68 Dumb Interior Design Decisions That Prove That Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)
When we were kids, me and my best friends thought being interior designers was just like playing The Sims. Oh, how our dreams were quashed when we found out there was no "motherlode" cheat code in real life.
You'd think the 120,000 interior designers currently working in the U.S. would know how to balance limited resources with good taste. Alas, after scrolling through this list you might lose your hope.
We've scoured the internet for the best of the worst interior design pics we could find. And so, we present to you this list of absurd design choices renters and guests saw and just couldn't help but share.
This post may include affiliate links.
Sink Attached To The Toilet, Forming A Perfect Slide
The toothbrush in the toilet really completes the image! 😂
The Shower In My Dorm Freshman Year (I'm Only 5'7)
Leg Breaking Stairs
Rental Where The Combine Bathroom, Toilet & Bedroom In The One Room
$1 Million San Francisco Loft Has Diagonal Support Beam That Cuts Through The Middle Of The Kitchen
Maybe Not Best Design For End Table At Hotel Where You Place Items In The Dark Before Bed
Two Windows Of My Workplace Are Constantly Fighting For The Honor Of Being The One Who Is Going To Be Opened
They Put A Bed, On Top Of The Stairs
10 Year Old Me Lighting Up Any Room In The Sims:
Who Wouldn’t Want A Ceiling That Looks Like It’s Covered With Hair?
Why Cut The Door When You Can Cut The Carpet Instead (Found In New House Basement)
Hotel’s Mirror
Toilet Seat Makes It Looks Like Someone Didn't Quite Make It
The Mirror In My Hotel Room Let’s Anyone Look In On The Bed, Even With The Curtains Close
Thanks, I Hate These Stairs
Thanks, I Hate Designer Stairs
Owner: how can legs be broken within minutes of visiting? Designer: say no more…
Saw This Apartment For Rent In San Francisco. Looks Like They Didn’t Have An Architect Involved In The Retrofit
This Looks Illegal
Probably an old tenement building (usually on the lower east side). Originally each floor had only one toilet and a tub. As time went on, each apartment added their own toilet and bath, but had to use existing plumbing which often lead to a toilet in the back of the unit and the shower in the kitchen.
Probably Wouldn't Be Such A Bad Idea If Every Angle Wasn't Slightly Off
A Room I Booked In Belgium
However, it makes things easier if you've spent too much of your night out drinking tequila and need to worship the Porcelain Goddess.
I Give You The Tale Of The Crooked Banister
Thanks, I Hate Foetus Lamp
I Think My Stairs Fit Here
The Most Useless Kitchen Drawer
We Rented An Apartment
Found This Gem In My Mate's New Rental
The Ad Literally Says, "Modern Kitchen, Great Layout, Bright And Spacious!"
I Can Feel That Carpet Under My Wet Toes Already
This Hotel Room Has A Window Into The Bathroom
My Hotel Desk Drawer
Toilet In The Bedroom
The Washer And Dryer In My Apartment. Doing Laundry Is Even More Infuriating Than It Looks
This Is Everyone's Favourite Window At My New Job
Modern Living Condo For Sale. 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1/4 Kitchen
Manhattan Apartment Kitchen, $1485 Per Month
“Having All The Plumbing In One Area Just Makes Sense!” - The Landlord Trying To Rent This Out
New York Hates Ovens
Oh Yeaah, Bed Sheets Smelling Like Food
This Was The “Sink” In A Restaurant
Nope, this isn’t a minimalist, avant-garde design. The water just spills off the edges onto the floor, which is why the mop is right there. There isn’t even a drain pipe below this counter.
I Was Looking For The Microwave When It Hit Me… Just Like The Scalding Hot Food In My Face
Just Look At This Kitchen
Again With Carpeted Bathrooms
Tripping In Every Direction
Knee-Height Microwave Is Extremely Annoying To Use
Guess I’m Paying For The Upstairs Neighbors Heating
I Give You The “Can’t Pee Standing Up Toilet”
This Two Bed Hotel Room Has A Window Looking Directly Into The Shower
Hotel I'm Staying In With My Mum Has The Shower Open To The Entire Room
Sofa Built Into The Floor
The Place I Just Moved Into Has This Infuriating Drawer In The Kitchen
I Saw The Carpeted Bathroom And Would Like To Share This Lovely Kitchen Carpet
This Hotel Bathroom When You Turn The Bathroom Light On At Night
Today We Moved Into A Rented Apartment. Everything Is Fine, But The Mixer Tap In The Bathroom Is A Bit Strange
Please Step On Your Kitchen Counter To Go Up
Just Moved Into My New Apartment And This Is In The Kitchen For “Some Units” Of Course We Got It Despite Specifically Requesting Our Unit Not Have This Waste Of Space
How Do You Feel About Wall Ceiling Fans?
I feel confused but also intrigued at how effective it may be.
Interior Designers Hate This One Simple Trick
This Crossbeam In A Bedroom
Apartment For 8K Per Month (How Is It)
I decided to rent an apartment to live with my girlfriend. And in the end, I rented a one-room apartment near Pushkino without finishing for a short period for 8k. This is the main thing, I don’t like renting apartments for more than 4 months, I have my own apartment and the emotions from the new home pass. I have to look for something new.
So, we are doing minimal repairs).
Toilet for 1300 in Leroy, plumbing fixtures were mostly used. Except for hoses.
Mattress and carpet from home + cables around the perimeter, like curtain rods.
In general it is warm and cozy, new building. But there is no hot water and shower)) We go home.
NYC Apartment Living
This Countertop Redone With Paper Bags To Resemble Leather
It Looks Great... But Why In The Living Room? Will The Furniture Just Float On Top?!
Tred Or Bruck, Choose Your Warrior
Scooter/Table
Thanks, I Hate The Ceiling Of My New Dorm Room
I am less than 3 feet away from this in my face because of my lofted bed.