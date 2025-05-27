ADVERTISEMENT

When we were kids, me and my best friends thought being interior designers was just like playing The Sims. Oh, how our dreams were quashed when we found out there was no "motherlode" cheat code in real life.

You'd think the 120,000 interior designers currently working in the U.S. would know how to balance limited resources with good taste. Alas, after scrolling through this list you might lose your hope.

We've scoured the internet for the best of the worst interior design pics we could find. And so, we present to you this list of absurd design choices renters and guests saw and just couldn't help but share.