interior design decisions.

    LatteMeowCatto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Tred Or Bruck, Choose Your Warrior

    Bed designed with truck trailer lights and license plate, illustrating dumb interior design decisions with poor common sense.

    tanukidecorsa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Scooter/Table

    Vintage scooter repurposed as a glass dining table with modern chairs in a quirky interior design decision.

    roidweiser Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Thanks, I Hate The Ceiling Of My New Dorm Room

    Perforated ceiling tiles with uneven spacing highlighting dumb interior design decisions and lack of common sense.

    I am less than 3 feet away from this in my face because of my lofted bed.

    seasol452 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Easier to count the holes when trying to fall asleep.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #67

    Bathroom Inside The Closet

    Closet doors opening into a small bathroom with sink and mirror, showcasing dumb interior design decisions.

    SIMOOU Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #68

    The Traditional NYC Apartment Living Room Pole

    Hallway with a central column blocking access to adjacent rooms, a dumb interior design decision showing lack of common sense.

    gabejamckinley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!